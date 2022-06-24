England vs Netherlands LIVE! Euro 2022 warm-up match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

England vs Netherlands - LIVE!

The Lionesses continue their preparations for Euro 2022 with their toughest assignment of the Sarina Wiegman era as they welcome the Netherlands to Elland Road.

Wiegman, who played 104 times for the Netherlands and led them all the way to Euro 2017 as manager, is unbeaten since taking charge of England but tonight’s clash will be a real test of that record.

Arsenal’s Vivianne Miedema has 92 international goals to her name, in just 108 appearances, and will be fancying her chances of adding to that tally as she comes up against defenders she is very familiar with.

England beat Belgium in the first of three warm-up matches ahead of this summer’s tournament, which they host, and after tonight’s clash they have only a match against Switzerland to come before the series business gets underway.

England vs Netherlands latest news

Kick-off: Elland Road, 8pm BST

How to watch: ITV4

England team news: White out with Covid

Netherlands team news: Van de Donk pushing for start

Prediction: England 1-1 Netherlands

How to watch England vs Netherlands

17:33 , Matt Verri

TV channel: Tonight’s match will be televised live free-to-air on ITV4, with coverage beginning at 7:15pm.

Live stream: UK viewers will be able to watch the match online via the ITV website or ITV Hub app.

Good evening!

17:25 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of England vs the Netherlands!

It’s the Lionesses’ second of three warm-up matches ahead of Euro 2022, as they finalise their preparations before hosting the tournament this summer. The visitors tonight are the defending European champions and will provide a real test.

We’ll have all the latest updates and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 8pm BST from Elland Road.