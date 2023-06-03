England vs Ireland LIVE: Test cricket score and updates as hosts push for victory

(Action Images via Reuters)

England are closing in on a comfortable victory over Ireland as this one-off test match at Lord’s enters the third day. The hosts started Day 2 on 152-1 with Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope well set at the crease. They continued to pile on the runs as Ireland were made to toil in the Friday sunshine.

Both men reached their centuries before Duckett was bowled for 182 bringing Joe Root (56) to join Pope at the wicket. Root picked up were Duckett left off mixing delicate strokes to third man with beautifully timed cover drives and lofty blows out of the ground on his way to a 58th half-century in test match cricket.

The day belonged to Ollie Pope though. England’s newly minted vice-captain resumed on 29 and played second fiddle to Duckett in the morning. He then scored over 100 runs in the afternoon session before reaching a double-hundred and getting stumped shortly after tea for 205. England declared on 524-4 with a lead of 352.

Josh Tongue, wicketless in Ireland’s first innings, then came to the party and skittled three of Ireland’s top four and with James McCollum retired hurt it shouldn’t be too long before the hosts wrap up this test match today.

Follow all the action from Lord’s as England take on Ireland:

England vs Ireland

England host Ireland on Day 3 of this four-day Test at Lord’s

Ben Stokes’ men resume the day 255 runs ahead needing seven wickets to win

What England’s batting thrills does – and doesn’t – tell us about the Ashes

Ireland 162-6, trail by 190

England vs Ireland

12:27

44.3

Josh Tongue to Mark Adair. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Crawley.

England vs Ireland

12:26

44.2

Josh Tongue to Mark Adair. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

England vs Ireland

12:26

44.1

Josh Tongue to Mark Adair. Seaming in short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, hit body for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

England vs Ireland

12:24

43.6

Joe Root to Andy McBrine. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to square leg for no runs, fielded by Broad.

England vs Ireland

12:24

43.4

Joe Root to Mark Adair. Off break length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Pope.

England vs Ireland

12:22

43.3

OUT! Caught. Joe Root to Curtis Campher. Off break length ball, down leg side on the front foot slog sweeping, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to backward square leg, caught by Stokes.

England vs Ireland

12:23

❌ Harry Tector gone for 51!



Cutting straight to Harry Brook at backward point



Say it quietly, but Josh Tongue has four... 👀 #EnglandCricket | #ENGvIRE pic.twitter.com/ED7tRJYy0P — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 3, 2023

England vs Ireland

12:21

43.2

Joe Root to Curtis Campher. Off break length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Brook.

England vs Ireland

12:21

43.1

Joe Root to Curtis Campher. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

England vs Ireland

12:18

42.6

OUT! Caught. Josh Tongue to Harry Tector. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to backward point, caught by Brook.

England vs Ireland

12:17

42.5

Josh Tongue to Harry Tector. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 2 runs, fielded by Potts.

England vs Ireland

12:16

42.4

Josh Tongue to Harry Tector. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

England vs Ireland

12:16

42.3

Josh Tongue to Curtis Campher. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Brook.

England vs Ireland

12:15

42.2

Josh Tongue to Harry Tector. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to backward square leg for 1 run, mis-fielded by Pope.

England vs Ireland

12:14

42.1

Josh Tongue to Harry Tector. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, hit pad for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

England vs Ireland

12:13

41.6

Joe Root to Curtis Campher. Off break length ball, to leg on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

England vs Ireland

12:12

41.5

Joe Root to Curtis Campher. Off break half volley, down leg side on the front foot defending, inside edge to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Pope.

England vs Ireland

12:12

41.4

Joe Root to Curtis Campher. Off break length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Brook.

England vs Ireland

12:11

41.2

Joe Root to Curtis Campher. Off break half volley, to leg on the back foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Potts.

England vs Ireland

12:11

41.1

Joe Root to Harry Tector. Off break length ball, down leg side down the track working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Pope.

England vs Ireland

12:10

40.6

FOUR! Josh Tongue to Curtis Campher. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed past long on for 4 runs.

England vs Ireland

12:10

England vs Ireland

12:09

40.5

FOUR! Josh Tongue to Curtis Campher. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.

England vs Ireland

12:08

40.4

Josh Tongue to Harry Tector. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Broad.

England vs Ireland

12:08

40.3

Josh Tongue to Harry Tector. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid on for no runs, fielded by Potts.

England vs Ireland

12:07

40.2

Josh Tongue to Harry Tector. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Broad.

England vs Ireland

12:07

40.1

Josh Tongue to Harry Tector. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

England vs Ireland

12:03

39.6

Joe Root to Curtis Campher. Off break half volley, down leg side on the front foot working, hit pad to leg slip for no runs, mis-fielded by Stokes.

England vs Ireland

12:02

39.5

SIX! Joe Root to Curtis Campher. Off break half volley, down leg side on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.

England vs Ireland

12:01

39.4

Joe Root to Curtis Campher. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

England vs Ireland

12:01

39.2

Joe Root to Harry Tector. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 3 runs, fielded by Brook.

England vs Ireland

12:00

39.1

Joe Root to Harry Tector. Off break half volley, middle stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs.

England vs Ireland

11:59

38.6

Matthew Potts to Curtis Campher. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Tongue.

England vs Ireland

11:58

38.5

Matthew Potts to Curtis Campher. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

England vs Ireland

11:57

38.3

Matthew Potts to Curtis Campher. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

England vs Ireland

11:57

38.2

Matthew Potts to Curtis Campher. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, thick edge to point for no runs, fielded by Duckett.

England vs Ireland

11:56

38.1

Matthew Potts to Harry Tector. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Tongue.

England vs Ireland

11:54

37.6

Jack Leach to Curtis Campher. Arm length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

England vs Ireland

11:54

37.5

Jack Leach to Curtis Campher. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot slog sweeping, missed for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

England vs Ireland

11:54

37.4

Jack Leach to Curtis Campher. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Pope.

England vs Ireland

11:53

37.3

FOUR! Jack Leach to Curtis Campher. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

England vs Ireland

11:52

37.1

Jack Leach to Harry Tector. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Tongue.

England vs Ireland

11:51

36.6

Matthew Potts to Curtis Campher. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Pope.

England vs Ireland

11:51

36.5

Matthew Potts to Harry Tector. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Broad.

England vs Ireland

11:50

36.4

Matthew Potts to Harry Tector. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Pope.

England vs Ireland

11:50

36.3

Matthew Potts to Harry Tector. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

England vs Ireland

11:49

36.2

Matthew Potts to Harry Tector. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

England vs Ireland

11:48

36.1

Matthew Potts to Harry Tector. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

England vs Ireland

11:47

35.6

Jack Leach to Curtis Campher. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Pope.

England vs Ireland

11:47

BREAKTHROUGH! 😎



Jack Leach strikes with his second ball of the day 🎉 #EnglandCricket | #ENGvIRE pic.twitter.com/AYEWa0iQjY — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 3, 2023

England vs Ireland

11:46

35.5

Jack Leach to Harry Tector. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.

England vs Ireland

11:46

35.4

Jack Leach to Harry Tector. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.

England vs Ireland

11:45

35.2

Jack Leach to Harry Tector. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs.

England vs Ireland

11:45

35.1

Jack Leach to Harry Tector. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Duckett.

England vs Ireland

11:44

34.6

Matthew Potts to Curtis Campher. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Stokes.

England vs Ireland

11:43

34.5

Matthew Potts to Curtis Campher. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

England vs Ireland

11:43

34.4

Matthew Potts to Curtis Campher. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, missed for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

England vs Ireland

11:42

34.3

Matthew Potts to Harry Tector. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, hit pad to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.

England vs Ireland

11:41

34.2

Matthew Potts to Harry Tector. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Stokes.

England vs Ireland

11:41

34.1

Matthew Potts to Harry Tector. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Pope.

England vs Ireland

11:39

33.6

Jack Leach to Curtis Campher. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Broad.

England vs Ireland

11:39

33.5

Jack Leach to Curtis Campher. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Stokes.

England vs Ireland

11:38

33.3

Jack Leach to Curtis Campher. Stock ball half volley, to leg on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Tongue.

England vs Ireland

11:36

33.2

OUT! Bowled. Jack Leach to Lorcan Tucker. Stock length ball, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, Gloved.

England vs Ireland

11:35

33.1

Jack Leach to Lorcan Tucker. Stock length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to short fine leg for no runs, mis-fielded by Bairstow.

England vs Ireland

11:34

32.6

Matthew Potts to Lorcan Tucker. Length ball, middle stump down the track flick, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Leach.

England vs Ireland

11:33

32.5

Matthew Potts to Harry Tector. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Tongue.

England vs Ireland

11:33

32.4

Matthew Potts to Harry Tector. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Stokes.

England vs Ireland

11:32

32.3

Matthew Potts to Lorcan Tucker. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, leading edge in the air uncontrolled to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.

England vs Ireland

11:31

32.2

Matthew Potts to Harry Tector. Length ball, middle stump down the track glancing, hit pad to short fine leg for 1 run, run save by Bairstow, fielded by Root.

England vs Ireland

11:30

32.1

Matthew Potts to Harry Tector. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Pope.

England vs Ireland

11:29

31.6

Stuart Broad to Lorcan Tucker. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

England vs Ireland

11:28

31.5

Stuart Broad to Harry Tector. Half volley, off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, shy attempt by Tongue, fielded by Pope.

England vs Ireland

11:27

31.4

Stuart Broad to Lorcan Tucker. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for 1 run, shy attempt by Tongue, fielded by Pope.

England vs Ireland

11:26

31.3

Stuart Broad to Lorcan Tucker. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

England vs Ireland

11:26

31.2

Stuart Broad to Lorcan Tucker. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Duckett.

England vs Ireland

11:25

31.1

FOUR! Stuart Broad to Lorcan Tucker. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs.

England vs Ireland

11:24

30.6

Matthew Potts to Lorcan Tucker. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Tongue.

England vs Ireland

11:23

30.5

Matthew Potts to Lorcan Tucker. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Pope.

England vs Ireland

11:22

30.3

Matthew Potts to Lorcan Tucker. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Duckett.

England vs Ireland

11:21

30.2

FOUR! Matthew Potts to Lorcan Tucker. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, thick edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs.

England vs Ireland

11:21

30.1

Matthew Potts to Lorcan Tucker. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

England vs Ireland

11:20

29.6

Stuart Broad to Harry Tector. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

England vs Ireland

11:19

29.5

Stuart Broad to Harry Tector. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

England vs Ireland

11:18

29.4

Stuart Broad to Lorcan Tucker. Length ball, outside off stump down the track working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Duckett.

England vs Ireland

11:17

29.3

Stuart Broad to Lorcan Tucker. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Tongue.

England vs Ireland

11:16

29.2

FOUR! Stuart Broad to Lorcan Tucker. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.

England vs Ireland

11:16

29.1

Stuart Broad to Lorcan Tucker. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Stokes.

England vs Ireland

11:15

28.6

Matthew Potts to Harry Tector. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

England vs Ireland

11:14

28.5

Matthew Potts to Harry Tector. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

England vs Ireland

11:13

28.4

Matthew Potts to Harry Tector. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs.

England vs Ireland

11:12

28.3

Matthew Potts to Harry Tector. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Leach.

England vs Ireland

11:12

28.2

Matthew Potts to Lorcan Tucker. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, well timed to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Leach.

England vs Ireland

11:11

28.1

Matthew Potts to Lorcan Tucker. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

England vs Ireland

11:10

27.6

APPEAL! Stuart Broad to Lorcan Tucker. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Duckett, appeal made for L.B.W.

England vs Ireland

11:09

27.5

Stuart Broad to Lorcan Tucker. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

England vs Ireland

11:09

27.4

Stuart Broad to Lorcan Tucker. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Pope.

England vs Ireland

11:08

27.3

Stuart Broad to Lorcan Tucker. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

England vs Ireland

11:07

27.2

Stuart Broad to Lorcan Tucker. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Stokes.

England vs Ireland

11:06

27.1

No ball Stuart Broad to Lorcan Tucker. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short leg and it was a no ball.

