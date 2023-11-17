England vs Malta LIVE: Team news and line-ups from Euro 2024 qualifier as Alexander-Arnold and Henderson start

England have already qualified for Euro 2024 but there are still a couple of qualifying fixtures to play before the campaign concludes. The Three Lions face Malta this evening and North Macedonia on Monday as they bid to finish top of Group C and receive a high seeding at next summer’s tournament in Germany.

Gareth Southgate will hope to use these fixtures to bed in some of the fringe players in his squad with the likes of Marc Guehi, Ezri Konsa and Cole Palmer set for some gametime.

All three could feature against Malta who are bottom of the group and without a point with just this one match left to play. They lost the reverse fixture 4-0 back in June and have a more task to take any points off England at Wembley. If Southgate does start some of the lesser experienced members of the squad, Malta will believe they have a chance of challenging the Three Lions though this encounter should be a relatively simple outing for the national side.

Southgate looking to keep up winning momentum

19:05 , Mike Jones

Despite having already secured qualification for Euro 2024 after their win over Italy last month, Gareth Southgate does not want his side to take their feet of the gas and explained how important it is to pick up two victories from their final two qualifiers.

“We need to win games, not only to make sure that we’re one of the top seeds next summer but also with England, you always have to win matches,” said the Three Lions manager.

“The bigger message is around our standards every day on the training pitch. We aim to be a top team, and we have been consistent for a period of time now and that stems from everything you do and the things that nobody else sees.

“You’ve got to have good habits every day and there’s never a day off from that. If you’re a top player, you’ve got to have those standards about you all the time, not just while you’re training but when you’re away from training as well.

“You’ve got to maximise the opportunity that you’ve got because it’s a short career so you’ve got to be a good professional and our senior players in particular set a great example.

“We also have lots of young players who have great habits.”

19:00 , Mike Jones

England are unbeaten in their last 36 home European Championship/World Cup qualifying matches (with 32 wins and four draws), since a 3-2 loss to Croatia in November 2007.

The Three Lions have scored 120 goals across these matches, an average of 3.3 per game.

18:55 , Mike Jones

England manager Gareth Southgate admits his plans for this week’s game with Malta and the trip to North Macedonia have been disrupted.

The Three Lions squad are missing a number of players but the next two outings provide an opportunity for Southgate’s men to finish their qualification campaign with a flourish. “You always have to adapt and ten days ago, we’d maybe have written two possible teams for the two games but you never really know what’s going to come your way,” said Southgate.

“We have lost more players than is normal and there’s some long-term injuries amidst that, which is a big shame for the players themselves, but then there’s always opportunities for the players coming in.

“In terms of the selection of the team we’re looking at things like what is the right balance with the different qualities of the players that we’ve put together so we have the best possible attacking output but also structure and balance behind that.”

18:50 , Mike Jones

The Three Lions arriving at Wembley.

Scotland secure late draw in Georgia after Khvicha Kvaratskhelia brace

18:45 , Mike Jones

Lawrence Shankland headed a stoppage-time equaliser as Scotland averted more torment in Tbilisi with a 2-2 draw against Georgia.

The Hearts striker was a late call-up for the injured Che Adams and seized his chance when he headed home fellow substitute Stuart Armstrong’s cross two minutes into added time.

Scott McTominay earlier took his Euro 2024 qualifying campaign tally to seven goals when he cancelled out the first of two strikes from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Scotland secure late draw in Georgia after Kvaratskhelia brace

England team changes

18:40 , Mike Jones

Gareth Southgate makes five changes to the England team that defeated Italy last time. It seems the manager has elected to go with a 3-4-3 formation as Harry Maguire retains his spot in defence but is joined by Marc Guehi and Fikayo Tomori in a back three.

Kieran Trippier and Trent Alexander-Arnold will push into midfield alongside the returning Jordan Henderson and Conor Gallagher while Phil Foden, Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford make up the forward line.

John Stones, Kyle Walker, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham and Kalvin Phillips are the men to drop out.

England vs Malta starting line-ups

18:36 , Mike Jones

England XI: Pickford, Trippier, Maguire, Guehi, Tomori, Alexander-Arnold, Henderson, Gallagher, Foden, Kane, Rashford

Malta XI: Bonello, S. Borg, Pepe, J. Borg, J. Mbong, Yankam, Guillaumier, Teuma, Camenzuli, P. Mbong, Reid

18:35 , Mike Jones

England have won all six of their matches against Malta, scoring 18 goals and conceding just once, with that coming via an own goal by goalkeeper Richard Wright in a 2-1 win in June 2000.

Malta’s two away games against England have ended in a 5-0 defeat in a European Championship qualifier in 1971 and a 2-0 loss in a World Cup qualifier in 2016, which was Gareth Southgate’s first match as England manager.

18:30 , Mike Jones

England’s Euro 2024 squad: Who’s on the plane, who’s in contention and who has work to do?

18:25 , Mike Jones

England players have only four more international games in which to impress Gareth Southgate before the manager names his squad for Euro 2024.

Southgate’s team qualified for the tournament, which will be hosted by Germany next summer, with a stylish 3-1 win over reigning champions Italy at Wembley Stadium, the venue for that agonising shootout defeat by the Azzurri in 2021.

Now England can look ahead to the Euros, with two final qualifiers against Group C minnows Malta and North Macedonia to come in November, before two friendlies at Wembley in the spring.

England’s Euro 2024 squad: Who’s on the plane and who has work to do?

18:20 , Mike Jones

England have met Malta on five previous occasions with the Three Lions enjoying a 100% win ratio against the Red Falcons. The first game came back in February 1971, when it ended in a 1-0 draw in Gzira courtesy of a first-half goal from Martin Peters.

Malta were also the first opposition for current England boss Gareth Southgate, as he took charge as interim manager for the game at Wembley in October 2016.

No drop in standards says Southgate

18:15 , Mike Jones

With victories over Italy and Ukraine already under their belts, England have secured top spot in Group C but hey will be mathematically uncatchable if they pick up at least one point this evening.

Gareth Southgate has been clear that he does not want a drop off in standards for their final two games against minnows Malta and North Macedonia.

"England always have to win and the message is about our standards on the training pitch - being a top team stems from having good habits every day - never a day off if you’re a top player." he said in the build-up to the game.

Southgate in injured left-backs

18:10 , Mike Jones

With Luke Shaw and Ben Chilwell both injured, England have something of a left-back problem with manager Gareth Southgate filling the position with non-specialist players during their absences.

"We have centre-backs who can slide across," he said when talking about those who could play at left-back. "You’d like to have natural full-backs.

“The reality is that even if you look at the league, [Newcastle’s] Dan Burn is a centre-back playing at full-back, [Arsenal’s] Ben White is playing at full-back.

"Germany had [Benedikt] Howedes there when they won the World Cup. There are a vast number of English qualified left-backs who are injured in the league. There are different ways to solve those problems."

Gareth Southgate highlights Sir Bobby Charlton legacy ahead of Wembley tribute

18:05 , Mike Jones

Gareth Southgate showed footage of Sir Bobby Charlton to his squad ahead of England paying tribute to the 1966 World Cup winner at Wembley.

The jewel in the crown for club and country, the news of Charlton’s death at the age of 86 on October 21 reverberated around the world.

Southgate was at Charlton’s funeral at Manchester Cathedral on Monday and further tributes will be paid to the England and Manchester United great on Friday evening at Wembley.

Gareth Southgate highlights Sir Bobby Charlton legacy ahead of Wembley tribute

England vs Malta prediction

18:00 , Mike Jones

Malta failed to have a shot against England in the reverse fixture at their home ground and things should play out in a similar way tonight. Gareth Southgate’s team will dominate and look to notch up as big a score as they can.

Jordan Pickford, or whichever goalkeeper Southgate elects to go with, will be in for a quiet time while the attacking talent will all be eager to get on the field.

England should win comfortably.

England 5-0 Malta.

England vs Malta team news and predicted line ups

17:55 , Mike Jones

England have suffered a number of withdrawals from their squad for this fixture and their final qualifier against North Macedonia, with Jude Bellingham and James Maddison the headline names pulling out after strong starts to the season. There is still no place for Raheem Sterling among Gareth Southgate’s group, though, with Chelsea teammate Cole Palmer earning a call up instead and perhaps in line for a senior international debut.

Kemar Reid has earned a first call up for Malta, with the Floriana player now a naturalised citizen of the country. Jodi Jones of Notts County is among the foreign-based contingent and should feature up front, while midfielder Teddy Teuma is also back amongst things after missing the fixture against Italy earlier in the month with an ankle injury.

Predicted line-ups

England XI: Pickford; Walker, Maguire, Guehi, Trippier; Alexander-Arnold, Rice, Gallagher; Saka, Kane, Foden.

Malta XI: Bonnello; Mbong, S. Borg, Pepe, J. Borg, Camenzuli; Teuma, Guillaumier, Muscat; Jones, Nwoko.

How to watch England vs Malta

17:50 , Mike Jones

England vs Malta is due to kick off at 7.45pm GMT on Friday 17 November at Wembley Stadium in London.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Channel 4, with coverage on the channel from 7pm GMT. A live stream will be available via the Channel 4 website and app.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

17:44 , Mike Jones

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s international break action as England host Malta at Wembley in a qualifying match for Euro 2024.

The Three Lions have already secured their spot at next summer’s tournament and are aiming to finish at the top of the group in order to gain a high seeding for the Euros - which should lead to an easier group for that competition.

A few members of Gareth Southgate’s initial squad have dropped so their may be some surprises included in tonight’s starting line-up. Cole Palmer, Rico Lewis and Ezri Konsa have all been called up so they may feature over the next two matches with England also taking on North Macedonia on Monday.

We’ll have all the updates, team news and match action throughout the night so stick with us as e build up to kick off at 7.45pm.