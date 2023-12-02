England vs Netherlands LIVE: Result and reaction as Lionesses produce stunning Wembley comeback

England kept their bid to secure Olympics qualification for Great Britain alive in dramatic fashion as Ella Toone’s stoppage-time goal completed a fightback from two goals down to beat the Netherlands 3-2 at Wembley.

Needing a win to remain in contention to finish top in Nations League Group A1, the final position required for them to have a chance of obtaining a place for GB at next summer’s Games in Paris, the Lionesses were on course for a third defeat in the pool as Lineth Beerensteyn notched a first-half brace for the Dutch.

But Sarina Wiegman’s side battled back with two goals in quick succession from Georgia Stanway and Lauren Hemp around the hour mark, before substitute Toone capped the turnaround in the first minute of time added on to bring a huge roar from the 71,632 crowd in attendance.

It leaves England in second place, level on points with the Netherlands and one in front of Belgium, ahead of concluding their group matches by playing Scotland at Hampden Park on Tuesday. Belgium drew 1-1 with Scotland in Friday’s other Group A1 contest.

England vs Netherlands LIVE: Women's Nations League latest updates

FT: England 3-2 Netherlands! Lionesses complete stunning comeback

What do England need for Team GB to qualify for the Olympics?

90+1’ GOAL! Ella Toone scores to put England ahead (3-2)

61’ GOAL! Lauren Hemp draws England level (2-2)

58’ GOAL! Georgia Stanway pulls one back for England (1-2)

34’ GOAL! Lionesses fall further behind as Earps fails to keep out Beerensteyn shot (0-2)

12' GOAL! Beerensteyn fires Netherlands ahead after mix-up in England defence (0-1)

England XI: Earps; Bronze, Carter, Greenwood, Charles; Walsh, Stanway, Kirby; James, Hemp, Kelly

Netherlands XI: Van Domselaar; Dijkstra, Spitse, Janssen; Pelova, Groenen, Van de Donk, Brugts; Roord; Beerensteyn, Martens

Beth Mead returns to Lionesses bench but captain Millie Bright is out

FT: England 3-2 Netherlands

Friday 1 December 2023 22:29

Call off the inquest, turn off the alarms: the real Lionesses are back. How motivated are England to qualify for next summer’s Olympics? Well let this thrilling second-half comeback against the Netherlands at Wembley answer that question. With their hopes of reaching the Nations League finals on the line and down 2-0 against the Dutch, England produced a stunning turnaround to claim a vital win, with Ella Toone steering in a dramatic stoppage-time winner to rescue the Lionesses from a nightmare night.

That was what Sarina Wiegman’s side looked set for after what was perhaps their poorest first-half performance under the Dutch manager. Wiegman’s former side were far sharper, far hungrier, but the Lionesses showed all of their resilience and battling qualities when they needed them most. England tore through the Netherlands after the break and, by the end, were thoroughly deserving of victory, even if there is still more to do.

Report from Wembley

Lionesses avoid Wembley nightmare after resurgence of greatest quality

FT: England 3-2 Netherlands

00:45

England boss Sarina Wiegman maintained full faith in her side to stage the stunning second-half comeback that lifted the Lionesses to a 3-2 win over the Netherlands in their penultimate Women’s Nations League group-stage clash at Wembley.

Needing a victory to remain in contention to finish top in Group A1 and advance in the tournament, which serves as a qualifier for next summer’s Olympics in Paris, England quickly dug themselves a hole after Lineth Beerensteyn netted twice before the break to put the Dutch 2-0 up.

But the Lionesses battled back after the restart on a frigid night in London, Georgia Stanway and Lauren Hemp stoking the crowd back into a frenzy by the hour mark before substitute Ella Toone sealed a dramatic victory in stoppage time.

Wiegman said: “I was actually pretty calm. I was very disappointed they scored the second goal because I didn’t think we played bad. The second goal we were a little bit unlucky, it was an unnecessary goal. We didn’t play bad but we needed some more. We truly believed we could turn it around. We never lost trust.”

‘We never lost trust’: Sarina Wiegman remained confident of England comeback

FT: England 3-2 Netherlands

00:43

An emotional Mary Earps apologised to her England team-mates despite the Lionesses coming from behind to beat the Netherlands at Wembley.

The goalkeeper, who captained the Lionesses and has had an outstanding year for the national team, saw a soft shot from Netherlands forwards Lineth Beerensteyn slip through her fingers as the visitors took at two-goal lead before half time.

The Lionesses came roaring back after the break and won 3-2 thanks to Ella Toone’s stoppage-time strike, but England will head into Tuesday’s final Nations League fixture against Scotland knowing that the Netherlands remain in charge of the group.

England needed to beat the Dutch by two goals to take control of their Olympics qualification hopes but now need to either win against Scotland by three more goals than the Netherlands - or hope they fail to beat Belgium.

Earps was in tears after the game and held her hands up depsite England going on to secure victory at Wembley. “I thought the girls were unbelievable to come back into the game,” Earps told ITV. “I thought they were unbelievable.

“I am just sorry that my performance has cost the team tonight. That [second goal] will haunt me for a long time today, I am really gutted because it could have been a really special night.”

Mary Earps apologises for England error: ‘It will haunt me for a long time’

FT: England 3-2 Netherlands

Friday 1 December 2023 22:32

Wiegman on Beth Mead: “She had a very good impact, I think it was really impressive, coming back from an injury, coming back in with Arsenal and then coming back in to this environment with 72,000 people, it was very good.”

FT: England 3-2 Netherlands

Friday 1 December 2023 22:31

Wiegman on what is needed on Tuesday against Scotland at Hampden Park: “How we approach is first that we have to win that game, and that’s what we’re going to do, of course we’re going to put them under pressure to try and score as many goals as possible, we need to win with three more than what the Netherlands do if they win.”

FT: England 3-2 Netherlands

Friday 1 December 2023 22:29

Concern over the issues arising in the last couple of months: “No I think this was a totally different team against a very good opponent, and I think their first goal was just a great counter-attack, the Belgium game we lost the ball in a moment when we didn’t expect to lose the ball and I think we played a lot better than in the other games.”

On the defeatist reaction of the players at the final whistle: “The team knows exactly what we have to do, and I think we were very close to a 4-2 and that was the disappointment and that would have totally changed the situation. I am really proud of the team in how we stepped up and how we showed resilience.

FT: England 3-2 Netherlands

Friday 1 December 2023 22:26

When asked about Mary Earps, Wiegman said she had words with the goalkeeper following her comments, adding: “Of course she didn’t let the team down, I think you only let your team down when you don’t put effort in the game and we never didn’t put effort in the game.

FT: England 3-2 Netherlands

Friday 1 December 2023 22:25

When asked about her reaction at 2-0 down, Wiegman said: “I was actually pretty calm, I was very disappointed they scored the second goal because I thought we didn’t play well.

“The first time they came in our half of the pitch was on 11 mintues and they scored straight away, the second goal was a bit of an unlucky goal and we played bad.

“We truly believed we could turn around, and the players believed that too, if we scored one goal...we never lost trust.”

FT: England 3-2 Netherlands

Friday 1 December 2023 22:23

FT: England 3-2 Netherlands

Friday 1 December 2023 22:17

England manager Sarina Wiegman told ITV: “I feel a little bit strange. I am really happy with the win but in the end you hope you win by two goals so you’re in a better position. But, coming back from 2-0 down and how we showed up in the second half was so well done. It was a good performance. Overall it was a really good game.

“We started well and were totally dominant but they came with one counter-attack and went 1-0 up. It was a good goal from there.

“We said at half-time that we weren’t playing badly, but yes we’d conceded two goals and we had to do better but keep going because they are struggling too.”

FT: England 3-2 Netherlands

Friday 1 December 2023 22:08

Some more clarification on Olympic qualification, England need to win by three goals more than the Netherlands, if both sides win, otherwise they will qualify if the Dutch drop points and the Lionesses beat Scotland.

FT: England 3-2 Netherlands

Friday 1 December 2023 22:06

Lauren Hemp scored the second goal against the Netherlands (PA)

England look disappointed at the end of the match, with a fight for an Olympics place still on (PA)

Ella Toone scored the winner against the Netherlands at Wembley (Action Images via Reuters)

FT: England 3-2 Netherlands

Friday 1 December 2023 22:01

Friday 1 December 2023 21:59

When asked about scoring late goals, Toone said: “Apparently (I do love it), I wish I could play here every week.

“But I love scoring goals for England and I love playing football and it’s really special to get on the scoresheet again at Wembley but the most important thing is the win.”

She added: “The fans were amazing tonight and we love playing here.”

FT: England 3-2 Netherlands

Friday 1 December 2023 21:57

Toone continued: “It was all a bit of a blur but just to go on, make an impact, attack, make sure that we go up the pitch and express ourselves and the subs that she made really did that.

“It was a great comeback, from 2-0 down to come back and show that we can win that game and two good goals.”

FT: England 3-2 Netherlands

Friday 1 December 2023 21:55

Ella Toone said to ITV 4: “Of course it’s always nice to get on the scoresheet, the main thing for us was that we won and we did that.

“I knew my role tonight was to come on and change the game in any way that I could and I managed to get on the scoresheet but what a ball from LJ and we showed a lot of character tonight to get that win.”

FT: England 3-2 Netherlands

Friday 1 December 2023 21:52

Just a look at the Olympics and what England have to do.

England need to finish top of the group, so need to win over Scotland, and for the Netherlands to drop points against Belgium in their final match.

FT: England 3-2 Netherlands

Friday 1 December 2023 21:48

To kick off the reaction, here’s some quotes from Karen Bardsley to BBC Radio 5 Live: “What a remarkable second half, I can’t quite believe what I’ve just seen. To be honest it was an unforgiveable first half for me.

“The quality, the character to come back and to then nearly add a fourth in the dying moments.

“It says a lot about this team it really does.”

FT: England 3-2 Netherlands

Friday 1 December 2023 21:45

The Lionesses are just making their way around the pitch to all the applause and hand-made signs from the faithful England supporters.

FT: England 3-2 Netherlands

Friday 1 December 2023 21:43

FT: England 3-2 Netherlands

Friday 1 December 2023 21:42

FT: What an incredible game and it will take time to sink in, the players are in a post-match huddle receiving instructions, they have another game against Scotland on Tuesday, but for now they should be allowed to enjoy the comeback and the spirit they showed to come back from two goals behind to secure the victory.

FT: England 3-2 Netherlands

Friday 1 December 2023 21:40

FT: England have done something exceptional at Wembley, the players sit down exhausted, but they have given an incredible account for themselves.

Having been 2-0 down at half time, many people will have counted them out, but they have fought back to secure a win against the odds and keep Team GB’s hopes of qualifying for the Olympics alive.

They have not shown what they are capable of in the Nations League so far, but in front of just under 72,000 people at Wembley the Lionesses have re-discovered the form that saw them win the Euros and reach the World Cup final.

England 3-2 Netherlands

Friday 1 December 2023 21:38

90+5’ Alex Greenwood had to be first to a probing Dutch ball over the top and she was, sliding to win the ball and retain possession for England.

England 3-2 Netherlands

Friday 1 December 2023 21:37

90+3’ England came close to another! The ball came in from Walsh, but Hemp was just beaten to it by a sprawling Casparij.

GOAL! Ella Toone scores! England 3-2 Netherlands

Friday 1 December 2023 21:35

90+1’ GOAL! Toone scores! Just as it was announced there were five minutes of injury time, England claimed the goal they so desperately needed.

James perfectly picked out Toone at the far post and she just slotted the ball into the back of the net, that was the lifeline England needed and their Olympic hopes are still alive.

England 2-2 Netherlands

Friday 1 December 2023 21:33

89’ SAVE! Mary Earps who was largely at fault for the second goal has made a key save to keep her side in the match, it was palmed away and hit hard but straight at the goalkeeper.

England 2-2 Netherlands

Friday 1 December 2023 21:32

88’ The question now is how much extra time will there be at the end of this game, there have been a fair few substitutions, but there have not been many pauses for injuries.

England have another half chance but it loops harmlessly off Daly and into the goalkeeper’s hands.

England 2-2 Netherlands

Friday 1 December 2023 21:30

87’ England are really going for it, but they haven’t had a real or good chance for a while, will Daly make the difference?

They are definitely throwing everything at it, but they need to win.

England 2-2 Netherlands

Friday 1 December 2023 21:29

86’ Russo goes for goal! But her shot lacked power and was dragged wide.

England 2-2 Netherlands

Friday 1 December 2023 21:28

85’ England make another sub, Niamh Charles off for Rachel Daly.

England 2-2 Netherlands

Friday 1 December 2023 21:27

84’ There is a brief pause in play, but it has just been announced there are 71,632 in attendance at Wembley Stadium, a bit less than the expected 75,000, but the cold might have put some people off, and it is definitely cold.

England 2-2 Netherlands

Friday 1 December 2023 21:25

82’ England keep looking to attack, but they lack the clinical dominance that saw them score two goals in a matter of minutes, although they have a corner.

England 2-2 Netherlands

Friday 1 December 2023 21:23

80’ The Netherlands have a free kick on the right in the England half and loop a long ball into the box, it falls to Janssen but her shot is way over the bar.

In end to end fashion, England have a chance, but Mead’s header falls wide of the target.

England 2-2 Netherlands

Friday 1 December 2023 21:21

78’ England were utterly dominant between 50 and 70 minutes, but the Dutch are fighting back, and Beerensteyn had another attempt blocked in the box. It’s just getting a little bit frantic.

England 2-2 Netherlands

Friday 1 December 2023 21:20

77’ There is just a hint that England are starting to look a bit desperate here, Alex Greenwood tries a long ball that goes straight into touch and yells at her teammate she believes should have been on the end of it.

England 2-2 Netherlands

Friday 1 December 2023 21:18

75’ England are keeping going here, but the Dutch have the ball in a forward are and it falls to Beerensteyn, but this time her shot is blocked.

England 2-2 Netherlands

Friday 1 December 2023 21:15

72’ Lauren Hemp has been absolutely everywhere tonight, and she sets up another chance, this time pulling it back for Keira Walsh, who makes good contact, but it is straight at the Netherlands goalkeeper.

England 2-2 Netherlands

Friday 1 December 2023 21:13

70’ England are on top here, they are looking to play the ball through the lines and having most of the possession, but there is always the danger that the more they commit forward, the more at risk they are of being caught on the break.

England 2-2 Netherlands

Friday 1 December 2023 21:11

68’ Georgia Stanway and Fran Kirby have now come off, England are going for this now, and they have to.

England 2-2 Netherlands

Friday 1 December 2023 21:10

67’ It looks like England are going to be bringing on Russo and Toone, they are just getting their heavy coats off and ready on the touchline.

England 2-2 Netherlands

Friday 1 December 2023 21:08

65’ The crowd have just woken up, the drums are going, but England still need another goal. It looks a lot more likely now than it did at half time however.

England 2-2 Netherlands

Friday 1 December 2023 21:06

63’ England make another sub, Jess Carter off for Esme Morgan.

Sarina Wiegman’s side need another goal, a draw will not be enough.

GOAL! Lauren Hemp makes it level! England 2-2 Netherlands

Friday 1 December 2023 21:05

61’ GOAL! Hemp strikes! The Netherlands had barely settled when Hemp struck. The ball was played into Stanway in the centre, but she pulled it back to Hemp on the edge of the box who expertly curled it into the corner, to keep England and Team GB’s Olympic hopes alive.

GOAL! Georgia Stanway pulls one back for England! England 1-2 Netherlands

Friday 1 December 2023 21:03

58’ GOAL! Stanway pulls one back! A long ball from Lauren James perfectly picks out an unmarked Stanway in the centre of the box and she makes no mistakes heading into the corner to pull a crucial goal back for England.

England 0-2 Netherlands

Friday 1 December 2023 20:59

56’ Lucy Bronze makes a driving run forwards, the crowd get excited, but she loses the ball in midfield, and England have to defend.

England 0-2 Netherlands

Friday 1 December 2023 20:58

54’ Chance! Hemp wins the ball on the touchline and does well to pull it back for Kirby who plays it to Hemp on the edge of the box, but her effort, yet again is high and wide of the target. Very high.

England 0-2 Netherlands

Friday 1 December 2023 20:57

53’ England look to get on the front foot, there’s a flick on from James but it just too far ahead of Hemp and the Dutch goalkeeper gathers.

England 0-2 Netherlands

Friday 1 December 2023 20:55

52’ There is a brief pause in play after a coming-together involving Bronze and a Dutch player who is down receiving treatment.

And the crowd are bored, a Mexican wave is being attempted by one corner.

England 0-2 Netherlands

Friday 1 December 2023 20:53

49’ Both sides are trying to find their footing in this half now, but England have been brighter and looked to get forward more.

England 0-2 Netherlands

Friday 1 December 2023 20:51

47’ Fran Kirby is trying to get on the ball, but she has been largely anonymous this evening.

England will be hoping Beth Mead can produce something special.

England 0-2 Netherlands

Friday 1 December 2023 20:49

46’ England kick the game underway for the start of the second half

HT: England 0-2 Netherlands

Friday 1 December 2023 20:48

England have made a substitution, and it’s a very popular one as Beth Mead is clapped onto the field for Chloe Kelly.

HT: England 0-2 Netherlands

Friday 1 December 2023 20:48

The players are coming back out for the second half, and for England to keep their chances of pushing for a spot in the Olympics alive, they will need to put in a significantly better performance this half.

HT: England 0-2 Netherlands

Friday 1 December 2023 20:46

Karen Carney said on BBC 5 live: “For the first time in a while, I do think Sarina Wiegman has got this wrong.

“Tactically we’ve been out-done today. The team selection has been wrong.

“England have credit from other campaigns, but this one has been really disappointing. We’ll have lost four of our past six games.”

HT: England 0-2 Netherlands

Friday 1 December 2023 20:45

Former England goalkeeper Karen Bardsley said on BBC 5 Live: “When you’re in these situations where you want something so much sometimes you just don’t get the rub of the green.

“In the first ten minutes the Lionesses were exceptional but from then it has just not gone their way.

“There were warning signs of a performance like this, even through the World Cup with injuries and absences it seemed like Sarina Wiegman didn’t quite know her best side and it has culminated in what we have seen tonight.”

HT: England 0-2 Netherlands

Friday 1 December 2023 20:38

Here are some photos from the first half:

Beerensteyn has scored both the Dutch goals (REUTERS)

Mary Earps looks dejected after her error led to the second goal (Action Images via Reuters)

The Netherlands have capitalised on England’s insecurity in front of goal (PA)

HT: England 0-2 Netherlands

Friday 1 December 2023 20:33

HT: That’s half time, and it has been the Netherlands’ half. Two chances and two goals while England have struggled to create and also contain their opponents.

England 0-2 Netherlands

Friday 1 December 2023 20:30

45’ There will be two minutes added time at the end of the first half.

England 0-2 Netherlands

Friday 1 December 2023 20:29

44’ England are trying, but the Netherlands have a two-goal cushion already now and that will be like a mountain to overcome. Wiegman will have her work cut out for her at half time.

England 0-2 Netherlands

Friday 1 December 2023 20:26

41’ Lucy Bronze has a chance this time from a header from a long cross, but again it goes just wide of the target, it was a well-picked-out cross, and the defender managed to get the header away.

England 0-2 Netherlands

Friday 1 December 2023 20:24

39’ Lauren James had a go, and although it bounced in front of the Dutch goalkeeper, it was straight at her and an easy save, England are looking slightly shell-shocked like they can’t believe the position they find themselves in.

England 0-2 Netherlands

Friday 1 December 2023 20:22

38’ Chloe Kelly tries to do it all herself to bring England back into the game, but her swerving strike from distance was just wide of the post.

GOAL! Beerensteyn scores a second! England 0-2 Netherlands

Friday 1 December 2023 20:21

34’ GOAL! Beerensteyn scores again! Another chance and another goal, and that one should have been saved by Earps.

Again it was far too easy for the Dutch, England failed to clear their lines properly, Jess Carter came out of position and then Beerensteys won the ball, easily got past Greenwood and beat Earps at the near post.

The goalkeeper was left frustrated and banging her fists on the ground, but she got a good hand to it and should have made the save.

England 0-1 Netherlands

Friday 1 December 2023 20:17

32’ There is a huge cheer echoing around the stadium as Spitse blazes the ball high and wide of the target

England 0-1 Netherlands

Friday 1 December 2023 20:16

32’ Alex Greenwood has made a cynical tackle, gifting the Netherlands a free kick just outside the box, and they definitely have a superior height advantage over the Lionesses.

England 0-1 Netherlands

Friday 1 December 2023 20:15

30’ Play has been broken up a bit just before the half hour mark, and has largely been contained to the midfield area, without either side creating any chances.

England 0-1 Netherlands

Friday 1 December 2023 20:13

27’ England have just enjoyed their best passage of play potentially in the match, with both Hemp then Stanway having chances to cross the ball into the box, although they were intercepted by the defenders.

But the hosts are winning the ball back in midfielder and having time on the ball for long periods of time.

England 0-1 Netherlands

Friday 1 December 2023 20:09

24’ England finally have a chance, as Lauren James shakes off a challenge to drive towards the Dutch box, but instead of taking her time she decides to shoot from distance and the ball sails over the bar.

England 0-1 Netherlands

Friday 1 December 2023 20:08

23’ From the corner, the ball came out to Roord and her lofted attempt rebounded off the crossbar.

England need to change something here. There is a place for Team GB in the Olympics at stake.

England 0-1 Netherlands

Friday 1 December 2023 20:07

22’ England are struggling to get a foothold in this game, and even keep the ball for long periods of time at the moment.

The Dutch are easily winning the ball back in midfield before being able to launch their own attacks, and have been gifted a corner.

England 0-1 Netherlands

Friday 1 December 2023 20:04

19’ Hemp is putting in a shift here, she chases down the Dutch defender on the edge of the penalty box and was not far away from winning the ball.

England 0-1 Netherlands

Friday 1 December 2023 20:00

15’ There was another chance for Beerensteyn, every long ball over the top is looking dangerous, the Dutch number seven is quicker than the England centre-backs and Earps had to come off her line again to make the clearance.

GOAL! Beerensteyn scores! England 0-1 Netherlands

Friday 1 December 2023 19:58

12’ GOAL! Netherlands have the lead, and it came almost instantly after England had a chance at the other end.

Greenwood was dragged out of position and then Beerensteyn cleverly pulled the ball back to wrong-foot both Bronze and Carter, creating space to fire past Earps and give the visitors the lead.

England 0-0 Netherlands

Friday 1 December 2023 19:56

11’ SAVE! Earps had to be alert to come off her line and deny Esmee Brugts being the first to a probing long ball over the top from the midfield.

But there was almsot a chance for England at the other end, when James found Hemp on the left, she hit it first time and forced van Domselaar into a sprawling save to prevent the ball curling into the back of the net

England 0-0 Netherlands

Friday 1 December 2023 19:54

9’ Georgia Stanway wins the ball back in a dangerous area and tries to play in James, but her cross is overhit and goes out for a goal kick.

England 0-0 Netherlands

Friday 1 December 2023 19:52

8’ Kirby almost had an ideal chance to take the lead for England, the Dutch centre-back and goalkeeper got slightly confused and both came for the same ball, but the defender was able to take the ball away and clear

England 0-0 Netherlands

Friday 1 December 2023 19:51

6’ Another looped cross, this time from James, but Kelly’s header did not have power or direction and was well wide.

England 0-0 Netherlands

Friday 1 December 2023 19:50

5’ Since the half-chance for James, there has not been anything of note, but play has been broken up regularly and there have been a few shoves and fouls as both teams try and get the measure of each other.

England 0-0 Netherlands

Friday 1 December 2023 19:47

2’ Walsh has been brought down just outside the England penalty area to bring the first free kick of the game, and England acan mount their first attack, Hemp crosses it to the back post but Lauren James’ header loops over the bar.

England 0-0 Netherlands

Friday 1 December 2023 19:45

1’ The Netherlands get the game underway, but only after both sets of players take the knee

England vs Netherlands

Friday 1 December 2023 19:44

The teams are having their pre-match huddles and the game is about to kick off.

England vs Netherlands

Friday 1 December 2023 19:41

We are now just minutes away from kick off

England vs Netherlands

Friday 1 December 2023 19:38

The teams are coming out of the tunnel and it is almost time for the national anthems.

England vs Netherlands

Friday 1 December 2023 19:37

Ahead of kick off Wembley has gone dark for a laser and strobe light performance for the flags to be walked out.

England vs Netherlands

Friday 1 December 2023 19:30

Lauren Hemp will win her 50th England cap tonight and says there “is no better place than Wembley” to mark the milestone.

The winger said: “It’s pretty surreal. Every cap is special to me but obviously to make 50 would be incredible. If you had told me when I was younger that at the age of 23 I would have 50 caps, I wouldn’t have believed you.

“It will be an amazing occasion for me to be able to do that but we’ll have to wait and see. Looking back at every one of the big games I’ve had, a lot of them have come at Wembley.

“The Euros final stands out to me, the Finalissima game against Brazil which we won and got another trophy - and then beating the USA as well.

“There’s a lot at stake. We know as a group what’s expected of us. When it comes to it and when we’re put under pressure, a lot of the time, we do the job. Hopefully we’ll be able to do that tomorrow.”

(Getty Images)

England vs Netherlands

Friday 1 December 2023 19:22

There are a number of defenders in the England squad with only a few caps between them, and when asked about a lack of experience at the back, Sarina Wiegman said: “With the World Cup, you played the team you think are going to win, and then you change to win the game.

“That has also been the case in the Nations League, so we didn’t have that many opportunities at international level to try out things. Of course we do that in training sessions, and we see the players in the Women’s Super League. I think if it’s needed, they’re ready, and they know what is being asked of them. I hope in the future of course they get the opportunity to play.

“Last year around this time we had friendlies, we played lots of players. We are not in that situation right now. “

(Getty Images)

England vs Netherlands

Friday 1 December 2023 19:18

England manager Sarina Wiegman speaking to ITV, ahead of the match: “I hope so. We’ve had a good week so far. We have to show up and we’re ready to go.”

On the decision to drop Alessia Russo to bench: “We want to attack and of course Lessi is an attacker too but I’ve chosen the players best in form. It was had a hard decision but these are the three we are starting with.”

On Lauren James: “She’s in good form. I hope what she has shown in the past weeks she’s going to show for us too.”

On the absence of Millie Bright: “It is a miss. We had to move on straight away. Alex [Greenwood] has a a lot of experience and Jess [Carter] has played a lot, as a starter and someone who has come on. She has experience for us and experience for Chelsea.”

On Beth Mead: “Upfront we had many choices to make. The competition is high. Beth has done really well for Arsenal. We made a choice quickly but she’s ready to go.”

England vs Netherlands

Friday 1 December 2023 19:15

Sarina Wiegman is confident England are ready for the task ahead of them as they prepare for Friday’s must-win Nations League clash with the Netherlands at Wembley.

The Lionesses are third in Group A1 after four games, having been beaten 2-1 in September by the Dutch and 3-2 last month by Belgium, who they trail by three and one point respectively.

Failure to beat the Netherlands in their penultimate group fixture will end their hopes of the first-placed finish they require to have a chance of securing a Paris 2024 Olympics qualifying spot for Great Britain, and boss Wiegman told a press conference: “I think the team is ready.

“We’re really excited to play at Wembley tomorrow. I think the camp so far from Monday to now has gone really well.

“We’re very clear on how we want to play and what we want to do; I see good things on and off pitch, and that gives me confidence that we’re really ready for tomorrow, and of course we all know what we have to do.”

England vs Netherlands

Friday 1 December 2023 19:00

Beth Mead spoke to the press for the first time since her return to England duty:

Beth Mead says she is rediscovering the joy of football after a year shaped by loss and grief. The last time Mead played at Wembley, her mother, June, was still alive to see it. Wembley was the scene of Mead’s greatest triumph, when England won the Euros and she finished as the tournament’s top scorer and best player. What followed was the toughest year of her life, as she ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament and then lost her mum after a long battle with ovarian cancer.

But on Friday, Mead has the chance to return to Wembley and make her first appearance for the Lionesses in 385 days. It is another significant milestone, both in the resumption of her career as a footballer, and in her grieving process. While she has required emotional resilience, Mead is proud of her journey and believes her mum would be too. “Growing up I would say I was mentally quite weak,” Mead says. “I’d like to think the things I’ve dealt with have made me a stronger and better person.”

Beth Mead: ‘The things I’ve dealt with have made me a stronger person’

England vs Netherlands: Team news!

Friday 1 December 2023 18:40

Interesting team news from Sarina Wiegman, with both Alessia Russo and Rachel Daly on the bench for the Lionesses and no recognised striker.

Lauren Hemp, Lauren James and Chloe Kelly will form the front-three, with Alex Greenwood and Jess Carter forming the centre-back back in Millie Bright’s absence.

Beth Mead returns to the Lionesses bench, with Russo and Daly there as well.

The Netherlands are as expected and look strong.

England vs Netherlands: Team news!

Friday 1 December 2023 18:32

England team to face Netherlands: Earps; Bronze, Carter, Greenwood, Charles; Walsh, Stanway, Kirby; James, Hemp, Kelly

Netherlands XI: Van Domselaar; Dijkstra, Spitse, Janssen; Pelova, Groenen, Van de Donk, Brugts; Roord; Beerensteyn, Martens

England vs Netherlands

Friday 1 December 2023 18:30 , Sonia Twigg

Here is what England have to do to finish top of their group:

The Lionesses must win against the Netherlands. Any other result and they are out of the running to top the group.

If England win, they will likely have to beat Scotland at Hampden next Tuesday: a draw at Hampden would only be enough if Belgium lose to Scotland and then draw against the Netherlands, and even then England would need to beat the Netherlands by two goals to take the head-to-head record.

If England win both games, they will have 12 points and would need Belgium to drop points either against Scotland or against the Netherlands. If England win both games but Belgium win both games, they cannot top the group.

If England win both games and the Netherlands beat Belgium, they will go through only if they win by two goals or better the Dutch’s 2-1 win from the return fixture. The Lionesses must do this to take the head-to-head record.

If both England and the Netherlands both finish on 12 points and with identical head-to-head records (ie both games are 2-1 home wins), then it will come down to overall goal difference in Group A1.

Coming into the final two rounds, England have a goal difference of 0 while the Netherlands have +5.

England vs Netherlands

Friday 1 December 2023 18:15 , Sonia Twigg

The cup specialists have so far struggled with the new league. After winning the Euros and reaching the World Cup final, the Lionesses face the prospect of a rare failure in the inaugural Women’s Nations League. England must beat Netherlands at Wembley on Friday and then Scotland at Hampden on Tuesday to have any chance of topping their group. But given Sarina Wiegman also won the Euros and reached the World Cup final with her native Netherlands, allowing the Dutchwoman to claim the title of the ultimate tournament manager, perhaps the return to must-win, knockout football will suit the Lionesses ahead of a decisive week.

The Lionesses are back in ‘must-win’ mode: Here’s why it can suit them

England vs Netherlands

Friday 1 December 2023 18:05 , Jamie Braidwood

What would the Lionesses then need to do to qualify for the Olympics?

England must reach the Nations League final to be sure of their place at the Olympics next summer, as the nominated side for Team GB.

Both Nations League finalists will qualify for the Paris Games - unless one of those teams is France, who qualify automatically.

If France reach the Nations final, the automatic qualification spot will go to the winner of the third place playoff in the Nations League finals.

France, Denmark and Spain are top of Groups A2, A3 and A4 ahead of the final two rounds of fixtures.

What do the Lionesses need to do for Team GB to qualify for the Olympics?

England vs Netherlands

Friday 1 December 2023 18:02 , Sonia Twigg

What is the team news?

England are without captain Millie Bright after the Chelsea defender withdrew from the squad due to a knee injury. The centre-back was replaced by Manchester United’s Millie Turner and goalkeeper Mary Earps will captain the Lionesses in her absence.

Beth Mead is back in the England squad for the first time in over a year after returning from an ACL injury. The Euros golden boot winner adds to Sarina Wiegman’s options in the forward line, with Lauren James, Lauren Hemp and Chloe Kelly all in form.

Vivianne Miedema is also set to return for the Netherlands after her own injury absence and could join Lieke Martens and Jill Roord in attack, but Andries Jonker is likely to stick with Juventus forward Lineth Beerensteyn.

Predicted line-ups

England: Earps; Bronze, Carter, Greenwood, Charles; Walsh, Stanway; Hemp, James, Kelly; Daly

Netherlands: Van Domselaar; Dijkstra, Spitse, Janssen; Pelova, Groenen, Van de Donk, Brugts; Roord; Beerensteyn, Martens

England vs Netherlands

Friday 1 December 2023 18:01 , Sonia Twigg

When is England vs Netherlands?

The Nations League fixture kicks off at 7:45pm on Friday 1 December at Wembley Stadium.

How can I watch it and what TV channel is it on?

The fixture will be shown live on ITV 4, with coverage kicking off from 7pm. It will also be available to stream live on the ITV X website.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

England vs Netherlands

Friday 1 December 2023 18:00 , Sonia Twigg

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s live blog bringing you all the latest news and updates from the must-win clash at Wembley.

It is due to be a cold evening in the capital, but that does not detract away from the fact that this is a must-win match for the Lionesses.