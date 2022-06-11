England vs Italy: Prediction, Nations League kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results today

England are tonight out to clock their first win of this Nations League campaign when welcoming Italy to the Midlands on Saturday night.

The match will take place behind closed doors after the crowd trouble surrounding their meeting for the Euro 2020 final at Wembley last summer - which Three Lions fans will not need reminding ended with the Azzurri winning on penalties.

Gareth Southgate’s side have struggled in this month’s internationals and a late draw in Germany rescued a first point of the group stage, following defeat in Hungary.

Italy top the group after downing Hungary in midweek yet are without several senior stars for this trip, as Roberto Mancini looks to the future having failed to qualify for the World Cup.

Here are all the details for the match...

Date, kick-off time and venue

England vs Italy is scheduled for a 7.45pm BST kick-off on Saturday, June 12, 2022.

Molineux in Wolverhampton will host the match.

Where to watch England vs Italy

TV channel: The match will be televised on terrestrial television for free via Channel 4, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Live stream: All 4 will show the match live on its website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog.

England vs Italy team news

Kalvin Phillips is absent for England after being forced off in Munich with what Gareth Southgate described as a “severe dead leg”.

Jack Grealish impressed off the bench and can expect to start at Molineux while Phil Foden is a doubt after his spell out with Covid. Fikayo Tomoro, James Justin and Marc Guehi are pushing for starts after spells on the sidelines.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has departed the squad to begin his off-season after a long campaign with Liverpool.

Roberto Mancini faces a conundrum up front after dropping Ciro Immobile from his squad and seeing none of Andrea Belotti, Gianluca Scamacca or Giacomo Raspadori score when starting their three previous games.

Belotti and Leonardo Bonucci were both released from the Italian squad after the Hungary win. Marco Verratti, Jorginho, Emerson Palmieri and Lorenzo Insigne were among those allowed to begin their holidays earlier this month.

England vs Italy prediction

The Three Lions did improve in Germany and will be desperate to earn something of a revenge victory over Italy.

They have shown plenty of defensive fragility recently, although whether this inexperienced Azzurri side can take advantage of that is another matter.

A 2-0 England win.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

England have won only one of their last nine meetings with Italy.

England wins: 8

Draws: 8

Italy wins: 12