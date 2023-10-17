England vs Italy live: Build-up and team news ahead of Euro 2024 qualifier

Police officers – part of an extra presence following Monday night's terrorist attack on football supporters in Brussels – outside Wembley on Tuesday afternoon - Reuters/Carl Recine

05:45 PM BST

Southgate: I learnt from Euro heartbreak against Italy

England manager Gareth Southgate has insisted that he learned lessons from his team’s European Championship final heartache two years ago and believes he is now better at the job than he has ever been.

England entertain Italy at Wembley on tonight, with the opportunity to secure qualification for next summer’s European Championship in Germany by avoiding defeat against the Italians, in a rerun of the 2021 final.

Southgate faced accusations that he froze during the final against Italy at Wembley and the 53-year-old is adamant that he would be better prepared if England could reach next summer’s final in Berlin’s Olympiastadion.

“I hadn’t managed a European final before, so the next one I am in I will have another reference and you have more experience,” said Southgate. “It’s as simple as that.

“I’m sure every coach would be saying they are better than six months ago, they know more, are more experienced and have encountered more of the situations. So if you are not improving, then I would be questioning what you are doing really.

“Of course, every game you manage you are managing big matches all the time in one of the most high-profile jobs in football, so of course, you are improving every day if you are one of those that wants to improve and reflect on things.

“You can only gain experience by being in those moments. People have asked what I would do differently that night, but if I had done something differently I don’t know how that would have played out.

“You make decisions with the information you have at a given time and it is played out in front of everybody. Everybody can then in hindsight say what should have happened, but that tape is never played and nobody really knows the answer.”