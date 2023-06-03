England vs Ireland live: Score and latest updates from day three of the Test match

England captain Ben Stokes bowls in the middle watched by bowling coach David Saker ahead of day three of the LV= Insurance Test Match between England and Ireland at Lord's Cricket Ground on June 03, 2023 in London, England - Getty Images/Gareth Copley

11:04 AM

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

OVER 27: IRE 99/3 (Tector 33, Tucker 22)

A leg-bye off the first ball of the day gets Ireland underway for the day. Tector needs to be careful shuffling across his stumps. Tucker gets his first run of the day tucking the ball into the deep on the leg-side for a single. The rest of the over are dot balls. A couple of runs off the first over of the day for Ireland but the visitors still trail by 253 runs.

10:59 AM

Play nearly underway

The players are out onto the outfield at Lord’s ready for the start of day three. England likely to need just six wickets to win this test match. Matthew Potts to open the bowling.

10:57 AM

The thoughts of former Ireland wicket-keeper Niall O'Brien on the BBC

“All of the focus now from Ireland will be on the white-ball game for the World Cup qualifiers.

“I suppose it’s a case of just muddling through in terms of red-ball cricket, whether the domestic competition will return in Ireland. But even then, it’s about whether that would be a good enough standard.”

10:54 AM

Mark Butcher talking on Sky Sports

“England have absolute confidence in their method. They are picking players that live dangerously, who go out there and entertain.

“The one difficulty for guys in press boxes now is that it is very difficult to turn round and say they are wrong or question tactics. It has been incredible, so sit back and enjoy the ride!”

10:48 AM

McCollum unlikely to bat for Ireland today

Ireland opener James McCollum unlikely to bat today after injuring ankle yesterday - Michael Steele/Getty Images Europe

Ireland opener James McCollum is deemed “unlikely” to take any further part in this Lord’s Test after twisting his right ankle.

McCollum underwent an assessment and imaging at a nearby orthopaedic hospital on Friday night.

X-rays revealed no fracture but he is currently in a boot and on crutches while awaiting results from an MRI which is set to show ligament damage.

This means England are likely to only need six wickets today instead of seven.

10:45 AM

Onto the Honours Board

Ollie Pope and Ben Duckett got their names on the Honours Board in the home dressing room for the first time

10:40 AM

Record-breaking day for England

A rundown of some of the records from yesterday’s play:

Joe Root was the second Englishman to reach 11,000 test runs

Ben Duckett scored the fastest test 150 in a test at Lord’s and the first player since 1924 to score 100 runs before lunch in a test at Lord’s

Ollie Pope’s 205 was the fastest double century by anyone in a test in England

10:32 AM

The thoughts of double centurion Ollie Pope

"Very special feeling!" 🤩



Double centurion Ollie Pope is delighted with his "special" innings on day 2 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/uoX4Nc8g5y — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 3, 2023

It was a memorable day for England vice-captain Ollie Pope, who scored the fastest double century at Lord’s. He has been speaking to Sky Sports this morning to reflect on an unforgettable day for the Surrey batsman.

Story continues

10:28 AM

Duckett- last twelve months have been a whirlwind

After scoring 182 yesterday, Ben Duckett spoke to the BBC and admitted this time last year he wasn’t sure whether he would play test cricket again.

“It’s been a crazy six months and to start the summer making a century at Lord’s was something I dreamt of as a kid. Even 12 months ago I thought I’d never play Test cricket for England again. With other captains I probably wouldn’t have.

“But Stokesy and Baz (Brendon McCullum) wanted me to open the batting and play the way I’ve played throughout my career so a lot of thanks to them.”

10:25 AM

Players arrive for day three

Both sets of players arriving for day three at Lord’s. That must be an incredibly special feeling walking into the Home of Cricket. Some questionable new headwear for England. Not a great look!

10:22 AM

Lord's to undergo further re-development

Lord's is set for further re-development in the coming years - Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Lord’s is set for further refurbishment in the coming years, which Telegraph Sport has exclusively revealed. Read more from Will Macpherson here.

10:16 AM

Lord's awaits day three

England will be hoping to wrap up victory early on day three. Could Josh Tongue get his name on the honours board in his debut test match. He already has three wickets so just two more needed to get himself on the famous Lord’s honours board.

10:11 AM

Duckett on fire, but big test ahead

Ben Duckett celebrates a hundred at Lord's on day two against Ireland - Andrew Couldridge/Action Images via Reuters

Ben Duckett put the Ireland attack to the sword yesterday and has played really well since his return to the test side last year. However, the Australian bowlers will pose a far greater test of his test credentials, according to Scyld Berry. For more from Scyld on the challenges ahead for Duckett, click here.

10:05 AM

England dominate again yesterday

After dominating Ireland on day one, England showed no mercy again yesterday thanks to brilliant batting from Ben Duckett (182) and Ollie Pope (205). Enjoy the highlights from day two.

09:59 AM

Good morning

England head into day three at Lord’s with a comprehensive victory over Ireland in their sights. After bowling Ireland out for 172 in the first innings, England piled on the runs yesterday. On a docile pitch and against a distinctly average bowling attack, Ollie Pope scored a magnificent double century, his first in test cricket and the fastest one at Lord’s. Since his move to number three, Pope averages just shy of 50. He was handily assisted by Ben Duckett, who was close to making it two double centurions on the day, scoring 182.

England could have batted on and on, but Ben Stokes decided England had enough runs and declared shortly after tea. After declaring on 524-4, Josh Tongue took his first three wickets in Test cricket to leave Ireland 97-3 at the end of day 2, still 255 runs behind. Tongue dismissed Peter Moor LBW with his first ball of the second innings to give him his first wicket in test cricket and followed that up with Andrew Balbirnie’s wicket a few balls later. He then had Paul Stirling caught behind. Ireland may have just six wickets remaining today, not seven, after James McCollum retired hurt. It remains unclear whether McCollum will bat today.

It has not been the biggest test for England ahead of the Ashes, which are just a couple of weeks away. However, Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum will be buoyed by the batting displays of Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope and the debut of Josh Tongue. England will be looking to wrap the game up early on day three and get some miles in the legs of the likes of Stuart Broad, Matty Potts, Jack Leach and Tongue. Ireland have a mountain to climb to even make England bat again. How long will Ireland last today?

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.