England vs Netherlands LIVE: Lionesses team news, line-ups and more tonight

England continue their preparations for their Euro 2022 campaign with a match against the Netherlands tonight as Dutch coach Sarina Wiegman takes on her former team at Elland Road. Wiegman guided the Netherlands to European Championship glory in 2017 and they also reached the final of the 2019 tournament meaning they head into this summer’s competition as one of the favourites alongside England.

The Lionesses faced a resolute Belgium side at Molineux last Thursday in their first match since announcing the 23-player squad for the Euros and ran out 3-0 winners after Chloe Kelly broke the deadlock in the second half. They face a tougher test against the Netherlands this evening though as the visitors have a very talented squad including Arsenal playmaker Vivianne Miedema.

This will be England’s last game on home soil before the tournament as they will fly out to Switzerland for a training camp after tonight’s match and face their hosts in a final warm-up on 30th June. The Lionesses remain unbeaten under Wiegman and with less than two weeks to go until the start of the Euros would like to put down a marker in front of their home fans before kicking off their home tournament at Old Trafford.

Follow all the action from Elland Road as England take on the Netherlands:

England vs Netherlands

Kick off at 8pm at Elland Road

England defeated Belgium in previous warm-up game

Sarina Wiegman takes charge against her old team

England XI: Earps; Bronze, Bright, Greenwood, Daly; Walsh, Williamson, Kirby; Kelly, England, Hemp

Netherlands XI: Van Veenendaal; Wilms, Van der Gragt, Nouwen, D. Janssen; Spitse, Groenen, Pelova; Roord, Beerensteyn, Martens

England vs Netherlands

19:11 , Michael Jones

England come into this game undefeated in their last 12 across all competitions with 10 wins and two draws, during which time they have scored 75 goals and conceded only twice.

They last had a longer run between March 2010 and March 2011, where they went 13 in a row without defeat (nine wins, four draws)The Netherlands have only lost one of their last 16 matches (nine winse, six draws), with that lone defeat coming against France back in February.

Their two games since that defeat have been a 12-0 win over Cyprus and a 5-1 win against South Africa.

Netherlands starting XI

19:07 , Michael Jones

19:03 , Michael Jones

Jill Scott has described waiting for England’s squad announcement for next month’s home European Championship as “probably one of the worst days of my life”.

Lionesses head coach Sarina Wiegman named her final 23-player squad last week and Scott, behind only Fara Williams as England’s most capped women’s player, feared she would not make the cut.

But the 35-year-old will appear at her 10th major tournament for her country at Euro 2022 and could make her 157th international appearance when the Lionesses take on the Netherlands in Friday’s friendly at Elland Road.

England vs Netherlands

18:59 , Michael Jones

This will be the first meeting between England and the Netherlands since the 2017 European Championships; a tournament which the Netherlands went on to win, after beating England 3-0 in the semi-final.

The Netherlands will be looking to beat England in consecutive matches for the first time, following their 3-0 win back in 2017.

The three goals they scored in the last meeting were as many as they had netted in their nine previous games against England combined - one win, two draws and six defeats.

England team changes

18:55 , Michael Jones

Sarina Wiegman makes five changes to the England line-up that faced Belgium last Thursday. Rachel Daly and Alex Greenwood slot into the defence in place of Lotte Wubben-Moy and Demi Stokes.

Fran Kirby replaces Georgia Stanway in midfield with Bethany England and Chloe Kelly also starting after making appearances off the bench last week. Beth Mead and Ellen White drop to the bench.

Playing at Elland Road a dream says Daly

18:51 , Michael Jones

Rachel Daly earns a starting place in tonight’s England line-up and will make her first appearance at Elland Road in the match against the Netherlands.

Daly, a life-long Leeds fan from Harrogate, said it was "nice to be back home" and she will be fulfilling a childhood dream if she plays.

"I haven’t played here before so it will be special. My whole family are die-hard Leeds fans but any game I get to put the England shirt on is special so I will treat it like any other," she said.

"Obviously it has an added element of sentiment but I just want to win the game and play as best we can.

"Playing for Leeds for most of my childhood I thought maybe one day [I would play at Elland Road] but not for England. You can only dream for that moment."

England starting XI

18:47 , Michael Jones

England XI: Earps, Bronze, Bright, Greenwood, Daly, Walsh, Williamson, Kirby, Kelly, England, Hemp

18:47 , Michael Jones

Hope Powell has spoken of the importance of the Women’s Euros England hosted 17 years ago in the journey to the “completely different” current picture ahead of this summer’s home tournament.

Brighton boss Powell was in charge of the Lionesses when they were hosts at Euro 2005, opening with a 3-2 victory over Finland in front of almost 30,000 fans at the Etihad Stadium, sealed by a late goal from then-17-year-old Karen Carney.

After that campaign ended at the group stage, Powell’s England tenure – running from 1998 to 2013 – would subsequently include overseeing a runners-up finish at the 2009 Euros in Finland, and she also managed the Great Britain side at the London 2012 Olympics.

Daly poised to make 50th appearance for England

18:43 , Michael Jones

England defender Rachel Daly could make her 50th appearance for the national team tonight but has admitted it will be "hard” to do so without her dad in attendance.

Daly is a lifelong Leeds fan and began her career with the club. Her father passed away in September just before England’s 10-0 victory over Luxembourg. Daly scored in that game and showed off a wrist band with the word ‘Dad’ on it.

"It will be hard for me that he is not there but he will have the best seat in the house," said the 30-year-old. "Touch wood I make an appearance and I can get that 50th cap. My dad was a die-hard Leeds fan and he was the person who made me the biggest Leeds fan.

"If I can make him proud, then that is all that matters to me."

(The FA via Getty Images)

A long wait for the Lionesses

18:39 , Michael Jones

England’s women are playing in Leeds tonight for the first time since 1983 when they defeated Scotland 2-0 in a European Championship qualifier.

18:35 , Michael Jones

Last time out Chloe Kelly marked her England comeback with her first international goal as the Lionesses beat Belgium 3-0 at Molineux in their first warm-up match ahead of next month’s home Euros.

Having come on at the break for her first international appearance since returning to action from an ACL injury in April, winger Kelly put Sarina Wiegman’s side ahead with a deflected shot in the 62nd minute.

Fellow substitute Rachel Daly added a strike four minutes later to double the lead, and the third then came with seven minutes of normal time remaining when skipper Leah Williamson hit the bar and the ball went in off goalkeeper Nicky Evrard.

It proved a comfortable victory in the end after a first half that had seen the hosts fail to make a breakthrough despite creating a flurry of chances, which included Williamson being denied by a goal-line clearance.

England vs Netherlands

18:25 , Michael Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s covergae of England vs the Netherlands.

England’s women continue their preparations for Euro 2022 with a warm-up match against the Netherlands at Elland Road tonight. Head coach Sarina Wiegman takes charge of the Lionesses against her old team who are one of the favourites to win the tournament in July after reaching the final of the last two editions and winning Euro 2017 when Wiegman was in charge.

England defeated Belgium 3-0 last Thursday in the first of three warm-up matches leading up to the Euros but will face a sterner test this evening and the result will go some way of showing how likely the Lionesses chances are of lifting the trophy.

Kick off is at 8pm and we’ll be bringing all the updates, team news and more from Elland Road.