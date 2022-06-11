England vs Italy prediction: How will Nations League fixture play out tonight?

The Nations League continues this weekend with the third of four quickfire games, as England face Italy in a behind closed doors game at Wolves.

There will be a few thousand schoolchildren in attendance, though nothing like the tens of thousands that Hungary opted to navigate a supporter ban with during their win over the Three Lions last week.

Following that defeat, England earned a late draw against Germany - while Italy have so far taken four points against the same two opponents to top Group A3.

Last time England and Italy met was the Euro 2020 final, which ended in a penalty shootout victory for the Azzurri at Wembley.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

When is England vs Italy?

England against Italy kicks off at 7:45pm BST on Saturday 11 June at Molineux.

Where can I watch it?

All England’s Nations League games are now free-to-air and shown live on Channel 4. The game can be streamed via the All 4 platform apps and desktop website.

What is the team news?

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been allowed to leave the squad as planned, while James Justin is a doubt after injury. Phil Foden has Covid so is still sidelined, but Fikayo Tomori could be ready for inclusion after injury. Kalvin Phillips came off against Germany though and it remains to be seen whether he has recovered.

Italy are without a host of options since the international break started included Moise Kean, Nicolo Zaniolo and Domenico Berardi. Giorgio Chiellini has retired from international action, but Leonardo Bonucci is set for a return.

Predicted line-ups

ENG - Pickford, James, Stones, Maguire, Trippier, Gallagher, Rice, Bellingham, Bowen, Kane, Grealish

ITA - Donnarumma, Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Bastoni, Spinazzola, Tonali, Barella, Pellegrini, Politano, Raspadori, Zerbin

Odds

England 11/13

Draw 13/5

Italy 4/1

Prediction

England to take a first victory in this Nations League group and join their opponents on four points at the midway stage. England 2-1 Italy.