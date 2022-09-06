England vs Luxembourg: live score and latest updates from Women's World Cup qualifying

Fiona Tomas
·7 min read
07:44 PM

11 mins - ENGLAND HAVE A PENALTY

Alessia Russo receives the ball inside the box and with one astute touch, takes the ball away from her opposite number, who trips the Manchester United forward. Penalty England.

Georgia Stanway confidently converts from the spot, sending the keeper down to her right, but her low strike is too powerful. That's goal number 12 of her international career.

07:42 PM

10 mins - England 0 - 0 Luxembourg

Nikita Parris, who scored in the Lionesses' 2-0 win over Austria last weekend, looks to make an impact as she makes a move in the box but is snuffed out by a few defenders.

Lucy Bronze sends in a cross but Luxembourg easily clear.

Luxembourg just cannot get the ball at the moment. This could be an awfully long evening for them, as Greenwood finds Beth Mead down the left flank, who sends in a plump cross towards Parris, who isn't able to connect cleanly with a downwards headers.

07:38 PM

5 mins - England 0 - 0 Luxembourg

The Lionesses are wasting no time and have already bossed the visitors with a good spell of possession. Alex Greenwood whips in a corner which Luxembourg easily head away, before another Greenwood corner is dealt with at the near post.

Keira Walsh  has already made several key contributions in the midfield while Georgia Stanway, who is now at Bayern Munich, has made a few exiting runs up front.

07:34 PM

We're underway

The Lionesses are playing in their lightning neon red strip.

07:31 PM

Let's relive that lovely Jill Scott moment

Here's the latest from Tom Garry:

A lovely moment here as England legend Jill Scott brings the Euros trophy out onto the pitch to huge applause. The former midfielder, and the only footballer to have played in two major international finals, gets a warm hug from Baroness Sue Campbell.

07:30 PM

The anthems have been sung..

..if Luxembourg's play is anything like their quality of singing (which it probably will be) then they're in for a long night.

Kick-off coming up.

07:29 PM

Big smiles for Sarina

The teams have just walked out. England looking rather serious, I must say. A huge cheer for Sarina Wiegman, who strolls onto the pitch to receive her UEFA coach of the year award.

07:24 PM

A beaming Jill Scott walks out with the Euros trophy

Sporting a mustard coloured jacket, the former Lioness strides onto the pitch wearing a massive smile on her face, holding the Euros trophy. You can tell she really enjoyed that.

07:22 PM

A daunting evening ahead for Luxembourg

Luxembourg had never played a team in the top-10 before they faced England last September, when they were hammered 10-0, and this is the first World Cup qualifying campaign they've been involved in. They certainly will have never played in front of 30,000 at a stadium.  England fans won’t care. All they want to do is celebrate with their European champions.

07:17 PM

The big 50 for Walsh

It's a big night for Keira Walsh, who wins her 50th cap. No one knows where the Manchester City midfielder will be playing her club football this season though, with reports that Barcelona are interested in the prolific playmaker. Walsh remained tight lipped over her future when pressed by a reporter earlier today.

07:13 PM

We're delighted to bring you a mini-exclusive from Tom Garry

Telegraph Sport understands the Amex Stadium will host England's second friendly in October on the Tuesday after Wembley hosts the Lionesses' Friday 7 October game v and USA. Brighton are bring rewarded for the atmosphere at the Amex for two of England's Euros win. The Czech Republic is understood to be the planned opponents

07:12 PM

A new era without Ellen White

Remember it isn't just Jill Scott who's called time on her England career. Ellen White - the Lionesses' all-time leading goal scorer - has also decided to call it a day after the Euros euphoria. Those like Nikita Parris and Alessia Russo - who were substitutes during the Euros - have a real chance now to step up to the plate.

Here's what Ian Wright had to say on White's commitment over the years:

It will be very difficult to replace the calibre of striker she is. It’s a shame to see her go but as a servant she could not have done any more.

07:06 PM

TV coverage has started

Jill Scott, one of England's Euro 2022 winners who announced her retirement after the tournament, is part of ITV's punditry team for tonight's game. 37 days after the Lionesses' Wembley success, she reflects on the decision to hang up her boots:

I think people who know me know that probably not a lot of thought went into it. I think I’d be chasing a moment that would never have got anywhere to that Wembley one. I think it was the right time.

I’m still in disbelief now. Was I really there? It makes all the hard work worthwhile.

06:57 PM

We're expecting a sell-out at Stoke for tonight's game

06:48 PM

England team news

Sarina Wiegman makes just three changes to the team that won on Saturday in Austria as Nikita Parris, Rachel Daly and goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck all start.

Striker Alessia Russo keeps her place up front after scoring the opener in Austria. Millie Bright gets a rest, so Alex Greenwood switches from left-back to centre-half.

England (4-3-3): Roebuck; Bronze, Williamson, Greenwood, Daly; Stanway, Walsh, Toone; Parris, Russo, Mead

06:46 PM

Fans partying hard in Stoke

Here's the latest from our reporter, Tom Garry, who's in Stoke for tonight's game:

Thousands of fans were waiting here in drizzling rain at Stoke City's home ground as early as 5.15pm to await the arrival of the England bus and greet their European champions.

There's a real party atmosphere here. It's a complete sellout, just like every Lionesses game was during the Euros, and the sound of air horns vibrates in my ears right now just outside the media entrance.

06:42 PM

England team news

Starting XI: Roebuck, Bronze, Daly, Walsh, Williamson, Greenwood, Parris, Stanway, Russo, Toone, Mead

06:25 PM

Good evening

Welcome to our live coverage of England v Luxembourg.

Tonight is the first time the Lionesses will play on home soil for the first time since their iconic Euro 2022 victory in July at Wembley.

Tonight’s match will certainly have a celebratory feel to it - England’s manager, Sarina, Wiegman, will be presented with her UEFA Coach of the Year trophy before the game. There will also be a chance for fans to pay tribute to Lionesses veteran and Euros winner Jill Scott who, having recently announced her retirement, will walk out with the UEFA Euro 2022 trophy.

England beat Austria 2-0 last Saturday to maintain their 100 per cent winning record in their World Cup qualifying campaign to earn their spot at next year’s tournament in Australia and New Zealand with a game to spare.

Wiegman’s side continued their rich vein of form from the Euros, and have now scored 70 times in qualifying without conceding one across their nine victories in Group D.

Their next test is Luxembourg, a side ranked 117 in the world and that were hammered 10-0 by England in the reverse fixture last September. The game at Stoke City's Bet365 Stadium will be played in front of a sell-out crowd.

"It is really exciting," said Wiegman "There will be 30,000 to watch us, so we want to make it a nice celebration and a nice football game.

"This team is so eager to do well. I expect a very energetic team that really wants to show and score lots of goals and, of course, concede none.

"We want to be in possession as much as possible because their level compared to ours, there is a big difference, so we should show that I think. And then of course, we want to create many chances and score lots of goals. We want to win this game and want to get a good win."

