England vs Italy live: Score and latest updates from Euro 2024 qualifier

Jude Bellingham on an early attack for England - Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

07:59 PM BST

9 mins: England 0 Italy 0

Phillips has a bad start though, going into the book after the ref let him off for an earlier high foot but not a subsequent late lunge. On a tightrope for over 80 minutes now.

07:55 PM BST

7 mins: England 0 Italy 0

Rashford bursts into the box and after a bit of pinball involving Tripper and Kane it almost falls back to Rashford but is cleared for a corner, which Italy clear.

England on top in opening exchanges.

07:50 PM BST

3 mins: England 0 Italy 0

Walker made good progress down the right and crossed into box, but no one was close enough to ball for England and Italy clear.

07:48 PM BST

Minute's silence spoiled

Sadly there was some shouting and jeering during the minute’s silence for the victims of last night’s terrorist attacks in Brussels.

The message on the big screen had read: “Please stand, if you are able, to observe a moment of silence in memory of all the members of the European football family killed in recent days from UEFA member nations Israel and Sweden.”

From Telegraph Sport’s Mike McGrath in the stadium:

The moment of silence was cut short abruptly. After shouting from fans followed by jeering of those who disrupted the tribute.

silence

07:43 PM BST

National anthems time

The teams are out and the jaunty Italian national anthem is thankfully not booed by the home fans while Azzurri manager Spalletti has a good sing-along.

God save the King is belted out and now we’re almost there...

07:41 PM BST

History favours Italy

Italy may not have been in great form over the last couple of years, but they have a very good record in England. The Azzurri have not lost here since 1977.

In 31 games against Italy, England have won nine, drawn nine and lost 13.

07:38 PM BST

Seven minutes to kick-off...

07:36 PM BST

England manager speaks

Gareth Southgate talks to Channel 4:

“Qualifying is motivation enough. Of course we have some history, but it’s about these teams now. It’s a different situation, even from Naples a few months ago. Tonight is a really good test against one of the top nations in the world.”

Asked whether Henderson was dropped for Phillips after being booed against Australia last Friday:

“No, it’s tactical. Kalvin did a really good job up in Scotland and is a different sort of player to Hendo, and is what we need for this game tonight.”

07:33 PM BST

Henderson on the boo boys

Henderson talks to Kelly Somers on Channel 4 about what happened at Wembley last Friday:

At the time I didn’t really hear it but I was told about it afterwards. Of course it hurt, because every time you pull on that shirt is a proud moment, I’m playing for my team-mates, my country and the fans. But it’s part and parcel and I’ve had enough over my career to deal with it. Journalists said it was because I played in Saudi Arabia. It was decision I made a few months ago and it hasn’t changed who I was as a person. I think having someone like me, with the values I have in Saudi Arabia, is a good thing. They know what my values are and not once has there been anyone saying I cannot do anything, they just ask me to respect their values and culture, which I have. My values have not changed just because I have decided to go and play football there. I defnitely have no regets.

07:24 PM BST

Buffon drops in

Italy had a special guest at training this week to help gee them up for tonight’s match – legendary former goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon.

07:23 PM BST

Just over 20 mins to kick-off

07:22 PM BST

Fear and respect

Bellingham

The England player Italy most fear is Jude Bellingham, having watched his development under Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid with interest and seen what he did to Napoli in last season’s Champions League group stage.

Gazzetta dello Sport said he is “the strongest in the world today” and Spalletti will surely have some kind of plan to try to blunt him tonight.

07:18 PM BST

Spalletti speaks

Channel 4’s James Richardson has interviewed that man Spalletti, here are some of the best bits:

On Italy’s poor form and results since winning Euro 2020:

“It’s clear we’ve got something wrong somewhere but you always emerge from difficulty stronger.”

On the betting scandal:

“Obviously the team has been shaken up, but we hope to have these players back as soon as possible because they are great players.”

On England’s win in Naples earlier in this campaign:

“England were amazing, Italy were good in moments, but when their attention levels dropped England created problems. We have to match England and make our mark as we did in 2021 at Wembley.”

07:13 PM BST

How will Italy play?

Spalletti

Spalletti, who led Napoli to the Serie A title last season, encourages his players to have courage on the ball and be creative, and wants his team to get on the front foot and force opponents to defend. The traditional Italian trait of ferociously competing for possession has not been dimmed and he has embraced the vogue for pressing.

“From what we see across Europe today, those who control the ball more tend to win more often,” he has said.

07:09 PM BST

England captain speaks

Harry Kane has done a fine job of sidestepping the determined efforts of interviewer Kelly Somers on Channel 4 trying to get him to say he wanted revenge on Italy for that Euro 2020 final defeat.

Our focus is just on qualifying, it doesn’t matter who we’re playing against, but of course there are some memories, especially here in this stadium. We had a good result in Italy and it would be great to beat them here but in football you move on and focus on the next challenge, and our next challenge is qualifying for Euro 2024.

07:04 PM BST

Italy’s new betting scandal

Italy will be without Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali and Aston Villa winger Nicolo Zaniolo after the duo left the Italian national team last Thursday following an investigation by Italian authorities into illegal betting. They could be banned for three years if found guilty.

Tonali’s agent has admitted that his client is battling a “betting addiction” but says that he could still play for Newcastle United against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The duo will be heartened by the words of Italian Football Federation president Gabriele Gravina, who said: “As a human being I feel for the two players, they are like children to me.

“We should not condemn these young boys. Gambling addiction is not a football problem, it’s a social plague. I assure you that whoever is asking for help we will help.”

06:58 PM BST

Italy’s travails

Italy arrive at Wembley tonight a different beast to that which stunned the stadium in 2021 by beating England on penalties in the (Covid-delayed) Euro 2020 final.

The wheels subsequently fell off as they missed out on qualification for last year’s World Cup in Qatar and their Euro 2024 campaign got off to a bad start with that 2-1 home defeat by England.

Roberto Mancini quit as head coach in August and the new boss – former Napoli, Inter and Roma manager Luciano Spalletti – has been trying to pick up the team’s fortunes despite a heavy injury list and a betting scandal that has rocked the nation (see upcoming post).

Spalletti has steadied the ship amid fears Italy could fail to qualify for Euro 2024 as well, starting his reign with a 1-1 draw away to North Macedonia then really getting things going with a 2-1 win over Ukraine, before beating Malta 4-0 last Saturday.

Italy are second in Group C and level on points with Ukraine, on whom they have a game in hand, and who they play in their final qualifier – which looks decisive for both teams’ hopes.

06:50 PM BST

Italy's line-up

There’s a first start for Tottenham full-back Destiny Udogie, while Napoli captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo returns and veteran midfielder Giacomo Bonaventura drops to the bench.

06:41 PM BST

England starting line-up

Just as predicted by Telegraph Sport’s Matt Law (see 5.56pm post), Kalvin Phillips comes in for Jordan Henderson.

England team (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Trippier; Rice, Phillips; Foden, Bellingham, Rashford; Kane.

That is 11 changes from the team who beat Australia 1-0 in last Friday’s friendly and Jude Bellingham could start in a more advanced role, as he does with Real Madrid.

06:40 PM BST

One Euro 2024 slot up for grabs in Southgate’s team

Gareth Southgate’s team for Euro 2024 is good as set – writes Telegraph Sport football reporter Mike McGrath – apart from one slot. Who will take the third midfielder slot alongsdie Jude Bellingham or Declan Rice>

McGrath sees it as a fight between Kalvin Phillips, who is expected to start tonight, and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Write Mike’s full article here.

06:34 PM BST

Minute’s silence and extra police after Brussels attacks

There will however be a minute’s silence tonight, after Uefa told the FA – and all the other national governing bodies hosting Euro 2024 qualifiers tonight, to do so in memory of the two Swedish football fans who were killed by a terrorist before their match – which was abandoned at half-time – against Belgium in Brussels last night.

There will also be an increased police presence around Wembley tonight after last night’s attack in Belgium. Fans have been promised a “highly visible policing presence”, but were warned by Scotland Yard to “remain vigilant throughout”.

Read the full story here.

06:25 PM BST

Arch villains

The FA were fiercely criticised for failing to light up the Wembley arch for last Friday’s friendly with Australia in memory of those who perished in the terrorist attacks on Israel by Hamas. Here, Sam Wallace gives his take on the saga, saying English football will regret the big words it left unsaid…

SAM WALLACE: English football will regret the big words left unsaid on Israel attacks



06:22 PM BST

Back to serious business

Following that wobble against Ukraine, England restored some chutzpah with a feisty win over Scotland in Glasgow and a more subdued 1-0 victory over Australia last Friday with a team made up largely of players hopeful of breaking into the first XI and an atmosphere somewhat overshadowed by the saga of whether the Wembley arch would be lit up in Israeli colours following the Hamas attacks. Tonight it’s back to serious competition and a first-choice starting line-up.

06:17 PM BST

England’s qualifying campaign so far

Gareth Southgate’s side are unbeaten, having won four of their five Group C matches so far and drawn the other. They started with a superb 2-1 win over Italy in Naples, with Declan Rice and Harry Kane on the scoresheet, and followed that with wins over Ukraine, Malta and North Macedonia that accrued an aggregate score of 13-0.

However, the wheels wobbled a bit last time out, in an uninspiring 1-1 draw with Ukraine. They’ll be looking to get back to winning ways by completing a memorable double over Italy tonight, but a draw will be enough to book their place at Euro 2024.

06:15 PM BST

Henderson in the firing line

It will be interesting to see the reaction Jordan Henderson gets at Wembley tonight (he is likely to start on the bench) after he was booed by fans during the friendly win over Australia there on Friday, prompting an exasperated response from Gareth Southgate. The player, who seems to have drawn this opprobrium for joining Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq, seemed calm and stoical in response, promising to keep on keeping on.

Henderson

06:08 PM BST

Club England

Those last comments from Southgate (three posts down) re Rashford and Phillips continuing to be picked for England despite their travails with their clubs (you could add Harry Maguire to this list) bring to mind the approach of Luis Enrique during his reign as Spain manager.

Enrique viewed the national side more like a club team and selected players based on their suitability to his system and their performances for Spain and in training with the national side. He did not select players based on their La Liga form.

Sounds like Southgate has a similar philosophy.

06:04 PM BST

06:01 PM BST

The players have arrived...

Kane

Grealish

Bellingham

05:56 PM BST

Phillips set to replace Henderson - but boo-boys have not won

Gareth Southgate believes he has become better at ignoring outside opinions over the course of his career and has once again warned England’s boo boys that he will not allow selection for the national team to become a popularity contest.

Just as he did ahead of last month’s game in Ukraine, Southgate has insisted that he will not let criticism stop him picking Jordan Henderson, who was booed by a section of England fans in last Friday night’s victory over Australia.

Southgate is expected to replace Henderson with Kalvin Phillips on tonight, but has stressed that his decision will be his own.

“I’ll always pick the players that I think are the best players to represent the team, that give us the best chance of winning, unless there’s something that I feel is not appropriate,” said the England manager.

“In this instance, people may disagree with Jordan’s stance or decision given the stance he’s taken in the past to support the LGBT community. But I don’t think that’s a reason to not select him. I don’t actually think that’s a reason to boo him.

“We’ll assess Jordan like every other player. But if I just select on a popularity contest, then our team would look very, very different.”

Hinting heavily on Monday that Phillips will start ahead of Henderson against Italy, Southgate explained why the midfielder’s lack of action at Manchester City has not cost him his England place.

“In my view, he’s still a very important player for us,” said Southgate. “He is a big player. He’s behind some world-class players at his club, so the challenge for him of getting in his team is completely different to players who have a lesser challenge at their clubs to get in.

“So those are the assessments you’ve always got to make. Is it a player who isn’t as good as Phillips but is playing regularly? Or is it a player like Kalvin, who is an outstanding player – and that’s why he’s playing at the club he’s at – but can’t get games because Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Kovacic are some of the best midfield players in the world?”

Southgate was similarly supportive of Marcus Rashford, who is in line to start on the left despite scoring just once for Manchester United this season.

“Well, his form with us is excellent,” said Southgate. “His last game at Hampden [against Scotland] was top level. His running in behind, his link play, his defensive work for the team was excellent.

“He’s had a smile on his face all week with us. I can’t comment on his club. He’s obviously not getting the goals this year that he did last year. But with us, we’re really happy. He’s been really electric in training and we’re looking forward to seeing him play.”

Probable England team (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Trippier; Rice, Phillips; Foden, Bellingham, Rashford; Kane.

05:53 PM BST

What England need to qualify

One point from tonight’s match with Italy will seal qualification for Gareth Southgate’s team with two matches to spare. This is because England would be guaranteed to finish with a 1W 1D record against both the Italians and Ukraine, who face each other in the final round of qualifiers, and only one of them would then be able to move above England.

In reality, with England’s final two qualifying matches being against Malta and North Macedonia, they would still expect to qualify even if they lost tonight. Ukraine will expect to collect three points against the Maltese part-timers tonight to set up a big final-round clash with Italy.

05:45 PM BST

Southgate: I learnt from Euro heartbreak against Italy

England manager Gareth Southgate has insisted that he learned lessons from his team’s European Championship final heartache two years ago and believes he is now better at the job than he has ever been.

England entertain Italy at Wembley on tonight, with the opportunity to secure qualification for next summer’s European Championship in Germany by avoiding defeat against the Italians, in a rerun of the 2021 final.

Southgate faced accusations that he froze during the final against Italy at Wembley and the 53-year-old is adamant that he would be better prepared if England could reach next summer’s final in Berlin’s Olympiastadion.

“I hadn’t managed a European final before, so the next one I am in I will have another reference and you have more experience,” said Southgate. “It’s as simple as that.

“I’m sure every coach would be saying they are better than six months ago, they know more, are more experienced and have encountered more of the situations. So if you are not improving, then I would be questioning what you are doing really.

“Of course, every game you manage you are managing big matches all the time in one of the most high-profile jobs in football, so of course, you are improving every day if you are one of those that wants to improve and reflect on things.

“You can only gain experience by being in those moments. People have asked what I would do differently that night, but if I had done something differently I don’t know how that would have played out.

“You make decisions with the information you have at a given time and it is played out in front of everybody. Everybody can then in hindsight say what should have happened, but that tape is never played and nobody really knows the answer.”

