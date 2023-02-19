England vs Italy live: score and latest updates from Arnold Clark Cup

England's Lauren James (right) and Lucy Bronze during a training session at St. George's Park - Barrington Coombs

02:40 PM

Wiegman makes nine changes for Italy

Our women's football reporter, Tom Garry, is in Coventry for today's game and will be bringing us live updates throughout the match.

Sarina Wiegman, the England manager, has made wholesale changes, giving a rare chance for a lot of benchwarmers to start. Among them is striker Rachel Daly, who will spearhead England's attack up front.

Blue sky for England v Italy in Coventry. Understand there will be as many as 9 changes to the #Lionesses starting XI, as Sarina Wiegman focuses on trying different things out ahead of the World Cup. Big, big chance today for many who were on the bench on Thursday pic.twitter.com/GmeX4nTzFc — Tom Garry (@TomJGarry) February 19, 2023

02:32 PM

Hello!

Good afternoon and welcome to our live coverage of England v Italy in the Arnold Clark Cup.

The four-team, round-robin international tournament - which also includes South Korea and Belgium - is a chance for teams to build on their preparation ahead of this year’s Women’s World Cup later this year.

The Lionesses, who remain unbeaten under manager Sarina Wiegman, will be looking to back up their dominant 4-0 victory over South Korea in their tournament opener with another victory at Coventry’s Building Society Arena.

Lauren James was the star of the show as England dispatched their Asian opponents with relative ease last Thursday and should expect another straightforward test against world number 17 Italy.

Wiegman has a whole squad to select from for England's second Arnold Clark Cup match, with Barcelona midfielder Keira Walsh back available again after overcoming the stomach bug that ruled her out of the opening match.

"It's really nice for her to be back. Of course she wants to be part of the team and we want to see her play, so it's really nice to have her on the pitch," said Wiegman.

Story continues

"Italy are a pretty good team. If you look at the results it's probably a bit disappointing for them, but I think they've played some proper games.

"What they do tactically is they do different things in the game which will challenge us - sometimes a high press, sometimes dropping a little deeper.

"It's good for us to adapt to that and scan continuously as a team what they do and be proactive in that so we can control the game.”

The Arnold Clark Cup is one of several mini-tournaments in the women's international football calendar, with England now hosting their own rather than taking part in the annual SheBelieves Cup, which is hosted by the United States.

