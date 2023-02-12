England vs Italy LIVE! Six Nations 2023 match stream, latest score and rugby updates today

England vs Italy LIVE!

The Six Nations continues at Twickenham this afternoon as Steve Borthwick searches for his first win in the final match of an electric round two. Eddie Jones’ successor as England head coach endured a disappointing debut on home soil last weekend, with the Calcutta Cup lost for the third year in a row thanks to Duhan van der Merwe’s heroics in a thrilling 29-23 triumph for Scotland.

A vastly improved Italy side should pose a much bigger threat than usual today after running defending champions France close in Rome and the Azzurri will hope to exploit the weaknesses in Kevin Sinfield’s defence that were so ruthlessly exposed eight days ago and became the focal point despite clear attacking improvements and a trio of tries.

Borthwick has broken up the divisive Owen Farrell-Marcus Smith playmaking partnership here, with Farrell back at fly-half and Smith dropped to the bench, with Jack Willis also coming into the pack. The visitors, meanwhile, draft in Edoardo Padovani and Marco Riccioni in two changes from round one. Follow England vs Italy live below, with expert analysis from Nick Purewal at Twickenham.

England vs Italy latest news

Kick-off time: 3pm GMT, Twickenham

How to watch: ITV

England lineup with Smith dropped

Italy lineup with two changes to first XV

Prediction: Borthwick to pick up first win

13:41 , George Flood

The England squad have arrived at Twickenham...

Borthwick: Marcus Smith has been brilliant

13:29 , George Flood

Marcus Smith can perhaps be forgiven for feeling a touch hard-done by to be the man dropped today, especially after some eye-catching moments against Scotland as the attack improved a lot on a dismal autumn series.

Though his frankly obscene number of carries and minimal metres gained point to an obvious over-arching problem, he was able to show bursts of creativity including that lovely cross-field kick for Max Malins’ first try.

Steve Borthwick insists that Smith - whom many see as the future of English rugby - took the news over his benching well as he adapts quickly to a new role for this week at least.

“Marcus has been brilliant; every player has been brilliant having the conversation around selection,” Borthwick said. “As a player, I have been in that conversation on the other side of it as well.

“I have been the one who has received it and I remember them – I remember the conversations when you are being told you’re selected, been told you’re captain, been told you’re not selected, you’re on the bench, whatever it may be. I have been in each of those situations and I have empathy for every player in that situation.

“What I want to build here is a squad with the England team where some players at different times will have a different role to play, but we are all moving towards building a team we want and that is what we want to do this week. We have got a team that I picked and I feel it is the right team for how I want to play against a specific opposition.”

Farrell back to stay at fly-half?

13:10 , George Flood

Incredibly, today’s game marks the first time that Owen Farrell has started at fly-half for England since the 2021 Six Nations.

Asked if he feels that being back at 10 is his captain’s best position in Test rugby, Steve Borthwick said this week: “ I feel this is a team that is right for this game and I feel blessed that we have got some fantastic fly-halves.

“Owen’s ability to play 10/12, Marcus is a player, Fin Smith has been in the squad, George Ford is back on the pitch.

“We have got some fantastic fly-halves in this country which is brilliant for the competition for places. We want that across the team.”

Borthwick explains Farrell/Smith decisions

13:02 , George Flood

Steve Borthwick inevitably faced several questions about the future of the Owen Farrell-Marcus Smith partnership after casting it aside for this afternoon’s game.

The new England boss was keen to reiterate again that he picks his teams specifically tailored to the opposition in question, so it seems unlikely that it’s the last we’ve seen of that playmaking axis.

Borthwick also hailed Ollie Lawrence’s brilliant Bath form and particularly the crucial return of Henry Slade, whose fitness and skill set allows him to remould that midfield division.

“I have decided to change that combination this week,” Borthwick said. “As ever when I pick a team I look at the plan we want to play against a specific opposition and certainly, that is what I have explained to the players, that that’s the way the team will be picked and that is the decision I made the way we want to play this week.

“It’s fantastic to welcome Henry Slade back. He is a player that has played very well, played well for his club [Exeter], has great attributes in the centre there, fantastic left foot which gives us another aspect, another strength to the team.

“Ollie Lawrence has played really well all season for his club and he is certainly a player on form, so we have got some exciting players there in the centre and that is why I decided to make the change.”

England vs Italy prediction

12:48 , George Flood

Nothing but a win will do for England today. Borthwick has claimed the team “weren’t good at anything” in the autumn under Jones, but that will be no excuse should his side be on the receiving end of a huge upset here.

The defensive set-up let England down against Scotland, for all there were signs of promise elsewhere on the pitch. The attack already looked to be clicking into gear and should enjoy further success against Italy.

Italy threatened to pounce on an incredibly ill-disciplined display from France, who gave up 18 penalties. England will surely not be so generous, while Italy’s awful record at Twickenham, and against England generally, remains a mental hurdle.

A fast start will be important for Borthwick’s side to ensure that no nerves build in the stands, and England showed enough in attack against Scotland to suggest they can produce that.

There may well be some sticky moments, but the first win of the new era should come in relatively comfortable fashion.

England to win, by 17 points.

Italy lineup with two changes from France clash

12:46 , George Flood

Meanwhile, Kieran Crowley makes two changes to the Italy team that started against France in Rome.

Saracens prop Marco Riccioni returns at tighthead, with Simone Ferrari dropped to the bench.

Versatile back Edoardo Padovani is also preferred to Pierre Bruno out on the right flank.

Gloucester flanker Jake Polledri comes onto the bench as he prepares to win his first Test cap since 2020 after injury hell.

Italy XV: Capuozzo; Padovani, Brex, Morisi, Menoncello; Allan, Varney; Fischetti, Nicotera, Riccioni; N Cannone, Ruzza; Negri, Lamaro (c), L Cannone.

Replacements: Bigi, Zani, Ferrari, Iachizzi, Polledri, Zuliani, Fusco, Bruno.

England lineup with Smith-Farrell axis broken up

12:41 , George Flood

The headline team news from an England perspective is Owen Farrell moving back to fly-half from inside centre and Marcus Smith dropped to the bench, finally breaking up their polarising playmaking partnership... for now at least.

Farrell is supported by a new, intriguing midfield pairing of Bath’s Ollie Lawrence and the fit-again Henry Slade, who has shaken off a hip problem.

The third change to the XV that started against Scotland last weekend is at openside flanker, where Toulouse’s Jack Willis has had a full week of training after club commitments and is preferred to Ben Curry, who drops out of the squad altogether.

Alex Mitchell is picked over the vastly experienced Ben Youngs to back up starting scrum-half Jack van Poortvliet and London Irish speedster Henry Arundell takes Anthony Watson’s spot on the bench after recovering from a foot injury.

England XV: Steward; Malins, Slade, Lawrence, Hassell-Collins; Farrell (c), Van Poortvliet; Genge, George, Sinckler; Itoje, Chessum; Ludlam, Willis, Dombrandt.

Replacements: Walker, M Vunipola, Cole, Isiekwe, Earl, Mitchell, M Smith, Arundell.

How to watch England vs Italy

12:36 , George Flood

TV channel: England vs Italy is being broadcast live and free-to-air on ITV1 in the UK, with coverage beginning at 2.15pm this afternoon.

Live stream: Fans can also catch all the action live online via the ITVX app or ITV website.

Welcome to England vs Italy LIVE coverage!

12:27 , George Flood

Good afternoon and welcome to the Evening Standard’s latest LIVE coverage of the 2023 Six Nations!

We’re at Twickenham today as a memorable round two of the competition concludes with a clash between England and Italy.

Steve Borthwick will be desperate to pick up his first win as Eddie Jones’ successor after an agonising, Duhan van der Merwe-inspired Calcutta Cup defeat on opening weekend, though a much-improved Azzurri team pose a far bigger threat than in years past.

Kieran Crowley’s men gave reigning Grand Slam champions France all they could handle seven days ago and came close to an upset in Rome.

They will be hunting further shocks with their all-out attacking game after stunning both Wales and Australia in a memorable 2022 that showcased their clear improvements.

Kick-off today is at 3pm GMT, so stay tuned for all the latest team news, match build-up and live minute-by-minute updates, plus expert analysis from Standard Sport’s rugby correspondent Nick Purewal throughout the afternoon at English rugby HQ.