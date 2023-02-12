England vs Italy line-ups: Team news ahead of Six Nations fixture

Steve Borthwick has opted to break up the partnership between Owen Farrell and Marcus Smith (Getty Images)

England look to get their Six Nations campaign back on track with Italy their opponents at Twickenham.

Steve Borthwick’s first game as head coach ended in defeat for the hosts, with Scotland continuing their fine recent Calcutta Cup record.

The opening round loss makes this encounter all the more important for Borthwick and his side, and Italy showed in a valiant defeat to France just how dangerous they can be.

Favouring an open, attacking game to suit an expressive young team, Kieran Crowley’s side pushed the defending grand slammers close in Rome and will now seek a first-ever win over England

Here’s everything you need to know.

What is the team news?

England head coach Steve Borthwick has dropped Marcus Smith from his team to face Italy on Sunday. Captain Owen Farrell has been named moved to fly-half, with Henry Slade and Ollie Lawrence the midfield pair. Jack Willis replaces Ben Curry, who is not in the squad, at flanker.

Italy welcomed two of its England-based players after long injury layoffs, forwards Jake Polledri and Marco Riccioni. The only other change to the side which made France look ordinary last weekend in Rome was in the backline, where Edoardo Padovani has swapped in for Pierre Bruno to start on the right wing.

Confirmed line-ups

England XV: 15. Freddie Steward; 14. Max Malins, 13. Henry Slade, 12. Ollie Lawrence, 11. Ollie Hassell-Collins; 10. Owen Farrell (capt), 9. Jack van Poortvliet; 1. Ellis Genge, 2. Jamie George, 3. Kyle Sinckler; 4. Maro Itoje, 5. Ollie Chessum; 6. Lewis Ludlam, 7. Jack Willis, 8. Alex Dombrandt

Replacements: 16. Jack Walker, 17. Mako Vunipola, 18. Dan Cole, 19. Nick Isiekwe, 20. Ben Earl, 21. Alex Mitchell, 22. Marcus Smith, 23. Henry Arundell

Italy XV: 15. Ange Capuozzo; 14. Edoardo Padovani, 13. Juan Ignacio Brex, 12. Luca Morisi, 11. Tommaso Menoncello; 10. Tommaso Allan, 9. Stephen Varney; 1. Danilo Fischetti, 2. Giacomo Nicotera, 3. Marco Riccioni; 4. Niccolo Cannone, 5. Federico Ruzza; 6. Sebastian Negri, 7. Michele Lamaro (capt), 8. Lorenzo Cannone

Story continues

Replacements: 16. Luca Bigi, 17. Federico Zani, 18. Simone Ferrari, 19. Edoardo Iachizzi, 20. Jake Polledri, 21. Manuel Zuliani, 22. Alessandro Fusco, 23. Pierre Bruno

When is England vs Italy?

England vs Italy is due to kick off at 3pm GMT on Sunday 12 February at Twickenham Stadium.

How can I watch it?

The match is due to be shown live on ITV1, with coverage from 2.15pm GMT. Registered users can stream the game via ITVX.