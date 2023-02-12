England vs Italy LIVE rugby: Six Nations 2023 latest build-up and updates from Twickenham

England take on Italy in the Six Nations 2023 with Steve Borthwick aiming to pick up his first win in charge of the Red Rose.

Last week’s defeat to Scotland underlines the scale of the job just months out from the World Cup.

While Italy pushed France in their opening week defeat in Rome, making today’s contest a scrap between sides who will likely battle it out to finish behind Ireland, France and Scotland.

After the Irish beat Les Bleus in Dublin, Scotland overcame a poor Wales side to draw level with the No 1 side in the world at the top of the table on 10 points.

Follow all the latest from Twickenham in the final match from the second round of matches in the 2023 Six Nations:

Six Nations 2023 - England vs Italy

Six Nations 2023: England vs Italy at Twickenham Stadium kicks off at 15:00 GMT

England vs Italy team news and starting line-ups

Marcus Smith dropped by England as Steve Borthwick shuffles midfield pack

Eddie Jones makes fresh England dig at Steve Borthwick

13:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Eddie Jones admits that Steve Borthwick was “probably right” when stating he had inherited an England team that “weren’t good at anything”.

Borthwick, who took over from Jones as head coach in December, offered the damning assessment following last Saturday’s 29-23 Six Nations defeat by Scotland at Twickenham.

Jones was sacked after presiding over a dire 2022 and, having now taken charge of Australia, he accepts his attempts to enhance England’s attack created problems.

“Well he’s probably right and that’s part of the problem,” Jones said on his podcast EDDIE. “We were trying to morph a team that had had a very good set-piece and very good kicking game.

“The way that the game is played at the moment, that will win you games but it’s probably not good enough to be World Cup champions.

“And so expanding the attack sometimes takes away from your strengths and they’re going through that difficult period now where they’re trying to get that balance right in their game.

Story continues

“But Steve will fix it. There’s no doubt he’ll fix it. And keep blaming me. That’s all right, I’ve got a pretty strong back and pretty strong shoulders to absorb that.”

Eddie Jones has told Steve Borthwick to keep blaming him (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Steve Borthwick explains England team selection

13:39 , Jamie Braidwood

Owen Farrell has been entrusted with the fly-half duties for England’s Six Nations clash with Italy after Steve Borthwick underlined the role played by Henry Slade’s return in unlocking his midfield selection.

Marcus Smith has been dropped to accommodate Farrell’s move from inside centre to the number 10 jersey, breaking up the playmaking axis that has been in place for the last eight Tests.

Completing the overhaul for the round-two match at Twickenham is Slade’s return at outside centre after missing the defeat by Scotland because of a groin injury and Ollie Lawrence’s return at 12.

With Farrell restored to his preferred position and Lawrence offering a powerful running option, the midfield has a balance that has been made possible by Slade.

“In terms of the dynamic, having Henry available this week is very important,” said Borthwick. “When I was an assistant coach with England, Henry played in some very important games for us and he brought some strengths in some really important games.

“Coming back, I can’t tell you how impressed I have been with him. He’s a seasoned campaigner, at both international level and club level and has an outstanding skillset.”

Ellis Genge tells England to ‘find our fire’ against Italy

13:29 , Jamie Braidwood

Ellis Genge has demanded England look inwards for inspiration rather than relying on the roar of Twickenham when they face an Italy side in the ascendancy.

Steve Borthwick’s reign opened with a 29-23 defeat by Scotland and while the Azzurri have traditionally been the weakest opponents in the Six Nations, they have been revitalised by last year’s victories over Wales and Australia.

Even though the Calcutta Cup ultimately remained in Scottish hands the buzz had returned to Twickenham. However, Sunday matches at the venue tend to produce more muted atmospheres.

Genge, England’s vice-captain, insists his team must “find our own fire” in their pursuit of their first win under Eddie Jones’ successor.

“I’d be worried if we don’t motivate ourselves to be honest,” the Bristol prop said.

“If we’re not trying to win and are relying on the fans to give us the energy to do so, we are probably not in the right spot.

“It’s brilliant to have a loud crowd and loads of noise but in the same breath it’s not something we’re necessarily relying on - we have got to find our own fire.”

Ellis Genge wants England to provide their own motivation against Italy (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Archive)

Steve Borthwick outlines England’s problems after Scotland defeat

13:20 , Jack Rathborn

“We know we’ve got a lot of work to do. I’ve been frank from day one in saying there’s a lot of work to do,” said Borthwick ahead of the Italy match. “When I looked at the team in the autumn, when I measured the team and got all the data for the team, we weren’t good at anything. It was as frank as that.

“So we are trying to build some strengths in this team and some bits we are pleased about and some bits we are disappointed about. My job is to make sure we get some improvements for Italy.

“There are multiple areas we have tried to change. You saw some improvement in the scrum against Scotland which I was pleased about because it has been ranked as the worst scrum in tier one rugby.

“We saw some improvements in the attack and speed of ball and we tried to improve the breakdown where England were ranked the ninth quickest, so one of the slowest in tier one.

“I’d seen a habit within the team of conceding points early and not being able to respond to it. We conceded points against Scotland and the biggest thing I was looking at was the response. I thought the response was magnificent.

“We saw improvement against Scotland in a lot of areas. Some areas didn’t go so well and we need to make sure we get those addressed. Some take longer than others.

“We are trying to rebuild the set-piece here. That takes time. You saw some improvement in our attack.

“In terms of the way we hit in defence, there were improvements there but there were a couple of tries which Scotland took brilliantly, which is immense credit to them.

“I feel disappointed with the result. I asked the players to do some things differently. I have asked the players to play a new way.

“I have got to get the players to believe in themselves and get the players to bring their strengths to the pitch.

“I want them to play to the best of themselves, which we haven’t seen them do for a while. I think you saw an improvement in that regard against Scotland.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

England vs Italy: Confirmed line-ups

13:20 , Jamie Braidwood

England XV: 15. Freddie Steward; 14. Max Malins, 13. Henry Slade, 12. Ollie Lawrence, 11. Ollie Hassell-Collins; 10. Owen Farrell (capt), 9. Jack van Poortvliet; 1. Ellis Genge, 2. Jamie George, 3. Kyle Sinckler; 4. Maro Itoje, 5. Ollie Chessum; 6. Lewis Ludlam, 7. Jack Willis, 8. Alex Dombrandt

Replacements: 16. Jack Walker, 17. Mako Vunipola, 18. Dan Cole, 19. Nick Isiekwe, 20. Ben Earl, 21. Alex Mitchell, 22. Marcus Smith, 23. Henry Arundell

Italy XV: 15. Ange Capuozzo; 14. Edoardo Padovani, 13. Juan Ignacio Brex, 12. Luca Morisi, 11. Tommaso Menoncello; 10. Tommaso Allan, 9. Stephen Varney; 1. Danilo Fischetti, 2. Giacomo Nicotera, 3. Marco Riccioni; 4. Niccolo Cannone, 5. Federico Ruzza; 6. Sebastian Negri, 7. Michele Lamaro (capt), 8. Lorenzo Cannone

Replacements: 16. Luca Bigi, 17. Federico Zani, 18. Simone Ferrari, 19. Edoardo Iachizzi, 20. Jake Polledri, 21. Manuel Zuliani, 22. Alessandro Fusco, 23. Pierre Bruno

When is England vs Italy?

13:19 , Jamie Braidwood

The match will kick off at 3pm GMT on Sunday 12 February.

What TV channel is it on and will there be a live stream?

It will be shown live on ITV 1, as well as online on the ITV X platform.

England vs Italy line-ups: Team news ahead of Six Nations fixture

13:00 , Jack Rathborn

England look to get their Six Nations campaign back on track with Italy their opponents at Twickenham.

Steve Borthwick’s first game as head coach ended in defeat for the hosts, with Scotland continuing their fine recent Calcutta Cup record.

The opening round loss makes this encounter all the more important for Borthwick and his side, and Italy showed in a valiant defeat to France just how dangerous they can be.

Favouring an open, attacking game to suit an expressive young team, Kieran Crowley’s side pushed the defending grand slammers close in Rome and will now seek a first-ever win over England.

England vs Italy team news and starting line-ups

Marcus Smith dropped by England as Steve Borthwick shuffles midfield pack

11:13 , Jack Rathborn

England have broken up their contentious playmaking axis of Marcus Smith and Owen Farrell as part of a revamped midfield selected for Sunday’s Six Nations clash with Italy.

Having started the last eight Tests together, Smith has been demoted to the bench to accommodate Owen Farrell’s selection at fly-half instead of inside centre.

Former England boss Eddie Jones hoped the creative alliance would blossom in time for the World Cup and Steve Borthwick retained the duo for his first game in charge against Scotland last Saturday, but they have fired only sporadically as a partnership.

Borthwick completed a significant overhaul of the midfield by replacing Joe Marchant with Henry Slade at outside centre while Ollie Lawrence fills the vacancy at 12.

Marcus Smith dropped by England as Steve Borthwick shuffles midfield pack