England vs Malta: Euro 2024 qualifier prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h, odds

England have Euro 2024 qualification already secured as they host Malta at Wembley on Friday night.

Victory over Italy last month got the job done for the Three Lions with two games to spare, but Gareth Southgate is not one to make changes for the sake of it and his side can be expected to keep their foot on the gas with limited matches between now and next summer's tournament.

England have lost just one European Championship qualifier since 2007, and they will not expect to add to that tally as the Group C campaign comes to a close with games against Malta and North Macedonia.

Malta sit bottom of the group having lost all seven matches up to this point.

Date, kick-off time and venue

England vs Malta is scheduled for a 7.45pm GMT kick-off on Friday November 17, 2023.

The match will take place at Wembley.

England have already booked their place at Euro 2024 (Getty Images)

Where to watch England vs Malta

TV channel: In the UK, today’s game will be televised live on free-to-air Channel 4, with coverage beginning at 7pm GMT.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live for free online via the Channel 4 app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from our reporters at the ground.

England vs Malta team news

Southgate has been hit with a number of injury issues, with Jude Bellingham and Levi Colwill the latest to pull out of the squad. The pair have shoulder injuries and have been out of action for Real Madrid and Chelsea respectively.

James Maddison, Callum Wilson and Lewis Dunk had already withdrawn with injuries of their own, as England called up Cole Palmer, Rico Lewis and Ezri Konsa as replacements.

Kalvin Phillips and Marcus Rashford will not join up with the squad until later in the week due to personal matters, but neither have been ruled out of the Malta match.

Jude Bellingham has withdrawn from the England squad due to a shoulder injury (Getty Images)

England vs Malta prediction

Another comfortable evening is in store for England at Wembley.

The Three Lions proved too good for Italy last time out, so Malta are unlikely to present any sort of challenge even if Southgate does opt to shuffle his pack.

Even with the likes of Bellingham and Maddison not available, this England team has so much depth in forward areas that anything other than two routine wins this international break would be a major shock.

England to win, 5-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The Three Lions have conceded just one goal across their six wins over Malta, and eased to a 4-0 win away from home earlier this year.

England wins: 6

Malta wins: 0

Draws: 0

England vs Malta match odds

England to win: 1/80

Malta to win: 100/1

Draw: 20/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).