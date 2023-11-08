England vs Netherlands LIVE: ICC Cricket World Cup score and updates as Dawid Malan out for 87

Dawid Malan was run out for 87 against the Netherlands (Getty Images)

England have already crashed out of the Cricket World Cup, which was sealed by the 33-run defeat to Australia, but will want to restore pride against the Netherlands.

For England, the defence of their title could not have gone any worse, but there is still something to play for, with only the top eight in the standings qualifying for the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025.

Even that will not be straightforward, such has been England’s form that they sit rooted to the foot of the table, with the fewest points and a lower net-run rate than any other team. While yesterday Australia booked their place in the semi-finals as Glenn Maxwell led them to victory against Afghanistan.

There will be plenty of time after the tournament for a full analysis of how England’s title defence could go so disastrously wrong with very few warning signs before the squad departed for India, but for now there is a small chance to at least move off the bottom of the table, and two matches left against the Netherlands and Pakistan.

England vs Netherlands

Mark Wood and Liam Livingstone drop out for Harry Brook and Gus Atkinson

Wicket! Bairstow out for 15 - England 48-1

Malan 50! - England 69-1

Wicket! Root out for 28 - England 133-2

Wicket! Malan out for 87 - England 139-3

Wicket! Brook out for 11 - England 164-4

Wicket! Buttler out for 5 - England 178-5

Wicket! Ali out for 4! - England 192-6

11:05 , Sonia Twigg

Ali has absorbed pressure for a while but goes for a big shot and was caught be De Leede at long off.

England have lost their sixth wicket with more than 14 wickets still remaining in the innings.

England 191-5 (35) Stokes 35, Ali 4

11:02 , Sonia Twigg

De Leede has kapt that over tight, just the three runs from it as England continue to tick along in Pune.

England 188-5 (34) Stokes 32, Ali 4

10:59 , Sonia Twigg

Stokes and Ali are still there even though the scoring rate has slowed, but that might be just what England need at the moment.

They have to bat their overs.

England 180-5 (31) Stokes 28, Ali 1

10:46 , Sonia Twigg

At the start, with Malan playing nicely it might not have looked like Stokes was going to have to do another rescue job, but that is the situation they have found themselves in.

Buttler has been unable to score, Brook has done no better than Livingstone who he was brought on to replace and yet again Moeen and Stokes are in to try and edge England towards a competitive total.

It’s a small ground and a flat pitch so there is no excuse. There are 19 overs left.

Wicket! Buttler out for 5! - England 178-5

10:43 , Sonia Twigg

Buttler has been horrific form and I’m not sure he will want to watch that one again either!

He has meekly chipped the ball to mid on and has to depart.

England 178-4 (30) Stokes 27, Buttler 5

10:39 , Sonia Twigg

England will not be any strangers to Colin Ackermann who has been playing his domestic cricket in the County Championship for Leicestershire.

Stokes is going alright here, at almost a run-a-ball, but Buttler has struggled as much as any England batter in this tournament.

Wicket! Harry Brook out for 11 - England 164-4

10:33 , Sonia Twigg

Brook has not had a great World Cup, and it was captured with that! he goes for a big shot but picks out the player in the deep and as they have done so often in the tournament, England have lost another wicket.

The Netherlands have fought back with three wickets for 31 runs.

England 164-3 (26) Stokes 17, Brook 11

10:23 , Sonia Twigg

Stokes has hit a stunning drive down the ground for four, that was up there with the best of the drives seen so far in the match.

He follows it up with another fluent boundary the following over, this time through the off side.

England 149-3 (24) Stokes 5, Brook 9

10:15 , Sonia Twigg

Stokes and Brook have to steady the innings, but it is also an opportunity for them.

Stokes, to build on his 64 against India, and for Brook, who has come back into the team for this match, a chance to impress on the big stage.

Wicket! Malan out for 87 - England 139-3

10:08 , Sonia Twigg

That was a poor mix up!

Dawid Malan has to depart, it was a running mix up and the in-form batter is run out just 13 runs short of what would have been his second century of the tournament.

Wicket! Root out for 28 - England 133-2

09:59 , Sonia Twigg

Root has gone!

He has gone for a trademark scoop, but it was too pre-meditated, he hesitated trying to play the shot and has gone for 28 runs!

That ball went straight through the legs of Root as he tried to pull out of the shot at the last minute, but from that position was left with very few options.

England 131-1 (20) Malan 84, Root 28

09:56 , Sonia Twigg

A quieter over from Dutt, but it is getting to the point where the Netherlands need a wicket, and they would like ti to be Malan.

But England have set the platform, something they have failed to do so often, and are looking comfortable.

England 124-1 (19) Malan 82, Root 23

09:51 , Sonia Twigg

Malan hits a second six to move into the 80s, this has been excellent batting from the England opener, who raced to ihs half century, took his foot off the pedal a little bit there, but has the World Cup’s 500th six!

England are cruising here. It’s just difficult to explain why there wasn’t any of this earlier in the tournament.

England 111-1 (17) Malan 72, Root 20

09:42 , Sonia Twigg

Malan has launched the ball to the short boundary for a 65-metre six! He has looked confident and composed here.

Root is just playing the ideal supporting role to Malan’s shot-scoring as the pace picks up from the innings.

He is just rotating the strike well and allowing Malan the freedom to go big.

England 82-1 (13) Malan 58, Root 6

09:27 , Sonia Twigg

Malan had a slightly nervy moment when he went for a leg-side flick, and didn’t quite get hold of it, but it was short of the fielder in the deep.

Root is just taking his time to get set here. As Nasser Hussain is mentioning on commentary, he has not looked in poor touch this tournament, but has just not had the scores to back it up.

England 70-1 (10) Malan 51, Root 1

09:14 , Sonia Twigg

This is the best start to an innings for some time in this World Cup, although their problem both in the tournament and leading up to it was the loss of wickets.

Joe Root scored runs in the first two matches, against New Zealand and Bangladesh and will want to add to his World Cup tally here.

At the end of the powerplay, England have 70 runs on the board, and it looks like a good pitch in Pune.

England 63-1, Malan 45, Root 0

09:07 , Sonia Twigg

Malan has looked on form here, and he remains the only England player to have scored a century in the tournament so far, although the game against Bangladesh feels like a very long time ago.

This is a chance for England’s batting to show that they can still, in fact, bat - something they have not been able to showcase this tournament.

Wicket! Bairstow out for 15 - England 48-1

09:01 , Sonia Twigg

Having said all that about a good platform, Jonny Bairstow is out!

He tried to go for a heave into the leg side and top-edged the ball and was caught. He has not found the form of 2019 where he set the world alight at the top of the innings.

The Yorkshire batter might be disappointed with that, there was a good opportunity for him to go and score runs today.

England 47-0 (6) Bairstow 15, Malan 30

08:58 , Sonia Twigg

England have been exceptional in this powerplay, and Malan in particular has picked off anything short or wide and looks comfortable.

If they can perform well, there will be calls over why they could not do this earlier, but there is still a 2025 Champions Trophy place at stake, and missing out would be embarrassing for the side that can just about still call itself defending champions.

England 29-0 (3) Bairstow 7, Malan 20

08:44 , Sonia Twigg

This is just the start England would have wanted and what they haven’t had all tournament.

Maybe something about being officially out and having hit rock bottom has sparked something. It’s still early in the game but the openers are imposing themselves on the Netherlands and also defending at times.

England 6-0 (1) Bairstow 6, Malan 0

08:34 , Sonia Twigg

A solid start for England, at least there were no wickets lost unlike the first ball against Australia.

Bairstow got off the mark with a flick for four, and England are up and running against the Netherlands, who chose to open with spin.

England vs Netherlands

08:27 , Sonia Twigg

The anthems are done and it’s time for cricket.

England vs Netherlands

08:20 , Sonia Twigg

Vice-captain Moeen Ali has urged England to rebuild their ageing team after the World Cup, claiming “the writing was on the wall and we just didn’t see it”.

Moeen was part of a golden generation who became world champions on home soil in 2019 and are likely to go down as the country’s best ever white-ball side, but their story is ending in disarray.

After arriving in India with genuine hopes of defending their crown, they have crashed out of the competition in humiliating fashion with six defeats from their seven matches so far.

Writing was on the wall – Moeen Ali accepts time is up on golden generation

England vs Netherlands

08:10 , Sonia Twigg

Ben Stokes has not been rested or dropped or sent home, but Steve Harmison believes he should have been:

Steve Harmison has called on England to send Ben Stokes home from the World Cup or risk losing their Test captain for the start of their forthcoming series in India.

Stokes has revealed he will undergo surgery on his longstanding left knee injury once England’s tournament is over but, with the defending champions no longer able to reach the semi-finals, they could decide to cut their losses and bring things forward.

The first Test of a major five-match series starts in Hyderabad on January 25, with a training camp in Dubai beginning two weeks earlier, meaning Stokes is already on a tight recovery schedule for a major operation.

England must show strong leadership and send Ben Stokes home – Steve Harmison

England win the toss and choose to bat first

08:05 , Sonia Twigg

Jos Buttler has won the toss and chosen to bat first, a change from the trend of the side who have tended to favour chasing throughout the last few years.

The England captain said: “The work ethic is still there, the boys were working as hard as ever yesterday to put things right.

“There’s always belief, you don’t get to the standard you’ve got to without that belief. We look forward to today as another opportunity to put things right.”

Mark Wood and Liam Livingstone will be rested, with Harry Brook and Gus Atkinson coming into the side.

England vs Netherlands

08:00 , Sonia Twigg

As far as England were concerned, the match against the Netherlands still has something worth playing for:

England’s early exit from the World Cup is already guaranteed but assistant coach Carl Hopkinson insists their bottom-of-the-table clash against the Netherlands is no “dead rubber”.

As the tournament finally edges towards the business end, the defending champions have long since become an afterthought in the wider context of the competition.

They have lost six of their seven games and saw their last mathematical chance of a miracle wiped off the table by rivals Australia in Ahmedabad last week.

England assistant Carl Hopkinson insists Netherlands clash is no ‘dead rubber’

England vs Netherlands

07:50 , Sonia Twigg

In Sri Lanka’s clash against Bangladesh, there was another controversial moment, when Angelo Mathews became the first-ever international cricket to be timed out:

Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews has criticised opponents Bangladesh for the appeal that led to him becoming the first player to be timed out in 146 years of international cricket during their World Cup clash in Delhi.

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan appealed to the umpire for the batter’s wicket as Mathews, who had called for a replacement helmet after appearing to notice his strap was broken, was not ready to face his first ball within the two minutes required by the competition rules.

Angelo Mathews fumes at Shakib Al Hasan after ‘timed out’ controversy

England vs Netherlands

07:40 , Sonia Twigg

Before we get into a look at the match, which starts at 8.30 am GMT (2pm local time), here is a look at arguably the greatest ever ODI knock of all time, from Australia’s Glenn Maxwell yesterday.

Glenn Maxwell rewrote the World Cup record books as he single-handedly batted Australia to a remarkable win over Afghanistan.

Maxwell defied “horrific” back spasms to hit an unbeaten 201 and power his side from 91 for seven to 293 and a three-wicket win.

It was Australia’s first one-day international double century and here the PA news agency looks at the records set by Maxwell and his eighth-wicket partner Pat Cummins.

‘Just ridiculous’ – A closer look at Glenn Maxwell’s remarkable double century

England vs Netherlands

07:30 , Sonia Twigg

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live blog for England vs Netherlands.

At the start of the tournament it seemed like an easy fixture for the defending champions against an associate nation, but Jos Buttler’s team’s failure to perform, and at times spectacularly implode, means there could be more twists and turns to come.

It will be interesting to see if England make any changes, as there have been calls from some areas of the media to change things up and allow Harry Brook and Gus Atkinson a chance to impress, as the two younger members of the squad.