Ben Duckett playing a pull shot - England vs Ireland: live score and latest updates from day 2 at Lord's - REUTERS/ANDREW COULDRIDGE

10:34 AM

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Stuart Broad talks to Sky Sports

Taking early wickets was so important. We know that when you get a bit of cloud at Lord’s you have to strike, but when the sun came out it felt like the pitch got a bit slower and the ball a bit softer. Setting the tone was a big thing for me, especially with a relatively inexperienced bowling attack. We had a really good first two hours. I love bowling at the Pavilion End [usually Jimmy Anderson’s end]. I find a good rhythm at both ends, but there’s something about the Pavilion End – you feel like you can bring the stumps into play a lot more. Playing for Notts earlier in the season gave me the chance to compete in Division One but also work on a few things – I’ve been trying to move the ball away from the bat more than I have in recent years. As a player I have a philosophy that I have to continuously improve; I need to have something that I’m working on in training to get me excited. The body feels fantastic, I felt in great rhythm. I’m someone who wants to play more than bowl in the nets.

Stuart Broad demonstrates the difference in grip and aim for his outswinger and inswinger deliveries 🏏👇 pic.twitter.com/sc2CU8P4Sn — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 2, 2023

10:16 AM

Good morning

Welcome to Telegraph Sport’s live, over-by-over coverage of day two at Lord’s. England will resume on 152/1, just 20 runs behind Ireland after a predictably dominant performance on the first day. Look, we know how this story ends, but that never stopped us watching the new James Bond. The interest lies not in whether England will win, but how they will do so.

Stuart Broad has already muddied the selection for the first Ashes Test by taking a five-for yesterday, and now it’s the turn of the batsmen. The top seven all know they will be playing against Australia at Edgbaston on 16 June, barring injury, so they can bat with total freedom. This makes them exceedingly dangerous. Never mind troubling the scorers; you’d fancy at least one of them to trouble the Lord’s engravers today.

In the past we’d have described this as a great opportunity for the batsmen to massage their averages, but this England team don’t think like that. It’s a chance to have fun, to feel bat on ball and, most importantly, to get back in the Bazball groove ahead of the ultimate Test of the new-age philosophy that has made the last 12 months so glorious.

First up are Ben Duckett, who breezed to 60 not out from 71 balls last night, and Ollie Pope (29 from 35). Ireland missed Josh Little, who is unavailable due to the small matter of playing in the IPL final the other day, and struggled to cope with the pressure applied by England’s batters. No shame in that – it’s happened to some of the best attacks in the world in the past 12 months.

Ireland are learning the hard way. In Test cricket, as the England players know from past experience, it’s the only way.