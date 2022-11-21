Iran's Alireza beiranvand/England vs Iran live: score and latest updates from World Cup 2022 opener - REUTERS/PAUL CHILDS

01:23 PM

22 min England 0 Iran 0

Jahanbakhsh takes the free-kick with his right from the left, whipping an inswinger but without sufficient height and England hack it away to the right. Moharrami hangs up a deep cross but Pickford deals with it calmly at the far post and England get out, helped by an Iran foul.

01:21 PM

20 min England 0 Iran 0

Jahanbakhsh goes on a probing run down the right, the ball not quite under control but he manages to work it back and across to allow Mohammadi a run down the left first to earn a throw and then a free-kcik when Bellingham bundles him over.

01:19 PM

18 min England 0 Iran 0

Finally the stretcher carts him off and Hossein Hosseini replaces him. We have had eight minutes of play so far.

01:17 PM

16 min England 0 Iran 0

After less than a minute of the restart with England attacking down the left, Beiranvand lies down and signals that he needs to come off. This has been absurd and negligent.

01:16 PM

This is preposterous

Beiranvand looks dazed but they're going to let him carry on.

Iran's Alireza Beiranvand clashes into Majid Hosseini - REUTERS/Paul Childs

01:14 PM

The keeper is arguing that he wants to stay on

They're changing his bloodied shirt and allowing him to stay on. The doctor really should overrule him. His nose is swollen grotesquely. Scandalous.

01:13 PM

A report from inside the ground

Just after kick-off at Khalifa International Stadium. Plenty of empty seats ⁦@TeleFootball⁩ pic.twitter.com/G3aaG4phH2 — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) November 21, 2022

01:13 PM

Looks like Beiranvand will have to go off

There has been a four minute delay so far. He may have broken his nose as well as suffering a nasty blow to the head.

01:10 PM

Player ratings

How do you think the players are faring?

01:09 PM

8 min England 0 Iran 0

Trippier plays a crafty pass down the side, Kane runs on to it and whips over a peach of a centre-forward's cross, arrowing on to Sterling's head. Beiranvand makes a Superman leap to tip it away but then he collides, head first, with Cheshimi, taking a hell of a blow to the face. Claret everywhere.

01:07 PM

6 min England 0 Iran 0

Saka is all over Hosseini like a rash, refusing to give him any time on the ball and earns a throw-in that would normally have gone the other way. England have been very slick so far in their movement and passing. Saka takes on two down the right, rides the first foul but goes down when tripped again.

01:06 PM

iPlayer has gone down

According to several colleagues trying to watch remotely, such is the demand.

England XI line up - Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

01:04 PM

3 min England 0 Iran 0

Trippier whips over the left-wing corner, Hosseini drags Maguire down as he tries to win the header but the referee and subsequently Var decide to take no further action. Jermaine Jenas thinks it was a stone-bonker of a penalty.

01:03 PM

2 min England 0 Iran 0

Iran have had two touches, England about 80 but they hold then at bay until Maguire plays the diagonal down to Trippier on the overlap down the right. His cross is partially cleared and the ball bundled out for a corner on the other side.

01:01 PM

1 min England 0 Iran 0

England take the knee for about 10 seconds and Iran kick off, attacking from right to left. England win a speculative pass back in the right-half position and sweep the ball from side to side. Iran line up defensively in a bank of five and four.

01:00 PM

As the captains shake hands

There are plenty of ticketholders still stuck outside. Ticketing chaos this afternoon:

Fans locked out - Bill Gardner/Daily Telegraph

12:57 PM

Iranian fans jeer their own national anthem

In protest over governmental repression at home.

12:55 PM

The teams are out

And it's time for the national anthems. God Save the King first.

12:53 PM

'Ambassadorial' handshake

David Beckham was spotted by Matt Law earlier in the stadium, and here he is shaking hands with Gianni Infantino.

Beckham and Infantino - REUTERS/Carl Recine

12:48 PM

Sven's verdict

John Percy spoke to former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson and asked him his pre-match thoughts on their first match:

Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson fears today's opening match will be the toughest proposition for Gareth Southgate in Group B. Eriksson believes Carlos Queiroz will adopt an ultra- defensive approach in a bid to frustrate Southgate's England at the Khalifa International Stadium. “Iran will be the most difficult game in the group for England," said Eriksson, who managed the country at two World Cups.

"I know Carlos and he is very good at organising a defence for big games.

"If you lose the first match, the pressure will be enormous. Even if you draw, it’s difficult to recover from.

“I can understand if he [Southgate] doesn’t pick the most attacking team, but even winning 1-0 makes it more relaxing."

12:46 PM

Iran fans protest against their government's repression

People hold signs reading 'Woman life freedom' and 'Freedom f - REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

12:44 PM

For those of you with longer memories

You have to go back to 1998 for a decent first match by England, and before that 1982. They lost to Jordao's Portugal in 1986, drew with Jackie Charlton's Ireland in 1990, were held by Sweden in 2002, squeaked past Paraguay four years later. There was the Rob Green debacle against USA in South Africa, defeat by Italy in Brazil and last time out they needed a Harry Kane 91st-minute winner to see off Tunisia. Still, when they did play well to beat Tunisia in their opening game of France 98, they were beaten by Romania in the following game. Omens, schomens.

12:39 PM

Jamie Carrgher on Southgate's XI

Leaving out Phil Foden is a big call. To most of those looking at the England squad, Foden is a star player and potential world class talent. I thought he would have started ahead of Raheem Sterling, but you cannot argue against the view that Foden has not yet produced his Manchester City form in an England shirt. Sterling has always produced and was England’s best player in the Euros. Southgate is loyal to those who have performed for him which is why Harry Maguire is in. Once named in the squad, he had to pick him. Eric Dier’s form was not great in the games before the World Cup, so it was not as big a dilemma as it might have been a few weeks ago.

12:36 PM

Matt Scott surveys the scene

England are out to warm-up ahead of kick-off for their opening World Cup game against Iran. There are two main pockets of fans behind each goal at the stadium with plenty of flags already on show. As reported by Telegraph Sport, manager Gareth Southgate has named a four-man defence and Bukayo Saka is preferred to Phil Foden on the right side of attack.

Those inside the stadium risk being deafened by the ridiculously loud PA system. And here comes a giant World Cup being wheeled out on to the pitch.

David Beckham, who has faced criticism for agreeing to be an ambassador for Qatar, is already in the stands. Former England defender John Terry is also here in his role as a broadcaster.

12:32 PM

Alex Scott goes where England fear to tread

Harry Kane and the England squad may have decided, along with other European countries, not to wear the One Love armband in fear of Fifa's edict that it will trigger an automatic yellow card. But the BBC's Alex Scott has put one on:

One Love - BBC SPORT

12:28 PM

What do you think the score will be?

England to win easily? Or Iran to cause a shock?

You can predict the result of England's opening match of the tournament with our match predictor below.

12:26 PM

Gareth Southgate speaks to the BBC

And his word on that Grand Old Duke of York armband march down from the top of a hill?

A lot of discussion has been going on without me involved, because I’ve been focused on the game. We’re wearing the Fifa armband that was decided on by the collected federations overnight, I believe. We are in the middle of that and are just trying to focus on the game, frankly.

12:24 PM

Search for the scapegoat starts early this year

Anti-Harry Maguire banner - Julian Finney/Getty Images

12:20 PM

Southgate and Queiroz name their teams

England Jordan Pickford, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Kieran Trippier, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Mason Mount, Luke Shaw, Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling.

Iran Alireza Beiranvand, Sadegh Moharrami, Ehsan Hajsafi, Milad Mohammadi, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Morteza Pouraliganji, Mehdi Taremi, Rouzbeh Cheshmi, Ali Karimi, Majid Hosseini, Ahmad Nourollahi.

12:10 PM

Excitement building

The long wait is almost over for England who kick-start their Qatar 2022 World Cup campaign today against Iran at the the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha.

After all the pre-tournament deliberations and speculation over squad selection, Gareth Southgate has opted for an attacking line up for the Three Lions opening match.

Bukayo Saka is handed his first-ever World Cup start, rewarded for his excellent Arsenal club form with Phil Foden, another to impress for his club Manchester City this season, the one to miss out in his place.

Harry Maguire - the focus of so much criticism this season - starts in defence with England appearing to be lining up with a back four. As expected, Kyle Walker and James Maddison are not fit enough to be involved.

In 2018, England’s last World Cup campaign started with a 1-1 draw against Tunisia. Southgate will want better this time around.

And Iran coach Carlos Queiroz, who had two spells as Manchester United assistant boss, certainly expects a tough challenge fro mthe English.

"What can I say about England? One of the top national teams in the world," he said. "They are serious candidates to be in the final position, why not a contender to be the world champion?

"They reached a wonderful position in the last World Cup and Euros. They have a storm of talent.

"I worked with the generation of Rio Ferdinand, Paul Scholes and David Beckham but this national team is really different because they have a realistic approach to any single game which makes them very, very dangerous."

One thing we can be certain of is Harry Kane will not be sporting the 'OneLove' armband after the Football Association backed down over possible sanctions threatened by Fifa, including what could have been a yellow card for the England captain.