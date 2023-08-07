England vs Nigeria live: latest score and updates from the Lionesses at the Women's World Cup

Keira Walsh is fit and returns to England's starting XI for the Women's World Cup R16 match against Nigeria - Naomi Baker - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

How to make an entrance

Tom Garry reports from Brisbane

The FA’s chief executive Mark Bullingham and head of women’s football Baroness Sue Campbell are both here in Brisbane, among the senior FA staff attending this match. They, and the fans, have arrived at a stadium that is currently receiving a bit of a downpour of rain, but spirits remain high.

Team news

England Earps; Carter, Bright, Greenwood; Bronze, Walsh, Stanway, Daly; James; Hemp, Russo.

Substitutes Hampton, Roebuck,Charles, Toone, Nobbs, Wubben-Moy, Morgan, Coombs, Kelly,England, Zelem, Robinson.

Nigeria Nnadozie, Alozie, Ohale, Demehin, Plumptre; Ucheibe, Ayinde; Ajibade, Payne, Onumonu; Kanu.

Substitutes Oluehi, Balogun,Ogbonna, Ebi, Oshoala, Oparanozie, Monday, Ordega, Echegini,Imuran, Okoronkwo.

Referee Melissa Borjas (Honduras).

On Walsh's rapid return

'It shows her importance to the team that she's been rushed straight back in'



'It shows her importance to the team that she's been rushed straight back in'

Preview: Walsh returns

Good morning and welcome to live coverage of the Round of 16 match from the Women’s World Cup between England and Nigeria, which starts with the news that Keira Walsh, who missed the thumping victory over China with a knee ligament injury, is fit and has been recalled to the starting XI by Sarina Wiegman, replacing Katie Zelem in the only change.

Team news! 📣



Keira Walsh returns to the starting line-up.



Team news!

It is encouraging to see that the coach has stuck with her new formation, 3-5-2, proving that the best pure coaches of the Dutch school, or Cruyffian disciples – Van Gaal (though he and Cruyff fell out), Guardiola etc – can twist the template of 4-3-3 as and when circumstances demand. They looked far better with Russo and Hemp up front so it makes sense that Wiegman pushes ahead rather than drifting back to the comfort blanket of the tried and trusted.

Much of the build-up has had echoes of the men’s 1990 World Cup quarter-final against Cameroon and the lessons of pre-match complacency learnt on that day. England will certainly not be underestimating Nigeria who came through a very tough group at the expense of the Olympic champions Canada with draws against the Canucks and the Republic of Ireland and a startling, thrilling victory over the hosts, Australia.

Randy Waldrum, their campaigning head coach believes Nigeria, with star forward Asisat Oshoala “fit and ready to go” and Desire Oparanozie healthy to return after injury, is capable of reproducing the kind of game that shocked the Matildas at the same venue 11 days ago.

“You can see the talent is there,” Waldrum said. “I think Nigeria could become a world power if we start to do things properly and invest more in women’s football ... like so many other nations need to be doing as well.”

“I have to give credit to the players. It’s something that’s inside them. It’s inside their DNA to compete,” he said. “Overcoming obstacles is what they’ve done for their careers. It’s a challenge – we know what the top teams in the world have, and we’re aspiring to have those same things. But in the moment, we are where we are. It really comes down to trying to get the team organized and get the maximum out of each individual player and the talent they bring to the table.”