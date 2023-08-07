England vs Nigeria live stream: How can I watch Women’s World Cup last-16 for FREE on TV in UK today?

England enter the knockout stages of the Women’s World Cup with a clash against Nigeria today.

The Lionesses put China to the sword in the final group game to get their campaign up and running after an underwhelming start to the campaign.

While Nigeria did well to finish second to Australia in the group, there is little doubt this a favourable game for Sarina Wiegman’s side.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW LIONESSES VS NIGERIA LIVE!

The route to the final, on paper at least, is opening up for the European giants this summer.

Here’s how to watch the action later today...

Where to watch England vs Nigeria

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on BBC One, with coverage starting at 8am for an 8.30am BST kick-off.

Live stream: The BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website will offer a live stream service.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog! Simon Collings will be providing expert analysis from the ground.