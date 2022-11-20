England vs Iran, World Cup 2022: What time is it and how to watch on TV - GETTY IMAGES

England kick off their World Cup campaign against Iran in only the second match of the tournament in Qatar.

Harry Maguire is in contention to start with Kyle Walker’s unavailability for the first game leaving Gareth Southgate facing some key selection choices.

The England manager is poised to keep faith in Raheem Sterling despite criticism of the attacker's club form with Chelsea since his summer move from Manchester City, writes Mike McGrath.

Southgate’s main decision ahead of England's opener at Khalifa International Stadium is whether to play three centre-backs or a flat-back four to put an extra attacking player on the pitch against Carlos Queiroz’s team.

Kieran Trippier is pushing for a start at right-back as Walker is still recovering from groin surgery, despite being an unused sub in the two Nations League games during the last matches before the World Cup.

James Maddison missed training sessions last week but cannot be replaced in the squad unless it is a fresh injury and he was carrying his problem from last Premier League match.

England, who play USA and Wales in Group B after Iran, will be hoping to go far into the knockout stages, having made the semi-finals of the last World Cup and the final of Euro 2020.

Iran, managed by former Manchester United assistant Carlos Quieroz, have appeared in five World Cup finals (1978, 1998, 2006, 2014, 2018) before Qatar, but have never reached the knockout stages. Their 1-0 win over Morocco at the Russia World Cup in 2018 was only their second win in the tournament.

They are the lowest ranked team in Group B at 20th in the world.

What date is the England vs Iran match?

The match between England and Iran takes place at 1pm (GMT) on Monday, November 21 (4pm in Qatar and 8am EST). Television coverage starts on BBC 1 at 12pm (GMT).

Where will it take place?

The game will be played in the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha. The 45,000 all-seater ground was built in 1976, making it the oldest stadium used for the tournament. It was renovated between 2014 and 2017 and is just seven miles outside Doha city centre, but is served by the city's metro.

It has hosted big events before, including the 2019 World Athletics Championship and two games from the 2019 World Club Cup, which Liverpool won. It is named after Qatar's former Emir, Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani, and has been the home stadium for the national team since its construction.

The Khalifa International Stadium will host six group stage games.

What TV channel is it on?

The match will be shown live on BBC One. You can also stream it on BBC iPlayer.

Who is the referee?

By Mike McGrath, in Doha

England’s opener at the World Cup will be refereed by Raphael Claus, who recently sent off five players during a Brazilian Serie A match.

The 43-year-old will be in charge of the Group B clash against Iran. Leodan Gonzalez from Uruguay has been confirmed as the VAR for the fixture.

Claus sent off five players in a Rio de Janiero derby between Flamengo and Fluminense in September, with one substitute getting a red card before four more were sent off in the final stages when players clashed. In the reverse fixture earlier in the year he also dismissed two players.

He has officiated in the 2021 Copa América and the 2019 FIFA Under-20 World Cup. In World Cup qualifiers he has been in charge of matches of Argentina and Ecuador in the most recent campaign.

Gareth Southgate and his squad have been briefed by Fifa referee representatives ahead of the tournament, where issues such as time wasting have been highlighted, with warnings it will be clamped down on.

When Fifa referees’ chairman Pierluigi Collina addressed media on the eve of the World Cup, he highlighted a goal by Harry Maguire to show how offside players jostling during set-pieces will be penalised if they are interfering with play.

Reckless tackles are also being penalised with cards at the tournament. “We don’t want challenges that endanger the safety of a player,” said Collina. “The message is that whenever something like this happens, players and coaches should respect very strong disciplinary sanctions.”

England have not received a red card at the World Cup since Wayne Rooney’s dismissal at the 2006 tournament against Portugal when he was sent off for his infamous clash with Ricardo Carvalho, with Sven-Goran Eriksson’s eventually losing on penalties at the quarter-final stage of the competition.

What is the latest news?

By Jeremy Wilson, in Doha

England’s opening match of the World Cup is set to become the first game in World Cup history to be played with special air-conditioning technology.

Fifa are preparing to take a match-by-match approach to their use of the cooling innovation inside Qatar’s eight tournament stadiums and they intend only to use the air-conditioning to ensure that games are not played at temperatures above 24C.

The Qatari air-conditioning systems can lower temperatures even during the searing summer months from well above to 40C to below 20C but tournament organisers want to make the conditions as natural as possible.

Average yearly temperatures in Qatar during November and December are between 25C and 15C but day-time temperatures of up to 30C are forecast over the first week of the tournament.

In practice, this means that matches kicking off locally at 1pm and 4pm are most likely to use the air-conditioning for some or all of their matches, with organisers likely to turn off the air-conditioning around an hour before the evening matches.

Temperature readings and measurements will be constantly monitored at the relevant stadium on a matchday.

The World Cup curtain-raiser between Qatar and Ecuador kicks off at 7pm locally whereas England’s game against Iran begins at 4pm on Monday in Doha (and 1pm in the UK) when the local temperature is forecast at 27C.

Cooling water breaks will also be recommended – subject to the match referee’s final decision – around both the 30th and 75th minute of matches if what is known as the ‘west bulb globe temperature’ is above 32C.

This is a measure of the heat stress in direct sunlight, which takes into account temperature, humidity, wind speed, sun angle and cloud cover.

The technology works by creating a bubble of pressure and therefore a micro-climate inside the stadium that both cools and purifies the air.

Head-to-head record

England and Iran have never played each other before.

Latest odds

England to win 3/10

Draw 15/4

Iran to win 11/1