England complete 10-wicket win after Ireland offer up stubborn resistance — latest reaction

Josh Tongue celebrates his maiden Test five-wicket haul - Gareth Copley/Getty Images Europe

Debutant Josh Tongue claimed five wickets to help England beat Ireland inside three days at Lord’s, but only after a record 163-run partnership between tailenders Mark Adair and Andy McBrine.

Predictions before the third day started ranged from whether England would have victory wrapped up in this one-off Test by lunch or by the time the FA Cup final got under way at 3pm.

Ireland needed 255 runs to force Ben Stokes’ side to bat again and were without injured opener James McCollum, but Harry Tector (51) and Lorcan Tucker (44) ensured 118 runs were scored in the morning session for the loss of only three wickets.

Adair and McBrine then upped the ante after lunch, launching astonishing attacks on Stuart Broad and Jack Leach before Matthew Potts bounced out number nine Adair for a 76-ball 88 that included 12 fours and two sixes.

Tongue continued his fine debut by picking up his fifth scalp, that of Fionn Hand, before McBrine helped Ireland make it to tea in the lead, only to be stranded on 86 not out when last man Graham Hume was bowled by Broad to leave the tourists on 362 for nine.

It gave England a victory target of 11 and Zak Crawley needed only four balls to secure a 10-wicket success to make it 11 wins in 13 Tests in the ‘Bazball’ era under Stokes and Brendon McCullum, but the sternest examination of their aggressive brand of cricket will start on June 16 when the Ashes get under way.

Huge scores in quick time from Ben Duckett (182) and Ollie Pope (205) in England’s 524 for four declared raised the possibility a result may occur inside two days, but Ireland made it to the close on Friday evening on 97 for three.

With McCollum retired hurt, the onus was on Tector and wicketkeeper Tucker, who after an observant first three overs started to play his shots.

A skip down the wicket saw him crunch Potts away to the boundary for four and two more followed to bring up the half-century partnership with Tector.

It was Ireland’s first half-century stand of the Test but an England breakthrough followed when Stokes, after watching Potts go agonisingly close to a superb caught and bowled against Tucker, introduced Leach, who struck with his second ball.

Tucker missed his sweep shot and gloved onto his own stumps to walk off for a well-made 44 off 64 balls.

Ireland’s number four Tector was still there and after it took him 12 balls to add to his overnight 33, he got his first boundary of the morning by hitting Leach down the ground and further applause followed when he reached 50 with a scampered two.

Tector’s celebrations quickly ended when the very next ball he cut straight to Harry Brook at backward point to give Tongue a fortuitous fourth scalp to depart for 51.

Curtis Campher picked out Stokes at short fine leg next but more significant was the grimace on the face of England’s captain, who took the catch at chest height but hobbled to join the celebrations with all eyes on his troublesome left knee ahead of five Ashes Tests during the next two months.

There would be no early finish before lunch with Adair taking a shine to Joe Root, smashing two maximums to bring up Ireland’s 200. He then crunched three consecutive fours off Broad to register his fifty from 47 balls, reaching the milestone with a ramp shot over Jonny Bairstow.

McBrine brought up the hundred partnership off only 106 balls and recorded his half-century with a reverse sweep.

With Adair closing in on a maiden Test century, talk turned to whether he could beat Stokes’ 85-ball ton at Lord’s but Potts clinched the much-needed breakthrough.

Adair was bounced out after scoring 88 in a record 163-run partnership for Ireland in Test cricket.

Hand walked out with Ireland still needing 27 to avoid an innings defeat but he edged Tongue to Crawley at second slip to give the Worcestershire seamer his maiden five-wicket Test haul to put himself on the honours board at Lord’s.

Last man Hume remained unflustered and when he hit Root for back-to-back boundaries during the 83rd over, it meant England would bat again after tea.

McBrine was also denied a first Test hundred when Broad bowled Hume eight balls into the evening session, which ended during the first over of England’s chase after Crawley smashed three boundaries to clinch an emphatic win.

05:05 PM

England captain Ben Stokes on his knee to TMS

“Yeah, the catch? I just landed on it quite awkwardly. I bowled this morning in the warm-up for the first time in a couple of weeks so that was good, and I’m taking the positives. I wouldn’t have bowled in this match anyway, unless everyone else went down.

“I’m building myself up, bowling in the warm-up was a first step, I’m happy with it, so I’ll just keep building it up now before Edgbaston. I am definitely on course to bowl in the first Test.”

05:01 PM

Man of the Match Ollie Pope

"It's always special to come to Lord's" 😍



05:00 PM

England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow on TMS

“I’m good thanks, it was good to be back out there. The lads got a lot from it. It was a great batting performance and it was a very good thing to get overs in the bowlers’ legs leading in to the next few weeks.

“I’ve missed it! It was great. Being back at Lord’s is always special so I’m really happy. My leg feels fine, hopefully we go again in a couple of weeks. I’d have loved a bat but there were quite a few runs scored! And it’s about winning the game first and foremost. When it comes to it, Stokesy will bowl if needed.”

04:57 PM

Mark Butcher on Sky Sports

“Ireland were entirely outgunned but they showed some character and they have a couple of players there in Tucker and Tector who look like they are going to be fine players going forward.

“McBrine’s innings was fantastic and Adair, who had a shocker with the ball, came out and bristled with the bat. Ireland put a smile back on the faces of their supporters and showed they can play. They lack experience but have real heart, spirit and skill.”

04:54 PM

Here's a stat!

04:53 PM

Michael Vaughan on TMS

“The Stokes thing is clearly a problem because it’s been going on for months. He didn’t bowl in the IPL and he hasn’t bowled since.

“But he hasn’t batted either. He hasn’t faced a ball. He has taken one catch all Test match. His captaincy is excellent so he’s worth his weight in gold in that regard.

“But it’s the Ashes, it’s drama, and we usually do this. And over the course of the last year England have played a brand of cricket that we are all very excited about and we are all just desperate to see how the batting line-up goes against a formidable Australian bowling attack.”

04:52 PM

The thoughts of Sky Sports' Nasser Hussain

“I said before the Test that Ireland deserved respect because they bowled England out for 85 four years ago and England definitely respected them.

“I also said England needed to have an eye on the future with more difficult tasks ahead – the main event, The Ashes – and to get the pieces of the jigsaw in place.

“They have done that, while finding another talent in Tongue. The only thing is that the middle order of Stokes, Brook and Bairstow did not get time in the middle but I don’t think they will be that bothered. It was job done.”

04:51 PM

Sir Alastair Cook on TMS

“I think for this game Ben Stokes decided he was not going to bowl at all to see what England look like with a four-man attack.

“But a couple of times in the field he properly grimaced when he moved his knee sideward. That worries me and suggests his knee is not great.

“I wonder how bad it is? He won’t tell us now if you ask him.”

04:48 PM

Former England captain Michael Vaughan on TMS

“I would say England were excellent first two days, they were too powerful. I do have a bit of concern about the bowling if the pitches are this flat over the summer.

“Jack Leach clearly had an issue today. We’re not sure of what, but he is a huge cog in the attack so England definitely need four seam bowling options with the Tests coming so thick and fast.

“It is so important that Ben Stokes bowls and we saw that today. It’s not just the impact in terms of taking wickets, but it just allows the other three seamers to have more of a rest. Josh Tongue had that bit of extra pace today and it allowed him to just get a bit more out of the surface.

“For me, Mark Wood becomes more important by the minute for this England attack. I don’t think it favours England playing on really flat pitches. They just need a little something in the surface, not as drastic as we have seen in recent years, but a little bit to work with.

“They’ve got all that power in the batting but England’s senior pros in Broad and Anderson are the mainstay of this team, and they need a little spice in the pitch just to help them and Robinson out a bit more.”

04:45 PM

Former England opener Sir Alastair Cook on TMS

“England did just take their foot off the gas a little bit, which can happen when the game was done and dusted last night, pretty much. And Ireland deserve the credit. That partnership between Andy McBrine and Mark Adair was brilliant, it was a bit of a free hit, but they made the most of it.

“Ireland took a bit of criticism after the first day but they have thrown a few punches back. It was a very, very flat pitch and I wonder if Ben Stokes will rethink asking for that.

04:44 PM

Former England spinner Phil Tufnell on TMS

“I think England will be very happy with that. Runs for Ollie Pope and Ben Duckett, wickets for Stuart Broad and Josh Tongue.

“They may have wanted to get it done quicker, but there is a lot of confidence they can take from that.”

04:43 PM

Memorable day for Tongue

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 ENGLAND WIN! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



England seal the victory and it is a day Worcestershire seamer Josh Tongue will never forget as he got his first Test five-wicket haul on debut at Lord’s. And he wins his first test match.

04:42 PM

The winning moment

And just like that...



04:39 PM

England win by 10 wickets!

Crawley smashes the first ball of the innings for four. Only seven needed. He then cracks another one there for four. Just three needed. Will England get it done in the first over? Yes they will as Crawley smashes another four and that is the victory inside four balls of their second innings. It has taken longer than everyone imagined but a comfortable victory nonetheless.

04:35 PM

England come out to bat

Only 11 runs to get for England, but let’s be honest this game should have been done hours ago. Mark Adair, who scored 88, will open the bowling for Ireland. It is Duckett and Crawley to open for England.

04:27 PM

Wicket! Hume b Broad 14 Ireland 362 all out

That is the end of the innings. James McCollum will not be coming out to bat after getting injured yesterday. Andy McBrine is left stranded on 86 not out. Ireland have shown great character and grit to even make England bat again. Both McBrine and Mark Adair got into the 80’s but neither register their first Test centuries. Stuart Broad bowls Hume for the final wicket. England need 11 to win.

WICKET! ⚡



04:23 PM

OVER 86: IRE 358/8 (McBrine 86, Hume 10)

Matty Potts will start us off after tea. A couple of singles from the first over after tea.

04:19 PM

Play nearly back underway

The players are on their way back out. England need one more wicket but will have to bat again as Ireland lead by four runs.

04:12 PM

Sky Sports' Eoin Morgan on England

“I certainly got the impression for a period of time that they didn’t have a plan.

“It’s very rare while Ben Stokes has been captain over the last 12 months to have that thought.”

04:11 PM

Sky Sports' Eoin Morgan on Ireland taking a lead

“It was the loudest cheer of the whole Test!

“The crowd today have been treated to a show. Bear in mind they would have turned up this morning and thought ‘this might last only a couple of hours and then we’ll head off for the afternoon’.

“It’s always special, the Saturday of a Lord’s Test match and we’ve seen some pretty special batting!”

04:05 PM

Onto the famous Lord's Honours Board

A DEBUT TEST FIVE-WICKET HAUL!



04:03 PM

Special day for Tongue

YES TONGUEY!!!



04:00 PM

TEA: 85 OVERS- IRE 356/8

The players walk off for tea. There was some confusion as to when tea would be taken and the answer is now. After tea England will need to take one more wicket and will also have to come out to bat.

03:56 PM

Will Macpherson live from Lord's

That was the biggest cheer of the day, by some distance, as Ireland took the lead. It has been a huge show of character from Ireland since the loss of James McCollum to injury yesterday.

03:56 PM

OVER 84: IRE 356/8 (McBrine 85, Hume 9)

Ireland are into the lead by four runs.

03:50 PM

OVER 83: IRE 353/8 (McBrine 84, Hume 8)

Why is Joe Root bowling? Especially with a new ball? Hume has hit two fours off Root which means England will have to bat again.

England will have to bat again! 🏏



03:47 PM

OVER 82: IRE 345/8 (McBrine 84, Hume 0)

England have taken the new ball. Tea would normally be taken now but the extra half hour has been granted for England to try and wrap up the game. A couple of twos in that over for McBrine to move to 84.

03:41 PM

OVER 80: IRE 340/8 (McBrine 79, Hume 0)

Graham Hume has come out to join McBrine with England needing one more wicket to win.

03:36 PM

Wicket! Hand c Crawley b Tongue 7 IRE 340/8

Josh Tongue gets his maiden five-wicket haul in his first Test match. What a moment for the Worcestershire fast bowler. Hand is caught by Crawley and Tongue’s name goes onto the Lord’s Honours Board. England need one more wicket for victory.

WICKET! ⚡



03:29 PM

OVER 78: IRE 337/7 (McBrine 78, Hand 5)

Ireland are slowly edging towards making England bat again. England are close to getting their hands on a new ball and they will be glad to get rid off this old ball.

03:24 PM

OVER 77: IRE 336/7 (McBrine 78, Hand 4)

Andy McBrine now has his highest first-class score. Ireland are now 16 behind.

03:20 PM

OVER 76: IRE 334/7 (McBrine 77, Hand 3)

Just the one run from that Josh Tongue over. Ireland trail by 18 runs but England will have a new ball in four overs should they need it.

03:17 PM

OVER 75: IRE 333/7 (McBrine 76, Hand 3)

Maiden over for Potts. Ireland have scored quickly this afternoon and England have struggled to gain any control since lunch.

03:11 PM

OVER 74: IRE 333/7 (McBrine 76, Hand 3)

Tongue can’t get his fifth wicket in his first over back into the attack. Ireland trail by 19 runs so the possibility of England having to bat again is real.

03:07 PM

OVER 73: IRE 332/7 (McBrine 76, Hand 2)

McBrine guides another shot down to third-man for four more. He is up to 76. Could he do what Mark Adair couldn’t? Josh Tongue is coming back on to bowl. He needs just one wicket for a five-wicket haul.

03:04 PM

OVER 72: IRE 327/7 (McBrine 72, Hand 1)

Fionn Hand has come out to join McBrine, who might be dreaming of maiden Test hundred.

02:59 PM

Wicket! Adair c Bairstow b Potts 88 IRE 325/7

Finally England have broken the partnership. After a brilliant counter-attacking innings, Adair falls to Potts. Bairstow takes the catch behind the stumps. A standing ovation from everyone at Lord’s. Adair will be absolutely gutted that he has fallen just 12 runs short of a maiden Test century. Just reward for Potts who has deserved more than just the three wickets he has taken in this match so far. He has bowled really well across both innings.

WICKET! ⚡



02:52 PM

OVER 70: IRE 318/6 (McBrine 65, Adair 87)

McBrine takes on Leach again and gets another four. McBrine and Adair bring on the 150-run partnership. Credit to them for the way they have played because everyone expected this game to be over a few hours back. Ireland are putting themselves in a position that England might have to bat again, which is absolutely ridiculous considering where Ireland were just before lunch.

02:49 PM

Scyld Berry live from Lord's

Looks as though Harry Brook might have to bowl a few more overs this summer. England have to find a fourth seamer from somewhere....

02:48 PM

OVER 69: IRE 307/6 (McBrine 59, Adair 82)

The 300 up for Ireland and McBrine gets another four down to third-man. The pitch is flat and with the sun out England are struggling to break this partnership. Mind you the bowling this afternoon has been woeful.

02:43 PM

OVER 68: IRE 299/6 (McBrine 53, Adair 80)

A reverse sweep for four from McBrine brings up his second half-century in Tests. Ireland fans will be loving this at the moment, England fans not so much! That is drinks.

02:38 PM

OVER 67: IRE 294/6 (McBrine 49, Adair 79)

England are now going back to the short-ball ploy that they went for earlier. It’s safe to say that these two are having fun. Adair is not a million miles away from a maiden Test hundred. This is now Ireland’s highest partnership in Tests.

Andy McBrine 🤝 Mark Adair



02:34 PM

OVER 66: IRE 289/6 (McBrine 49, Adair 74)

These two are really fancying themselves against Leach, which is a real concern going into the Ashes where we know the Australians will go for him. McBrine is now approaching 50 with a couple more fours. Good from Ireland, but terrible from England.

Andy McBrine approaching 50 for Ireland - Andrew Couldridge/Action Images via Reuters

02:31 PM

OVER 65: IRE 278/6 (McBrine 41, Adair 71)

Potts comes back into the attack. He has bowled really well in this Test match without getting the rewards he deserves.

02:29 PM

Nick Hoult live from Lord's

This stand between Andy McBrine and Mark Adair is worrying for England. Not in the context of this match but it shows the lack of teeth without the fourth seamer. Mark Wood’s pace is missed against the tail, and with Ben Stokes not bowling 10-15 overs in the innings, it puts more pressure on the other bowlers to keep going. Leach is plugging away and bowled nicely but he has not tied Ireland in knots and we know how Australia will play him.

02:26 PM

OVER 64: IRE 274/6 (McBrine 37, Adair 71)

It is all far too easy for Ireland at the moment as these two are not looking threatened. This has been really poor from England since lunch. A couple of hours we fully expected the match to be done by now.

02:22 PM

OVER 63: IRE 271/6 (McBrine 35, Adair 70)

Yet another four for Adair who is taking a bit of a liking to Broad at the moment. Adair then cuts Broad away for another four. Broad has bowled very poorly since lunch and it is a surprise that he is still on to be honest.

02:15 PM

OVER 62: IRE 263/6 (McBrine 35, Adair 62)

A three for McBrine brings up the 100-run partnership between himself and Adair. Fair play to Ireland. They could easily have rolled over and lost a while ago, but they have shown fight.

"EXCELLENT!" 🙌



Here is Adair going to fifty

02:12 PM

OVER 61: IRE 259/6 (McBrine 32, Adair 61)

Mark Adair raises his bat after passing fifty for Ireland - Gareth Copley/Getty Images Europe

Mark Adair goes to fifty with an upper-cut over Bairstow’s head. That is Adair’s first Test fifty and he got there at faster than a run a ball. A ball after going to fifty he flicks another ball away for four. Then another four for Adair. Great batting from Ireland but terrible bowling from England. This partnership is nearly at 100. England need to give their heads a wobble because the bowling since Campher’s dismissal has been atrocious.

02:07 PM

OVER 60: IRE 247/6 (McBrine 32, Adair 49)

This is a very flat wicket and these two are really enjoying themselves. England though are not bowling particularly well.

02:04 PM

OVER 59: IRE 242/6 (McBrine 28, Adair 48)

Four more to Adair as he pulls it through the leg-side for four to take him to 47. He is closing in on his first Test half-century. Since these two came to the crease England have not bowled well and should have already wrapped up this game by now.

01:59 PM

OVER 58: IRE 237/6 (McBrine 28, Adair 43)

Leach appeals for an LBW bowling to McBrine but the umpire gives it not-out. It looks like it has hit him outside the line of off-stump. England have reviewed the decision. The impact is umpires call so it will stay not-out. The ball was going to go on to smash into the stumps but the original decision was not-out so that stands. McBrine then drills a cover drive for four. Next ball McBrine comes down the ground. It was close to Leach but it goes past him and away for another boundary.

01:56 PM

OVER 57: IRE 229/6 (McBrine 20, Adair 43)

A couple of singles off that Broad over. Ireland need to score another 123 runs just to make England bat again. McBrine and Adair have put together a good partnership which will be frustrating England here.

01:50 PM

OVER 56: IRE 227/6 (McBrine 19, Adair 42)

Ireland's Mark Adair on the attack - Andrew Couldridge/Action Images via Reuters

An appeal at the start of Leach’s over for LBW but it looked like it pitched outside leg stump. A few balls later Adair sweeps past short fine-leg for four. Next ball he sweeps it again and again it flies away for four more.

01:45 PM

OVER 55: IRE 216/6 (McBrine 19, Adair 33)

Adair gets his account for the afternoon session going with a clip into the leg-side for one. Just the one run off the first over after lunch. It will be Jack Leach to bowl from the Nursery End.

01:41 PM

Resumption of play

The players are on their way back out onto the field at Lord’s for the afternoon session. With James McCollum injured, England need just three more wickets to complete a dominant innings victory. It will be Stuart Broad to open up from the Pavilion End.

01:34 PM

Sky Sports' Simon Doull speaking about Ben Stokes' fitness concerns

“The bowling attack looks strong. If they can get their best bowling attack from that combination out onto the field, I think it’s a good one.

“Stokes is going to be the issue: will he be able to bowl? If he can’t bowl, and if that bowling attack is put under pressure - the Australian left-handers going hard at Leach - then where do England turn?”

01:31 PM

Reminder of England's squad for first two Ashes Test matches

The 16 players to take on the Aussies at Edgbaston and Lord's 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏏



01:29 PM

Sky Sports' Nasser Hussain's views on England squad announcement

“It’s pretty much as we thought. You have to think of injuries. How is Jonny Bairstow? If he had been struggling through these first three days, they may have called Ben Foakes back in as cover - but they haven’t, so that’s good news.

“Ben Stokes with that knee issue, you may need to think of another all-rounder - I’m throwing the name out, Sam Curran - but again, they think no, Stokes is going to play. Dan Lawrence is the spare batter. He hasn’t played Test cricket for a while, but he fits in with the brand and style they want to play.

“Now what they’ve got to do is pick from that squad an XI for the conditions at Edgbaston.”

01:21 PM

Eoin Morgan on Sky Sports

“He has certainly impressed. He bowls a heavy ball and has some pace to work with. And this England side at the moment, without him, doesn’t have a lot of pace.

“When the wicket goes flat, and there isn’t necessarily bounce or movement laterally, you’re going to need hard pace.”

01:15 PM

England squad named for first two Ashes Tests

On the stroke of lunch, England announced their squad for the first two Ashes Test matches. Debutant in this game Josh Tongue is in the squad. James Anderson, Ollie Robinson and Mark Wood, who were all rested for this game, are in there as well.

01:05 PM

LUNCH- OVER 54: IRE 215/6 (McBrine 19, Adair 32)

That is lunch at Lord’s with Ireland 215/6, still 137 runs behind. With James McCollum injured, England will only need three wickets this afternoon to wrap up the victory.

01:03 PM

Will Macpherson live from Lord's

England have confirmed an unchanged 16-man squad for the first two Tests of the Ashes:

Stokes, Anderson, Bairstow, Broad, Brook, Crawley, Duckett, Lawrence, Leach, Pope, Potts, Robinson, Root, Tongue, Woakes, Wood

After this, they are off on a golfing adventure in Scotland, and will assemble at Edgbaston on the 12th.

01:00 PM

OVER 53: IRE 215/6 (McBrine 19, Adair 32)

Fifty partnership up for this pair at roughly a run a ball.

12:55 PM

OVER 52: IRE 211/6 (McBrine 19, Adair 29)

Big appeal from Leach at the end of the over. The ball pitches in the rough outside McBrine’s off-stump and the batsman offers no shot. It didn’t look like it was going to turn enough to hit the stumps. And the replays show it was missing the stumps.

12:52 PM

OVER 51: IRE 211/6 (McBrine 19, Adair 29)

Tongue still trying to get his fifth wicket but is unsuccessful in his latest over. Will he get another over before lunch? He has bowled a fairly lengthy spell now. Jack Leach returns to the attack from the Nursery End. Roughly 10 minutes to go until lunch.

12:47 PM

OVER 50: IRE 208/6 (McBrine 17, Adair 28)

Adair comes down the wicket to Root and just about manages to get it over the fielders on the leg-side and it runs away for four. Adair then dispatches Root into the stands for six. Ireland having some fun here and why not. They are going to lose but why not enjoy yourself in the meantime. Another boundary for Adair off the final ball as he sweeps Root for four.

12:44 PM

OVER 49: IRE 193/6 (McBrine 16, Adair 14)

Tongue bangs it on short again and Adair takes it on. It is miscued but fortunately for Adair it falls safely. Tongue is desperate for his fifth wicket but he is coming towards the end of his spell. Considering the pace he is bowling at and the fact that he is banging it in short you would imagine he won’t be bowling too many more overs in this spell.

12:40 PM

OVER 48: IRE 191/6 (McBrine 15, Adair 13)

Joe Root is still on at the Nursery End. Jack Leach spent some time off the field so there is a little uncertainty as to when he can come back on to bowl. Just the one single off the latest Root over.

12:36 PM

OVER 47: IRE 190/6 (McBrine 15, Adair 12)

Over-throws here for Ireland as they get two slightly fortuitous runs. Ireland are having some fun now even though they know they are going to lose heavily. McBrine swivels well off the back-foot to pull for four. Tongue desperate for a five-for on Test debut.

12:33 PM

Will Macpherson live from Lord's

Josh Tongue now has four wickets, but the smile on his face suggests he knows h’s burgled one there: it was short and wide and Tector found point when he should have whacked it for four. Tongue will fancy being on the honours board here, but will he run out of wickets? As I write, Campher has swept to backward-square, where Stokes looked very ginger taking the catch.

12:32 PM

OVER 46: IRE 184/6 (McBrine 9, Adair 12)

Two glorious cover drives from McBrine off Root bring the Irishman two fours. Adair now joins in the fun with a six over cow corner. He then brings out the sweep which brings him four runs. A productive over for Ireland.

12:30 PM

OVER 45: IRE 165/6 (McBrine 1, Adair 2)

A couple of singles for Ireland in that latest Tongue over. The plan is fairly obvious from England here. Tongue is banging it in short.

12:26 PM

OVER 44: IRE 163/6 (McBrine 0, Adair 1)

After those two quick wickets, it is now Andy McBrine and Mark Adair at the crease. Ireland trail by 189 runs and with James McCollum unlikely to bat for Ireland England likely only need three wickets.

12:22 PM

Wicket! Campher c Stokes b Root 19

Like London buses, two wickets coming in quick succession. Once again not a great ball to get a wicket. It is down the leg-side from Root but Campher sweeps it straight into the hands of captain Stokes at short fine-leg. Not a good sign though as Stokes seemed to hurt his knee in the process of taking the catch. Those knees have caused Stokes issues for a while now.

WICKET! ⚡



12:18 PM

Wicket! Tector c Brook b Tongue 51

Tector plays a nice drive through mid-off to take him past 50. It was a tough start to the morning for him but he has dug in and passed 50 for the fourth time in Test matches. Next ball though he is gone. A short, wide ball from Tongue should be dispatched for four but instead he drills it straight at Brook at backward point, who just clings onto it. That is a fourth wicket in the innings for Tongue, who is just one wicket shy of getting on the Lord’s Honours Board.

WICKET! ⚡



12:14 PM

A pair of Irishmen

The O’Brien brothers had the honour of ringing the bell this morning

12:11 PM

OVER 42: IRE 158/4 (Tector 48, Campher 18)

Root to continue from the Nursery End. Just the one single from the over for Tector.

12:09 PM

OVER 41: IRE 157/4 (Tector 47, Campher 18)

After a good hour of bowling, Potts is given a rest and is replaced at the Pavilion End by debutant Josh Tongue, who is just two wickets away from getting on the Lord’s Honours Board. Campher plays a nice drive through the covers for four to move to 14. He then miscues another drive but it goes for four as well through mid-on.

12:02 PM

OVER 40: IRE 148/4 (Tector 46, Campher 10)

Joe Root comes on to replace Leach from the Nursery End. Tector drives Root down the ground for three. Root is coming around the wicket to the right-handers. Campher smashes Root into the stands for six. A great catch in the stands and the gentleman who caught it rightly cherishes the moment. That is drinks.

11:58 AM

OVER 39: IRE 139/4 (Tector 43, Campher 4)

Potts continues to threaten from the Pavilion End but still hasn’t been rewarded for a good spell of bowling this morning. Just the one run off that over for Ireland.

11:54 AM

OVER 38: IRE 138/4 (Tector 42, Campher 4)

Leach continues from the Nursery End. Campher gets his first runs of the day courtesy of a convincing sweep shot to deep mid-wicket for a one-bounce four. He tries to replicate that a few balls later but Leach gives it a bit more flight and deceives the batsman. Nearly a second wicket for Leach.

11:50 AM

OVER 37: IRE 133/4 (Tector 41, Campher 0)

England have definitely targeted Tector’s stumps as he does shuffle across quite a bit. He was caught at leg slip in the first innings. Potts has come close on a few occasions to getting Tector caught down the leg-side.

11:46 AM

OVER 36: IRE 132/4 (Tector 40, Campher 0)

Tector has struggled to get going this morning but that is a fine shot from him off Leach over mid-on for four.

11:44 AM

OVER 35: IRE 127/4 (Tector 35, Campher 0)

A leg-bye for Ireland in the latest Potts over but it ends up as a maiden over. Potts has bowled very well this morning without the reward of a wicket. Ireland still trail by 225 runs and with McCollum unlikely to bat today, they only have five wickets remaining.

11:39 AM

OVER 34: IRE 126/4 (Tector 35, Campher 0)

Jack Leach dismisses Lorcan Tucker for first wicket of the day - Michael Steele/Getty Images Europe

Curtis Campher comes out to replace Tucker. He plays out the rest of the over and that is a wicket maiden to start his morning for Leach.

11:37 AM

Wicket! Tucker b Leach 44

WICKET! ⚡



Jack Leach is brought on at the Nursery End to replace Stuart Broad and takes a wicket with just his second ball of the day. Tucker, who has shown some real intent this morning, tries to sweep Leach and the ball ricochets onto his own stumps. With James McCollum unlikely to bat today for Ireland, England seemingly need just five more wickets to wrap up the Test match.

11:32 AM

OVER 33: IRE 126/3 (Tector 35, Tucker 44)

Matty Potts charging in from the Pavilion End - Glyn Kirk/AFP

An appeal from England as the ball deflects off Tector down the leg-side but Bairstow can’t hold and it is given a leg-bye anyway. Then Potts squares Tucker up but can’t quite grab the return catch off his own bowling.

11:28 AM

OVER 32: IRE 122/3 (Tector 34, Tucker 42)

Tucker is showing some intent this morning as he drives Broad down the ground for another four. Ireland get a couple more singles off the over.

11:23 AM

Will Macpherson live from Lord's

It’s actually just really nice conditions for batting right now. Ireland just need to enjoy the moment, and bat. By the way, if they’re all out within 15 overs, MCC have to dish out full refunds. Within 30 overs it’s partial refunds.

11:23 AM

OVER 31: IRE 116/3 (Tector 33, Tucker 37)

Potts is bowling beautifully from the Pavilion End. He has already gone past the edge numerous times today. Tucker gets a rather fortuitous four down to third-man after Potts finds the edge. Later in the over Potts strays too straight and Tucker flicks one off his pads for four to bring up the 50 partnership between himself and Tector.

11:18 AM

OVER 30: IRE 107/3 (Tector 33, Tucker 28)

Tucker comes down the ground to Broad and plays a booming off-drive through the covers for four. Ireland taking a leaf out of England’s book there. A really nice shot from Tucker, showing some real intent.

11:14 AM

OVER 29: IRE 102/3 (Tector 33, Tucker 23)

Potts putting pressure on Tector here. He has gone past the edge a few times already and the ball does seem to be doing a bit this morning. Great start from England’s bowlers but no wicket so far in the first three overs of the day.

11:11 AM

Nick Hoult live from Lord's

“David Warner has announced his retirement from Test cricket in January - hoping for an SCG farewell. What better motivation can there be for England than to make sure he does not make it that far? Warner is under pressure for his place given his record in England and Australia have only named their squad for the Test championship final and first two Ashes Tests. If he struggles in those games why keep him on at the age of 36? Not many players improve at that age once on a run of low scores.”

Very interesting news from the Australian camp ahead of the Ashes.

11:10 AM

OVER 28: IRE 101/3 (Tector 33, Tucker 22)

Stuart Broad opens up from the Nursery End and starts his day with a no-ball, which brings up the Ireland 100. Big appeal for LBW from the last ball of the over. It is given not out and England decide not to review. It looked like it might have been sliding down the leg-side. The replays showed it was going down leg so good decision from the umpire and a good decision from England not to review.

11:04 AM

OVER 27: IRE 99/3 (Tector 33, Tucker 22)

A leg-bye off the first ball of the day gets Ireland underway for the day. Tector needs to be careful shuffling across his stumps. Tucker gets his first run of the day tucking the ball into the deep on the leg-side for a single. The rest of the over are dot balls. A couple of runs off the first over of the day for Ireland but the visitors still trail by 253 runs.

10:59 AM

Play nearly underway

The players are out onto the outfield at Lord’s ready for the start of day three. England likely to need just six wickets to win this test match. Matthew Potts to open the bowling.

10:57 AM

The thoughts of former Ireland wicket-keeper Niall O'Brien on the BBC

“All of the focus now from Ireland will be on the white-ball game for the World Cup qualifiers.

“I suppose it’s a case of just muddling through in terms of red-ball cricket, whether the domestic competition will return in Ireland. But even then, it’s about whether that would be a good enough standard.”

10:54 AM

Mark Butcher talking on Sky Sports

“England have absolute confidence in their method. They are picking players that live dangerously, who go out there and entertain.

“The one difficulty for guys in press boxes now is that it is very difficult to turn round and say they are wrong or question tactics. It has been incredible, so sit back and enjoy the ride!”

10:48 AM

McCollum unlikely to bat for Ireland today

Ireland opener James McCollum unlikely to bat today after injuring ankle yesterday - Michael Steele/Getty Images Europe

Ireland opener James McCollum is deemed “unlikely” to take any further part in this Lord’s Test after twisting his right ankle.

McCollum underwent an assessment and imaging at a nearby orthopaedic hospital on Friday night.

X-rays revealed no fracture but he is currently in a boot and on crutches while awaiting results from an MRI which is set to show ligament damage.

This means England are likely to only need six wickets today instead of seven.

10:45 AM

Onto the Honours Board

Ollie Pope and Ben Duckett got their names on the Honours Board in the home dressing room for the first time

10:40 AM

Record-breaking day for England

A rundown of some of the records from yesterday’s play:

Joe Root was the second Englishman to reach 11,000 test runs

Ben Duckett scored the fastest test 150 in a test at Lord’s and the first player since 1924 to score 100 runs before lunch in a test at Lord’s

Ollie Pope’s 205 was the fastest double century by anyone in a test in England

10:32 AM

The thoughts of double centurion Ollie Pope

"Very special feeling!" 🤩



Double centurion Ollie Pope is delighted with his "special" innings on day 2 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/uoX4Nc8g5y — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 3, 2023

It was a memorable day for England vice-captain Ollie Pope, who scored the fastest double century at Lord’s. He has been speaking to Sky Sports this morning to reflect on an unforgettable day for the Surrey batsman.

10:28 AM

Duckett- last twelve months have been a whirlwind

After scoring 182 yesterday, Ben Duckett spoke to the BBC and admitted this time last year he wasn’t sure whether he would play test cricket again.

“It’s been a crazy six months and to start the summer making a century at Lord’s was something I dreamt of as a kid. Even 12 months ago I thought I’d never play Test cricket for England again. With other captains I probably wouldn’t have.

“But Stokesy and Baz (Brendon McCullum) wanted me to open the batting and play the way I’ve played throughout my career so a lot of thanks to them.”

10:25 AM

Players arrive for day three

Both sets of players arriving for day three at Lord’s. That must be an incredibly special feeling walking into the Home of Cricket. Some questionable new headwear for England. Not a great look!

10:22 AM

Lord's to undergo further re-development

Lord's is set for further re-development in the coming years - Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Lord’s is set for further refurbishment in the coming years, which Telegraph Sport has exclusively revealed. Read more from Will Macpherson here.

10:16 AM

Lord's awaits day three

England will be hoping to wrap up victory early on day three. Could Josh Tongue get his name on the honours board in his debut test match. He already has three wickets so just two more needed to get himself on the famous Lord’s honours board.

10:11 AM

Duckett on fire, but big test ahead

Ben Duckett celebrates a hundred at Lord's on day two against Ireland - Andrew Couldridge/Action Images via Reuters

Ben Duckett put the Ireland attack to the sword yesterday and has played really well since his return to the test side last year. However, the Australian bowlers will pose a far greater test of his test credentials, according to Scyld Berry. For more from Scyld on the challenges ahead for Duckett, click here.

10:05 AM

England dominate again yesterday

After dominating Ireland on day one, England showed no mercy again yesterday thanks to brilliant batting from Ben Duckett (182) and Ollie Pope (205). Enjoy the highlights from day two.

09:59 AM

Good morning

England head into day three at Lord’s with a comprehensive victory over Ireland in their sights. After bowling Ireland out for 172 in the first innings, England piled on the runs yesterday. On a docile pitch and against a distinctly average bowling attack, Ollie Pope scored a magnificent double century, his first in test cricket and the fastest one at Lord’s. Since his move to number three, Pope averages just shy of 50. He was handily assisted by Ben Duckett, who was close to making it two double centurions on the day, scoring 182.

England could have batted on and on, but Ben Stokes decided England had enough runs and declared shortly after tea. After declaring on 524-4, Josh Tongue took his first three wickets in Test cricket to leave Ireland 97-3 at the end of day 2, still 255 runs behind. Tongue dismissed Peter Moor LBW with his first ball of the second innings to give him his first wicket in test cricket and followed that up with Andrew Balbirnie’s wicket a few balls later. He then had Paul Stirling caught behind. Ireland may have just six wickets remaining today, not seven, after James McCollum retired hurt. It remains unclear whether McCollum will bat today.

It has not been the biggest test for England ahead of the Ashes, which are just a couple of weeks away. However, Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum will be buoyed by the batting displays of Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope and the debut of Josh Tongue. England will be looking to wrap the game up early on day three and get some miles in the legs of the likes of Stuart Broad, Matty Potts, Jack Leach and Tongue. Ireland have a mountain to climb to even make England bat again. How long will Ireland last today?