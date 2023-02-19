England vs Italy LIVE: Arnold Clark Cup latest score and goal updates as Rachel Daly heads Lionesses in front

Rachel Daly of England celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the Arnold Clark Cup match between England and Italy (The FA via Getty Images)

The Lionesses opened the four-team tournament with a commanding 4-0 victory over South Korea on Thursday and Sarina Wiegman will hope her team can produce another strong performance in front of their home fans today in Coventry.

Goals from Georgia Stanway, Chloe Kelly, Alessia Russo and Lauren James wrapped up England’s first win in Milton Keynes, but Wiegman has made changes and rotated her squad ahead of Wednesday night’s fixture against Belgium.

Italy, who have also qualified for this summer’s World Cup, were beaten by Belgium in their opening match after a late winner from the forward Tessa Wullaert.

33’ GOAL! Rachel Daly heads Lionesses in front from Katie Robinson cross (ENG 1-0 ITA)

England XI: Roebuck; Carter, Le Tissier, Greenwood, Charles; Park, Coombs, Walsh, Hemp; Robinson, Daly

Sarina Wiegman makes nine changes from Thursday’s 4-0 win over South Korea

HALF TIME! England 1-0 Italy

So far, so good for England in terms of making it two wins out of two in the Arnold Clark Cup.

Sarina Wiegman will be more looking at the performance, though, after making nine changes to her side.

Rachel Daly has certainly made her statement, scoring after being selected up front. Katie Robinson has been bright and delivered a great assist for Daly’s header.

England have lacked a bit of rhythm, though. Italy have crowded around Keira Walsh and Jess Park hasn’t been as influential as she could be, while Laura Coombs has been quiet.

Defensively, England have been pretty solid.

HALF TIME! England 1-0 Italy

And that’s half time! England lead at the break thanks to Daly’s header.

England 1-0 Italy

45 mins: Off the bar! Hemp, now on the right, fires an inswinging cross into the middle, where Daly rises well again. This time the header loops up and hits the bar, and the flag then goes up for offside. Daly had just gone early, so it wouldn’t have counted anyway.

England 1-0 Italy

43 mins: Half chance for Italy! Bonansea turns well in midfield and carries forward into the space. Giacinti looked to make the run off Carter’s shoulder and Bonansea slipped her in, but Roebuck read it well and raced out to gather. Good goalkeeping.

England 1-0 Italy

39 mins: Italy have yet to respond to England’s opening goal. They set out aiming to restrict England but look short in confidence when they have the chance to go forward.

Carter mops up an Italy attack as Giugliano looked for Giacinti.

England 1-0 Italy

What a brilliant header this is from Rachel Daly.

GOAL! England 1-0 Italy (DALY 33’)

The Lionesses take the lead! Robinson delivers and Daly meets the cross to head England in front!

It was great play from England - starting with a ball from Greenwood out wide to Hemp. The winger drove forward but Italy failed to properly clear her cross. Le Tissier won an important header to keep England on the front foot and it was played out wide to Robinson on the right.

This time, the cross found its target: Daly beat her defender to the ball and powered a header past the Italy goalkeeper. Great movement and a great goal for Daly to get - vindicating her selection up front!

England 0-0 Italy

31 mins: Park gets the crowd on their feet with a quick turn and drive forward from midfield - but England end up going backwards.

England 0-0 Italy

28 mins: Hemp, involved again, works a yard of space but her cross goes straight into Giuliani’s grasp. The Lionesses seem to be just a bit predictable at the moment - England are struggling to turn their possession into chances.

England 0-0 Italy

25 mins: Giugliano looks to be ok, as England go back to Hemp. Italy do well to make sure the England winger isn’t able to pick up full speed, and Hemp is being doubled or even tripled up early on.

England 0-0 Italy

22 mins: Hemp gets a couple of chances to drive forward on the left - the winger skips to the byline but can’t find a target with her cross, and Italy do a better job of crowding her out on the next play.

Giugliano stays down, though, holding her knee.

England 0-0 Italy

20 mins: Greenwood looks to hit a long ball to Daly, but it’s overhit. England have just lost a little of their rhythm after a bright start.

At the other end, Greenwood does well to race back and cut out a possible Italy counter-attack.

England 0-0 Italy

17 mins: Charles barges her way through a couple of Italy challenges and pulls it back to Le Tissier, who drifts inside. The Manchester United defender’s shot is sliced wide.

England 0-0 Italy

15 mins: Italy have made it clear that they will be a real test for England and this experimental team this afternoon. They look set up in a solid 4-4-2 shape when England have the ball.

England 0-0 Italy

12 mins: Robinson then comes over to the right, where she links up well with Le Tissier. Robinson makes a mess of the cross, though.

England 0-0 Italy

9 mins: Robinson has made a bright start on the England left - where she has started, with Hemp over on the right. The Brighton forward cuts inside but her shot from the corner of the box is wide.

England 0-0 Italy

7 mins: SAVE! Chance for Daly! She forces the error from Salvai and strikes from the angle, but Italy goalkeeper Giuliani makes the stop.

Italy then give it away again but Daly’s shot from the edge is again saved. She perhaps could have played it wide to Park, who was in space.

England 0-0 Italy

6 mins: SAVE! Chance for Italy! Dali leads the counter-attack for Italy and slips in Giacinti. She takes aim at Roebuck’s near post and the England goalkeeper does well to turn it behind!

For a moment a few in the crowd thought it was in as it rippled the side netting.

England 0-0 Italy

4 mins: Robinson turns well and plays Charles down the line. It’s fed back inside to Park, who slices her shot across goal.

It’s been a good start from England though, they’re on the front foot from the off.

England 0-0 Italy

2 mins: Coombs gets some early touches in midfield and plays it wide to Hemp on the left. The winger wins a corner after her cross is blocked, by Greenwood’s delivery is cleared at the front post.

KICK OFF! England 0-0 Italy

Here we go! There are plenty of empty seats at the CBS Arena, despite 31,000 tickets being sold for this one.

We’re underway in Coventry.

England vs Italy

The players are out and it’s time for the anthems! It’s always a joy to hear Italy’s - one of the very best.

England vs Italy

Sarina Wiegman says Jess Park will line-up as a number 10 against Italy. The Everton forward usually plays as a winger for her club but Wiegman said: “She started out wide but at her club, she can also come inside and play as a 10.

“We want to see her as a 10 today to see where she is at in this moment and where she relates to this team.”

She also explained Brighton forward Katie Robinson’s selection: “She is very quick and very agile. We want her to run behind and be involved in possession when we need it. Hopefully, she can attack crosses from the opposite side and also deliver some too.”

And on Rachel Daly’s starting up front, Wiegman said: “With three games we want to try some things and one of those is that Daly starts as number nine."

So, it sounds like England’s team will be something a bit more like this: Roebuck; Carter, Le Tissier, Greenwood, Charles; Park, Walsh, Coombs; Robinson, Daly, Hemp (4-3-3)

England vs Italy

England’s players are wearing purple wristbands against Italy today to display their support for gender equality and in a show of support for the Canada team.

On Thursday, Canada took their dispute with their national association onto the pitch by wearing purple jerseys with “Enough is Enough” written on the front ahead of their SheBelieves Cup opener against the United States.

The team’s protest was the latest escalation in their dispute with Canada Soccer over pay equity issues.

Canada are the Olympic champions and this week their players hit out at the “disgusting” discrepancy between the Canada men’s and women’s programmes, which became obvious last year in Qatar, where Canada’s men made their first World Cup appearance in 37 years in November.

Canada Soccer spent $11 million on the men’s programme in 2021, and $5.1 million on the women.

England vs Italy

A look at Italy:

Milena Bertolini’s side failed to reach the knockout stages of the Euros last summer but safely qualified for this summer’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, where they will face Sweden, Argentina and South Africa in Group G.

Le Azzurre have lost their last four games, scoring just one goal in the spell, but boast an improving squad - as illustrated by the growing strength of their domestic league.

The Serie A Femminile only turned professional last summer but Roma have already qualified for the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Italy XI: Giuliani, Bergamaschi, Galli, Giugliano, Rosucci, Giacinti, Girelli, Bonansea, Boattin, Lenzini, Salvai

England vs Italy

Sarina Wiegman on facing Italy, who have lost four games in a row in all competitions: “Italy are a pretty good team. If you look at the results, they may have been a bit disappointing for them, but I think they’ve played some proper games.

“What they do tactically is they do different things in the game which will challenge us - sometimes a little bit of a high press, sometimes dropping a little deeper, when they are in possession they do different things.

“So for us, it’s good for us to adapt to that and scan continuously as a team what they do and be proactive in that so we can control the game. That will be a good challenge for us.”

England vs Italy: Team news!

Wiegman has selected an interesting team, with notable starts for Katie Robinson, Laura Coombs, Maya Le Tissier and Jess Park, as well as Rachel Daly (we think) as a striker. Daly played left back during the Euros but is joint top scorer in the Women’s Super League this season with 10 goals for Aston Villa, where she plays up front.

There’s lots of versatility in this team, apart from Daly. Charles, Carter and Greenwood can play across the back four, so Wiegman’s line-up may look a little different once it takes to the pitch.

Keira Walsh, as expected, returns from illness while Alex Greenwood captains the team.

England vs Italy: Team news!

Here are the line-ups, and Sarina Wiegman has made nine changes to her side! Only Alex Greenwood and Jess Carter remain from the team that thrashed South Korea.

England XI: Roebuck; Carter, Le Tissier, Greenwood, Charles; Park, Coombs, Walsh, Hemp; Robinson, Daly

England vs Italy

We should have today’s team news any moment now.

Will we see Rachel Daly up front for the Lionesses?

England vs Italy: Last time out

Lauren James scored her first England goal as the European champions opened their Arnold Clark Cup defence with a 4-0 victory over South Korea in Milton Keynes on Thursday.

The Lionesses went in front in the 40th minute via a Georgia Stanway penalty won by James, moments after Alessia Russo had hit a shot against a post.

Chloe Kelly and Russo then scored in quick succession soon after the break before James capped her player-of-the match performance by breaking her senior England duck, the 21-year-old Chelsea forward striking past Kim Jung-mi in the 78th minute.

Stanway and substitute Katie Robinson hit the woodwork either side of that as well as Sarina Wiegman’s side produced a dominant display in their first fixture of the calendar year.

The round-robin competition’s table sees England - now unbeaten in 27 games under Wiegman, with 23 wins - top on goal difference ahead of Belgium, who won 2-1 against Italy in the earlier match at Stadium MK.

Arnold Clark Cup results and schedule

Thursday 16 February - Stadium MK, Milton Keynes

Italy 1-2 Belgium

England 4-0 Korea Republic

Sunday 19 February - CBS Arena, Coventry

England vs Italy - 3:15pm

Belgium vs Korea Republic - 6:15pm

Wednesday 22 February - Ashton Gate, Bristol

Korea Republic vs Italy - 4:45pm

England vs Belgium - 7:45pm

England vs Italy: Early team news

England are hopeful midfielder Keira Walsh will be available after missing the win over South Korea due to illness. Sarina Wiegman may rotate elsewhere, with Lauren Hemp and Rachel Daly among those who may come into the starting line-up.

When is England vs Italy?

The match will kick off at 3:15pm GMT on Sunday 19 February at the CBS Arena, Coventry.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on ITV 1, with coverage starting at 2:25pm. It will also be available to watch online on the ITV X platform.

Follow all the build up in our live blog.