England vs Japan: Rugby World Cup kick-off time, TV channel, live stream, team news, lineups, odds

England are out to prove their stunning win over Argentina was no fluke when they face Japan at the Rugby World Cup on Sunday.

Victory in Nice will go a long way to the Red Rose reaching the quarter-finals with the Brave Blossoms representing a banana skin having claimed the famous scalps of Ireland, Scotland and South Africa at recent tournaments.

George Ford’s impressive kicking in Marseille was vital to securing a morale-boosting win to open the competition, particularly as England lost Tom Curry to a red card early on.

Steve Borthwick faced plenty of criticism for his side’s approach to their World Cup warm-up games but there was a sense of steel, determination and guile about their demolition job on Argentina.

Japan smashed debutants Chile to open their campaign as they look to make another run into the knockouts.

Date, kick-off time and venue

England vs Japan takes place on Sunday September 17, 2023, with kick-off scheduled for 8pm BST.

The Stade de Nice will host the match.

Where to watch England vs Japan

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be shown live and free to air on ITV1, with coverage starting at 7.15pm.

Live stream: The ITV website and ITVX app will also offer a free live stream service for fans online.

Live blog: You can follow all the action live via Standard Sport’s Rugby World Cup blog, featuring expert analysis from Nick Purewal at the ground.

(AFP via Getty Images)

England vs Japan team news

Curry’s two-game ban will likely lead to Ben Earl shifting over to flanker for England and allowing Saracens team-mate Billy Vunipola to start at No8 following his suspension. Captain Owen Farrell will serve the final match of his own two-game ban, meanwhile.

Jack Willis and Henry Arundell are also pushing for starts with head coach Steve Borthwick likely to resist the temptation to rotate his side given that minnows Chile will follow in Lille six days later.

Japan lost influential captain Kazuki Himeno shortly before their game against Chile to a calf problem, but he should be fit to return on Sunday.

Story continues

England vs Japan lineups

Both Borthwick and Japan head coach Jamie Joseph are set to name their respective teams later on Thursday.

England vs Japan referee

Georgian official Nika Amashukeli takes charge with Nic Berry and Andrea Piardi running the lines. Ireland’s Joy Neville will serve as TMO.

England vs Japan prediction

Japan may have stunned some big teams in past World Cups but they are certainly not expected to repeat the trick this Sunday.

Should England continue their front-foot approach and show off some more attacking confidence and discipline to go with their ferocious defence that smothered the Pumas in Marseille, then they should seal another comfortable win - hopefully with 15 players on the field for the duration after four red cards in their last six matches.

England to win with a bonus point.

(Getty Images)

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The two sides first met at the 1987 World Cup, with England comfortably winning 60-7.

England wins: 3

Japan wins: 0

Draws: 0

England vs Japan latest odds

England to win: 1/20

Japan to win: 11/1

Draw: 50/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).