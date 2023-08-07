England vs Nigeria LIVE! Women’s World Cup 2023 match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

England vs Nigeria LIVE!

England are into the last-16 of the Women’s World Cup after breathing life into their tournament challenge with a huge 6-1 win over China. The Lionesses had hardly lit proceedings alight during their first two games but were back amongst the goals last time out as they look to follow up their Euro 2022 success by going deep here.

The manner of their last win has raised hopes once more. Sarina Wiegman is hugely experienced in this environment and there’s little reason England at their best cannot make a major play to win the tournament outright, particularly with the draw appearing to open up after some shocks, including USA’s exit to Sweden yesterday.

Nigeria cannot be written off, of course, but they face an almighty task to overcome an England side hitting form. Follow England vs Nigeria LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog and Simon Collings will be providing expert analysis from the ground!

Kick-off: 8.30am BST | Suncorp Stadium

How to watch: BBC One

England are into their groove now, so it would be foolish to bet against them.

Nigeria have never won a World Cup knockout game, and that trend is unlikely to end today.

England to win 3-0.

Nigeria team news

For Nigeria, Asisat Oshoala will lead the line after her goal in the win over Australia.

Debora Abiodun is available again after suspension, though will likely start on the bench with coach Randy Waldrum expected to make minimal changes to his line-up.

Striker Desire Oparanozie could make her first World Cup appearance on Monday after picking up an injury in training.

Waldrum said Oparanozie's exact fitness was unclear, but "the good thing is she's now available."

England team news

Keira Walsh could today start for England.

The midfielder travelled with the squad to Brisbane despite suffering a knee injury against Denmark in their second group game which appeared to rule her out of the tournament.

There had been fears Walsh was set for a lengthy spell out of action but the Barcelona star could make a quick-fire return as England look to progress into the final eight.

Sarina Wiegman may also stick with the system that saw the Lionesses put six past China to get their tournament up and running.

That saw her adopt a three at the back formation, allowing Lauren James and Lauren Hemp to both partner Alessia Russo in attack.

Simon Collings checks in

Our man Down Under has arrived.

Brisbane. England v Nigeria for a place in the quarter-finals.



Forecast: Light. Drizzle.



Good morning!

Rise and shine!

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s coverage of England’s last-16 tie against Nigeria at the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium hosts the Lionesses as they look to take another step towards a first-ever World Cup final.

Kick-off comes at 8.30am BST so stay tuned for all the build-up, match action and reaction with team news expected in a little while as England hope to have Keira Walsh back from injury.