England vs Ireland LIVE updates, latest score from Autumn Nations Cup

England take on Ireland in the Autumn Nations Cup (Reuters)

Follow the latest updates live from England vs Ireland as the two rivals meet in the Autumn Nations Cup at Twickenham.

Both unbeaten Group A sides collide after opening their accounts with impressive victories, with England thrashing Georgia 40-0 last weekend in a bonus-point win that puts them just ahead of Ireland, who dominated Wales in a convincing 32-9 victory in Dublin. England remain the team to beat so far, having recently reclaimed the Six Nations crown for the first time in three years, but Ireland will be smarting from letting their slip on the Championship and will be out to prove a point this afternoon - not least because they have suffered defeat in their last three outings against England.

Eddie Jones has been quick to try get into the heads of the Irish this week, but his team selection featured few surprises as he recalled first-choice props Mako Vunipola and Kyle Sinckler as well as flankers Tom Curry and Sam Underhill, though George Ford is among the replacements. Ireland also make four changes with Andy Farrell forced to replace the injured Johnny Sexton at fly-half with Ross Byrne. Two other changes come in the back line with Bundee Aki and Keith Earls recalled, while CJ Stander comes into the back row. Follow the live updates below.