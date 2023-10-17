England vs Italy LIVE! Euro 2024 qualifier match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

England vs Italy - LIVE!

England can book their place at Euro 2024 tonight as they host Italy at Wembley. The Three Lions have been on track to ensure they are in Germany next summer ever since victory in Italy in their opening qualifier, and they will be looking to complete the job with time to spare tonight.

It was a far from convincing display from England on Friday night against Australia, even if Gareth Southgate did shuffle his pack and make plenty of changes for that friendly. The likes of Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham will be back in the starting lineup tonight and England will hope their returning stars can inspire an improved display.

Italy still have work to do if they are to get the chance to defend their European Championship crown next summer. The Italians beat England in the Euro 2020 final, but defeat tonight and they will be level on points with Ukraine in the race to secure second place in Group C, with the two nations facing each other in the final qualifier. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog, featuring expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick, Nizaar Kinsella and Dom Smith at Wembley!

England vs Italy latest news

Kick-off: 7:45pm BST, Wembley

How to watch: Channel 4

England team news: Kane and Bellingham among returning stars

Italy team news: Zaniolo and Tonali not involved

Standard Sport prediction

17:44 , Matt Verri

A few days off will have done the likes of Kane and Bellingham the world of good and, after a couple of iffy displays of late, this is a prime opportunity for England to mark themselves out as genuine contenders next summer.

England were good enough to win against Italy away from home - they can do so again tonight at Wembley.

England to win, 3-1.

Italy team news

17:38 , Matt Verri

Italy sent Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali and Aston Villa loanee Nicolo Zaniolo home from their camp last week over a betting scandal, with the duo absent again tonight.

Luciano Spalletti has deployed a 4-3-3 since taking over from Roberto Mancini with Domenico Berardi his chief attacking threat from the right flank.

17:31 , Matt Verri

Gareth Southgate will tonight revert to his strongest starting XI.

The likes of Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier, Harry Maguire, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane are set to return to the side at Wembley, while John Stones could start ahead of Marc Guehi at centre-half despite recently returning from injury.

Southgate is without a natural left-back in the squad due to injuries to Luke Shaw and Ben Chilwell, so Trippier is expected to deputise at left-back with Walker on the right of the defence.

Jordan Henderson, who was booed by fans at Wembley against the Socceroos, is likely to drop to the bench, with Kalvin Phillips lining up in the midfield.

The absence of Bukayo Saka, who pulled out of the squad with a hamstring injury, leaves a space up front, and Phil Foden and Marcus Rashford are the likeliest pair to flank Kane.

Predicted England XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Trippier; Phillips, Rice; Foden, Bellingham, Rashford; Kane

How to watch England vs Italy

17:23 , Matt Verri

TV channel: In the UK, today’s game will be televised live on free-to-air Channel 4, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live for free online via the Channel 4 app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action tonight via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from our reporters at the ground.

Good evening!

17:18 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of England vs Italy!

The Three Lions can book their place at Euro 2024 next summer with a point tonight, ensuring the final two qualifiers next month have nothing riding on them.

Italy still have plenty to play for though, so a tough test is in store.

We'll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 7:45pm BST from Wembley. Stay with us!