England vs India, Test series and tour: Next match, full schedule and fixtures

Rohit Sharma played a captain's innings on day one of the third Test - AP/Ajit Solanki

India have been dealt a blow to their chances of winning the third Test as star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin pulled out of the match due to a family medical emergency.

“In these challenging times, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the team fully supports Ashwin,” read a statement from BCCI honorary secretary Jay Shah.

“The BCCI extends its heartfelt support to the champion cricketer and his family. The health and wellbeing of the players and their loved ones are of utmost importance. The Board requests respect for the privacy of Ashwin and his family as they navigate through this challenging time.”

A substitute fielder will be permitted but a like-for-like replacement, who can bat and bowl, is less likely but not impossible.

Ashwin, India’s second-highest Test wicket taker ever, took his 500th scalp earlier in a day which saw England end on 207-2, 238 runs behind the host’s 445. Ashwin had bowled seven overs of the 35 England faced, going at an unusually high economy rate of 5.3.

With England batting last in Rajkot, he would likely have had an important role to play in India’s victory hopes, depending on the size of any potential fourth-innings target.

What is the full fixture list and schedule?

All times UK

1st Test: January 25–29, Hyderabad – England won by 28 runs

2nd Test: February 2–6, Visakhapatnam – India won by 106 runs

3rd Test: February 15–19, Rajkot (4am start)

4th Test: February 23-27, Ranchi (4am start)

5th Test: March 7–11, Dharamsala (4am start)

What TV channel is India vs England on?

In the UK, TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) is showing the series after reaching an agreement just nine days before the first ball was bowled. The matches are also available to view on discovery+. Commentary is being taken from the world feed, which features Kevin Pietersen and Eoin Morgan.

Although there was no studio presence at all for the first Test, for rest of the series, TNT Sports flew Alastair Cook and Steven Finn to Sweden in order to get up early and provide an on-screen presence. The studio host is Kate Mason.

The live radio coverage is on Talksport 2, not BBC Test Match Special. Although the BBC bid for the rights, they were beaten by the commercial broadcaster. Talksport will broadcast the next leg of England’s tour of India primarily from London with a significantly reduced team on location in Rajkot and Ranchi.

Who is in the England squad?

England’s squad of 16 features a mix of youth and experience. Veterans like Joe Root and James Anderson are joined by rookie spinners in Shoaib Bashir and Tom Hartley, the latter of whom took nine wickets on debut in the opening game. Harry Brook was allowed to return to the UK before the first Test even started, for personal reasons. There is no suggestion he will join the tour at any stage and has been replaced in the squad by Dan Lawrence. England are having to make do without Jack Leach for the final three Tests with the spinner failing to recover from the knee injury he picked up fielding on the opening day of the series.

England’s 16-man squad for India

Ben Stokes (captain), Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook , Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Tom Hartley, Jack Leach , Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood

Added: Dan Lawrence

Ben Stokes has cranked up his bowling practice - AFP/Punit Paranjpe

Who is in the India squad?

Rohit Sharma (capt), Jasprit Bumrah, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (wk), Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep.

What are the venues and stadiums for the Tests?

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium/Uppal Stadium

Location: Hyderabad

Established: 2003

Capacity: 55,000

The five-Test series kicks off in Hyderabad - Getty Images/Alex Davidson

Dr YS Rajashekar Reddy ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium

Location: Visakhapatnam

Established: 2003

Capacity: 40,000

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium/Khandheri Cricket Stadium

Location: Rajkot

Established: 2009

Capacity: 28,000

Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium

Location: Ranchi

Established: 2011

Capacity: 50,000

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium

Location: Dharamsala

Established: 2003

Capacity: 23,000

The HPCA Stadium has hosted several World Cup games - AFP/Arun Sankar

What are the most recent Test results between the two teams?

India in England (2021)

August: Match drawn

August: India won by 151 runs

August: England won by an innings and 76 runs

September: India won by 157 runs

July 2022 (match delayed by Covid): England won by seven wickets

England in India (2021)

February: England won by 227 runs

February: India won by 317 runs

February: India won by 10 wicket

March: India won by an innings and 25 runs