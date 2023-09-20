England vs Ireland, first ODI 2023 live: updates on start time

Yorkshire's groundstaff are busy mopping up Headingley before a pitch inspection at 4pm - Gareth Copley/Getty Images

03:44 PM BST

Further mopping work to be done

3:15pm ➡️ 4pm



The umpires have had a look...and will have another look in 30 minutes time! 🕓 pic.twitter.com/dHH4mx3WEc — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) September 20, 2023

03:25 PM BST

Inspection begets inspection

The decision at 3.15pm is that there will be a further inspection at 4pm.

If they start at 4.30pm we might be able to get a 25-over match.

03:10 PM BST

Sky is currently showing India vs England at the 2011 World Cup

Here’s Nick Hoult’s match report from that wonderful tie, if you’re interested.

Andrew Strauss made 158 as England chased 339 to win but had to settle for a tie - Hamish Blair/Getty Images

India tie with England at the 2011 World Cup - Rebecca Naden/PA Wire

02:54 PM BST

All the covers are off

It is still very wet but they are currently mowing the pitch.

02:45 PM BST

Hopefully this is good news for play before 4pm

The rain has now stopped and it is looking bright at Headingley 🙌



The covers have started to come off and an inspection will take place at 15:15pm 🤞 #ENGvIRE — Yorkshire CCC (@YorkshireCCC) September 20, 2023

02:26 PM BST

Water off a Duckett's back

Lots of free tickets have been given out today – some local cricket clubs were handed six each – and there are a few school groups in Headingley today.There is a bit of a pointless end of season feel to this series. No doubt it looked a good idea to squeeze three more matches before the World Cup but then Ireland failed to qualify and England rested their players. Watching how England captain Zak Crawley - a phrase nobody would have predicted a few weeks ago – gets on adds interest and Ben Duckett has a good chance to show he should be going to the World Cup. You could argue he’s a better pick at this stage than Harry Brook.

Story continues

02:24 PM BST

And wouldn't you know it ...

A shower hits Headingley again. Hopefully it’s just passing through.

Bad news from Headingley...



The rain has returned and it is heavier this time.



Updates to follow when the rain has stopped 🤞 https://t.co/8F6koTzPlN — Yorkshire CCC (@YorkshireCCC) September 20, 2023

02:23 PM BST

Pitch inspection in an hour

Scheduled for 3.15pm, pending no further showers.

02:15 PM BST

The umpires are out and the mopping up operation begins

Headingley dispatches the Super Soppers into the front line - Tim Goode/PA Wire

02:05 PM BST

Hold up – better news

Play has to start before 5.32pm for there to be enough time for a reduced overs game. The mop up operation has started, the rain has relented and there is a hint of blue sky. Another band of rain is due soon, but I think we will get a game of sorts. Joe Root bats at three looking for form. Somehow I think making himself available for this game has drawn further attention to his lack of form. Better to have rested for the World Cup. I can’t see much benefit from playing against Ireland on an end of season Headingley pitch.

02:01 PM BST

Good afternoon

It’s hokey-cokey time again:

Scrap that, it's hammering it down again. pic.twitter.com/bct4JC6ygB — England's Barmy Army 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🎺 (@TheBarmyArmy) September 20, 2023

01:52 PM BST

I'm handing over to Rob Bagchi

Hopefully Rob will be able to bring you news of a revised time for the toss and, thereafter, some actual cricket.

01:40 PM BST

The rain is relenting

And the groundstaff are starting what looks like the beginnings of a clean-up operation. If, as warned earlier by Mark Butcher, that clean-up operation takes two hours, that gives us a start time of around 3.30pm-3.45pm.

01:28 PM BST

Photographer's gonna photograph

rain

01:19 PM BST

Potential start time

We started losing overs at 1pm, so this will now be a reduced game.

Let’s say the rain stops at about 2.30pm. Play could then start by 4pm earliest? Perhaps? So could be about 30 overs per side. Not sure that’s really what Joe Root wanted when he signed up for this one.

Reminder: the latest possible start time is 5.32pm, by which point this will be a T20.

01:09 PM BST

England's World Cup fixtures

While we’re waiting for any news about today’s game, here’s the full list of England’s fixtures in the round-robin stage of the World Cup. For full details, see our comprehensive guide to the tournament.

It has also been announced today that there will be highlights of the World Cup on free-to-air TV. Channel 5 are supplying them.

Thursday, October 5

England v New Zealand – Ahmedabad

Tuesday, October 10

England v Bangladesh – Dharamsala

Saturday, October 14

England v Afghanistan – Delhi

Saturday, October 21

England v South Africa – Mumbai

Thursday, October 26

England v Sri Lanka – Bengaluru

Sunday, October 29

India v England – Lucknow

Saturday, November 4

England v Australia – Ahmedebad

Wednesday, November 8

England v Netherlands – Pune

Sunday, November 12

England v Pakistan – Kolkata

Wednesday, November 15

Semi-final 1, (First plays fourth) – Mumbai

Thursday, November 16

Semi-final 2, (Second plays third) – Kolkata

Sunday, November 19

Final – Ahmedabad

12:53 PM BST

Now raining hard at Headingley

Proper wet now. People are flocking out of the stands and under cover.

This very heavy rain will make the clean-up operation lengthier. Apparently it’s pretty wet underfoot already, which is not good news. Mark Butcher just estimated that the clean-up operation could take two hours...and that’s from when the rain stops.

h

12:49 PM BST

Allow me to plug this book

12:46 PM BST

Some movement from the groundstaff....

...but not much movement from the grey clouds overhead I’m afraid. Here’s the updated prediction from the Met Office.

w

12:41 PM BST

Ireland focused on 2027 World Cup

Curtis Campher has been chatting on Sky Sports about his new role at No 3.

“We’ve been watching the rain for the past four days,” he says of Ireland’s build-up to this series. “It hasn’t been the best prep but that’s international cricket

“It’s a big chance for us to restart the cycle and for guys to put up their hands for the next four-year cycle [to the 2027 World Cup].”

As for his new role at first drop: “No 3 is a new challenge for me. In four years time I’ll be 27 years old and hopefully a big more cemented in the side.

“Facing the swinging ball is a new thing for me. But the success I’ve had when we’ve been a few wickets down ahs given me a base. I’ve always been No 4, 5 or 6 but I’m looking forward to batting at No 3.”

12:23 PM BST

Groundsmen slept at Headingley

According to Simon Doull, groundsmen slept at Headingley overnight last night to make sure that the covers did not blow off the pitch in the high winds.

The hope at the moment is that the rain stops in the next half hour or so, and that the game can therefore get under way at perhaps 2pm, after a drying-up operation.

12:20 PM BST

Will Jacks: I've got to remember the rules

Will Jacks has just been interviewed by Mark Butcher on Sky Sports. The main theme of his comments was that the players, particularly in a young team like this, have barely any experience in the 50-over format.

“It’s a nice opportunity,” Jacks said. “World Cups go in cycles so there might be more opportunities going forward. We want to put our names in the hat for future selection.”

And speaking about his lack of experience in the format (he says he has played just two 50-over matches in the past five years) he added: “You’ve got to remember the rules, but it’s basically T20 cricket but goes on for a bit longer. It’s about not panicking if you face a maiden.

“I’ll look to Joe Root to learn about how to pace an innings. We don’t play that much 50-over cricket. We’ve got to learn on the job, basically.”

Sounds like England aren’t planning on calling him up for India though.

“I’ve not been spoken to about being a reserve for the World Cup.”

s

12:04 PM BST

We start losing overs at 1pm

The toss is indeed delayed, but as long as the players are on the field before 1pm there will be no overs lost. The latest possible start is 5.32pm, by which point this will be reduced to a 20-over match.

Here’s the scene at Headingley right now.

s

11:57 AM BST

Toss at 12pm...in theory

It’s spitting a little at Headingley this morning though, so highly likely that the toss and thus the start of the match will be delayed.

Here’s how the Met Office see the next few hours.

s

11:55 AM BST

Ireland won't even be at the World Cup

If these three matches feel, dare I say it, pretty meaningless for England supporters, they are arguably even more irrelevant to the Irish camp.

Ireland, who have been something of a sensation in previous global white-ball tournaments, have not qualified for this year’s World Cup. There are only ten teams at the tournament; India qualified as hosts and seven other teams qualified on the basis of their results in ODI cricket over the past four years.

The remaining two spots were decided via a qualifying tournament held in Zimbabwe earlier this year. Ireland didn’t even make it through to the second stage of that competition, finishing fourth in their group behind Sri Lanka, Scotland and Oman.

11:38 AM BST

The England squad for today

Here’s that group that Crawley is talking about, in likely batting order for today’s game.

Will Jacks Phil Salt (wk) Joe Root Zak Crawley (capt) Ben Duckett Sam Hain Rehan Ahmed Brydon Carse Tom Hartley/George Scrimshaw Luke Wood Matthew Potts

By contrast, here’s the squad picked for the World Cup, which starts in a fortnight.

Jos Buttler (Lancashire – captain) Moeen Ali (Warwickshire) Gus Atkinson (Surrey) Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire) Harry Brook (Yorkshire) Sam Curran (Surrey) Liam Livingstone (Lancashire) Dawid Malan (Yorkshire) Adil Rashid (Yorkshire) Joe Root (Yorkshire) Ben Stokes (Durham) Reece Topley (Surrey) David Willey (Northamptonshire) Mark Wood (Durham) Chris Woakes (Warwickshire).

11:36 AM BST

'We want this group to become the main team'

For Crawley and the rest of today’s team, this series against Ireland could be the gateway to future opportunities.

“We’re trying to get this group to become the main team one day,” he said. “We’re looking at the future and trying to emulate those guys above by doing the same things, playing the same positive way and trying to copy them as much as possible. I’ve just got to concentrate on getting runs this week. If I don’t get any runs then that makes it hard to do that.

“Hopefully I just perform well this week and what comes from there comes from there.”

Crawley admitted to feeling “shocked” when head coach Matthew Mott invited him to be captain, a rapid promotion for someone who was angling for nothing more ambitious than a place on the teamsheet.

But it reflects a growing feeling that he is one of the players who will lead English cricket forward in the years to come. When Root resigned from Test duty last year there was a lack of viable alternatives in the next generation, with successor Ben Stokes not only the best choice but the only one.

Ollie Pope has since been installed as his vice-captain in the red-ball format and Crawley has now joined his old childhood rival on the fast-track. He still remembers captaining his school Tonbridge against Pope’s Cranleigh side.

“It was a good game but they beat us. Popey got 100, obviously,” he recalled.

“So I’ve captained growing up and I’ve captained a few times for Kent, but that’s the extent of my experience. The good thing Baz McCullum has done, and Stokesy, is they’ve encouraged everyone to speak up.

“You feel very comfortable speaking up in the dressing room. More people have come out of the woodwork and led from the front, there’s leaders everywhere you look and that’s a good sign.

“I remember Shane Warne saying you should always think like a captain when you’re playing, I’ve done that since I was a kid.”

11:28 AM BST

Root's bid to find form

Theoretically, today’s match is a warm-up for the ODI World Cup, which starts in a fortnight’s time in India. In reality, it’s anything but. Because Joe Root is the only member of England’s World Cup squad playing in these three matches against Ireland.

The ECB, not unreasonably, values resting =players more highly than flogging them through a three-match series in late September. The same is probably not true of the broadcasters, however.

England’s team is a weird hybrid of experience and potential, all operating under the leadership of Zak Crawley, who has barely any captaincy experience beyond his schoolboy days at Tonbridge.

Root specifically requested that he be included in the squad for today’s game (which is being played on his home ground). He knows he needs to find some form, having scored 39 runs in his four innings in the recent series against New Zealand.

“If anyone has forgotten how good he is, that’s their fault,” Crawley said. “He’s just using it to find some rhythm - he’s a big rhythm player.”

Root’s 162 caps aside, the remaining 12 players in today’s squad have just 38 one-day appearances between them at international level, with four uncapped newcomers and three more who have turned out just once.

Even Crawley has only played three ODIs, back in 2021 when he was brought into a team decimated by Covid. He says he is therefore happy to be going into today’s match with Root’s experienced shoulders to lean on.

“I love spending time with Rooty. To have him in the side as a batsman and former captain is going to be tremendously useful for me and the team,” he said.

“It’s great having him here. Especially so for me as captain, because I can lean on him for that kind of stuff. I played under him for a long time and stood next to him at slip when he was Test captain. It’s great to have him in the team and I will look to him. He’s a great cricket brain and experienced guy.

“No-one works harder than Joe, that’s why he’s the best. We all try to emulate him as much as we can. He’s a great person to learn from and a role model for us all. I hope he gets what he needs from it too.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.