England vs Italy LIVE: Euro 2024 latest score and updates from crucial qualifier as Harry Maguire starts

England are on the verge of joining Scotland at Euro 2024 and would join Steve Clarke’s side at the tournament if they defeat Italy at Wembley tonight.

Gareth Southgate’s side are three points clear at the top of Group C with just three games remaining in qualifying. They come into the match knowing that a win would secure their place in Germany next summer but losing to the current European champions would not be a killer blow with fixtures against Malta and North Macedonia still to come.

Tonight’s clash is a repeat of the heart-breaking Euro 2020 final where Italy won a penalty shootout at Wembley to claim the title. The Three Lions have since redeemed that loss with an impressive 2-1 win against Italy in Naples earlier in this qualifying campaign but a second victory over the Azzurri will cement England’s prowess ahead of the upcoming competition.

Luciano Spalleti’s third game in charge of the national side saw Italy beat Malta 4-0 on Saturday to move above Ukraine into second place in the group and he’ll be hoping to keep that winning streak going this evening.

Follow all the action from Wembley below plus get the latest odds and tips for England vs Italy right here:

England XI: Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Trippier, Phillips, Rice, Foden, Bellingham, Rashford, Kane

Italy XI: Donnarumma, Di Lorenzo, Scalvini, Acerbi, Udogie, Frattesi, Cristante, Barella, Berardi, Scamacca, El Shaarawy

19:52 , Mike Jones

5 mins: Rashford thinks he’s fouled on the edge of the box but the referee lets play go on as the ball comes to Jude Bellingham out wide.

He brings it to the penalty area, chops to the left, then back to the right before lifting a cross into the six-yard area where it’s nodded out for a corner which comes to nothing for England.

Story continues

19:50 , Mike Jones

3 mins: The equation is simple for England. If they avoid defeat, they’ll qualify for Euro 2024.

Gareth Southgate’s men have made a decent start to the match. They’re knocking the ball around confidently and looking to work Italy out of position.

Declan Rice and Marcus Rashford combine for a quick one-two before the ball is swept out to Phil Foden on the right side. He goes down the line and looks for the final pass into the box but doesn’t pick out a teammate.

19:48 , Mike Jones

The minute’s silence for the victims in Palestine, Israel and Belgium precedes kick off at Wembley. Jude Bellingham gets proceedings underway with a pass to John Stones who pings a forward ball up towards Harry Kane on the left side of the pitch.

He leaps to win the ball in the air but it gets nodding over to the Italian defence who boot it safely away,

Southgate on Phillips

19:42 , Mike Jones

England boss Gareth Southgate, spoke about why he decided to go with Kalvin Phillips in midfield this evening: “It is tactical. I felt Kalvin did a really good job against Scotland.

“He is a different sort of player to Hendo.

“Tonight is a really good test against one of the top nations in the world. We have to go and cause them as many problems as we can.”

A moment of silence to precede tonight’s fixture

19:40 , Mike Jones

A moment of silence will precede all of Tuesday's Euro 2024 qualifying matches, including England vs Italy, in memory of "members of the European football family killed in recent days in Europe and Israel", European soccer's governing body Uefa said in a statement.

Two Swedish football fans were fatally shot in Brussels by a suspected Islamist militant on Monday ahead of Sweden's qualifying match with Belgium. The game at King Baudouin Stadium, about 5 km from the shootings, was initially suspended and then abandoned at half-time.

Hamas fighters killed 1,300 Israelis on Oct. 7 in the deadliest Palestinian militant attack in Israel's history. Israel has responded with intensive air strikes that have killed more than 2,800 Palestinians.

Tuesday's five qualifiers feature Finland hosting Kazakhstan, Serbia at home to Montenegro, Denmark visiting San Marino, Italy playing at England, and Malta hosting Ukraine.

Kyle Walker eyes ‘little bit of payback’ as England host Italy

19:35 , Mike Jones

Kyle Walker is eyeing “a little bit of payback” when England host Italy at Wembley tonight. This Euro 2024 qualifier is the first time these sides have met at Wembley since the Azzurri pipped Gareth Southgate’s men on penalties in the Euro 2020 showpiece.

Walker admits the chance to put that ghost to bed adds a little extra spice to proceedings this evening, but the main focus is getting the point England need to seal qualification with two games to spare.

“Listen, we fell short on that night,” said Walker of the Euro 2020 final, “This is the first time they’re coming back to Wembley, so hopefully we can go out there and put a good performance on and maybe get a little bit of payback.

“I think you learn from occasions where you’ve been in finals and lose finals and setbacks, and you go on and achieve something great.

“We get a draw and we go through, so it’s about managing the game. Obviously, first and foremost, it’s about going out and putting a performance on and winning.

“But I won’t be ashamed if it’s 0-0 and we’re in the Euros and we’re going to represent my country at the finals.”

Can Luciano Spalletti remake his Napoli recipe in charge of Italy?

19:30 , Mike Jones

Luciano Spalletti was supposed to be on his Tuscan farm now. Arguably, though, he should still be at Napoli, managing what had looked like Europe’s most unexpectedly entertaining side. Instead, he will be at Wembley on Tuesday, in charge of Italy, his appointment a consequence of a combination of factors from the personal to the political, the footballing to the financial. Or, in a different way, of two emails.

One, triggering the extension in his Napoli contract without a pay rise, stemmed from club president Aurelio De Laurentiis, and instead prompted his resignation. A need for a sabbatical on his farm the cited reason; a breakdown in relationships more of a cause. The other, from Roberto Mancini’s camp a few months later, was his sudden resignation as Italy manager, the first to lead the Azzurri to a major title since Enzo Bearzot, trading the patriotism of leading his country for a reported £20m a year to take charge of Saudi Arabia instead.

And so it will be Spalletti in England, his presence a product of the enduring pulling power of the Azzurri job. While elite club coaches often eschew the international game, three of the last four incumbents, including Antonio Conte, are Scudetto winners, whereas no England manager has won the Premier League or the old Division 1 since Don Revie. It comes after the greatest feat of a career in the dugout that dates back three decades.

Can Luciano Spalletti remake his Napoli recipe in charge of struggling Italy?

19:25 , Mike Jones

Italy manager Luciano Spalletti’s previous game at Wembley came while in charge of Inter Milan, losing 1-0 in November 2018 against Spurs in a Uefa Champions League match.

The last four Italy managers to face England for the first time have all drawn, with Giovanni Trappatoni the last manager to beat the Three Lions in their first game against them (1-0 in November 2000).

19:20 , Mike Jones

Harry Kane has been directly involved in at least one goal in 17 of his 18 appearances in European Championship qualifying for England (20 goals, eight assists), including the last 14 in a row.

The only game he didn’t score or assist in was against Estonia in October 2015.

19:15 , Mike Jones

Should Declan Rice or Harry Kane score for England in this match, they could emulate Tommy Lawton in scoring in consecutive appearances for the Three Lions against Italy, with Lawton the only player to ever do so, with his goals coming nine years and three days apart between 1939 and 1948.

19:10 , Mike Jones

England have suffered just one defeat in their last 62 major tournament qualifiers (World Cup/Euros), a 2-1 reverse away at Czechia in October 2019 (49 wins, 12 draws).

At home, the Three Lions are unbeaten in their last 35 such games (31 wins, four draws) since losing to 3-2 to Croatia in November 2007 under Steve McClaren.

England fans may have turned on Jordan Henderson — but he still has Gareth Southgate

19:05 , Mike Jones

It was a character reference for a man who has become an ambassador of sorts for Saudi Arabia. The England faithful – or some of them, anyway – had turned on Jordan Henderson when he was booed off in Friday’s win over Australia. The England manager offered an endorsement of his vice-captain: not merely as a midfielder, either, but as a principled individual.

The Henderson of Al-Ettifaq, the man who used to support the NHS and the LGBTQ community instead plugging Saudi’s 2034 World Cup bid, stands accused of either being the opposite of the Liverpool incarnation or a figure whose decision to join the Saudi Pro League led him to become a public face of a repressive regime.

Gareth Southgate can see why many have a sense of disappointment, why there is a seeming contradiction. Yet he also argued that Henderson remains the same person, one who has helped create the right kind of culture with England.

England fans may have turned on Jordan Henderson — but he still has Gareth Southgate

19:00 , Mike Jones

Italy haven’t lost any of their last 22 away European Championship qualifiers (17 wins, five draws) since a 3-1 defeat to France in September 2006.

If they avoid defeat here, they would set a new record for unbeaten away Euros qualifiers – Romania also had a 22-game run between 1991 and 2007.

18:55 , Mike Jones

England have won their last 12 home European Championship qualifiers by an aggregate score of 47-4.

A player has scored a hat-trick in four of their last six on home soil – Raheem Sterling versus Czechia (March 2019), Harry Kane versus Bulgaria (September 2019) and Montenegro (November 2019) and Bukayo Saka against North Macedonia (June 2023).

18:50 , Mike Jones

Italy are unbeaten in their last five away matches against England with two wins and three draws coming during that run since a 2-0 defeat in a World Cup qualifier in 1977.

Italy line-up

18:44 , Mike Jones

Italy XI: Donnarumma, Di Lorenzo, Scalvini, Acerbi, Udogie, Frattesi, Cristante, Barella, Berardi, Scamacca, El Shaarawy

Gareth Southgate addresses Jordan Henderson criticism ahead of Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy

18:40 , Mike Jones

England football manager Gareth Southgate addressed criticism directed towards Jordan Henderson following his move to Saudi Arabia.

“I’ll always pick the players that I think are the best players to represent the team,” he told a press conference on Monday, 16 October, ahead of a Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy.

England vs Italy - Team news!

18:39 , Mike Jones

Gareth Southgate changes his entire starting XI as England set out to qualify for Euro 2024 with at least a draw against Italy.

The England manager had fielded a much-changed side for Friday’s 1-0 friendly win over Australia but the more established names returned.

Captain Harry Kane led the line while Southgate kept faith with Harry Maguire and Kalvin Phillips despite the minimal game-time for their respective clubs.

England’s last Wembley fixture against Italy was the Euro 2020 final defeat and eight of that side started here, while only three from the victorious Azzurri team made it into this clash - Gianluigi Donnarumma, Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Nicolo Barella.

England XI: Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Trippier, Phillips, Rice, Foden, Bellingham, Rashford, Kane

Italy XI: Donnarumma, Di Lorenzo, Scalvini, Acerbi, Udogie, Frattesi, Cristante, Barella, Berardi, Scamacca, El Shaarawy

18:35 , Mike Jones

Following their 2-1 win in March, England are looking for consecutive wins over Italy for only the second time, also doing so with wins in 1948 and 1949.

Will they be able to pull it off tonight?

18:30 , Mike Jones

The Three Lions have arrived at Wembley and the team news for tonight’s match will be dropping shortly. Who will make the starting XI?

Jordan Henderson set to face Italy despite England boos

18:25 , Mike Jones

Gareth Southgate vowed not to let a “popularity contest” sway his selections as the England boss threw his full support behind Jordan Henderson days after the stand-in skipper was jeered off at Wembley.

The Euro 2020 runners-up are within touching distance of qualifying for next summer’s finals and will seal their spot in Germany should they avoid defeat to Italy on Tuesday evening.

Wembley will welcome a second sell-out crowd in five days after Friday’s friendly against Australia brought an impressive turnout for what proved to be a largely forgettable 1-0 friendly win.

Jordan Henderson set to face Italy despite England boos

Southgate aiming to qualify for Euro 2024

18:20 , Mike Jones

Gareth Southgate says his England team are determined to keep producing memorable nights for the fans and says that qualifying for major tournaments is a big step towards that goal.

The Three Lions need just a draw against Italy to secure their place at next summer’s Euro 2024, due to their head-to-head record over the other teams, but Southgate is determined to win all three points this evening.

“Ultimately, the first objective is always to qualify for the tournaments and our performances earlier in the group have put us in a really strong position,” he said,

“So the first thing we want to do is play well and win the game but we know if it’s the 87th minute and we’re level, then we don’t need to lob the goalkeeper into the box at the end of the game.”

England vs Italy last three meetings

18:15 , Mike Jones

Things are usually fairly equal when the Three Lions take on Italy with most matches being decided by the odd goal here or there. Over the last three fixtures there has been one win and one loss for each team with a draw also being shared.

Here are the last three England vs Italy results:

Italy 1-2 England - 23 March 2023, Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Napoli

Italy 1-0 England - 23 September 2022, San Siro, Milan

England 0-0 Italy - 11 June 2022, Molineux, Wolverhampton

18:10 , Mike Jones

The Three Lions have met Italy on 31 previous occasions over the years, with England winning nine times, drawing nine times and losing 13 times. The first meeting between the teams came back in May 1933, when it ended in a 1-1 draw in Rome.

Will England add to their winning tally this evening?

Where and when is Uefa Euro 2024?

18:05 , Mike Jones

After a winter World Cup in Qatar which saw Argentina defeat France in an unbelievable final, the qualifying rounds for Uefa Euro 2024 are here.

If it feels like that’s come around quickly, that’s because it has. The World Cup taking place in December 2022 rather than the tradtional summer slot meant that there was only 18 months between the World Cup and the Euros, rather than the customary two years.

The last European Championship was delayed due to Covid and took place all over Europe with many games taking place at Wembley. It was Wembley where England heartbreakingly lost the final to Italy on penalties after taking an extremely early lead on the night through Luke Shaw.

Where and when is Uefa Euro 2024?

England vs Italy prediction

18:00 , Mike Jones

Gareth Southgate is likely to revert to his full-strength, first choice XI this evening after fielding a relatively inexperienced line-up against Australia last week.

The quality in the England side, added to the fact they are playing at home, should be enough to see them edge out Italy and secure their place in the Euro 2024.

England 1-0 Italy.

England vs Italy predicted line-ups

17:55 , Mike Jones

England XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Trippier; Phillips, Rice, Bellingham; Foden, Kane, Grealish

Italy XI: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Mancini, Bastoni, Dimarco; Frattesi, Locatelli, Barella; Berardi, Raspadori, Kean.

England vs Italy team news

17:50 , Mike Jones

Having made a second-string side for their friendly against Australia on Friday, Southgate will likely return to a full-strength side for this must-win clash. Bukayo Saka remains an absentee after his hamstring injury for Arsenal, while Kieran Trippier could deputise at left-back in the absence of both Ben Chilwell and Luke Shaw who are out with long-term injuries.

Premier League duo Sandro Tonalia and Nicolo Zaniolo remain unavailable for their national side having withdrawn from the squad after their pair were questioned in relation to a gambling investigation by Italian authorities.

Elsewhere, Spalleti will have to deal with a number of injuries in the forward line with Federico Chiesa and Ivan Provedel both withdrawing from the squad due to respective fitness issues. In their absence, Sassuolo forward Domenico Berardi looks set to retain his place in the forward line having scored his first goal for Italy in two years against Malta last weekend.

How to watch England vs Italy

17:45 , Mike Jones

England vs Italy is due to kick off at 7:45pm BST on Tuesday 17 October at Wembley Stadium.

All of England’s fixtures outside of international tournaments are for now screened free to air on Channel 4, and can be streamed on the Channel 4 website and app. The build-up for the match begins at 7pm.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

17:40 , Mike Jones

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s European Championship qualifier between England and Italy.

The game is being played at Wembley and will kick off at 7.45pm with the Three Lions knowing that a win would secure them a spot at next summer’s tournament.

England defeated Italy in Naples earlier in this campaign but they take on the Azzurri at Wembley for the first time since the heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat in the Euro 2020 final.

Can Gareth Southgate’s men earn a little redemption this evening?