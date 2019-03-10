England vs Italy player ratings: Joe Cokanasiga announces his arrival as Manu Tuilagi rolls back the years

England delivered an emphatic victory to home fans at Twickenham with a 57-14 rout of Italy that keeps their hopes of reclaiming the Six Nations title alive heading into the final weekend.

Both Manu Tuilagi and Brad Shields scored two tries apiece in either half, with Jamie George and Jonny May adding to the first-half demolition that saw the bonus point secured with just 32 minutes on the clock.

After Tuilagi added his second, George Kruis and Dan Robson got in on the act before Shields sealed the victory with his second try, securing their fifth-biggest victory over Italy in the 25 meetings between these two sides.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

But it was the performance of young wing Joe Cokanasiga that really caught the eye, with the 21-year-old claiming the man-of-the-match award with a display rarely seen by an England player, utilising is incredible athleticism with raw speed and brute strength.

Italy's two tries came in either half, with fly-half Tommaso Allan scoring early on that briefly brought Italy level at 7-7. while Luca Morisi added a late consolation when the game was already lost.

So how did the player perform on Saturday? Click on the gallery above to find out.