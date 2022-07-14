England vs India live: Score and latest updates from the second ODI at Lord's

England vs India live score 2nd ODI 2022 latest updates - Matt Dunham/AP

India win the toss and bowl first

England lose top three after promising start

Bairstow and Root out sweeping Chahal

02:29 PM

OVER 18: ENG 84/3 (Stokes 9 Buttler 2)

That was a scratchy knock from Root, 11 from 21 balls with no boundaries.

02:25 PM

Wicket!!

Root LBW b Chahal 11 Chahal strikes again! Root misses a sweep and is trapped plumb LBW. He reviews the decision, though I'm not sure why: it pitched on middle and would have hit middle. England are in a bit of bother. FOW: 82/3

02:23 PM

OVER 17: ENG 81/2 (Root 11 Stokes 8)

Shami replaces Chahal, presumably with Stokes in mind.

Stokes clunks the fourth ball high over the leg side for two, then times an on-the-run cover drive that is brilliantly saved, low to his right, by Kohli. Great goalkeeping.

02:18 PM

OVER 16: ENG 78/2 (Root 11 Stokes 5)

Stokes gives Krishna the charge and waves an extra-cover drive for four, a stylish way to get off the mark. Six from the over.

02:15 PM

OVER 15: ENG 72/2 (Root 10 Stokes 0)

Benjamin Stokes is the new batter.

02:10 PM

Wicket!!

Bairstow b Chahal 38 Bairstow is no longer flying. He launched into a big slog-sweep at Chahal, missed and was cleaned up. I think Bairstow was done on length. Either way, he goes for a run-a-ball 38, and that's drinks. FOW 72/2

England vs India live score 2nd ODI 2022 latest updates - Mike Hewitt/Getty Images Europe

02:06 PM

OVER 14: ENG 69/1 (Bairstow 37 Root 8)

Bairstow is flying now. He hits two more boundaries, both ferocious pull strokes off Krishna, to move to 37 from 35 balls. Root has 9 from 16.

02:03 PM

OVER 13: ENG 59/1 (Bairstow 27 Root 8)

The legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal comes into the attack. Bairstow, who mauled Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav in that vital World Cup game three years ago, hits a beautiful inside-out drive over extra cover for four.

02:00 PM

Scyld Berry, chief cricket writer, at Lord's

Much more like it. Jason Roy had his share of luck for sure, inside-edging past his legstump when eight, and dropped by Jasprit Bumrah off a caught-and-bowled chance when 23, before scooping a catch to long-leg. But the main point about his batting in the ten-over powerplay was that the intent was back. Roy broods like a cowboy in a wild west town on a hot afternoon. Quick on the draw, normally, he barely took his pistols out in two of the T20 internationals against India. He fired off some shots on this occasion, notably a jump down the pitch to pull Mohammad Shami for six. But remember this is a 50-over international, a dress rehearsal for the World Cup in India next autumn. To retain their trophy, England need opening batsmen who not only score hundreds but big hundreds, not leaving the job to new batsmen coming in against spinners. Quick starts will be insufficient.

302831311 - Dan Mullan/Getty Images Europe

01:58 PM

OVER 12: ENG 52/1 (Bairstow 21 Root 7)

Root slices Krishna this far short of Jadeja at backward point, then survives a run-out referral after being sent back. He was comfortably home before Kohli hit the stumps.

This is a good spell for India - the last five overs have cost just 12 runs and brought the wicket of Jason Roy.

01:54 PM

OVER 11: ENG 50/1 (Bairstow 21 Root 5)

This is only Root's ninth ODI innings in three years since the World Cup final. He's had one or two other things on his plate in that time, and remains integral to England's chances of retaining the World Cup.

Four singles from Pandya's second over, the last of which brings up the England fifty.

01:49 PM

OVER 10: ENG 46/1 (Bairstow 19 Root 3)

A double bowling change, with Prasidh Krishna on for Bumrah, and Root drives him for three to get off the mark.

Bairstow then fresh-airs an almighty wipe across the line, prompting Krishna and the non-striker Root to break into a smile.

01:45 PM

OVER 9: ENG 41/1 (Bairstow 17, Root 0)

We've seen Jason Roy plays that shot before, and he hit a memorable six off Mitchell Starc in the World Cup semi-final. This time he didn't get enough on it and was comfortably taken. After doing the hard work, he'll be irritated by such a soft dismissal.

01:43 PM

Wicket!!

Roy c Yadav b Pandya 23 Hardik Pandya replaces Shami, who bowled a masterful opening spell and somehow ended up with figures of 4-0-24-0. And Pandya strikes with his fifth ball! It was a poor delivery, on leg stump, and Roy rolled his wrists to flick it nonchalantly round the corner. Only one problem: it went straight down the throat of Suryakumar Yadav at long leg. FOW 41/1

302830984 - Zac Goodwin/PA

01:37 PM

OVER 8: ENG 40/0 (Roy 23, Bairstow 16)

Roy walks down the track to Bumrah, misses and is almost bowled round his legs. And now he has been dropped by Bumrah! It was a sharp return chance, and Bumrah couldn't hang on as he reached to his right in his follow-through.

A maiden from Bumrah, the first of the innings.

01:32 PM

OVER 7: ENG 40/0 (Roy 23, Bairstow 16)

Bairstow edges Shami through second slip, who had just been moved, and away for four. It would have been a routine catch.

Shami, who is almost comically luckless when he plays in England, rips the next ball past Bairstow's inside edge.

01:27 PM

OVER 6: ENG 35/0 (Roy 22, Bairstow 12)

A shortish delivery from Bumrah is muscled brusquely through midwicket for four by Bairstow, who is starting to look in the mood. It's been a much better start for England, who were already four down at this stage on Tuesday.

England vs India live score 2nd ODI 2022 latest updates - Adrian Dennis/AFP

01:23 PM

OVER 5: ENG 30/0 (Roy 21, Bairstow 8)

A moment of fortune for Roy, who inside edges Shami past leg stump for four. That was so close to rearranging his furniture.

The next ball straightens and bounces extravagantly to beat the outside edge. Roy, tired of being a punchbag, charges the next ball and clubs it sweetly over midwicket for six. Thirteen from the over, even though it was a very good one from Shami.

01:18 PM

OVER 4: ENG 17/0 (Roy 8, Bairstow 8)

Bairstow, who hasn't had much of the strike so far, cuffs Bumrah for a couple to get off the mark. Later in the over he gets his first boundary, flicking a length delivery behind square for four. That was a supreme bit of timing.

01:13 PM

OVER 3: ENG 9/0 (Roy 8, Bairstow 0)

Shami is fractionally too straight to Roy, who rolls his wrists to flip the first boundary of the innings.

Lovely shot - and an equally good comeback from Shami, who beats Roy with three of the next four deliveries. It's been a nervous start from England.

England vs India live score 2nd ODI 2022 latest updates - Matt Dunham/AP

01:08 PM

OVER 2: ENG 5/0 (Roy 4, Bairstow 0)

Jasprit Bumrah's second ball is a vicious nipbacker that hits Roy on the elbow. The third also cut back extravagantly, and then Roy survives a big shout for LBW and/or caught behind.

There's no review, rightly so: he was outside the line and there was no inside edge. Roy works the last ball through midwicket for three, but that was a helluva first over from Bumrah.

01:04 PM

OVER 1: ENG 2/0 (Roy 1, Bairstow 0)

Mohammed Shami starts the match with a leg-side wide. Terrific stuff. He's bowling to Jason Roy, one of the four top-six batters who was out for nought on Tuesday.

Roy avoids a second duck with a single into the off side, and then Shami zips a good delivery past Bairstow's outside edge. England might need to have a look for a few overs, though that isn't really in Bairstow's nature - he throws the entire kitchen at the next delivery and is beaten again.

12:55 PM

Here come the players

It's time for England's latest trial by Bumrah (and Shami).

12:35 PM

The teams in full

England Roy, Bairstow, Root, Stokes, Buttler (c/wk), Livingstone, Ali, Willey, Overton, Carse, Topley.

India Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

12:35 PM

England unchanged

Jos Buttler has picked the same XI, and says England aren't too disappointed to lose the toss - the stats usually favour the team batting first on this ground.

12:32 PM

India win the toss

And will bowl first. One change for them - Virat Kohli is fit again and replaces Shreyas Iyer.

12:21 PM

The weather at Lord's

It's warm – I appreciate this is a statement of the bleedin' obvious – and a little muggy. For that and other reasons, expect whoever wins the toss to bowl first.

12:06 PM

Good afternoon

And welcome to live coverage of the second ODI between England and India at Lord’s. First things first: happy anniversary! Three years ago today, England won the World Cup on a brain-tingling, spine-melting day at Lord’s. That ultimate moment of euphoria, when Jos Buttler ran out Martin Guptill and the England players charged off in all different directions, will live with us all forever. “The only feeling I can relate it to,” said Eoin Morgan, “is when you are a kid running or cycling down a hill as fast as you can.”

302819387 - Gareth Copley/ECB via Getty Images

Three years on, there are burgeoning concerns that the team really is going downhill. England are ageing side whose record since the World Cup is mixed, and they were Bumhrahed by 10 wickets in the first ODI on Tuesday.

We shouldn't get carried away. There are plenty of mitigating circumstances, from Covid to Jofra Archer’s injuries to human nature (after the Lord’s Mayor’s Show and all that). They are still second in the ODI rankings and almost scored 500 the other week. And this great England ODI team have always suffered the occasional heavy defeat – usually, confusingly, because of a failure of their strongest suit, the batting.

But England built their reputation and confidence on bilateral series, so we can’t completely dismiss their relevance now. If England lose today, it will be their third series defeat in eight since the World Cup. Hardly white-ballgeddon, but something to keep an eye on – especially as, if it happens, all three would have been against the big beasts, India and Australia.

It might be a natural lull, or they might have peaked on 14 July 2019. We won’t know for sure until after the World Cup in India next year, but England could do with a win today – to take the series to a decider in Manchester on Sunday, and to quieten talk that they are over the hill.

The match begins at 1pm BST.