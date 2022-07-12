England vs India live: score and latest updates from the first ODI at the Oval - Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

02:57 PM

Wicket!!!

Carse b Bumrah 15 Too good for thee, lad. An 89mph inswinging yorker. Carse couldn't get his bat down in time because the ball arrowed into his toes. Too good for most. FOW 103/8

02:57 PM

OVER 23: ENG 103/8 (Willey 20 Carse 15)

Rohit turns to his leggie, Yuzvendra Chahal, who took two for 62 at the Oval against Australia in the last World Cup and a four-for against South Africa at the Ageas Bowl.

Carse is almost diddle by the googly. He thought it was a leg-break, played the cut but got away with it when the ball turned the other way and hit the splice, dribbling away for a single.

02:53 PM

OVER 22: ENG 100/8 (Willey 19 Carse 13)

Bumrah had been about to take the ball instead of Pandya at the Vauxhall End but had a change of heart and decided to come back from the Pavilion End.

Willey works the inswinger off his pads for two then creams an off-drive for four. Fine stroke is a bit uppish but that's how he plays. Bumrah ratchets back the length and Willey guides it deliberately off the edge through second slip for four. Rohit had only just rationed his slips to one. Don't know if Willey was trolling him there or not.

02:49 PM

OVER 21: ENG 90/8 (Willey 9 Carse 13)

England evade their nadir, beating their previous weakest total of 86, when Carse pulls Pandya's first delivery of his second spell for four. Pandya, having taken his medicine, now bowls fuller and Carse defends a couple then steers a single off the back foot to point, Jadeja diving to stop and parry it.

Pandya drops short again for Willey who cloths his pull short of long leg and trots a single. That's why they keep mixing up their lengths, I suppose.

Time for Bumrah to come back.

02:45 PM

OVER 20: ENG 84/8 (Willey 8 Carse 8)

Prasidh continues and continues with this short ball strategy. They got Buttler that way but not the other seven. Pitch it up, man.

Carse climbs into a straight bouncer and hits it tennis style at the top of the bounce with a smash over cover for four. Carse pulls another back of a length delivery for a single over mid-on and Prasidh's right boot stops Willey's thunderous straight drive from doing any damage.

India's Suryakumar Yadav catching the ball to take the wicket England's Jos Buttler - Ian Kington/AFP

Bowling change: Hardik Pandya comes back on for Shami.

02:39 PM

OVER 19: ENG 79/8 (Willey 8 Carse 3)

Messrs Atherton and Hussain want Bumrah to replace Prasidh Krishna and 'go for the kill'. Meanwhile Shami continues and both Carse and Willey pull his short ball for singles, both of them off the splice, both falling 10m short of the fielder.

Carse chisels a yorker out of a the blockhole and they run a single to mid-on and Willey ends the over with another pull, this time for two down through midwicket. Mid on has to chase.

02:36 PM

OVER 18: ENG 74/8 (Willey 4 Carse 1)

Willey fetches a short and wide one from Prasidh and carts it over mid-on for four. Not that he middled it but he has woodcutter's forearms and his ensured he cleared Bumrah.

Carse gets off the mark with a thick edge past second slip for a single.

England's Craig Overton is bowled out by India's Mohammed Shami - Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

02:31 PM

OVER 17: ENG 68/8 (Willey 0 Carse 0)

Mohammed Shami has found the ideal length, not too full, not too good and he knocks back the top of off and middle. He finds it three times in a row for Carse, too, who is beaten as he prods forward, gets an inside edge ona defensive to save him from leg-before and then defends solidly.

02:27 PM

Wicket!!!

Overton b Shami 8 Perfect length to nip through the tall man's gate as he groped in no man's land with a tentative shift of balance forward. FOW 68/8

02:27 PM

OVER 16: ENG 67/7 (Willey 0 Overton 8)

England have been bowled out in an ODI for less than a hundred on six occasions, the lowest being 86 against Australia in 2001 at Old Trafford, the most recent 99 against Sri Lanka at Cheseter-le-Street in 2014.

Overton gets away with a pair of fours, flicking Prasidh off middle and leg and clipping the next one fine of point.

Nasser Hussain shows that the ball that dismissed Buttler wasn't shorter than the one before but wider and made him fetch it.

02:22 PM

OVER 15: ENG 59/7 (Willey 0 Overton 0)

Shami returns and bounces out Buttler after conceding two to the cover sweeper and four in front of square on the pull. There's some specks of rain and a breeze at the Oval and Buttler is undone by the latter, pulling the ball into the wind which held it up and enabled Yadav to grab it before it went for six.

WHAT A CATCH 👏



RIGHT ON THE EDGE 👀



02:18 PM

Wicket!!

Buttler c Yadav b Shami 30 Hit the previous short ball for four on the pull, this one gets up a bit more and he aims for the short boundary but holes out to deep backward square who is tall enough to reach it without touching the rope with his boots. FOW 59/7

02:16 PM

OVER 14: ENG 53/6 (Buttler 24 Willey 0)

England receive a semi standing ovation when Moeen punches a drive in the air, probably half a metre beyond Prasidh's grasp, and it sails past for four to bring up England's fifty. The over had begun with a massive Moeen waft and ends with Willey playing a forward defensive after Moeen chipped a catch back to the bowler.

02:12 PM

Wicket!!!

Moeen c & b Prasidh 14 A very good catch off his bootstraps as Moeen lost his grip and closed the face too soon, spooning it back up the pitch for the second time in the over. FOW 53/6

Time for drinks. Buttler's ought to be delivered in a barrel around a St Bernard's neck.

02:10 PM

OVER 13: ENG 49/5 (Buttler 24 Moeen 10)

Moeen takes a pair of singles, one pushed through cover off Hardik, the other whipped off his pads. Buttler cuffs one into the legside.

It has stopped raining in Ealing, if that's relevant. It is so sultry, it feels like monsoon season.

02:06 PM

OVER 12: ENG 46/5 (Buttler 23 Moeen 8)

A few miles north-west of the Oval, in my Covid quarantine, garret/furnace, it has started to rain but only a few thick splashes so far.

Parsidh has a go with Bumrah's ball, which did carry on swinging. He starts with a short one that Buttler crashes though cover point for four but then, as if he has the ball on a string, torments Buttler, beating him on the inside- and outside-edges.

Liam Livingstone of England is bowled by Jasprit Bumrah of India - Alex Davidson/ECB via Getty Images

02:00 PM

Scyld Berry's Powerplay verdict

Not England’s worst ever 10-over powerplay but 30 for five wickets was one of their worst - and one of the best ever displays of new-ball bowling by India. All the power, and play, came from Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami, India’s ace opening pair, who did not get their rewards in the Edgbaston Test.

The one consolation for England, as their batting line-up was blown away, was that no pitch in Australia this autumn for the World T20 finals, and no pitch in India next autumn for the 50-over World Cup, is going to be as grassy and seamer-friendly as this one served up at the Oval.

If England wanted to camouflage the absence of Adil Rashid, their key spinner, then producing this green seamer was not the best way to go about it - because India’s pair of opening bowlers are better than anything England have in their current squad. No Jofra Archer, in a single phrase.

Jos Buttler was left holding the baby after England’s top order was blown away. Liam Livingstone came up with a solution, by advancing down the pitch, but the execution was wrong as he did not chose the right line and cover his stumps. Had Moeen Ali been caught down the legside by Rishabh Pant, another one would have gone for a duck - and it would have been six down after ten overs.

01:59 PM

OVER 11: ENG 42/5 (Buttler 19 Moeen 8)

Vintage Moeen when Hardik feeds the cut with some width. Moeen flays it square, to point's left, for four. Teams have been testing Moeen on the pull for a few years now and he has often succumbed, holing out, but not when the ball climbs no higher than his chin. He doesn't middle it but collars it nonetheless and swats it for three.

Hardik pitches up to Buttler and the captain smears an off-drive for four then farms the strike with a midwicket flick. England's best over by far!

01:55 PM

OVER 10: ENG 30/5 (Buttler 14 Moeen 1)

Pant drops a hard chance down the legside as Moeen gets off the mark with a tickle off Bumrah's booming inswinger. Pant reached it only with the tips of the fingers of his right hand and pushed it round the post.

Buttler steers a single down to third man and Bumrah loses control of the swing to concede a wide.

01:52 PM

OVER 9: ENG 27/5 (Buttler 13 Moeen 0)

This feels like Gary Gilmour and 1975, for those of us who are a wee bit long in the tooth. Pandya replaces Shami and almost breaks through with his first delivery as it is one of those fabled 'heavy balls'. Buttler defends on the back foot but it carroms back off the pitch and only just vaults the bails.

Pandya beats him with bounce a couple of balls later. The ball angles in, pitches, leaps and jags away. Snorter.

We can rail at Roy and Livingstone all we like but India have bowled magnificently.

India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with teammates - Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

01:45 PM

OVER 8: ENG 26/5 (Buttler 12 Moeen 0)

No idea what Livingstone was trying to do there other than gambling that it wouldn't swing so prodigiously. Or maybe he lost his bearings, thinking he was coming down the pitch but not across when he was doung both?

Bumrah's figures are 4-2-6-4.

01:41 PM

Wicket!!!

Livingstone b Bumrah 0 Ridiculous shot. He walks down and across to an inswinger and is bowled round his legs. He has seen the shape all over and still chooses to expose his stumps. FOW 26/5

01:39 PM

A dispatch on the mayhem

By Scyld Berry at the Oval

Three wickets down after only 2.4 overs! Can’t do much about Joe Root - he twitched at a short ball and was in good enough form to get a nick - or about Ben Stokes - it was a terrific ball that seamed in off a relatively grassy pitch (hence India chose to bowl first) - but Jason Roy is a major concern.

Whenever the ball is swinging or seaming, Roy is not so certain: perhaps it reminds him of his Test career. In the first T20 international at Southampton, he was thrashing at air before being dismissed for four off as many as 16 balls.

But whatever happens to Roy, Phil Salt should be given exposure now, at the top of England’s order, whatever the white-ball format, so there is a readymade replacement.

01:38 PM

OVER 7: ENG 26/4 (Buttler 12 Livingstone 0)

Short-arm pull from Buttler that comes off the bottom edge and rattles away for four. Nightmare conditions in which to bat against two such wonderful swing bowlers. Buttler is hanging in here. That's his best policy.

01:36 PM

OVER 6: ENG 22/4 (Buttler 8 Livingstone 0)

Shami's ball may have been tamed but not Bumrah's and he is extracting swing and seam movement with a magnificent spell of bowling. He uses the crease superbly to manipulate the angle of attack, moves it both ways and, having watched Bairstow leave on length and heard the ball whistle over off-stump and then sear one past the edge, he sent down one that held its line and kissed the edge.

Enter Livingstone. No idea what he's like in a crisis. Not usually his bag. Bumrah greets him with a booming inswinger that flies past his pads and Pant's dive and scuttles away for five wides.

01:29 PM

Wicket!!

Bairstow c Pant b Bumrah 7 Brilliant catch from Pant, an absolute blinder to his right. Bumrah did him with the one that held its line, by contrast with the previous ball that had nipped away. FOW 17/4

01:29 PM

OVER 5: ENG 17/3 (Bairstow 7 Buttler 8)

Signs that the balls, or at least Shami's, is beginning to behave more conventionally. Bairstow pushes a single through cover and Buttler plays out two dot balls watchfully.

01:26 PM

OVER 4: ENG 16/3 (Bairstow 6 Buttler 8)

Bairstow survives a five-ball interrogation from Bumrah, an ordeal by swing, seam and bounce. But he only just survives when he shapes to work a single through midwicket and it flies off the leading edge just short of cover.

Jonny is picking an argument with someone behind the bowler's arm, which is usually a catalyst for him batting well. A riled Bairstow is a defiant Bairstow.

Ben Stokes plays a shot to lose his wicket for 0 runs during the Royal London x ACE One Day International (ODI) cricket match between England and IndiaBen Stokes plays a shot to lose his wicket for 0 runs during the Royal London x ACE One Day International (ODI) cricket match between England and India - IAN KINGTON/AFP via Getty Images

01:21 PM

OVER 3: ENG 15/3 (Bairstow 5 Buttler 8)

If England can survive the first 12 overs, the balls should stop swinging even in this Kennington sauna but it doesn't look as if they will survive with enough batting firepower in reserve at this rate. Bairstow clips a single though cover, Stokes is out for a golden duck, done by seam and bounce. Not sure what else he could have done to keep it out, though.

Looks like a horrible debut for Buttler as full-time captain, not that you would sense it from his firts two deliveries, both of which he dispatches for four, with a lovely cover drive and a fine leg glance.

🗣️ "England in tatters here." 😬



01:16 PM

Wicket!!

Stokes c Pant b Shami 0 Three fat ducks in a row (222 in bingo caller's parlance). Shami comes round the wicket to Stokes and nips it back through the gate as Stokes pushes at it. Pant clings on to a hard chance off the inside edge. FOW 7/3

01:14 PM

OVER 2: ENG 6/2 (Bairstow 4 Stokes 0)

Orthodox field for Bumrah - two slips and a ring. Bumrah makes the Kookaburra swing mesmerisingly with his second ball, hooping into Roy's pad as he tries to flick it late. The next ball flies through the gate, wobbling like a drunk wasp and the third lures Roy on to the rocks.

Root does well to survive the first, keeping it down with soft hands but he plays at the next one, which on replay looks too wide for him to have bothered with.

Double wicket maiden.

01:11 PM

Wicket!!!

Root c Pant b Bumrah 0 Done him with bounce as it reared up off a good length and Root fends it to the keeper. He was pushing on to the front foot and could not drop his hands in time. FOW 6/2

01:08 PM

Wicket!!!

Roy b Bumrah 0 Unplayable swing. He does play on so has a hand in his own downfall but the two previous deliveries hooped alarmingly into his pads. When given width he went for it but it veers in and takes the edge. It was as if Bumrah planned for the drag-on. FOW 6/1.

01:06 PM

OVER 1: ENG 6/0 (Roy 0 Bairstow 4)

Jason Roy takes strike to Mohammed Shami who strays on to his pads and they jog a single as the ball comes off his thighpad. Jonny Bairstow used to have problems going from white-ball to red. Let's see if he struggles the other way round. Given the way he has been playing in Tests, I'm not sure much adjustment is necessary though he didn't have a great T20 having flown to India straight from three Tests in the Caribbean.

Good pace from Shami and evidence of decent bounce when a bumper climbs from outside off. After a wide, sprayed down the legside, Bairstow takes the first runs off the bat with a horizontal-bat clip, not quite a full-blooded cut, dwon through point for four. Shami responds with a jaffa that pitches on off and middle and rags away from the edge.

12:58 PM

Its 30C at the Oval

And punishingly humid. There's quite a bot of grass on the pitch, too. The surface for the first T20 at the Rose Bowl was the best/quickest they have played on for years. I do hope this one has a bit of bounce at least. Whither Harry Brind's lovely Oval pitches?

12:40 PM

Your teams

India Rohit Sharma (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

England Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (capt and wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Craig Overton, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley.

12:37 PM

Bairstow, Root and Stokes return

The seamers are Overton, Carse, Willey and Topley. Moeen, Stokes and Livingstone will be the other bowling options.

12:36 PM

No Virat Kohli

Shreyas Iyer replaces him at No3.

Buttler confirms that he would have bowled first, too.

12:34 PM

India have won the toss

And put England in to bat.

12:25 PM

Good afternoon

And welcome to over by over coverage of the first ODI between England and India from the Oval, a favourite ground for the players and spectators alike ... I would have said bar the bar prices but Edgbaston, Headingley and Old Trafford are just as eye-wateringly high. Modern Britain, eh?

It might surprise you to learn that England have played as many as 19 ODIs since winning the World Cup on July 14 2019 – get the bunting out for the third anniversary on Thursday – given how many Tests (42!) and T20s (42!) they have also crammed into 47 months. It beggars belief that people ever wondered why results and performances were so erratic/poor over the past 12 month when part of the answer lies in that sadistic schedule.

This match will mark Jos Buttler's first as full-time captain - let's have none of that 'permanent' nonsense here because, were it true, I think JM Brearley as the oldest living official England ODI captain would still technically be in charge if permanence meant eternal constancy – and his 10th in total, having won six and lost three. He welcomes back Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes, with a fine record at the Oval, where England have won their last six, and at home over the last year, where they have won their last five.

After a blip during their 26 matches since the last World Cup, India have recovered their form under a new captain but have lost their last four ODIs away from home. Virat Kohli is a major doubt, though and we will learn more at the toss, which is coming imminently.