England vs Japan LIVE rugby: Score and updates as impressive England running riot against ex-boss Eddie Jones

After a difficult November, England will hope to finish with a flourish as they take on Japan and former coach Eddie Jones.

Defeat to South Africa last weekend was a fifth defeat on the spin for Steve Borthwick’s side, and there is little room for experimentation in what is a first-choice line-up named to end the Autumn Nations Series. Tom Curry returns from concussion in the back row while rookie prop Asher Opoku-Fordjour is set to make his debut off the bench.

Borthwick will be wary of a creative visiting side overseen by his former mentor. The current England coach spent eight years as an assistant to Jones with both Japan and England, and will know that the Australian is likely to have a trick or two up his sleeve as he returns to an old haunt.

Follow all of the latest from Allianz Stadium, Twickenham in our live blog below:

England vs Japan

England host Japan at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham in their final autumn fixture | Live on TNT Sports

Steve Borthwick’s side have lost their last five Tests and are in desperate need of a win

Visiting coach Eddie Jones returns to Twickenham two years on from his sacking by England

37’ - TRY! Sleightholme dots down in the corner (ENG 35-7 JAP)

34’ - TRY! Saito finishes off Japan breakaway try (ENG 28-7 JAP)

32’ - TRY! George dots down second try at the back of a maul (ENG 28-0 JAP)

24’ - TRY! George flops over the line from the back of a maul (ENG 21-0 JAP)

14’ - TRY! Underhill burrows over from close range (ENG 14-0 JAP)

10’ - TRY! Earl in under the posts after good work by Smith and Lawrence (ENG 7-0 JAP)

HT: England 35-7 Japan

16:58

After a slightly shaky start, England have warmed to their work rather impressively as their confidence has swollen. Japan have been unable to get to grips with Ollie Lawrence particularly, while a willingness to pass and offload at the line has caused all manner of problems. Steve Borthwick urged his team to be braver in that regard this week:

“I think we’ve got a great skilled group of players,” the head coach said. “I think the work that [assistant coaches] Andrew Strawbridge and Richard Wigglesworth are doing with developing the handling skills, offloading skills of players, you have seen an increase in our offloading. I want that to go further than where it currently is now.

“I think we’re a team, start talking about that athletic nature team, we’re a team that is going to carry and identify space and then not let the defence recover. If we don’t need to have a breakdown, I don’t want to have a breakdown. I want the players to be able to move the ball.”

We’ve seen exactly that in the first half, including in the lead-up to Ollie Sleightholme’s well-taken score.

HALF-TIME! England 35-7 Japan

16:55

And that’s half-time! Breathless stuff at Allianz Stadium but England’s attack has been clinical to the tune of five tries, with four of those coming from lineout ball.

The one blip was Naoto Saito finishing off a breakaway try for Japan but Steve Borthwick’s side doing what they’re supposed to so far.

(Getty Images)

England 35-7 Japan, 39 minutes

16:52

A final chance for Japan before the break. England pinged for holding on in the tackle and the penalty is kicked into the 22 by the visitors.

They run some phases, rumbling for a few metres but Faulua Makisi is eventually pinged for a neck roll - more wrestling move than ruck clearout on Will Stuart! England boot clear

TRY! England 35-7 Japan (Ollie Sleightholme, 37 minutes)

16:51

England immediately hit back! It’s a bit scrappy in midfield but a spin, then a neat Lawrence offload gives Will Stuart a bit of space.

That’s some pass by the prop, loopign the ball out to Cunningham-South, he feeds Ollie Sleightholme on the right wing and he grubber kicks past the final man before diving on the ball for try number five.

Smith stays perfect from the tee.

TRY! England 28-7 Japan (Naoto Saito, 34 minutes)

16:48

But just as I say that, Japan go the length of the pitch and get a try of their own! There’s nothing particularly deceiving about it - they go wide in their own 22 and Dylan Riley rumbles forward before selling George Furbank a dummy.

Suddenly there’s green grass in front of him, he draws the final defender and pops to Naoto Saito for the run-in under the posts.

Skipper Saito then adds the easy conversion himself. England sliced apart too easily there.

England 28-0 Japan, 33 minutes

16:46

A job well done for England so far

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

TRY! England 28-0 Japan, 32 minutes

16:44

The Japanese maul defence initially holds up better this time but here come the England backs to add some extra grunt!

And now the maul is moving, grinding forward and there it is! Jamie George again the man at the bottom of the pile who grounds the ball.

Smith adds the extras and England have been completely dominant here - barely been in their own half.

England 21-0 Japan, 30 minutes

16:43

A reprieve for Japan but their scrum is totally obliterated by an angry England front row. Looshead Takato Okabe the man pinged but the entire Japanese pack was in disarrya.

England kick back to the corner. Will they be denied this time?

NO TRY! England 21-0 Japan, 29 minutes

16:41

Try number four, scored in the corner by England. After Smith’s snipe, Van Poortvliet quickly goes right, Slade then helps the ball on to Tommy Freeman on the flank and he acrobatically dots down in the corner.

But hold on! A late intervention from the TMO, checking for a knock-on from Van Poortvliet at the base of the ruck. It’s the slightest of knocks forward - very pernickity but yep, it’s been ruled out. Boos from the Allianz Stadium crowd!

England 21-0 Japan, 28 minutes

16:39

Another nice first-phase move from the lineout as Henry Slade comes on the wraparound. Marcus Smith then snipes to take England within ten metres of the line

England 21-0 Japan, 27 minutes

16:38

Scrum shenanigans on halfway but in the end, England’s front row are solid and drive their opposite numbers off the ball to win a penalty.

Cries of “good scrum, good scrum” from the home pack and you know what, it was! Smith boots England into the Japan 22 where they’ll have another lineout.

TRY! England 21-0 Japan (Jamie George, 24 mins)

16:35

Itoje claims the lineout and the maul heaves towards the line. Its progress is inexorable as the backs get involved and it’s skipper Jamie George who eventually flops over the line for try number three.

Pleasingly efficient stuff from the lineout so far today. A marginally tougher conversion for Smith but same result. England just short of a point per minute at the moment.

England 14-0 Japan, 22 mins

16:33

The scrum is scrappy and again we’ve got a reset but eventually Japan get the ball cleanly away. They runa few phases on their own 22 but then opt to hoof clear over halfway.

England build from halfway and earn a penalty for offside. Smith kicks to the corner, finding touch five metres out, and England are going for the jugular here.

England 14-0 Japan, 19 mins

16:29

England again with a lineout just outside the 22. We’ve been here before... Cunningham-South – just on for Sam Underhill, who injured himself in the act of scoring – lifted and cleanly takes before the maul makes a few metres.

Ball flung out to the backs but Lawrence is too ambitious with an offload from within the tackle and the ball goes loose. Japan scrum.

England skipper Jamie George in the referee’s ear, telling him to watch the mark, believing Japan are trying to steal some yards.

England 14-0 Japan

16:29

This is a powerful and purposeful start from England. Ollie Lawrence has been dominant in the carry so far and given the hosts real impetus, with Japan a little soft defensively. It is a shame, though, to see Sam Underhill limp off - his wretched injury record remains a real concern. Chandler Cunningham-South is on; Tom Curry slides across to seven.

(Getty Images)

England 14-0 Japan, 16 mins

16:27

A bit too easy for England so far, dare we say? They’re being more clinical in the 22 for sure, though.

Great run back by Van Poortvliet from a too-deep kick. Makes 15 metres as he glides past men. Lawrence then with a bruising carry to knock a man backwards.

Tommy Freeman’s grubber then just goes into touch.

TRY! England 14-0 Japan (Sam Underhill, 14 mins)

16:25

And that’s try number two! England lineout is clean and takes them within five metres. Sam Underhill then picks at the base of a ruck and powers through three men to stretch and dot down for the score.

Two tries, both from lineout ball. Simple conversion added.

England 7-0 Japan, 13 mins

16:24

Van Poortvliet snipes a gap and offloads to George. The ball bobbles slightly but England now within five metres.

Pass intercepted but abck for a penalty with Naikabula offside. England kick to the corner...

England 7-0 Japan, 12 mins

16:22

Nice score by England that although early concerns for the Japan defence given how easily Lawrence slipped through.

England again earn territory with the kick and have another lineout just outside the 22. Crash ball for Lawrence, into the 22...

TRY! England 7-0 Japan (Ben Earl, 10 minutes)

16:21

Decent territory win for England as they pin Japan deep with a kick and now have a lineout just outside the 22. Maro Itoje rises high to claim and here we go!

Quick hands, flat pass from Smith to a marauding Ollie Lawrence on a stunning line, he slips between two defenders, offloads to the supporting Ben Earl and it’s a run-in under the sticks.

Easy conversion and England on the board first.

(Getty Images)

England 0-0 Japan, 8 minutes

16:19

Decent England lineout and the maul makes a few metres towards halfway. Back to the box kick by Van Poortvliet and Naikabula bobbles it but grabs ont he second attempt.

Nice dummy by Japan fly half Nik McCurran makes a few extra metres but it’s all in their own half and they too opt for the boot. Picked up by Marcus Smith and the crowd momentarily gets excited but he’s stopped in his tracks.

England 0-0 Japan, 6 minutes

16:17

First bit of England possession, around halfway but the Japanese defence is solid and Jack van Poortvliet opts for the box kick. It’s windy here in London, so not the worst idea.

A loose bouncing ball claimed by Jamie George but turned over immediately, Japan with the crossfield kick and Jone Naikabula tries to hack ahead but skews the ball into touch. Ugly stuff early on here.

MISSED PENALTY! England 0-0 Japan, 4 minutes

16:15

Japan scrum-half Naoto Saito and his long-range attempt has the distance but drift wide of the left upright. Let-off for England

England 0-0 Japan, 3 minutes

16:14

Scrum reset before Japan awarded the fre-kick and they go quickly. Penalty coming now, an England player not rolling away and early disciplinary problems for the hosts again.

Japan will go for the posts from just inside the England half...

England 0-0 Japan, 2 minutes

16:12

England playing in their changed, dark red strip today with Japan in their classic red and white stripes.

Big tackle early from England drives the visitors back but they give up a penalty in the process. However, Nik McCurran misses touch before England try to find space in the backfield witha kick over the top but the ball runs dead, so a scrum back on halfway

KICK-OFF! England 0-0 Japan

16:10

And we’re underway at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham. What does today hold for Steve Borthwick’s men?

England vs Japan

16:04

Out the players come with a bit of rain falling at Twickenham, the wind whipping the precipitation around the Allianz Stadium. It’s warm, though - 15 degrees even in the evening gloom.

England vs Japan

16:00

Warm-ups complete and we’re about 10 minutes away from kick-off here in Twickenham. Can England end their autumn on a high?

(Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

(Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

(Getty Images)

(AFP via Getty Images)

England vs Japan match officials

15:55

Referee: Craig Evans (Wales)

Assistant Referee 1: Andrea Piardi (Italy)

Assistant Referee 2: Morné Ferreira (South Africa)

TMO: Olly Hodges (Ireland)

FPRO: Mike Adamson (Scotland)

(Getty Images)

Asher Opoku-Fordjour tipped to shine on debut

15:45

Asher Opoku-Fordjour should, at some point today, become England’s ninth debutant of the year. There is considerable excitement about a 20-year-old prop already performing strongly in the Premiership, with the youngster’s ability to play on both sides of the front row only enhancing his chances of a long stint at international level.

“We are all very excited,” Jamie George said on Friday. “I haven’t worked with Asher for that long but I have been impressed with how he has come in, applied himself and been keen to learn. A player that age, able to play both sides at Premiership level and getting his opportunity now at international level is very exciting. So the focus for the rest of us, particularly in the pack is to make sure it is a very special day for him.

“He’s a very, very talented scrummager. He has a very, very strong core, which is probably the reason why he’s so effective on both sides.”

To learn a bit more about Opoku-Fordjour, here’s a chat with him from a little earlier this year:

Asher Opoku-Fordjour: ‘I don’t really know what my ceiling is — I want to do it all’

Jamie George warns England to prepare for unexpected from Eddie Jones

15:35

Jamie George has braced England to face the unexpected when Eddie Jones returns to Twickenham in Sunday’s climax to the Autumn Nations Series.

For the first time since he was sacked in 2022, Jones will come up against the side he coached for seven years on their home turf as he plots a famous upset for his Japan team.

England are overwhelming favourites to end their five-Test losing run against opponents ranked 13th in the world, but George insists Jones is capable of ripping up the script.

Jamie George warns England to prepare for unexpected from Eddie Jones

England vs Japan

15:25

Eddie Jones opened his second spell as Japan boss with a 52-17 defeat in Tokyo in June, but captain Naoto Saito insists his Brave Blossoms are now a more dangerous side.

“England are really dominant in the set-piece and under the high ball and I’m sure they will bring those threats against us,” Saito said.

“Of course we have counter measures for that and how we use those will be really important to our game. We’ve been focusing on ourselves.

“We started this campaign playing against England. We’ve gone 10 games deep now and are playing them away from home.

“We are really keen to show how much we have developed our attacking game. Against England’s fast line speed we really want to nail our accuracy in attack. That’s the part of the game that we would like to continue to develop.”

Japan team news

15:15

Japan are without hulking lock Warner Dearns, who has been given a four-match ban after his sending off against Uruguay. Eddie Jones shuffles his playmakers in the absence of Harumichi Tatekawa, with Nik McCurran handed an opportunity at fly half and Takuro Matsunaga providing extra distributing hands from full-back. Six forwards are included on the bench.

Japan XV: 1 Takato Okabe, 2 Mamoru Harada, 3 Shuhei Takeuchi; 4 Sanaila Waqa, 5 Epineri Uluiviti; 6 Kanji Shimokawa, 7 Kazuki Himeno, 8 Faulua Makisi; 9 Naoto Saito (captain), 10 Nicholas McCurran; 11 Jone Naikabula, 12 Siosaia Fifita, 13 Dylan Riley, 14 Tomoki Osada; 15 Takuro Matsunaga.

Replacements: 16 Seunghyuk Lee, 17 Yukio Morikawa, 18 Keijiro Tamefusa, 19 Daichi Akiyama, 20 Tevita Tatafu, 21 Ben Gunter; 22 Shinobu Fujiwara, 23 Yusuke Kajimura.

England team news

15:10

Steve Borthwick names his strongest possible side for the final game of England’s autumn. Tom Curry returns from a second concussion of the season to start in a mobile back row, uniting with Sam Underhill in a partnership that worked so well for Eddie Jones at the 2019 World Cup. George Furbank is recalled in the place of Freddie Steward at full-back, while 20-year-old prop Asher Opoku-Fordjour (who can play on both sides of the scrum but covers tighthead here) is set to make his debut.

England XV: 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Jamie George (captain), 3 Will Stuart; 4 Maro Itoje, 5 George Martin; 6 Tom Curry, 7 Sam Underhill, 8 Ben Earl; 9 Jack van Poortvliet, 10 Marcus Smith; 11 Ollie Sleightholme, 12 Henry Slade, 13 Ollie Lawrence, 14 Tommy Freeman; 15 George Furbank.

Replacements: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17 Fin Baxter, 18 Asher Opoku-Fordjour, 19 Nick Isiekwe, 20 Chandler Cunningham-South; 21 Harry Randall, 22 Fin Smith, 23 Tom Roebuck.

Complex legacy of Eddie Jones era adds intrigue to England’s must-win clash with Japan

15:00

It was with not inconsiderable disappointment that news came through on Friday afternoon that illness had laid Eddie Jones low and the Japan head coach would be unable to conduct a planned press conference. As is often the case with the truculent Australian, it has been impossible to escape his name in the build-up to this weekend’s clash between his employers new and old; talk of the Eddie era seeming to bounce out of the whispering walls and ornate corners of the Pennyhill Park training base he used to patrol.

Complex legacy of Eddie Jones era adds intrigue to England’s clash with Japan

Eddie Jones will relish pantomime villain role, claims Ellis Genge

14:50

Ellis Genge knows Japan boss Eddie Jones will be happy performing the role of pantomime villain when he plots England’s downfall at Allianz Stadium on Sunday.

Jones is facing England at Twickenham for the first time since he was sacked in 2022 and the 64-year-old returns under a cloud because of claims made about his management style during his seven years in charge.

Danny Care, former red rose scrum-half, earlier this month described the environment he created as “toxic”, adding that his reign was like “living in a dictatorship”.

Eddie Jones will relish pantomime villain role, claims Ellis Genge

England vs Japan talking points: A glimpse of the future

14:40

England are hoping to have unearthed a gem when Asher Opoku-Fordjour makes his debut off the bench. A junior World Cup winner with the under-20s during the summer, big things are expected of the Sale prop who has been talked up by front row veterans Dan Cole and Joe Marler. Borthwick has been impressed by his dynamic play in the loose, set-piece expertise and the ability to play on both sides of the scrum, which makes him particularly valuable in a World Cup squad. With England’s depth at prop a problem area, especially at tighthhead, Opoku-Fordjour’s arrival could be well timed.

Asher Opoku-Fordjour is set to make his England debut (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

England vs Japan talking points: Eddie’s back

14:30

Eddie Jones has been unavailable for online media duties this week because of a cold, but the Japan boss will be able to attend his first match against England at Twickenham. The Australian’s absence – described by his assistant Neal Hatley as a “precautionary measure” – has come at a time when his management style has been under intense scrutiny following claims made by Danny Care that he oversaw a “toxic” environment during his seven years in charge of England. Care added that Jones behaved like a “tyrant” and his view has since been backed up by Danny Cipriani. Jones has yet to respond to the allegations and on Sunday he will be given an insight into his standing among red rose fans through the reception he receives.

Five talking points as England end Autumn Nations Series against Japan

England vs Japan talking points:

14:20

“They are a team that don’t ever let you rest, don’t give you a moment to turn your back” was the appraisal of Japan offered by England assistant coach Andrew Strawbridge. It is a reference to the ‘Chosoku rugby’ playing style adopted by Jones that emphasises speed in attack and a willingness to strike from anywhere on the field. It swept them to the Pacific Nations Cup final in September, but they were then thumped 41-17 by Fiji. They have since shipped 116 points to under-strength New Zealand and France sides with last Saturday’s 36-20 win over Uruguay ending the sequence of heavy defeats.

Japan scrum half Naoto Saito will play with speed (Getty Images)

England vs Japan talking points: Finish on a high

14:00

England face their easiest assignment of the autumn against a Japan side that have sunk to 13th in the world rankings. Steve Borthwick’s men are 1/80 favourites to end their five-Test losing run and any other outcome would be an upset of seismic proportions. After the gloom of seeing New Zealand, Australia and South Africa storm Twickenham this month, only a comprehensive victory and assured performance will pause the debate over whether England are in crisis. But with Ireland first up in the Six Nations, it could soon start again.

(Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

13:45

Fin Baxter ‘desperate’ to end losing streak as England sign off against Japan

13:30

Fin Baxter enters Sunday’s clash against Eddie Jones’ Japan with the twin aims of securing his first win for England and finishing the autumn on an upbeat note.

England are overwhelming favourites to end their five-Test losing run against opponents ranked 13th in the world having already fallen to New Zealand, Australia and South Africa at Allianz Stadium this month.

Baxter’s five caps have all been won during the nation’s worst sequence of results since 2018 but the 22-year-old prop is still able to appreciate his exposure to the unforgiving side of international rugby.

Fin Baxter ‘desperate’ to end losing streak as England sign off against Japan

Tom Curry ‘desperate’ to face Japan despite recent concussion – Steve Borthwick

13:15

England have defended the decision to recall Tom Curry for Sunday’s clash with Japan even though he was knocked out against Australia a fortnight ago.

Curry will reprise his destructive ‘Kamikaze Kids’ partnership with Sam Underhill for the first time since the 2023 World Cup after being chosen at blindside flanker at the expense of Chandler Cunningham-South.

The selection has been made despite the Sale back row sustaining his second concussion of the season and fifth in two years when his head struck the knee of Australia’s Rob Valentini while making a tackle on November 9, forcing him to miss last Saturday’s defeat by South Africa.

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso also sustained a head injury against the Wallabies but his recovery has not progressed as smoothly so the Exeter wing has been stood down for the Springboks and Japan games.

Tom Curry ‘desperate’ to face Japan despite recent concussion – Steve Borthwick

Tom Curry’s England return brings rugby’s concussion problem back under spotlight

13:00

Steve Borthwick has named a strong England side, not risking rotation with the hosts in need of a win, but one selection has drawn particular criticism. Tom Curry suffered his second concussion of the season against Australia yet returns just two weeks on - Luke Baker explores a difficult issue that many feel rugby isn’t getting right:

Tom Curry’s England return brings rugby’s concussion problem back under spotlight

England vs Japan LIVE

Saturday 23 November 2024 16:45

Good afternoon and welcome along to The Independent’s LIVE coverage of England’s final Autumn Nations Series fixture against Japan. Three November defeats have extended England’s run without a win to five games, leaving them in need of a strong finish against a familiar foe in former coach Eddie Jones.

Kick off at the Allianz Stadium, Twickenham is at 4.10pm GMT.