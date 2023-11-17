England vs Malta live stream: How can I watch Euro 2024 qualifier for FREE on TV in UK today?

England play their final home match of 2023 as they host Malta in a Euro 2024 qualifier at Wembley tonight.

The Three Lions have already secured qualification for next summer's tournament in Germany heading into these final two Group C matches, against Malta this evening and then away in North Macedonia on Monday night.

It was a comfortable 4-0 win for England when they travelled to Malta in June, and Gareth Southgate will be eyeing a similarly comfortable night for his side here.

There is still something to play for too, with the battle to be a top seed for the Euro 2024 draw ongoing. One more win will likely be enough for England.

Where to watch England vs Malta

TV channel: In the UK, tonight's game will be shown live and free-to-air on Channel 4, with coverage starting at 7pm GMT ahead of a 7:45pm kick-off.

Live stream: Fans will also be able to watch a free live stream online via the Channel 4 website and app.

Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated live match blog, with expert analysis from reporters Dan Kilpatrick and Dom Smith at the ground.