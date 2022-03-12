England vs Ireland LIVE: Six Nations 2022 result and final score as Ireland win after early England red card

Follow live coverage as England meet Ireland in a crunch Six Nations clash at Twickenham today.

Both sides meet knowing it is win or go home with the victors on Saturday going on into the final weekend with a chance of claiming the 2022 title.

England stand at a critical juncture - victory would place them on a title collision course with Grand Slam-chasing France, but defeat would revive memories of last year’s fifth-placed finish and usher in another failed campaign. Sam Simmonds starts in place of Alex Dombrandt at No 8 while Joe Marchant is preferred ahead of Elliot Daly at outside centre. Maro Itoje’s fitness was a concern, with the influential second row missing Friday’s captain’s run with illness, but he recovered in time to be passed fit to play.

Andy Farrell’s men were edged 30-24 by France in round two, but could still claim the title with wins this week and next and welcome back captain Johnny Sexton at fly-half to help them do it. Prop Cian Healy makes his first start of this year’s tournament while Hugo Keenan, Andrew Conway, Bundee Aki and James Ryan also return.

Follow all the latest updates and analysis from Twickenham:

England Ireland - Six Nations 2022 latest updates

FULL-TIME! Ireland beat 14-man England 32-15 and head into Super Saturday with their Six Nations title hopes alive

73’ - TRY! Ireland break England’s resistance as Jack Conan crashes over (15-25)

65’ - PENALTY! Freddie Steward denied a length-of-the-field try as Sexton kicks a penalty for England offside (15-18)

60’ - PENALTY! More brilliant scrummaging by England’s front row to win a score-levelling penalty (15-15)

37’ - TRY! Hugo Keenan barrels over after quick thinking from Jamison Gibson-Park (6-15)

5’ - TRY! James Lowe blazes clear down the left for opening Ireland try (0-8)

2’ - RED CARD! Charlie Ewels sent off for England after just 82 seconds (0-3)

Jack Conan’s decisive score

18:41 , Harry Latham-Coyle

TRY!



England's resistance is broken but it is so clinical from Ireland. Jack Conan runs the right line and gets over.#ITVRugby pic.twitter.com/zD7xF3b1dn — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) March 12, 2022

FT: England 15-32 Ireland

18:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A bonus point win for Ireland, but that does not at all tell the story of a game that 14-man England were right in until the final ten minutes. Having lose Charlie Ewels to a red card inside 90 seconds, Eddie Jones might have feared the worst, but his young side showed remarkable fight, character and intensity and Twickenham was daring to dream of an unlikely home triumph.

But eventually, as you felt it always would, the Irish pressure told. Late scores from Jack Conan and Finlay Bealham off the bench secure a full five points - and if England can spoil the Paris party against France next week, Ireland will be ready to capitalise.

FULL TIME! ENGLAND 15-32 IRELAND

18:36 , Harry Latham-Coyle

(Getty Images)

England 15-32 Ireland, 80 minutes

18:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The throw drifts off-line. Ireland scrum. Johnny Sexton is replaced, with Ireland’s job done and the clock red.

England 15-32 Ireland, 79 minutes

18:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A penalty to England in the Irish half. This would have been put towards the posts had it come earlier than about ten minutes ago, but now for the corner looks Marcus Smith.

Jamie Blamire’s first job will be to throw the lieneout, while George Ford is also on, replacing Freddie Steward. Marcus Smith is, ostensibly, England’s full-back for the final 30 seconds...

TRY! England 15-32 IRELAND (Finlay Bealham, 77 minutes)

18:31 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That seals it! Ireland’s muscular maul sucks in England’s depleted forward unit, James Lowe arrives off his wing to create more close-in fissures and condense England further, and Finlay Bealham is, just about, able to squeeze the ball to the deck with a healthy helping hand from a couple of Irish forward mates.

That’s the bonus point for Ireland, too. Crikey have they had to work for it, but they will remain alive in the Six Nations title race. Johnny Sexton converts.

England 15-25 Ireland, 75 minutes

18:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That’s just dropped the English heads. Having fought so hard for so long they are, for the first time, really, guilty of being a little lazy at a ruck, failing to promptly vacate the space. Penalty to Ireland, and Johnny Sexton hits the left corner.

TRY! England 15-25 IRELAND (Jack Conan try, 73 minutes)

18:27 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Finally, the pressure tells! England never quite get their defensive shape right as Ireland play out the back. Hugo Keenan pumps a dummy, sending an English defender out of the picture after rushing from the defensive line, and then the ball is worked out to Andrew Conway.

He is swarmed as he dashes for the corner, but Conway wisely weaves inwards to regenerate the ball. Conor Murray’s service is sharp, Jack Conan’s line ideal, and with Johnny Sexton’s conversion that should be more than enough for the visitors.

England 15-18 Ireland, 71 minutes

18:26 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Elliot Daly replaces Joe Marchant, who has defended well for England. Daly is straight into service as Ireland work their patterns.

James Lowe’s ankle is clung on to by Freddie Steward, snatching the shoelaces to prevent Lowe beating him down the left touchline.

England 15-18 Ireland, 69 minutes

18:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Away strides Caelan Doris but Conor Murray can’t cling on to his offload! A nice inside ball puts the Ireland number eight through a gaping hole and he shows his speed, galloping away. Ben Youngs puts his foot down to haul him back, and Murray can’t grasp Doris’ fling with a chance of crossing by the posts.

Frustration for Ireland. Marcus Smith might have snared Murray but that’s another opportunity gone.

England 15-18 Ireland, 68 minutes

18:23 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Out on the full! Andrew Conway skews his kick straight out after Hugo Keenan had passed the ball into the Ireland 22 and England will have a lineout in advanced territory...

But Ireland steal it! A vital aerial intervention from Tadhg Beirne’s right paw.

Conor Murray is on for Jamison Gibson-Park

England 15-18 Ireland, 67 minutes

18:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Changes for both sides. Robbie Henshaw and Jack Conan are on for Ireland, with Bundee Aki and Peter O’Mahony off, while England have sent for Joe Marler and Joe Launchbury - Alex Dombrandt and the outstanding Ellis Genge are the players replaced.

PENALTY! England 15-18 IRELAND (Johnny Sexton penalty, 66 minutes)

18:19 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Easy does it from the Ireland captain.

England 15-15 Ireland, 65 minutes

18:19 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Maro Itoje has been rather sly, grasping the forearm of Jamison Gibson-Park deep in the bowels of a ruck, but Marius Jonker says there is nothing “clear and obvious”, Mathieu Raynal concludes it is “just a penalty”, and Johnny Sexton will nudge one at the posts to put Ireland back in front.

England 15-15 Ireland, 64 minutes

18:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Freddie Steward intercepts and has the freedom of Twickenham....

But Mathieu Raynal was playing advantage! Unbeknownst to much of the Twickenham crowd, Raynal had spotted an offside English player in the previous phase and Steward’s pluck is futile.

Raynal also wants to check a “potential cynical infringement” at a ruck. TMO Marius Jonker is again consulted...

England 15-15 Ireland, 63 minutes

18:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That one Andrew Conway meant! A second 50:22 of the evening for the Ireland winger, and it’s pinpoint and perfect, preying on space left by the absent Freddie Steward after the full-back is clattered after kicking. Ireland lineout five metres out from the English line.

England 15-15 Ireland, 62 minutes

18:13 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England are on another level of intensity to Ireland. Every collision is being won by the home side, spurred on by the repeated roars of the home crowd. Ireland are driven into touch after collecting the latest box kick from Ben Youngs.

PENALTY! ENGLAND 15-15 Ireland (Marcus Smith penalty, 61 minutes)

18:12 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Simple as you like for Marcus Smith. 14-man England are level.

England 12-15 Ireland, 60 minutes

18:11 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Penalty to England! Dave Kilycone is deemed the cause of the latest collapse and Johnny Sexton is called over for a chat. Just a warning, for now, but Ireland will have to buck their ideas up at scrum-time, particularly.

This should be three more to Marcus Smith’s tally.

England 12-15 Ireland, 59 minutes

18:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Dave Kilcoyne and Rob Herring are on in the Irish front row as Andy Farrell looks for greater scrum security. Another reset.

England 12-15 Ireland, 58 minutes

18:09 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Reset. That just quietens the crowd a touch, but England will again fancy their chances at the scrum.

England 12-15 Ireland, 57 minutes

18:08 , Harry Latham-Coyle

More roaring from the home fans, who are loud! Marcus Smith sends one for the heavens and Hugo Keenan loses control of the ball as Freddie Steward takes him just beneath the shoulders. England scrum, 25 metres out, just right of centre.

England 12-15 Ireland, 56 minutes

18:07 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Another penalty against Ireland at the lineout - that’s 13 against the visitors now, I think. Will Mathieu Raynal begin to lose patience?

England 12-15 Ireland, 54 minutes

18:06 , Harry Latham-Coyle

What noise! England win the ball back on the left touchline in the air and then Maro Itoje stomps after a box kick from Ben Youngs, demolishing Johnny Sexton.

England don’t quite make it count, and concede a penalty soon after, with Caelan Doris doing excellent work at a breakdown. But Twickenham is properly up for this contest.

PENALTY! ENGLAND 12-15 Ireland (Marcus Smith penalty, 53 minutes)

18:04 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The flamethrowers blow their assent - it’s true from Marcus Smith.

England 9-15 Ireland, 51 minutes

18:03 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Penalty to England, and Twickenham roars! Jamie George punches the air as if he’s scored as Freddie Stewards firm hit and Joe Marchant’s jackal draws England a holding on penalty. Marcus Smith will have another go at the posts, but not before Ben Youngs replaces Harry Randall.

England 9-15 Ireland, 50 minutes

18:02 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England remain in the ascendancy at scrum time. On this occasion, Cian Healy is picked out for the infringement. The English front row has been properly dominant so far.

England 9-15 Ireland, 49 minutes

18:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

More unsteadiness at the set-piece, and Ellis Genge and Tadhg Furlong are called into the headmaster’s office for a talking to. Mathieu Raynal tells the props what he wants. Back down they will pack.

England 9-15 Ireland, 48 minutes

17:59 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Another chance gone for Ireland. A lineout free kick is, as is the order of the day, quick tapped and Tadhg Furlong is soon rumbling into space from the second phase, but his offload in the vague direction of a supporting Bundee Aki travels forward as Furlong is up-ended. England scrum.

England 9-15 Ireland, 47 minutes

17:58 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A 50:22! That is quite something from Andrew Conway, who produces a wry smile - I’m not quite sure that was entirely deliberate.

His kick along the right touchline would have been excellent regardless, but a friendly right-ward hop sends it over the touchline before Freddie Steward can hustle across and it will be Irish lineout ball inside the England 22.

England 9-15 Ireland, 46 minutes

17:56 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ireland really aren’t happy with the way Mathieu Raynal is refereeing the scrum. Tadhg Furlong asked for the French official to give the front rows more time towards the end of the first half, but this time it is the Ireland 1, 2, 3 who are over-eager, pushing too early and penalised.

England 9-15 Ireland, 45 minutes

17:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Somehow Ireland fail to score! After several phases Tadhg Beirne is nicely put into a half-hole, and the second row gets his arms free...

Only for his pass to be knocked on by Iain Henderson all of four metres out with only Harry Randall providing any kind of opposition in front of him.

England 9-15 Ireland, 44 minutes

17:54 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England are pinged for holding on and Jamison Gibson-Park wants to remain up-tempo. He taps and has support from Johnny Sexton. Ireland five metres out.

England 9-15 Ireland, 43 minutes

17:53 , Harry Latham-Coyle

But Lowe forces an ill-advised offload and Max Malins burgles the ball.

England 9-15 Ireland, 42 minutes

17:52 , Harry Latham-Coyle

James Lowe bursts away! Out of nowhere the Ireland wing canters free from beside an English ruck to switch territory. Ireland play inside the England half and begin to purr.

England 9-15 Ireland, 41 minutes

17:52 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England win the ball soon after kick-off and they have a chance straight away! Alex Dombrandt carries in a forthright manner and then it is over to the backs, but Max Malins hurries an inaccurate pass, and it ends up on the hop in Irish hands.

Back underway!

17:51 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The second half has begun.

A halftime switch

17:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A halftime change for England - Will Stuart is on, which means Kyle Sinckler will not be re-emerging.

England down two starting forwards

17:49 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England have lost Tom Curry, too, of course, while Iain Henderson was pressed into duty early on after James Ryan took that bang to the head. Can England keep clinging on to this game? Ireland have been frenetic at times, but surely they’ll make the numerical advantage count more regularly in this second half?

A piece of unwanted history for Charlie Ewels

17:44 , Harry Latham-Coyle

2 - Charlie Ewels' 2nd minute red card is the earliest in a #GuinnessSixNations match; the three earliest red cards in the Championship since 2000 have all come in the last two editions in matches involving Ireland (Peter O'Mahony in 2021, Hame Faiva in 2022). Bath. https://t.co/gsGb4mlDNE — OptaJonny (@OptaJonny) March 12, 2022

The second Irish try

17:43 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Here is the second Ireland score. Sharp work from Jamison Gibson-Park after England had infringed and Hugo Keenan went over.

TRY!



Quick thinking from Gibson-Park who feeds Keenan to squirm over and put Ireland in control at the break.#ITVRugby pic.twitter.com/XZaANeRW3b — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) March 12, 2022

HALF TIME: ENGLAND 9-15 IRELAND

17:41 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Well, Charlie Ewels’ memories of today won’t fill much of his autobiography. The England second row spent just 82 seconds on the pitch before being given his marching orders by Mathieu Raynal, with Ewels paying for his upright technique in tackling James Ryan, a head-on-head collision resulting in a red card. It was accidental, of course, but they are the rules.

When James Lowe finished off a lovely Ireland try down the left soon after, it felt like it might turn into a romp, but England have fought back into it. They’ve been aggressive and niggly in all facets, and the scrum has been dominant, with Ellis Genge bristling.

But a second Irish try arrived before half-time and 78-and-a-half minutes is an awfully long time to defend with only 14 players. Ireland will be confident they can make their advantage count after the resumption.

Charlie Ewels is sent off by Mathieu Raynal (AFP via Getty Images)

HALF TIME: ENGLAND 9-15 IRELAND

17:36 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ireland have the lead at the break. #ENGvIRE pic.twitter.com/xf3hqASa1a — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) March 12, 2022

PENALTY! ENGLAND 9-15 Ireland (Marcus Smith penalty, 40 minutes)

17:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

He does, it is, and off the two players go, England traipsing, Ireland full of energy.

England 6-15 Ireland, 39 minutes

17:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

What work from Jack Nowell! It’s a perfect restart from England, and Andrew Conway is on his heels as an onrushing Nowell snatches it from him in the air.

England attack with clever flourishes, including a nice delayed connection between great Harlequins mates Marcus Smith and Alex Dombrandt, and some Irish misdeeds on the floor are penalised. Marcus Smith will, you’d think, pop this through from bang in front and that’ll be that for the first 40 minutes...

TRY! England 6-15 IRELAND (Hugo Keenan try, 37 minutes)

17:31 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ireland play quickly twice and have a second try! They are first awarded a free kick at the lineout, which Iain Henderson taps and rumbles, brought to floor five out. Ellis Genge ends an Irish carrier with a chiropractic hit to the ribs, but England are then offside two phases later.

Jamison Gibson-Park spots the opportunity to the right, wastes little time tapping and Hugo Keenan takes the space on offer to score between English bodies clutching at him. Johnny Sexton converts.

England 6-8 Ireland, 35 minutes

17:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Itoje now connects high on Garry Ringrose as he shuts down the edge, and that’ll be penalty advantage for Ireland. Dan Sheehan nearly puts Max Malins in difficulty with a shimmy, but English hands get to the ball on the floor so back Mathieu Raynal will bring Ireland for their penalty.

No further sanction required, but Itoje did snare Ringrose over the shoulder as the centre stepped. Ireland return to the England 22.

England 6-8 Ireland, 34 minutes

17:28 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ireland chase hard after the restart and nearly engulf Maro Itoje, but the England second row, playing without his scrum cap, intriguingly, gets to ground.

Harry Randall’s boxed clearance is a good’un, but Jack Nowell stumbles over a retreating Irish player and Hugo Keenan claims. Ireland’s attempt grubber through is blocked over the touchline.

PENALTY! ENGLAND 6-8 Ireland (Marcus Smith penalty, 33 minutes)

17:27 , Harry Latham-Coyle

No mistake on this occasion from the England fly-half. Improbably, England trail by just two points.

England 3-8 Ireland, 32 minutes

17:26 , Harry Latham-Coyle

After TMO Marius Jonker clarifies where, precisely, the mark is, England opt to switch kickers - Henry Slade was lining up the longer range effort but hands the tee back to Marcus Smith, the more regular performer of kicking duties.

England 3-8 Ireland, 30 minutes

17:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ireland claim the 22 drop-out as it skews short, with Andrew Conway displaying his aerial nous. Open acreage appears in front of Garry Ringrose after an offload from Bundee Aki, but England, seemingly short of numbers, have defended that well, and he is forced to kick...

And Johnny Sexton hares after it from an offside position. Penalty to England, which is kickable.

Missed penalty! England 3-8 Ireland, 30 minutes

17:24 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Smith fades his effort to the right.

England 3-8 Ireland, 29 minutes

17:23 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Another set-piece penalty against Ireland - Iain Henderson, who is on for the remainder after James Ryan’s failed HIA, is thrown across the lineout. Marcus Smith will go for the posts from 15 metres in, 35 metres out.

England 3-8 Ireland, 27 minutes

17:22 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A third scrum penalty for England. Tadhg Furlong is again asked to waltz backwards by his burly dance partner Ellis Genge, who is really on top.

England 3-8 Ireland, 26 minutes

17:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Mathieu Raynal has a word with both captains as there is a pause for an injury. There’s a suspicion of illegal Irish involvement in the air as England take the lineout, but Raynal is happy for play to continue as Harry Randall drives a box kick to about 30 metres out.

England then get their hands to the ball and Ireland fumble in trying to maul.

England 3-8 Ireland, 25 minutes

17:19 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Gas from Hugo Keenan, squaring up Freddie Steward and then accelerating to his outside to get away from his opposite number. He then produces a miraculous offload as Jack Nowell barrels into him.

Johnny Sexton chips ahead, and the bounce of the ball is nasty. Garry Ringrose picks up with remarkable ease, but he has to slide and is eventually forced over the touchline seven metres from the English line.

England 3-8 Ireland, 24 minutes

17:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

But having lost Charlie Ewels it is short of puff, and England go nowhere. Ireland then claw the ball back their way as England try to play away, and hoof the ball upfield.

England 3-8 Ireland, 23 minutes

17:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Twickenham approves of the decision to go for the corner. Henry Slade puts his forwards five metres out. “HEAVE!” is the cry.

England 3-8 Ireland, 22 minutes

17:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The two sides trade punts and England maul at the lineout that comes from the exchange. It makes ten metres, crossing halfway, and then is halted.

Marcus Smith lifts a lovely miss ball over the top to jack Nowell, who biffs a tackler back. To the other side, Joe Marchant arcing delightfully into space outside Cian Healy and then passing on. It looked forward, but on England go.

And Ireland are offside...but England can’t make anything of the advantage despite a devilish stabbed kick through. Back for the penalty ten metres out near the right touchline.

England 3-8 Ireland, 20 minutes

17:13 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That was slightly high from Sinckler, but Beirne dropped his height late on, so it requires no further intervention from Marius Jonker, the TMO, who has had a breathless start.

Ireland drive early at the scrum, and Dan Sheehan is picked out for removing the now required “brake foot” from in front of him - a change to scrummaging set-up that was made before this tournament to hopefully protect hookers on engagement.

England 3-8 Ireland, 19 minutes

17:11 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England lift two jumpers at the lineout but fail to disrupt Irish possession, and James Lowe is soon making another run down the left. But England are up in the faces of the Irish pod as they try to play at the line, and Tadhg Beirne falls into the tackle of Kyle Sinckler, who dislodges the ball.

PENALTY! ENGLAND 3-8 Ireland (Marcus Smith penalty, 18 minutes)

17:09 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A brush back of the hair, a steadying sway, and Marcus Smith puts it between the upright. England on the board after a disastrous opening quarter.

England 0-8 Ireland, 17 minutes

17:08 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England are certainly on top at scrum time - that’s another munching from Ellis Genge! Tadhg Furlong again fails to anchor against the loosehead’s drive, and Genge looks properly, properly pumped as Mathieu Raynal awards England a penalty. Marcus Smith will attempt to narrow the deficit.

England 0-8 Ireland, 16 minutes

17:07 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And an immediate chance to see as Ireland knock on after the England lineout. For now, it is Jack Nowell on the openside, Alex Dombrandt the blind and Sam Simmonds at eight.

England 0-8 Ireland, 15 minutes

17:06 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Tom Curry is limping badly, and drops to the floor as the medics attend to him. He’s favouring an ankle, or possibly a knee, and that’ll be that for his afternoon.

Murphy’s Law for England as they lose a second starting forward inside 15 minutes. Alex Dombrandt is sent for - we’ll see how England set up hence in the back row.

England 0-8 Ireland, 14 minutes

17:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ireland close the gap at the lineout and concede a free kick. Marcus Smith’s spiral bomb is well judged by Hugo Keenan, and Tom Curry is soon limping away from a collision.

Ireland attack the edge again, but James Lowe is chopped down eventually and Joe Marchant gets over the ball superbly to draw a holding on penalty.

England 0-8 Ireland, 13 minutes

17:03 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Jack Nowell lends his weight to the English scrum as a makeshift blindside flanker, and his presence makes a difference - Ellis Genge forces Tadhg Furlong to retreat and eventually draws the penalty.

NO TRY! England 0-8 Ireland, 12 minutes

17:02 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Knock on from Ringrose! Brilliant spoiling from Itoje, using a ong arm reaching over a ruck to snare Ringrose’s wrist and force the ball free. Try chalked off.

Try? England 0-8 Ireland,, 12 minutes

17:01 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The ball was swept out ot the left after an intercepting Henry Slade knocked on after colliding with Tadhg Furlong, allowing Caelan Doris to bash his way over. There are a couple of things to check - a knock-on from Garry Ringrose at the base of a ruck with Maro Itoje’s arms reaching through a ruck, and then if Furlong’s challenge on Slade was legal...

Try? Ireland are over in the left corner again but this will need checking...

17:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England 0-8 Ireland, 11 minutes

16:59 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Clever lineout play from Ireland and Marcus Smith is caught off guard, offside in midfield. Ireland collect all too easy metres regardless, with Hugo Keenan rushing through a great chasm.

Onwards Ireland go, a pass through the hands of Josh van der Flier as a chance appears, but Dan Sheehan regathers momentum with a powerful carry.

England 0-8 Ireland, 9 minutes

16:58 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The first scrummaging exchanges between Wales and England here two weeks ago were like an impressionist’s easel, all ugly clashed colours and inaccuracy. Mathieu Raynal resets the first scrum, unhappy with its stability, and then Ellis Genge is deemed to have collapsed under pressure from Tadhg Furlong.

England 0-8 Ireland, 8 minutes

16:56 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Up in the air for a first time in anger goes Freddie Steward, imperiously claiming a high ball. Ireland then strip the ball in the tackle, and are allowed to play on despite an apparent maul that comes to floor with English bodies around the ball. They are told to release.

Ireland mishandle on the left and England will set a scrum eight metres or so inside the Irish half, just in from the 15-metre line.

TRY! England 0-8 IRELAND (James Lowe try, 6 minutes)

16:53 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And Ireland strike! There’s so much space on the edge of the English defence as Ireland play width with a player advantage. Jamison-Gibson Park puts Dan Sheehan into a hole, and the hooker’s infield pass allows Josh van der Flier to stride forth.

James Lowe is unmarked as van der Flier draws the final defender, and Max Malins can’t get across on the cover as Lowe canters for the corner. Courtney Lawes asks for a forward pass check, but the officials are satisfied.

Johnny Sexton’s missed conversion is about the only thing that hasn’t gone right for Ireland so far.

England 0-3 Ireland, 4 minutes

16:52 , Harry Latham-Coyle

How do England set themselves now? Courtney Lawes will have to go into the second row, something he hasn’t done too often of late.

That’s lively from Harry Randall! England win a penalty on halfway and the scrum-half is off like a shot, tapping and going and threatening to put a teammate in on the right. But it all goes awry and Ireland have it back.

PENALTY! England 0-3 IRELAND (Johnny Sexton penalty, 3 minutes)

16:51 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Twickenham is not happy, and voices their displeasure as Johnny Sexton prepares to strike the opening penalty, booing and whistling. Sexton ignores them. Ireland three up on the scoreboard, one up on the pitch.

RED CARD! Charlie Ewels is sent off! England 0-0 Ireland, 2 minutes

16:48 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England 0-0 Ireland, 2 minutes

16:48 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It is an upright Charlie Ewels who has caused the injury, his head colliding with that of Ryan. This could be red...

England 0-0 Ireland, 2 minutes

16:47 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s a head injury for James Ryan, who does not look particularly well. He’s helped off by two medics as Iain Henderson comes on - and TMO Marius Jonker wants to check how the injury was caused...

England 0-0 Ireland, 1 minute

16:46 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Harry Randall clears with a box kick but keeps it infield even from within his 22. Ireland immediately make metres down the left.

That’s excellent from Randall, snaring a looping player behind the gainline as Ireland attempt to work something intricate. James Ryan has taken a bang and remains down as England steal the ball.

Here we go...

16:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Johnny Sexton will kick things off...

Match Officials

16:44 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Mathieu Raynal is the referee this evening, with Marius Jonker the TMO. It could be a busy afternoon for both - this might be a bit scrappy.

God Save the Queen

16:43 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A pitch invader threatens to disrupt “God Save the Queen”, but he is hauled off by security as Maro Itoje gives it some welly. England look up for it.

Ireland’s Call

16:41 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Plenty of accompaniment from the stands for “Ireland’s Call”, sung well by the Irish players.

Solidarity with Ukraine

16:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The two sets of players stand and applaud with Twickenham as a message in support of Ukraine is shown on the big screen.

Followed by England

16:39 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And Twickenham erupts as Courtney Lawes leads the hosts out.

Ireland arrive

16:37 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Quite the roar from the Irish accented spectators as their team make the way out of the tunnel.

Fireworks and flames

16:37 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Plumes of white smoke fill the Twickenham air after the first blast of the now commonplace fireworks and flames at the side of the pitch. The stadium is bouncing.

England vs Ireland

16:33 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The final countdown!



We're all set at Twickenham 🌹☘️#ENGvIRE pic.twitter.com/qtjm3IADv2 — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) March 12, 2022

Kick-off nears

16:32 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s a gorgeous evening at Twickenham, a bright setting sun just dipping beneath the top of the stands as the two sides depart back down the tunnel. This could be a cracker. Plenty of Irish shirts and scarves about.

England vs Ireland

16:29 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Team News - Ireland

16:26 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Andy Farrell makes a clutch of intriguing selection decisions to his Ireland side. Peter O’Mahony’s place in the back row seems sensible given his lineout and breakdown prowess, and his character should suit a game like this. Both Cian Healy and Dave Kilcyone were contenders to start after injury to Andrew Porter but it is the former who gets the nod.

Johnny Sexton is back in the starting side for the first time since Round One having confirmed his intention to play until the World Cup with a contract extension this week, while Bundee Aki has edged out Robbie Henshaw for the starting shirt outside the Ireland captain. James Lowe similarly pips Mack Hansen in another tight call on the wing with Andrew Conway back in.

It’s another experienced Irish bench - in Iain Henderson, Jack Conan, Conor Murray and Henshaw, it contains four members of last summer’s Lions squad. Strength in depth.

Ireland XV: Healy, Sheehan, Furlong; Beirne, Ryan; O’Mahony, van der Flier, Doris; Gibson-Park, Sexton; Lowe, Aki, Ringrose, Conway; Keenan.

Replacements: Herring, Kilcoyne, Bealham, Henderson, Conan; Murray, Carbery, Henshaw.

Team News - England

16:22 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s been another disrupted England week with as many as four potentially first-choice players in the pack hampered to some degree. Kyle Sinckler’s troublesome back eased sufficiently for him to prove his fitness on Thursday and Friday, Tom Curry has cleared concussion protocols and Maro Itoje has overcome a bout of sickness – they all start.

Alex Dombrandt, however, is short of training time and thus drops to the bench, with Sam Simmonds in the number eight shirt. Luke Cowan-Dickie’s injury is a longer-term concern; Jamie George starts at hooker.

Eddie Jones returns to the midfield that started against Italy, with Joe Marchant into the side in place of Elliot Daly and Harry Randall retaining his place, while the hosts’ bench includes Joe Launchbury for the first time since the end of 2020.

England XV: Genge, George, Sinckler; Itoje, Ewels; Lawes, Curry, Dombrandt; Randall, Smith; Nowell, Slade, Marchant, Malins; Steward.

Replacements: Blamire, Marler, Stuart, Launchbury, Dombrandt; Youngs, Ford, Daly.

Team news...

16:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Let’s take a closer look at the two sides...

England vs Ireland preview

16:14 , Harry Latham-Coyle

‘New England’ face ultimate test of improvement against Ireland

On to England vs Ireland

16:14 , Harry Latham-Coyle

We’ll have plenty more reaction to Scotland’s win this evening and tomorrow, but the second game of the day is swiftly approaching - and it’s big...

The bonus point score

16:12 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A clever little play from Scotland to attack a close-in space, and a delicate little shimmy, shake and pass from Finn Russell to put Darcy Graham in:

TRY!



Darcy Graham dances his way through for the bonus point.#ITVRugby pic.twitter.com/IvumieXWUj — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) March 12, 2022

F/T: Italy 22-33 Scotland

16:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A thoroughly enjoyable game, that, very different to last night’s defensive battle in Cardiff but no less engrossing. Italy showed a load of character and arguably deserved at least a point. It’s tough to know how to assess the Scotland performance. Gregor Townsend’s side relied on scraps more than they might have thought they were going to before kick-off, but a bonus point win should boost the confidence a bit ahead of a final weekend trip to Dublin.

FULL TIME! ITALY 22-33 SCOTLAND

16:07 , Harry Latham-Coyle

(AFP via Getty Images)

