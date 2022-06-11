Is England vs Italy on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Nations League fixture

Karl Matchett
·2 min read
Harry Kane will resume his quest to become the all-time England top goalscorer on Saturday, when the Three Lions take on Italy at Wolves.

A penalty earned a point against Germany in their Nations League game in midweek, giving Kane his 50th goal on the international stage - just three behind Wayne Rooney now.

However, a resurgent Italy will be intent on adding to their own list of wins over England and showing that their failure to qualify for the 2022 World Cup was an aberration, having so far taken four points from two games compared to England’s one.

At the other end of the pitch, Jordan Pickford can move into eighth outright in England clean sheets, if he manages a shut-out. He’s currently level with David James on 21, with Peter Shilton way out in front on that metric with 66.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

When is England vs Italy?

England against Italy kicks off at 7:45pm BST on Saturday 11 June at Molineux.

Where can I watch it?

All England’s Nations League games are now free-to-air and shown live on Channel 4. The game can be streamed via the All 4 platform apps and desktop website.

What is the team news?

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been allowed to leave the squad as planned, while James Justin is a doubt after injury. Phil Foden has Covid so is still sidelined, but Fikayo Tomori could be ready for inclusion after injury. Kalvin Phillips came off against Germany though and it remains to be seen whether he has recovered.

Italy are without a host of options since the international break started included Moise Kean, Nicolo Zaniolo and Domenico Berardi. Giorgio Chiellini has retired from international action, but Leonardo Bonucci is set for a return.

Predicted line-ups

ENG - Pickford, James, Stones, Maguire, Trippier, Gallagher, Rice, Bellingham, Bowen, Kane, Grealish

ITA - Donnarumma, Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Bastoni, Spinazzola, Tonali, Barella, Pellegrini, Politano, Raspadori, Zerbin

Odds

England 11/13

Draw 13/5

Italy 4/1

Prediction

England to take a first victory in this Nations League group and join their opponents on four points at the midway stage. England 2-1 Italy.

