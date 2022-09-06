England vs Luxembourg live stream: How to watch Lionesses’ World Cup qualifier online and on TV today

England play their first home match since winning the Euros on Tuesday night (The FA via Getty Images)

England’s historic European Championship triumph has catipulted the Lionesses to superstardom as they ended the country’s long wait for a major trophy.

Sarina Wiegman’s side returned to action on Saturday with a 2-0 win over Austria and in doing so booked their place at the World Cup next year.

Having already secured qualification, they now return for their first home match since claiming the Euros at Wembley.

They take on a Luxembourg side who were thumped 10-0 by the Lionesses in September last year. More of the same this time around?

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the match?

The qualifier kicks off at 7.30pm BST on Tuesday 6 September 2022 at the Bet365 Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

England’s World Cup qualifying campaign is being shown free-to-air on ITV and STV. It can be streamed online via the ITV Hub and STV Player.

Team news

There are no fresh injury concerns for Wiegman’s side heading into the game against Luxembourg on Tuesday evening.

Predicted Lionesses XI

Earps, Bronze, Bright, Williamson, Daly, Stanway, Walsh, Parris, Hemp, Mead, Russo.

Odds

Prediction

One year ago, England thrashed Luxembourg 10-0 away from home. Expect more of the same in this one, albeit with Wiegman trying out various players during the game. 7-0 England.