England vs Italy LIVE! Nations League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Malik Ouzia,Simon Collings and Matt Verri
·3 min read
England vs Italy LIVE! Nations League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today
England vs Italy - LIVE!

The penultimate task of this summer’s Nations League campaign for England sees them take on the side who caused them the ultimate heartache just over a year ago.

Gareth Southgate’s team haven’t proven overly impressive in their last two performances but can breath life into their summer break with a win over the nation who prevented them from winning Euro 2020 on home soil.

Like England, Italy also head into this one at Molineux in worse shape than the summer of 2021.

Having missed out on World Cup qualification once more, Roberto Mancini is trying to oversee another rebuild only months after taking his team to the top of European football.

The game will be played behind closed doors due to the events of that final at Wembley, although UEFA rules allow an attendance of around 3,000 people, largely made up of children under 14.

Follow all of the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog. Simon Collings and Malik Ouzia will be providing expert analysis from the ground!

England vs Italy latest news

  • Kick-off time and venue: 7.45pm BST, Molineux

  • How to watch: Channel 4

  • England team news: Phillips out with dead leg

  • Italy team news: Belotti and Bonucci released

  • Prediction: England 2-0 Italy

Southgate ready to make changes

17:59 , Matt Verri

Gareth Southgate has hinted that he is ready to ring the changes for England’s clash with Italy tonight.

The game is England’s third Nations League game in a week and comes off the back of a long Premier League season.

Southgate is ready to make changes to his team following Tuesday’s draw in Germany, however not necessarily due to fatigue but because of his desire to try players out before the World Cup in Qatar.

England have just four more games until they begin their campaign in Qatar and Southgate is eager to test players against high-quality opposition, like Italy.

Click here for the full story on that




Stage is set!

17:53 , Matt Verri

Prediction

17:45 , Matt Verri

The Three Lions did improve in Germany and will be desperate to earn something of a revenge victory over Italy.

They have shown plenty of defensive fragility recently, although whether this inexperienced Azzurri side can take advantage of that is another matter.

A 2-0 England win.

Italy team news

17:39 , Matt Verri

Roberto Mancini faces a conundrum up front after dropping Ciro Immobile from his squad and seeing none of Andrea Belotti, Gianluca Scamacca or Giacomo Raspadori score when starting their three previous games.

Belotti and Leonardo Bonucci were both released from the Italian squad after the Hungary win. Marco Verratti, Jorginho, Emerson Palmieri and Lorenzo Insigne were among those allowed to begin their holidays earlier this month.




England team news

17:32 , Matt Verri

Kalvin Phillips is absent for England after being forced off in Munich with what Gareth Southgate described as a “severe dead leg”.

Jack Grealish impressed off the bench and can expect to start at Molineux while Phil Foden is a doubt after his spell out with Covid. Fikayo Tomoro, James Justin and Marc Guehi are pushing for starts after spells on the sidelines.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has departed the squad to begin his off-season after a long campaign with Liverpool.

Predicted England XI (4-3-3): Pickford; James, Tomori, Stones, Trippier; Bellingham, Ward-Prowse, Gallagher; Bowen, Abraham, Grealish.




How to watch England vs Italy

17:24 , Matt Verri

TV channel: Tonight’s game will be televised live on terrestrial television for free via Channel 4, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Live stream: All 4 will also show the match live on its website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action right here, with Simon Collings and Malik Ouzia providing expert analysis from Molineux.

Welcome

15:31 , Matt Verri

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of England’s Nations League clash with Italy.

Kick-off from Molineux is at 7.45pm BST.



