England vs Italy LIVE: Lionesses latest score and updates as Ella Toone goal adds to Lauren Hemp double

England are back in action tonight as the Lionesses conclude their warm-weather training camp with a friendly against Italy in Spain.

After missing out on the Nations League finals in December, Sarina Wiegman’s side have taken the chance to begin their preparations for the start of Euro 2025 qualifying in April. The Lionesses have been working closely with the England Under-23s, in an attempt to strengthen the bond between the senior side and the youth teams, and Wiegman may look to give a few youngsters an opportunity tonight.

England named a strong team to face Austria on Friday, with Beth Mead and Alessia Russo both scoring twice in a 7-2 victory, while Grace Clinton, the 20-year-old midfielder on loan at Tottenham from Manchester United this season, marked her Lionesses debut with a first international goal. Clinton certainly made the most of her opportunity and there could be further debutants against Italy after Wiegman said she would look to experiment in Marbella.

Follow live updates from England's friendly against Italy in tonight's match blog

England vs Italy LIVE: Latest Lionesses updates

England take on Italy in international friendly, live on ITV 4 and ITV X

69’ GOAL! Toone volleys in James cross as England retake three-goal lead (4-1)

45+1’ GOAL! Italy pull goal back before half-time after England dominate (3-1)

34’ GOAL! Hemp adds her second with thumping header from Stanway cross (3-0)

21’ GOAL! Hemp doubles England’s lead as ball rebounds off forward from corner (2-0)

1’ GOAL! Wubben-Moy scores first England goal with header in opening minute (1-0)

England 4-1 Italy

18:33 , Jamie Braidwood

71 mins: Italy have had their share of chances, as Cambiaghi gets another in the box but drags her effort wide.

England make their fifth change as Daly replaces Kelly, in a move that should see Hemp go back to the wing.

GOAL! England 4-1 Italy (TOONE 69’)

18:29 , Jamie Braidwood

A lovely England goal and Toone makes her impact off the bench to lead by three once again!

James makes her impact as well with a drive to the byline and a clipped cross back into the box.

Toone, as she so often does, arrives just in time and guides an excellent volley into the top corner!

Super goal, which came from Greenwood’s switch of play.

England 3-1 Italy

18:26 , Jamie Braidwood

64 min: Save! James suddenly sparks into life as she turns and fires a shot on target with her left foot. Guiliani gets across to palm it behind for a corner.

Stanway and Clinton make way for Toone and Park as England make their double change. Two straight-swaps.

England 3-1 Italy

18:24 , Jamie Braidwood

63 mins: Italy with another corner as England have to withstand their longest spell of pressure of the match. The Lionesses clear as Wubben-Moy makes first contact again.

England 3-1 Italy

18:21 , Jamie Braidwood

61 mins: Ella Toone and Jess Park are preparing to come on for England as Italy get a third corner in quick succession. This time Wubben-Moy clears with a good defensive header.

England 3-1 Italy

18:19 , Jamie Braidwood

58 mins: A rare foray forward from Italy - Carter can only clear the first corner out for another, before Cambiaghi had a chance for a free header at the near post!

That could have been two...

England 3-1 Italy

18:16 , Jamie Braidwood

53 mins: Another chance! Hemp pops up on the left and gets to the byline before pulling a cross back. It falls to Stanway and she beats her defender with a smart nut-meg. Kelly can’t quite get her shot away and Italy clear.

England 3-1 Italy

18:12 , Jamie Braidwood

50 mins: Chance! Wow - what a cross from Kelly, whipped in low with so much pace. Clinton attacks the near post but can’t direct the powerful cross on target.

Decent opportunity.

England 3-1 Italy

18:10 , Jamie Braidwood

48 mins: Clinton wins the ball well up the field as England press Italy to begin the half, but the Lionesses aren’t able to get a shot away.

It’s been a controlled start from England early on, with lots of possession.

England 3-1 Italy

18:06 , Jamie Braidwood

46 mins: And we’re back underway! Hemp has gone through the middle, with James out on the left.

HALF TIME! England 3-1 Italy

18:06 , Jamie Braidwood

Changes at the break!

Lauren James and Jess Carter are on for England as Wiegman makes two changes.

Alessia Russo and Niamh Charles are replaced.

HALF TIME! England 3-1 Italy

17:57 , Jamie Braidwood

The only mark on England’s performance, but Italy have a route into the game through Cambiaghi.

Otherwise, England have been dominant.

The Lionesses have had 71.3% possession and 17 shots (eight on target).

Cambiaghi’s goal was Italy’s second shot on target.

HALF TIME! England 3-1 Italy

17:52 , Jamie Braidwood

And that Italy goal was the last action of the half! England with a commanding lead thanks to an excellent performance.

GOAL! England 3-1 Italy

17:50 , Jamie Braidwood

Italy do find one back, just before half-time!

Greenwood is caught on the ball and Italy are clinical. Cambiaghi is in the right place to sweep the finish past Earps following the low cross from the left.

A bit sloppy from England after an otherwise great half.

England 3-0 Italy

17:48 , Jamie Braidwood

45+1 mins: Chance! Italy with their only real opportunity of the half as Cantore is played through on goal. Earps has not had anything to do but stands up well and denies Cantore with her right leg.

Great stop from Earps.

England 3-0 Italy

17:47 , Jamie Braidwood

45 mins: That should be four! England keep the pressure on and Hemp’s cross from the right picks out Clinton, after the midfielder released Hemp out to the right.

Clinton can’t get contact on the header, though, and it doesn’t trouble the goalkeeper.

There will be three minutes added on.

England 3-0 Italy

17:45 , Jamie Braidwood

43 mins: CLOSE! It could be four! Clinton plays a lovely reverse pass to release Kelly - but Giuliani gets out well to deny it.

Russo almost had a chance on the follow-up, but Italy scramble it away.

That was superb from Clinton to unlock the defence, though.

England 3-0 Italy

17:42 , Jamie Braidwood

40 mins: Greenwood tries her luck with a free-kick from 25 yards. It’s got an excellent shape, but just dips wide of the post.

Wiegman’s side have been very impressive and the England manager could change her entire team at half-time and still be confident of adding to this lead.

The Lionesses have Lauren James, Beth Mead, Ella Toone and Rachel Daly all available... incredible options.

England 3-0 Italy

17:39 , Jamie Braidwood

37 mins: This was quality from Stanway!

GOAL! England 3-0 Italy (HEMP 34’)

17:35 , Jamie Braidwood

WHAT A HEADER! Hemp scores her second and England are cruising!

It comes from another corner - this time from the second phase: Stanway does superbly well to juggle the ball and loop in a cross. Hemp leaps and thumps the header into the top corner.

(The FA via Getty Images)

England 2-0 Italy

17:34 , Jamie Braidwood

31 mins: Almost a scare for England and a route back into the game for Italy! Charles plays a back-pass that is almost too short for Earps. The Italy forward rounds Earps and cuts the ball back, but the flag is up as the ball went out of play behind the byline.

England 2-0 Italy

17:33 , Jamie Braidwood

30 mins: Clinton is looking right at home in this England midfield. She drifts inside onto her left foot but her shot is straight at Giuliani.

England 2-0 Italy

17:32 , Jamie Braidwood

28 mins: Hemp has switched over to the right and teases a drifted cross to the back post and towards Kelly, but the keeper claims.

England 2-0 Italy

17:29 , Jamie Braidwood

25 mins: A satisfied Wiegman watches on: England look dangerous on the wings and are in command in the middle, with Walsh, Stanway and Clinton working nicely. Italy have had a few breaks, but apart from that, England have not let them build possession.

(The FA via Getty Images)

GOAL! England 2-0 Italy (HEMP 21’)

17:22 , Jamie Braidwood

A second goal for England - and it comes from the same route!

It’s a messy one - but England and Hemp don’t care. From Greenwood’s corner, it falls to Hemp and the Italy clearance rebounds back off her foot and past Giuliani!

Hemp has scored far better goals in her England career, but it puts Wiegman’s side into a very strong position after just a quarter of the contest.

England 1-0 Italy

17:20 , Jamie Braidwood

18 mins: Delight for Wubben-Moy as the 25-year-old celebrates her first England goal.

(The FA via Getty Images)

(The FA via Getty Images)

England 1-0 Italy

17:19 , Jamie Braidwood

16 mins: Such dangerous play from England again - this time through Hemp as the winger beats her full-back with ease before clipping a cross into the box. Kelly arrives but is unable to hook her shot back on target.

England 1-0 Italy

17:16 , Jamie Braidwood

14 mins: Chance! Bronze clips a good early cross into the box and Russo is close to getting a volley away. It’s good defending from Italy, though, and they are to scramble it away.

England 1-0 Italy

17:15 , Jamie Braidwood

12 mins: Wubben-Moy wins another big header - this time in her own box, as she beats Catena to the Italy cross from the right.

Wubben-Moy flattens Catena in the process. Very solid defending.

England 1-0 Italy

17:13 , Jamie Braidwood

10 mins: Cantore found some space down the right to get past Greenwood, but Bronze tidied up defensively to cut out her cross.

England then attack down the right as Bronze gets forward, but her cross drifts too close to Giuliani.

England 1-0 Italy

17:10 , Jamie Braidwood

7 mins: SAVE! Almost a quick second for England and Wubben-Moy!

From a free-kick, England take it short and Kelly floats a lovely cross to Wubben-Moy.

The downward header brings a super save out of Giuliani.

England are in total control at the moment.

England 1-0 Italy

17:07 , Jamie Braidwood

4 mins: England continue to play on the front foot - Kelly gets down the right and almost picks out team-mate Hemp with a cross to the back post.

Italy clear but Kelly keeps the pressure on with a corner, that Italy goalkeeper Giuliani has to claw away.

GOAL! England 1-0 Italy (WUBBEN-MOY 1’)

17:03 , Jamie Braidwood

WHAT A START!

Alex Greenwood whips the cross to the front post and Lotte Wubben-Moy is there to flick a header into the far corner!

What a perfect way for Wubben-Moy to mark only her third England start, as the Arsenal centre-back grabs her first England goal!

England 0-0 Italy

17:03 , Jamie Braidwood

1 min: A very early corner for England as Stanway gets down the right...

KICK-OFF! England 0-0 Italy

17:01 , Jamie Braidwood

Keira Walsh captains England and leads the huddle before kick-off.

And we’re underway!

England vs Italy LIVE: Latest Lionesses updates

16:57 , Jamie Braidwood

Not the usual crowd that the Lionesses have got used to, but still a few England fans out in force in Spain.

The anthems are next, and then it’s kick-off.

(The FA via Getty Images)

England vs Italy LIVE: Latest Lionesses updates

16:51 , Jamie Braidwood

A reminder that tonight’s match is live on ITV 4 in the UK, as well as online on ITV X.

England vs Italy LIVE: Latest Lionesses updates

16:46 , Jamie Braidwood

England manager Sarina Wiegman defended the decision for the Lionesses to play two friendlies in Spain, rather than in front of packed crowds at home.

There were only a few hundred fans in attendance as England beat Austria and Friday and a similar crowd is expected tonight.

The Lionesses have sold out Wembley and could now expect to fill grounds across the country, but Wiegman says a balance is needed.

“What we wanted to do was play good friendlies in good circumstances. We have very good pitches here, the weather is also good. We did know there probably wouldn’t be as many fans here as we had hoped.

“We will be back in England. We have games in April, June and July, and the rest of the season we’ll be playing a lot in England. I hope that connects us with the fans enough.”

England vs Italy LIVE: Latest Lionesses updates

16:35 , Jamie Braidwood

Unsurprisingly, it’s looking quite a bit warmer in Marbella than it is in England as the Lionesses begin their warm-ups.

(The FA via Getty Images)

(The FA via Getty Images)

(The FA via Getty Images)

England vs Italy LIVE: Latest Lionesses updates

16:31 , Jamie Braidwood

Grace Clinton will be hoping to build on Friday’s performance to show Wiegman that she can offer England competition for places ahead of Euro 2025.

A debut goal! 🤩



England vs Italy LIVE: Latest Lionesses updates

16:21 , Jamie Braidwood

England midfielder Keira Walsh, speaking about the importance of the Lionesses now starting to work with the Under-23s.

“It is the hope that they do [one day] come in and take our place. It is really nice for them to be in and around us. Four of them trained with us yesterday and they had a really good session.

“Us working closer with them gives us a chance to share ideas on football and the idea is that they will be coming in [one day] and taking our shirts off us.”

England vs Italy LIVE: Latest Lionesses updates

16:06 , Jamie Braidwood

Wiegman on Italy: “They have had a great Nations League campaign. They play a little differently because they changed coaches. They have different shapes they have played in and they want to have a really high press on us, so that is something that we will have to be aware of tomorrow and a challenge for us, plus they really want to play the game.

“You can see the competition in Italy has really improved over the years already, the team is doing well and they did well in the Nations League, so we are really excited about tomorrow.”

England vs Italy LIVE: Latest Lionesses updates

15:52 , Jamie Braidwood

Wiegman goes strong against Italy, as Grace Clinton is handed another start in midfield after scoring against Austria.

The 20-year-old will line up alongside Georgia Stanway and Keira Walsh, who returns to midfield.

Lotte Wubben-Moy partners Alex Greenwood in defence, with Lucy Bronze coming in at right back.

There’s just one change in the forward line as Chloe Kelly replaces Beth Mead on the right.

Mary Earps is back in goal but Walsh captains the side.

There aren’t any of the Under-23s on the bench.

Your #Lionesses to take on Italy! 🙌



🧤 Mary Earps between the sticks

✨ A start for @keira_walsh

England vs Italy LIVE: Latest Lionesses updates

15:48 , Jamie Braidwood

Team news!

England XI: Earps: Bronze, Wubben-Moy, Greenwood, Charles; Walsh, Stanway, Clinton; Kelly, Russo, Hemp

England vs Italy LIVE: Latest Lionesses updates

15:39 , Jamie Braidwood

England defeated Italy 2-1 at last year’s Arnold Clark Cup, with Rachel Daly scoring twice for the Lionesses.

But Italy disappointed at the World Cup, crashing out in the group stages after losing to South Africa.

They’ve since changed coach - with Andrea Soncin replacing Milena Bertolini - and Italy enjoyed an impressive Nations League campaign, beating world champions Spain.

(The FA via Getty Images)

England vs Italy LIVE: Latest Lionesses updates

15:34 , Jamie Braidwood

What is the England team news?

Fran Kirby has been ruled out due to a “minor knee injury” but Chloe Kelly is set to return. Naomi Layzell, Aggie-Beever-Jones, Laura Blindkilde Brown and Jessica Naz have all been training with the Lionesses ahead of the fixture after being promoted from the Under-23s. They could feature, while Khiara Keating may be handed a debut in goal after Hannah Hampton replaced Mary Earps on Friday.

Possible line-up

England: Keating: Bronze, Carter, Wubben-Moy, Charles; Walsh, Park, Toone; James, Daly, Kelly

England vs Italy LIVE: Latest Lionesses updates

15:31 , Jamie Braidwood

When is England vs Italy?

The match will kick off at 5pm GMT on Tuesday 27 February at the Estadio Nuevo Mirador in Algeciras.

Is it on TV?

England’s fixture will be shown live on ITV 4 and online on ITV X, with coverage starting from 4:15pm.

Good afternoon

15:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Hello and welcome. England are back in action tonight as the Lionesses face Italy in the south of Spain.

Manager Sarina Wiegman is expected to “experiment” in the second of two friendly fixtures, following England’s 7-2 victory over Austria on Friday night.

Beth Mead and Alessia Russo both scored twice, while 20-year-old midfielder Grace Clinton marked her Lionesses debut with a goal.

England have been using a training camp in Marbella to have a look at some players in the Under-23s, who are also in Spain, and there could be further debutants against Italy.

The Lionesses will begin their qualifying campaign for Euro 2025 in April. You can follow live updates from tonight’s friendly in our match blog.