England 17-0 Japan LIVE! Rugby match stream, latest score, updates, lineups, TV for Autumn Nations Series

England vs Japan - LIVE!

England are back in Autumn Nations Series action this afternoon with Twickenham expecting an instant response after last week’s shocker against Argentina. Eddie Jones’ side laboured badly in a sloppy, error-strewn opener six days ago, with the Pumas triumphing narrowly 30-29 to produce their first win at English rugby headquarters since 2006.

That was England’s fifth defeat of 2022 already to set alarm bells ringing ahead of huge Tests to come against the All Blacks and Springboks on successive weekends, with optimism fading after a winning summer tour of Australia followed another disappointing Six Nations. Jones’ former side Japan travel to London this afternoon looking to take advantage of any more hiccups as they relish another measuring stick game against Tier One opposition.

The Brave Blossoms pushed a much-changed New Zealand team hard in Tokyo last month but will have to deal with an England team boasting far more pace with the likes of Jonny May, Jack van Poortvliet, Sam Simmonds and Guy Porter all drafted in today, while Joe Cokanasiga starts with Jack Nowell injured. Follow England vs Japan live below, with expert analysis from Nick Purewal at Twickenham.

England vs Japan latest news

Kick-off time: 3.15pm GMT, Twickenham Stadium

How to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Nowell a late withdrawal as England start Cokanasiga

Japan make one alteration after All Blacks Test

Lineups in full

15:48 , George Flood

29 mins: Japan are able to open up for the first time this afternoon and recycle the ball very nicely following the scrum, featuring a gorgeous one-handed offload that just comes off.

They create an overload and then switch the attack left, but Leitch is unable to stay in touch under pressure from Cokanasiga.

15:46 , George Flood

26 mins: Japan have simply not turned up here and need to get their bearings before this gets ugly.

So many errors and England are only growing in confidence.

The hosts think they have the put-in at a scrum midway inside the Japan half after a knock-on in an aerial tussle between Cokanasiga and Van den Heever, but the decision is reversed.

TRY! England 17-0 Japan | Marcus Smith 24'

15:43 , George Flood

24 mins: England think they have their second try after a wonderful, weaving break from Steward, who manages to then feed the pacy Van Poortvliet.

The scrum-half finds Cokanasiga, who is dragged down by a fantastic last-ditch tackle from Yamasawa.

But he has the presence of mind to pop the ball up to Smith off the deck, with the fly-half touching down in the corner with a tackler draped all over him.

Suspicions of a foot in touch but the try is given after a TMO check!

Another difficult version sails over from Farrell and England are rolling at 17-0.

15:40 , George Flood

22 mins: Kicking exchanges follow a timely interception from Japan as Nagare tries to chase down his own boot forward.

Possession flying back and forth here as Japan initially try to get their attacking game working once more.

Almost a tackle in the air from Steward, but now he’s breaking...

15:39 , George Flood

19 mins: A third scrum penalty conceded by Japan inside the first 20 minutes as the struggling Koo is now pinged for not driving straight.

Farrell kicks for a lineout just outside the Japan 22, which Itoje gathers nicely to set up another England attack.

Nick Purewal at Twickenham

15:37 , George Flood

Kyle Sinckler’s on his third pair of shorts already for England, but the home scrum is in fine order, whatever their tighthead prop’s sartorial struggles.

The hosts have won two good penalties from the set-piece with Japan struggling for parity.

15:35 , George Flood

18 mins: This Japan defence is creaking badly now as England’s quicker attacking approach almost pays off again, only for Van Poortvliet to knock on while trying to keep an incisive move sweeping towards the try line.

Great hands and carrying from England.

15:33 , George Flood

15 mins: May’s pace is giving Japan real concern early on here.

We have another scrum, where England impose their dominance once more as Japan tighthead Koo crumples and hits the deck again under severe pressure from Genge.

Sinckler wanting a change of shorts...

Nick Purewal at Twickenham

15:31 , George Flood

Marcus Smith and Owen Farrell clicked into gear for England’s first try, swapping roles to send Freddie Steward home.

Farrell stepped in at 10 after a maul and fed Smith, who drew the defence and sent full-back Steward over the whitewash. Encouraging from the midfield axis.

TRY! England 10-0 Japan | Freddie Steward 12’

15:29 , George Flood

12 mins: The first try of the afternoon!

After the driving maul is held up, England work the ball left with real pace as they crucially take advantage of Japan’s quick line speed.

Van Poortvliet and Farrell combine to tee up Smith, who quickly fires over to Steward on his left shoulder.

Steward was almost running laterally there, a great line to receive possession and then pop through the gap to run in unopposed.

A tricky conversion is made by Farrell. England lead 10-0.

(Getty Images)

15:26 , George Flood

10 mins: The first scrum of the game goes England’s way, with Genge forcing Koo to fold under pressure.

Penalty England that is thundered into touch just inside the Japan 22.

15:25 , George Flood

9 mins: Superb turnover from England inside their own 22 and the lightning fast May is sent scampering after a booming kick forward.

Panic stations for Japan, with a messy clearance unable to be gathered by Itoje, who would have had so many players offside there.

It’s a knock-on though and a first scrum, Japan ball.

15:23 , George Flood

7 mins: Japan attack with a penalty advantage now after good work from scrum-half Nagare at the back of the ruck to draw England’s forward on and catch Genge offside.

They try to break into their free-flowing style, but can’t find an opening and we come back for the penalty that is drilled into touch on the near side.

PENALTY! England 3-0 Japan | Owen Farrell 5'

15:21 , George Flood

5 mins: England’s driving maul is contained and they have a free hit after an offside as Smith’s attempted cross-kick is charged down by Yamanaka.

Farrell won’t turn down the chance of points this time and kicks a simple penalty to put England in front early.

15:19 , George Flood

3 mins: England on the attack with a penalty advantage after Japan are pinged for a breakdown infringement.

There’s a lovely pass over the top from Smith, but play breaks down and we come back for the penalty that Farrell kicks to touch.

(REUTERS)

15:17 , George Flood

2 mins: A furious start with early kick exchanges and Japan then eager to get the ball moving between the hands, solid defending from the likes of Itoje, Genge and Curry in particular.

15:16 , George Flood

1 min: Good to see England back in their familiar white strips at home today after wearing black against Argentina last weekend.

Japan in navy blue.

KICK-OFF

15:15 , George Flood

We are underway at Twickenham!

Can England mount a stirring response to that shock Argentina defeat with the All Blacks and Springboks still to come this autumn?

Kiwi referee James Doleman blows his whistle and Farrell kicks to get us off and running...

15:11 , George Flood

Impeccably observed and very poignant.

Now come the national anthems, with Japan’s ‘Kimigayo’ up first followed by God Save the King.

15:09 , George Flood

Here come the teams with the usual pyrotechnics at Twickenham.

Before the national anthems, we’ll have the Last Post performed on Remembrance Weekend, followed by a minute’s silence.

Standard Sport’s Nick Purewal at Twickenham

15:01 , George Flood

Unseasonably warm conditions at Twickenham.

England losing vice-captain and wing Jack Nowell before kick-off to injury was a real blow.

Another chance for Bath powerhouse Joe Cokanasiga to impress.

14:59 , George Flood

“It’s not about anger, it’s about playing as well as we can.”

Speaking to Amazon Prime Video ahead of kick-off, Jones insists there have been no cross words in camp after the Argentina defeat.

Asked about Nowell’s injury, he jokes: “It’s a fast bowler side strain. He was clearly playing too hard in the hotel corridor.”

David Ribbans set for debut

14:50 , George Flood

David Ribbans making his senior England debut today.

It comes one week after Northampton team-mate Alex Coles also made his Test bow at Twickenham.

Ribbans is Coles’ replacement in the second row this afternoon, alongside Jonny Hill.

Jones explains Simmonds selection call

14:39 , George Flood

And here’s Eddie Jones explaining his decision to bring in Sam Simmonds for Billy Vunipola at No8 today, with his added pace potentially crucial around the park.

“It’s just a change in roles between Sam and Billy,” he said.

“Sam’s got good pace, which is particularly important against Japan, so we feel that he will be suited to the start of the game.”

(Getty Images)

14:34 , George Flood

Confirmation of that late change from England...

14:25 , George Flood

England’s arrival at Twickenham earlier on...

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Breaking: Nowell OUT as Cokanasiga starts

14:18 , George Flood

Breaking news from Twickenham, where there has been a very late change to England’s starting XV.

Jack Nowell has withdrawn due to what is being described as an “abdominal wall injury”, so Joe Cokanasiga - who was dropped entirely for this fixture - starts on the wing instead.

A blow for Jones to lose one of his influential leaders, who backs up skipper Owen Farrell along with fellow vice-captain Ellis Genge.

(PA)

Jones: Japan are ‘one of the most cohesive teams in the world’

14:16 , George Flood

Eddie Jones has a great affinity with Japan of course, having coached the Brave Blossoms between 2012-15.

Who could possibly forget that epic World Cup upset of the Springboks in Brighton in 2015, probably the greatest shock in the sport’s history.

And Jones was full of praise for the current Japan team in his pre-match press conference on Thursday.

“Japan are a good team. They have the luxury of having long preparations and I’ve been the benefactor of that,” he said.

“I think the most cohesive teams in the world in the way they play are Ireland and Japan. They’ve almost got a sixth sense between their players because they practise so much together.”

(Getty Images)

England vs Japan prediction

14:07 , George Flood

This is either a great or terrible time to be facing England, depending on your viewpoint.

As poor as they were at times against Argentina, they will surely be itching to rebound in emphatic style back at Twickenham today.

The likes of the sniping Van Poortvliet and wily May will offer a much-needed injection of pace in the backs and Simmonds provides real dynamism from the base of the scrum.

Japan are certainly no pushovers, as they showed against New Zealand, but are set to run into an England team hoping to make a statement before the All Blacks and Springboks come to town on back-to-back weekends.

England to win by 17 points.

(REUTERS)

England vs Japan officials

14:05 , George Flood

Referee: James Doleman (NZR)

Assistant Referee 1: Nic Berry (RA)

Assistant Referee 2: Craig Evans (WRU)

TMO: Eric Gauzins (FFR)

Japan make only their second visit to Twickenham

14:00 , George Flood

The Japan team arriving at Twickenham this afternoon.

Their only other visit to this ground was back in November 2018, when they performed brilliantly but fell victim to a second-half England comeback 35-15 with tries from Danny Care, Mark Wilson, Joe Cokanasiga and Dylan Hartley.

The only other previous meeting was a 60-7 romp for England at the inaugural Rugby World Cup back in 1987.

England were supposed to tour 2019 World Cup hosts Japan in the summer of 2020, but that was called off due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Jamie George makes miraculous recovery

13:51 , George Flood

Another significant injury boost for England alongside Jonny May comes on the bench, where Jamie George backs up starting hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie less than six weeks after breaking two metatarsals in Saracens’ meeting with Leicester.

It is a remarkably quick recovery from the 32-year-old, who will hope to see the majority of the second half this afternoon.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Jones: England must manage Tuilagi workload

13:40 , George Flood

There was much excitement regarding England’s midfield trio of Marcus Smith, Owen Farrell and Manu Tuilagi lining up together for the first time last weekend, but the attack malfunctioned against Argentina.

Tuilagi had a remarkably quiet game by his standards as the dual-playmaker system struggled to find him much space in which to operate or opportunities to exploit.

The hulking, injury-prone centre is on the bench today, with Eddie Jones stressing that England must carefully manage his latest phased return to the international arena.

"It's all about workload. We've given him a lighter week of training. He'll still be able to finish for us," Jones said.

"We just feel that with Manu's injury record, to play four big games in a row is probably not in his best interests at the moment.

(Getty Images)

"Whenever you've got a powerful player with soft tissue injuries, you've got to experiment a little bit.

"It's about what's the right training load, what's the right kind of training, what's the right rehabilitation, what's the right recovery?

"You can't go to a textbook and look up: 'Chapter one - difficult players to manage'. There's just no textbook for it, so it's a matter of experimentation.

"It's a matter of cohesion between the staff here and at Sale, the medical staff and strength and conditioning staff, and I think that's being done really well.

"We've got him in a good position now, he played 60-odd minutes against Japan, he trained with us yesterday (Wednesday) and did most of the training.

"He's in a really good spot, he looks lean, he looks healthy and we'll get a good result from him off the bench."

England must banish World Cup thoughts to rescue series

13:29 , George Flood

Eddie Jones has warned his England players to mind the gap year. The England head coach reckons the 12-month build-up to next year’s World Cup in France has left every Test nation in a state of flux, writes Nick Purewal.

From Covid shutdowns across the globe to Worcester and Wasps hitting the wall at home, enforced isolations and unprecedented situations continue to bite. Jones believes this “messy period” in the run to the World Cup is when Test teams can truly find themselves.

The trouble is, England do not have the luxury afforded to students pressing pause on their education for an impromptu sabbatical. The Test arena’s daily grind is all too real, and all too in England’s face, as Jones and Co found out to their cost in last weekend’s chastening 30-29 home defeat by Argentina.

England let their minds do the wandering last week, with thoughts drifting to the World Cup in France, and they can ill afford the same fate tomorrow. England’s 2022 Test record of five defeats and only four wins makes for concerning reading, even though two of those victories secured a series triumph in Australia.

New Zealand and South Africa are yet to come this autumn, and if that does not concentrate minds, nothing will. Jones believes the World Cup will provide the true barometer of quality.

(AP)

Improved conditions at England HQ

13:24 , George Flood

Twickenham looking far calmer and sunnier than for last weekend’s opener against Argentina, where torrential rain, grey skies and a slick ball and pitch certainly did not help England or lead to much by way of exciting running rugby.

The conditions did clear up for the second half, though, so it can’t be used as an excuse to justify what was an error-strewn, sloppy display full of ill-discipline and a disjointed England attack.

A huge improvement required this afternoon.

(PA)

(PA)

(PA)

Brave Red Roses defeated in dramatic World Cup final

13:16 , George Flood

England have already suffered one major rugby disappointment today, with the battling Red Roses going down 34-31 to hosts and defending champions New Zealand in the Women’s World Cup final at Eden Park despite a truly valiant effort in an incredible game played in front of a record crowd.

Simon Middleton’s side led for much of the way despite playing more than an hour down to 14 after Lydia Thompson’s early red card for a dangerous tackle.

Harlequins hooker Amy Cokayne had a hat-trick of tries, but sadly it wasn’t enough as Ayesha Leti-i’iga’s stylish score proved decisive and the Black Ferns defence held strong in a nail-biting finish.

It was England’s first Test defeat since the summer of 2019, ending that amazing 30-match winning streak in agonising fashion.

(PA)

England vs Japan lineups in full

13:09 , George Flood

England XV: F Steward, J Cokanasiga, G Porter, O Farrell (capt), J May, M Smith, J Van Poortvliet, E Genge, L Cowan-Dickie, K Sinckler, D Ribbans, J Hill, M Itoje, T Curry, S Simmonds.

Replacements: J George, M Vunipola, J Heyes, A Coles, B Vunipola, B Youngs, H Slade, M Tuilagi.

Japan XV: Yamanaka, Matsushima, Riley, Nakamura, Van den Heever, Yamasawa, Nagare, Tatafu, Himeno, Leitch, Cornelsen, Dearns, Koo, Sakate (capt), Inagaki.

Replacements: Horikoshi, Millar, Kizu, Van der Walt, Labuschagne, Saito, Lee, Fifita.

Japan make one alteration after All Blacks Test

13:08 , George Flood

Japan’s Kiwi coach Jamie Joseph shows just one change from the team that gave a makeshift All Blacks side a run for their money in Tokyo last month before succumbing 38-31.

It’s out on the wing, where South African-born Gerhard van den Heever replaces Siosaia Fifita, who is on the bench.

(Getty Images)

Five changes for England from Argentina upset with pace needed

13:05 , George Flood

Eddie Jones has made five changes to his England starting XV today after that abject showing against the Pumas, with added pace the order of the day.

Jonny May is back starting an international Test for the first time in 12 months after injury, while Sam Simmonds is in at No8 and Jack van Poortvliet gets the nod at scrum-half.

Guy Porter also comes in at outside centre and Northampton’s David Ribbans is handed his senior England debut in the second row.

Manu Tuilagi will be utilised from the bench this afternoon as Jones looks to carefully manage his latest phased return to Test rugby, with Billy Vunipola, Ben Youngs and Alex Coles also demoted to finisher duty.

Joe Cokanasiga was dropped from the matchday squad altogether despite his try against Argentina, meanwhile.

(Getty Images)

How to watch England vs Japan

13:00 , George Flood

TV channel and live stream: Today’s match will be broadcast live in the UK via Amazon Prime Video.

The Amazon Prime Video app is available across multiple platforms including smart televisions, with a subscription to the service currently costing £8.99 per month.

Welcome to England vs Japan LIVE coverage

12:56 , George Flood

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s latest LIVE coverage of the Autumn Nations series.

We’re back at a sunnier Twickenham today, where England will be expected to produce a dominant victory over Japan to bounce back from last weekend’s shock first defeat by Argentina since 2009 and provide an injection of optimism with huge challenges against the All Blacks and Springboks to come.

Kick-off in south-west London today is at the later time of 3.15pm GMT, so stay tuned for all the latest team news, lineups and full match build-up, plus live minute-by-minute updates of the action itself.

Standard Sport’s rugby correspondent Nick Purewal will be provide expert analysis across the afternoon.