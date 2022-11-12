England vs Japan LIVE rugby: Latest score and updates from autumn international as Marcus Smith grabs try

England take on Japan at Twickenham (Getty Images)

England face Japan in their latest autumn international as they bid to bounce back after a dispiriting defeat to Argentina last week.

The Red Rose went down 30-29 at Twickenham to the Pumas with the loss representing a first on home soil against the South Americans for 16 years.

Eddie Jones has made a number of changes, hoping to kick-start their autumn campaign with the World Cup less than a year away.

Japan will enter the contest with great confidence, having handed the All Blacks a scare last month in Tokyo, fading late to a 38-31 defeat.

England vs Japan latest updates

24’ - TRY! Smith finishes a brilliant England counter (ENG 17-0 JPN)

12’ - TRY! Steward scythes over after a set-play from a lineout maul (ENG 10-0 JPN)

England face Japan in second autumn international

England looking to bounce back from dispiriting defeat to Argentina last week

Eddie Jones has made a number of changes with Manu Tuilagi, Billy Vunipola and Ben Youngs dropped

A late alteration sees Joe Cokanasiga start ahead of the injured Jack Nowell

England 17-0 Japan, 28 minutes

15:47 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Deft from Gerhard van den Heever, the wing roaming off the left and producing a delicious little backhand flick for Yutaka Nagare to collect.

Japan do look a threat with ball in hand. Tevita Tatafu uses his rather large frame to make a bust up the centre, but Michael Leitch can’t keep his sizeable limbs in the field of play as he attempts to run over Joe Cokanasiga on the left.

England 17-0 Japan, 26 minutes

15:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Twickenham, so flat for the Argentina game, is purring like a contented cat now - the home fans appear rather pleased by the attacking intent shown by their players.

Luke Cowan-Dickie claims the restart impressively above his head, showing rather more dexterity in the air than he did against Scotland at the start of the Six Nations. A high hoist comes down to earth via hands both English and Japanese - with the initial knock on from Joe Cokanasiga. Japan scrum.

TRY! ENGLAND 17-0 Japan (Marcus Smith try, 24 minutes)

15:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A thing of beauty from England on the counter!

It’s Freddie Steward who sparks it. The full-back spies a slightly disjointed Japanese chase, evading one tackler as he moves infield to muscle through two more.

Steward gets his arms free and combines with Leicester mate Jack van Poortvliet, who asks an onrushing Joe Cokanasiga to do the hard charging. Cokanasiga briefly looks to be free but manages to keep the ball alive even as he is dragged to floor with Marcus Smith collecting a one-handed offload off the deck and scampering over in the right corner.

Owen Farrell draws his conversion through perfectly.

England 10-0 Japan, 22 minutes

15:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Luke Cowan-Dickie’s lineout throw secured with little certainty, but England just about have it and will play.

Picked off! Yutake Nagare snatches Marcus Smith’s pass like an apple from the autumn orchard and hurries away, kicking ahead as the English tacklers circle him.

England 10-0 Japan, 21 minutes

15:38 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Scrum three, penalty three for England, who are on top at the set piece so far.

England 10-0 Japan, 19 minutes

15:37 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Guy Porter is slightly loose in his carry and is mugged of the ball by Ryoto Nakamura, with shouts of excitement from the Japan backs as they power up their engines for a chance to attack with turnover ball. Dylan Riley leads them up the left, but the handling is imprecise, and England will have a scrum.

England 10-0 Japan, 17 minutes

15:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Through goes Jonny Hill but there is a knock on in the build up! England vary their play, Luke Cowan-Dickie coming around the corner as Tom Curry feeds him at the back of the maul. The hooker combines with his Exeter teammate Sam Simmonds, but as England try to play quickly away from the base, a horrible pass leaves Tom Curry a scooping job to do - and the flanker fails to do it cleanly. Hill throws his head back in frustration after collecting and crossing. A chance missed.

England 10-0 Japan, 16 minutes

15:33 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A second scrum penalty of this young contest for England, with Ji-won Gu again the man picked out. England re-enter the Japan 22.

England 10-0 Japan, 14 minutes

15:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Japan’s restart hangs handsomely in the Twickenham sky, but Dave Ribbans is up with equal grace to claim. With an advantage for collapsing the maul, Owen Farrell tries something funky, kicking across for Jonny May to gather.

May’s kick ahead triggers a call of “advantage over”, but England are up in good number to force a knock on Kotaro Matsushima, stooping to take Tevita Tatafu’s offload at his shoelaces.

TRY! ENGLAND 10-0 Japan (Freddie Steward try, 12 minutes)

15:27 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There’s the clinical edge England lacked last weekend!

Japan stymie the English drive, forcing it back and then sideways, with Jack van Poortvliet asked to remove the ball by the referee. The scrum-half does, setting in motion a backs move, with Owen Farrell up in the line and pulling back for Marcus Smith, who in turns feeds on to Freddie Steward.

Steward fades just enough on it to arc past Kotaro Matsushima, with Jonny May outside him holding the edge defender. The long-striding full-back powers away; England are off to an excellent start, with Owen Farrell collecting two more from the tee.

England 3-0 Japan, 10 minutes

15:26 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The England pack roar their delight as James Doleman whistles for a penalty their way - Ji-won Gu’s bind has irked the referee.

Owen Farrell kicks England into the 22.

England 3-0 Japan, 8 minutes

15:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ellis Genge looks on it this afternoon. Again the Bristol prop charges up with ominous intent, once more brusque and bruising in his investigation of a Japanese midriff. England counter-ruck and win turnover ball, which is booted up field.

Maro Itoje knocks on as he tries to gather the Japanese reply.

England 3-0 Japan, 6 minutes

15:23 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England now are guilty of a midfield offside, and Japan begin to fizz a little as they work the phases. Kazuki Himeno makes a sizeable carry as he thunders in from the right touchline.

Ellis Genge draws oohs of approval from the England fans as he delivers a rib-tickler to Atsushi Sakate, and Japan run out of flow.

The penalty is theirs though, of course, and into the England 22 Sakate leads his team for the first time.

PENALTY! ENGLAND 3-0 Japan (Owen Farrell penalty, 5 minutes)

15:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England are on the board first. The most straightforward start that Owen Farrell could wish for from the tee.

England 0-0 Japan, 4 minutes

15:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Japan think they are away but an offside ends their cavort up the field! Marcus Smith rather telegraphed his cross-kick for Freddie Steward, with Japan hurrying up to charge it down and then rushing through on to the loose ball.

But the visitors were up too soon in their attempts to prevent Smith unfurling that crossfield number - England penalty, and this time the call is for the points.

England 0-0 Japan, 3 minutes

15:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Penalty advantage for England. Marcus Smith lifts a long pass over the top of the defensive line to give Jonny May his first meaningful involvement on his return to an England shirt, before Dave Ribbans has his first at all - the debutant carries well.

Back for the penalty, though - and England fancy a go in the right corner, which is found superbly. Luke Cowan-Dickie will throw the lineout five metres out.

England 0-0 Japan, 2 minutes

15:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A first hint of what Japan can do with Dylan Riley nearly breaking English shackles near the touchline. His offload chops the daisies and is fly-hacked out on the full.

England 0-0 Japan, 1 minute

15:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Japan play twice out the back in their opening passage inside the 22, kicking long to Freddie Steward, who returns in kind.

Joe Cokanasiga collects the next thump upfield from Japan, delivering a punishing carry as he angles in field.

Fine high take from Japan’s fly half Takuya Yamasawa under significant English pressure 30 metres from his own line.

KICK OFF!

15:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

To a loud roar of anticipation from the Twickenham crowd, Owen Farrell kicks off!

Here we go

15:14 , Harry Latham-Coyle

James Doleman, our referee this afternoon, has a final comms check with his assistants. Japan are clad in blue today, with metallic flourishes on the sides.

England’s men in white for the first time this autumn. Owen Farrell will get things underway.

Anthems

15:13 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There’s a few Japanese fans dotted around Twickenham, standing proudly for a fine singing of “Kimigayo”, warmly received by the rest of the crowd.

A bit more pep in the home supporters’ accompaniement of “God Save the King” this week.

England vs Japan

15:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s a balmy November afternoon at Twickenham, which rises for an impeccable observation of a rendition of the Last Post.

Team News - Japan

15:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Japan have had to wait to make their official Autumn Nations Series 2022 bow, but pushed the All Blacks mightily close in Tokyo two weeks ago. Unsurprisingly, Jamie Joseph sticks with much of the side that started that game, with only giant wing Siosaia Fifita dropping out. Gerhard van den Heever takes his place in the back three, with Joseph confident that the wing can help counter England’s aerial threat.

Totem Michael Leitch and Kazuki Himeno, one of the most complete back rowers in the world, headline the pack, but look out for Warner Dearns, the young lock whose sheer size makes him hard to miss.

Japan XV: K Inagaki, A Sakate (capt.), JW Koo; W Dearns, J Cornelsen; M Leitch, K Himeno, T Tatafu; Y Nagare, T Yamasawa; G van den Heever, R Nakamura, D Riley, K Matsushima; R Yamanaka.

Replacements: K Horikoshi, C Millar, Y Kizu, W van der Walt, L Labuschagne; N Saito, S Lee, S Fifita.

Here’s your Brave Blossom team to take on England this weekend in Twickenham ✊



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England v Japan 🇯🇵

⏰ Sunday 13 November, 00:15

📺 NHK/WOWOW Prime #GoWithTheBrave | #ENGvJPN pic.twitter.com/8f3pJfqNAW — Japan Rugby (@JRFURugby) November 10, 2022

Team News - England

15:03 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A late change for the hosts, with Jack Nowell ruled out with an abdominal issue that hasn’t sufficiently healed. In comes Joe Cokanasiga, adding some power to an England side that has placed an emphasis on pace this week, partly due to the threat Japan pose and partly due to a slightly profligate performance against Argentina. To that end, Sam Simmonds takes the spot at number eight from Billy Vunipola, while Jack van Poortvliet will add a bit more zip from the start at scrum half.

Jonny May has endured a horrible year of injury and illness woe, but has looked sharp enough in training to come straight in from the start, but Manu Tuilagi’s minutes are being carefully managed, necessitating a first home appearance in an England shirt for Guy Porter. So, too, for Dave Ribbans, unused off the bench last week and thus making his debut in the engine room.

England XV: E Genge, L Cowan-Dickie, K Sinckler; D Ribbans, J Hill; M Itoje, T Curry, S Simmonds; J van Poorvliet, M Smith; J May, O Farrell (capt.), G Porter, J Cokanasiga; F Steward.

Replacements: J George, M Vunipola, J Heyes, A Coles, B Vunipola; B Youngs, H Slade, M Tuilagi

F/T: IRELAND 35-17 FIJI

15:01 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Reasonably scratchy from Ireland, but another win for the top ranked side in the world. The wounded Wallabies are up next at the Aviva next weekend.

We’ll have plenty more reaction to Ireland’s win across the rest of the weekend, but kick off is very, very near at Twickenham, so let’s switch our focus to England vs Japan.

FULL TIME! IRELAND 35-17 FIJI!

14:59 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ireland 35-17 Fiji, 80 minutes

14:59 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Or not! Free kick at the scrum to Ireland and they may be content to take us to a close.

Ireland 35-17 Fiji, 79 minutes

14:59 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Fiji make their tackles and drive through a ruck, allowing them a chance to add another late score. Ireland’s counter-ruck is illegal; Simione Kuruvoli taps and goes.

Nearly away! Waisea Nayacalevu brushes off makeshift wing Jamison Gibson-Park but can’t quite find a supporting player with his inside pass. Irish hands knock the ball on - this will be the last chance for Fiji.

Ireland 35-17 Fiji, 78 minutes

14:57 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Yes, Gibson-Park is on to the left wing as the Irish forwards win a penalty, Tadhg Beirne’s jackal again proving profitable.

Ireland 35-17 Fiji, 77 minutes

14:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Mack Hansen sends a kick out on the full as two-try Nick Timoney is named Player of the Match - there haven’t been too many in Irish green to really give Andy Farrell a selection headache, but the flanker has been among the standouts.

Jimmy O’Brien departs for a head injury assessment. Jamison Gibson-Park returns, which will mean some major reshaping for Ireland. The starting scrum-half has gone on to the wing, I think.

TRY! IRELAND 35-17 Fiji (Cian Healy, 75 minutes)

14:51 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Cap number 120 and international try number nine for Cian Healy!

The veteran prop provides the final punchy plough forward after a series of strong close-in carries from the Irish forwards.

Jack Crowley puts over the additional two points.

Ireland 28-17 Fiji, 73 minutes

14:51 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Dan Sheehan is on as Ireland launch another offensive deep in the Fijian half. The replacement hooker is dragged back to the five-metre line but the possession is quick for Ireland.

Ireland 28-17 Fiji, 71 minutes

14:48 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ben Donaldson, on debut, to win it for Australia...it’s away to the right! ITALY BEAT AUSTRALIA! Good heavens - what a win and what a year for Kieran Crowley’s side, who really are a team of genuine promise.

Events in Dublin rather less dramatic, as evidenced by an idle crowd producing a Mexican wave as Fiji prepare to feed a scrum.

Ireland 28-17 Fiji, 68 minutes

14:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Barring something unforeseen, they will win this game but it hasn’t quite clicked for Ireland today. Another forward pass ends the latest promising movement, this time up the right.

Meanwhile, in Florence, Australia have scored with the clock in the red. The conversion would break Italian hearts...

Ireland 28-17 Fiji, 66 minutes

14:43 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Fiji are back to 14 players, by the way, with Api Ratuniyarawa once more amongst things in the second row.

A vibrant Irish attack threatens to cut Fiji open but the last pass to Mack Hansen is forward and low.

TRY! Ireland 28-17 FIJI (Simione Kuruvoli try, 64 minutes)

14:39 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That is sensational from Fiji!

There appears little on as Setareki Tuicuvu faces up to the Irish defensive line just inside his own half. The full back shimmies in search of a sliver of space, producing an audacious offload off the deck to Jiuta Wainiqolo.

Wainiqolo is irresistable in the open field, using fast feet and stiff fends to pinball up field. His offload is equally dextrous, granting Simione Kuruvoli a canter beneath the posts.

TRY! IRELAND 28-10 Fiji (Mack Hansen try, 61 minutes)

14:36 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A fourth Ireland try at last!

Fiji’s scrum rather crumble against the full might of eight Irish forwards, the ball popping free as Setareki Tuicivu (employed as an emergency flanker) tries to keep control at the side of the set-piece.

The blindside is under-resourced, and Mack Hansen strolls in after Craig Casey’s pass. Jack Crowley converts impressively.

Ireland 21-10 Fiji, 59 minutes

14:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Towards the halfway point of this second half the clock ticks with the two tallies still unchanged after the interval. Can Ireland make something of their latest lineout in the Fijian 22?

Nope! Viliame Mata is the destroyer-in-chief of the maul, flopping merrily on the ball as Ireland bring it to ground.

Ireland 21-10 Fiji, 59 minutes

14:33 , Harry Latham-Coyle

More like it from Ireland, the crowd rising as their side begin to threaten with ball in hand. Robert Baloucoune weaves and wounds a couple of would-be tacklers with shimmying hips, and then Mack Hansen nearly finds Jimmy O’Brien with a crossfield kick.

Tadhg Beirne has been taken off the ball in an earlier phase; penalty to Ireland on halfway.

Ireland 21-10 Fiji, 57 minutes

14:31 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Fiji’s lineout throw is off-kilter - Ireland scrum.

Italy, by the way, lead by ten against Australia under the Tuscan sun after another Ange Capuozzo score with 15 minutes to go.

Ireland 21-10 Fiji, 56 minutes

14:29 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A scrum is far from ideal for Fiji, too, who have only six men with which to power their push. Their forwards do rather well, holding parity even without their flankers, and forcing a sliced kick from Ireland.

Ireland 21-10 Fiji, 55 minutes

14:28 , Harry Latham-Coyle

This time Cian Prendergast is rewarded! The great shock of hair on the Connacht forward’s head makes him easy to spot in the depths of the Fijian maul, the ball coming to floor with Prendergast’s long limbs wrapped securely around it. Turnover, Ireland ball.

Ireland 21-10 Fiji, 53 minutes

14:27 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A second penalty in two minutes against Ireland and suddenly it is Fiji inside the opposition 22. Cian Prendergast’s contest for the ball was legal; the tackler on the floor allowing him access was not.

Ireland 21-10 Fiji, 52 minutes

14:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That’ll draw a frustrated shake of the head from Andy Farrell. Ireland put the pressure on too soon at the scrum, giving away a free kick, and after Fiji boldly tap quickly, Ireland infringe.

YELLOW CARD! Api Ratuniyarawa is sent to the sin bin! Ireland 21-10 Fiji, 51 minutes

14:24 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A third card of the day for Fiji - Api Ratuniyarawa hits the deck, precipitating the collapse of the latest Irish lineout drive. Fiji will play the next ten minutes with 13 men.

Ireland 21-10 Fiji, 50 minutes

14:23 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ireland win a jackal penalty in midfield, and it’s time for more changes: Cian Prendergast is on for his Ireland debut, replacing Kieran Treadwell; Tom O’Toole replaces Tadhg Furlong; Craig Casey swaps in for Jamison Gibson-Park.

Ireland 21-10 Fiji, 49 minutes

14:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Though that’s another atypically sloppy error from Ireland with the chance to exert pressure - a man at the tail of the lineout is offside as he tries to disrupt Simione Kuruvoli’s pass.

Ireland 21-10 Fiji, 48 minutes

14:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A solid enough exit from Fiji. Frank Lomani joins his starting half-back partner Teti Tela on the bench; Simione Kuruvoli and Ben Volavola are now together in the halves.

Fiji thread a clever diagonal grubber through on the left, with Setareki Tuicuvu shepherding into touch with Mack Hansen in close attention.

Ireland 21-10 Fiji, 47 minutes

14:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

But again an inaccuracy costs Ireland in good attacking position. The lineout isn’t straight and Fiji will have the scrum feed.

RED CARD! Albert Tuisue is sent off! Ireland 21-10 Fiji, 46 minutes

14:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s red! Shoulder to head with no clear wrap, and no mitigation - off goes Albert Tuisue for the remainder.

Joey Carbery leaves to applause from the home crowd, with Munster starlet Jack Crowley on for his Ireland debut at fly-half.

Ireland 21-10 Fiji, 46 minutes

14:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Back to the Aviva Stadium, and TMO Chris Hart will be needed - Joey Carbery stays down after a double hit, with Albert Tuisue’s shoulder looking uncomfortably close to the fly-half’s head.

Late England team news

14:13 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Action from Twickenham follows events in Dublin, and England have been forced into a late change: Jack Nowell has been ruled out with an abdominal wall injury, with Joe Cokanasiga called in to the starting side. A blow for Nowell, who England hoped would be fully over the issue for kick off.

Ireland 21-10 Fiji, 44 minutes

14:12 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Oh, Fiji! The first extravagant dance of the second half comes up the right touchline, Jiuta Wainiqolo at the heart of it after Frank Lomani’s initial sprint around the corner. Setareki Tuicuvu is in support, but the visitors rather run out of steam thereafter, and Ireland earn a scrum.

Ireland 21-10 Fiji, 42 minutes

14:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Kieran Treadwell thunders on to a pass, hitting a lusty line to nearly make a telling cut. But Fiji reform defensively, and Mack Hansen fumbles an inside pass.

Ireland 21-10 Fiji, 41 minutes

14:09 , Harry Latham-Coyle

We’ve seen precious little of Jiuta Wainiqolo so far today, which is a shame, but the creative wing makes a metre or two with some jab-stepping after taking the kick off.

Back row colleague Setareki Tuicuvu makes a mess of an Irish kick and hurries a clearance away, making only 15 metres or so. Ireland lineout just outside the Fijian 22 - but the hosts are down to 14 for now with Jimmy O’Brien receiving treatment in the backfield.

Back out there

14:07 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Fiji are already assembled for the restart as the Irish XV stomp back on to the pitch. Joey Carbery will get the second 40 minutes underway.

Action elsewhere

14:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A rather tasty result is brewing in Florence - Italy are good value for a 17-8 half-time lead against Australia.

The angel-faced Ange Capuozzo finished off this beauty of a score.

H/T: Ireland 21-10 Fiji

13:58 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Three tries for Ireland, but you suspect Andy Farrell won’t be entirely happy with that first half performance. The home side have had plenty of ball in the Fijian 22 but have been a little short of accuracy at times, with the visitors improving defensively as the half wore on.

Fiji faded in the second half against Scotland last week - can they produce a better showing after the interval this?

HALF TIME! IRELAND 21-10 FIJI

13:53 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ireland 21-10 Fiji, 40 minutes

13:53 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Fiji earn a turnover penalty, though, and that’ll do us for the first half.

Ireland 21-10 Fiji, 39 minutes

13:52 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Fiji’s lineout is again messy, but Frank Lomani slithers between the forward bodies to ensure his side have some form of ball with which to work.

But not for long! A forthright counter-ruck is triggered by a secure Garry Ringrose tackle behind the gainline, and Ireland have the ball. Toed up the left, Fiji forced out - Ireland again with a lineout to throw deep beyond enemy lines.

Ireland 21-10 Fiji, 38 minutes

13:49 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Steelier stuff from Fiji. A stern inspection of an Irish carrier’s ribs forces a knock on, and Eroni Mawi then drives through Tadhg Furlong at the scrum.

Ireland 21-10 Fiji, 36 minutes

13:47 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There is, in fact, no penalty to come back to, so it will be Fiji’s lineout ball. That’s an efficient exit - long lineout into midfield giving the space for a thumped kick up towards the ten-metre line.

Ireland 21-10 Fiji, 35 minutes

13:47 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Fiji shift the Irish drive over towards the touchline, forcing Jamison Gibson-Park into an earlier-than-anticipated extraction. Joey Carbery’s jinking feet ensure Ireland keep dancing inside the 22, with Robert Baloucoune making an impressive burst up the right.

The phases build and build with another advantage for Ireland to work with. Wide to the right - Jack Conan crashes over!...

But he’s got chalk on his boots! The number eight is in touch before grounding, Fiji just squeezing Conan out.

Ireland 21-10 Fiji, 33 minutes

13:44 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Herring hits double top, and Ireland maul. Down it goes, with Eroni Mawi picked out and pinged.

Mathieu Raynal calls the prop over for a chat - just a stern warning for now. The hosts will have another go.

Ireland 21-10 Fiji, 32 minutes

13:43 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Pressure on from Ireland at the scrum but Fiji manage to smuggle the ball back their way. A slow ruck gives Frank Lomani enough space to find touch, but those in front of him advance unneccesarily and are called for offside.

Rob Herring readies the arrows - Ireland with another five-metre lineout.

Ireland 21-10 Fiji, 30 minutes

13:41 , Harry Latham-Coyle

This doesn’t augur particularly well for Fiji - penalised again inside their own territory and Ireland fancy a maul.

More like it, though, from the Fijians, back to full complement with Manasa Saulo off the naughty step. They do just enough at the maul and then deal with Mack Hansen as he tries to dart through off his wing.

Hansen then knocks on.

Ireland 21-10 Fiji, 28 minutes

13:38 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Frank Lomani loops a pass to his captain, Waisea Nayacalevu running straight and hard to set a nice midfield platform. Viliame Mata carries twice in the movement but an errant pass stalls the momentum, and Ireland feast on some carrion at a ruck. Smart scavenging from Tadhg Beirne, who is so good over the ball - and at, really, everything else.

Ireland 21-10 Fiji, 26 minutes

13:37 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Neither side has defused the restarts well in this first half. Indecision from the Irish catchers leads to a knock on.

That necessitates a Fijian change - Lee-Roy Atalifo is beckoned over from the bench to ensure they have a qualified tighthead with Manasa Saulo in the bin. Albert Tuisue is sacrificed.

TRY! IRELAND 21-10 Fiji (Robert Baloucoune try, 25 minutes)

13:32 , Harry Latham-Coyle

But Ireland win back midfield ball and Robert Baloucoune crosses for their third!

Superb from Caelan Doris and Nick Timoney, combining to erect a road block over which Levani Botia and the ball spill forward. Tadhg Furlong snares out of the air, allowing Ireland to instantly switch into attack mode.

Jimmy O’Brien makes a bust up the right, and a long, wide miss ball from Jamison Gibson-Park gives Baloucoune the simplest of saunters over in the corner. Joey Carbery’s conversion is a good’un.

Ireland 14-10 Fiji, 24 minutes

13:31 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Mack Hansen hares up in pursuit of the restart, getting hands to it but unable to claw it back Ireland’s way.

Ratu Leone Rotuisolia is trudging off having suffered a bang to the head - he’ll have an HIA with Api Ratuniyarawa on for the Fijian lineout.

PENALTY! Ireland 14-10 FIJI (Teti Tela penalty, 23 minutes)

13:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A stabilising three points for Fiji, with Teti Tela knocking a simple one through from the tee.

Ireland 14-7 Fiji, 22 minutes

13:29 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Viliame Mata stomps back towards the Irish chasers as he claims a clearance after the kick off, but Mathieu Raynal’s whistle halts his menacing meander - Ireland are offside and Fiji have a kickable penalty.

TRY! IRELAND 14-7 Fiji (Nick Timoney try, 21 minutes)

13:28 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And there is a certain score!

The lineout is smooth, the maul set-up secure and the drive inexorably marches to the line. Nick Timoney gets up from the collapsed mass with the ball as Joey Carbery again adds the extras.

No try! Ireland 7-7 Fiji, 20 minutes

13:27 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Yep, the ball has not brushed a blade of grass. Try chalked off.

But Fiji will lose a man. Manasa Saulo is sin binned for the latest of what are becoming rather too regular infringements.

TRY? Ireland 7-7 Fiji, 20 minutes

13:24 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Support act for the first, scorer of the second - Kieran Treadwell goes over!

Or does he? Fiji are furious and don’t think the lock has got it down. Upstairs for a look...

Ireland 7-7 Fiji, 19 minutes

13:23 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Mathieu Raynal’s arm is out - another penalty coming for Ireland if they fail to make the most of the advantage...

Ireland 7-7 Fiji, 18 minutes

13:22 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Fiji’s fringe defence is firm; their efforts to stall the maul rather less so. Another penalty to the hosts and into the corner Ireland go.

Ireland 7-7 Fiji, 17 minutes

13:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And that’s not an ideal way to respond from Fiji, granting Ireland more easy progress into their half with the concession of another penalty.

TRY! IRELAND 7-7 Fiji (Nick Timoney try, 15 minutes)

13:19 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And over crashes Nick Timoney!

Fiji twice get over the ball and appeal for a holding on call, but Mathieu Raynal keeps his whistle in his pocket, and the visitors struggle to slow Irish ball thereafter. Timoney gets a handy helping shunt from Kieran Treadwell and burrows over underneath the posts.

Joey Carbery’s conversion levels things up.

Ireland 0-7 Fiji, 14 minutes

13:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Here come Ireland’s largest men, first Kieran Treadwell and then Tadhg Beirne making burly dents. Pressure building...

Ireland 0-7 Fiji, 13 minutes

13:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ireland need a bit of stability; Fiji’s efforts to deny them it at the lineout is penalised. Into the 22 go the hosts.

Ireland 0-7 Fiji, 12 minutes

13:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Turnover for Fiji and off they go again! A remarkable offload from Setareki Tuicuvu puts Vinaya Habosi into more open acreage, with the Irish backfield doing well to bring the powerful wing down. Irish bodies get back in enough numbers to earn a holding on penalty, but they look vulnerable to the Fijian wide threat.

Ireland 0-7 Fiji, 11 minutes

13:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Fiji work something funky this time, Sam Matavesi fizzing his throw over the top where the catcher works a scissors with Kalaveti Ravouvou. The centre looks to punch through Rob Herring but can’t take cleanly.

Ireland 0-7 Fiji, 10 minutes

13:13 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Scrappy enough couple of minutes, this - Ireland disrupt the lineout and snare the loose ball, but Tadhg Beirne is hauled over the touchline.

Ireland 0-7 Fiji, 9 minutes

13:13 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Botia carries firmly around the corner from the back of the next Fijian lineout, and Ireland have again infringed. Sloppy stuff from Andy Farrell’s side as Fiji march up the right touchline through Teti Tela’s kick.

Botia is down for treatment on an injury but Mathieu Raynal asks Fiji to play - and the lineout goes awry.

Ireland 0-7 Fiji, 8 minutes

13:11 , Harry Latham-Coyle

...But Matavesi hits his man at the tail, and Fiji’s exit will be made easy by an offside Irishman. Penalty to the visitors.

There might have been a penalty anyway for Nick Timoney’s tackle on Levani Botia - a questionable use of arms from the Ireland flanker as he tries to chop his opposite number low, and he is duly warned by Mathieu Raynal.

Ireland 0-7 Fiji, 7 minutes

13:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A very solid defensive set from Fiji, keeping men in the line and tackling firmly to prevent Ireland winning collisions. Waisea Nayacalevu holds Joey Carbery as the fly-half tries to jink.

Eventually, Ireland stab through a little grubber that trundles out five out from the Fijian line. Pressure throw for Sam Matavesi...

Ireland 0-7 Fiji, 6 minutes

13:09 , Harry Latham-Coyle

More worries for Ireland - Robbie Henshaw is off already, with Garry Ringrose on at 13. Far from ideal for the hosts, with the atmosphere rather punctured in Dublin.

A kick that goes out on the full from Fiji should give Ireland a chance to build. They’ll throw the lineout just outside the Fijian 22.

TRY! Ireland 0-7 FIJI (Kalaveti Ravouvou try, 4 minutes)

13:06 , Harry Latham-Coyle

But not for long! That’s a stunning try!

First meaningful possession for Fiji and they strike quite superbly. Ireland are too narrow defensively, with speedy transfers granting Vinaya Habosi an alleyway up which to charge on the left. Habosi fends away a covering Jamison Gibson-Park and ships the ball infield to Waisea Nayacalevu, who draws the final defender and puts his centre partner Kalaveti Ravouvou in.

The conversion goes over, too. Excellent start for Fiji.

Missed penalty! Ireland 0-0 Fiji, 3 minutes

13:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Not how Teti Tela would have liked to begin from the tee - tugged to the left from 40 metres out. Scoreless it remains.

Ireland 0-0 Fiji, 2 minutes

13:04 , Harry Latham-Coyle

But Ireland come a-cropper soon after, a midfield carrier isolated and Fiji swiftly over the top. Sharp work from Eroni Mawi with Nick Timoney unable to shift the loosehead in the clearout.

Fiji will go for goal.

Ireland 0-0 Fiji, 1 minute

13:03 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Adventure from Ireland early on, Robbie Henshaw carrying in a wide channel from inside his own 22. That’s jaunty, too, Joey Carbery lifting a cross-kick for Mack Hansen to claim impressively above his head, Ireland up to the ten-metre line.

KICK OFF!

13:02 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Teti Tela drops ball to floor and brings his right boot through it - we are underway in Dublin!

Cibi

13:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ireland face up to the Fijian pre-match challenge.

Right, kick-off imminent - will Ireland make it two wins from two?

Anthems

12:59 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Fiji produces a typically emotional version of “Meda Dau Doka“, some eyes shut, foreheads to the heavens.

Ireland’s two anthems get the crowd going, the Aviva not perhaps in the voice it was for the visit of South Africa last week, but certainly up for the challenge. Captain Tadhg Furlong roars out the final notes at the end of the Irish line.

Ireland vs Fiji

12:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Michael D Higgins is out on the Aviva Stadium turf, glad-handing with the two sides and match officials. Mathieu Raynal, he of the controversial call at the end of the Australia-New Zealand game during the summer, takes the whistle today after a late switch of referee having originally not been due to oversee a major fixture during this autumn.

But Jaco Peyper’s injury has opened the door; Chris Hart will assist from the TMO chair where required.

Ireland vs Fiji

12:48 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Right, this could be fascinating. Can this changed Ireland team show the same sort of cohesion that usually defines Andy Farrell’s side?

Vern Cotter stirs the pot

12:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Some wonderful pot stirring from Vern Cotter this week, with the Fiji coach claiming that Ireland would be using this game simply as a “training session” and were “barely looking at” Fiji with attention already on next week’s encounter against Australia.

Simon Easterby, Ireland’s defence coach, did not agree with that assessment, dismissing any suggestion that his side had overlooked the challenge facing them this afternoon.

"We’ve certainly invested plenty of time into understanding the threats they’ll pose, the opportunities that might present themselves if we play a certain way," said Easterby yesterday. "Believe me we’ve worked hard on making sure that these guys are prepped in the right way, as they would be for any international."

Captain Tadhg

12:28 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It will be a proud afternoon for Tadhg Furlong, the tighthead captaining a side at senior level for the first time. Furlong, who celebrates his 30th birthday on Monday, has overcome an ankle injury to start and admits it is an honour of which he “never dreamed”.

“I never even thought of it,” said the 29-year-old. “You know when you dream as a young fella, you want to play for Ireland, you want to play for Leinster, you want to play for the Lions – I never even dreamed of captaining Ireland.”

Tadhg Furlong ‘never even dreamed’ of being Ireland captain

