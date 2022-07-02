England vs India live: score and latest updates from day two

Zak Crawley edges Jasprit Bumrah behind to be dismissed on Day Two - Alex Davidson/Getty Images

01:52 PM

The revised timings ahead of this rain delay were as follows

2nd Session: 13:15-15:55

3rd Session: 1615-1830

Play can be extended by 30 minutes, which we expect it will be given this second stoppage due to rain.

01:39 PM

We're expecting around 30 minutes of rain

The covers are on - including on the bowlers' run-up areas. We'll keep you posted.

01:35 PM

Crawley walks

Zak Crawley reacts as he walks back to the pavilion after losing his wicket for 9 runs - AFP

01:33 PM

Over 7: Rain delays play after one ball

Five slips now, India working hard to get Root out... but after Bumrah's first ball, the umpire calls another rain delay.

01:29 PM

Over 6: ENG 30-2 (Pope 5 Root 2)

Solid bowling from Shami to keep it to only one run in the over.

01:24 PM

WICKET Over 5: ENG 29-2 (Pope 4 Crawley is out for 9 Root 2)

Bumrah on the bowl now. The first bowl is edged by Zak Crawley and he goes for 9 off the first ball. Bumrah is on a hat-trick now. Joe Root is in for Crawley.

Root with a leading edge and he gets himself off his mark with a 2. Some good carrying and rhythm from Bumrah.

EDGED AND GONE again...



01:19 PM

Over 4: ENG 27-1 (Pope 4 Crawley 9)

Crawley on strike, Shami with a new ball from the pavilion end. Three slips, gap, a fourth slip.

Shami with perfect seam bowling, with a lot of swing. A smattering of single runs are scored.

Pope pulls for four off a bouncer. And he's off his mark.

01:13 PM

Right, looks like we're going to be back under way in a few minutes

The teams are back out.

12:58 PM

The Vaughany and Tuffers Cricket Club

Michael Vaughen, Phil Tufnell and The Telegraph’s Ben Wright have recently launched a new podcast - worth a listen while we wait for play to restart at 1:15pm.

12:54 PM

News in on the restart

If there is no more rain, play will restart at 1:15pm.

12:49 PM

The covers are still on the sheets and umbrellas are still up out there

Which is not encouraging news. We'll have to wait longer for the restart.

Rain delays play at Edgbaston - Action Images via Reuters

12:42 PM

England will be on 16-1 when play resumes; here is Alex Lee's wicket

WICKET! India strike early ⚡



12:19 PM

Stuart Broad concedes worst over in Test cricket

It was an over that will likely haunt Stuart Broad for the rest of his career and beyond. Minutes after taking his 550th Test wicket (only James Anderson and Glenn McGrath have taken more among seam bowlers), Broad earned himself the ignominy of bowling officially the worst over in Test match history.

Ben Bloom gives a rundown of the over.

Broad's over misery was compounded when he clattered the stumps attempting a run out on the final ball - PA

12:12 PM

While we're waiting, here's that record-breaking over...

WORLD RECORD! 🤯🇮🇳



12:09 PM

Early lunch taken

It's been pulled forward from 12:30pm.

Rain stops play - PA

12:01 PM

RAIN STOPS PLAY

It's a last-minute decision, with Shami already winding up for his first bowl of the fourth over.

If this last for twenty-or-so minutes, we might be in for an early lunch. Pope will be in for Lees for the next over.

We'll keep you updated.

11:55 AM

Over 3: ENG 16-1 (Lees out for 6 Crawley 7) WICKET

Bumrah bowling. Crawley opens his account. He's got on top of it, with his wrists, perhaps took a little bit of his leg. Nicely timed and gets a four.

Soft hands from Crawley, just nicks it. A little dangerous, but he's ok and gets two.

Alex Lees is bowled out on the last ball of the over! Not the kind of start England wanted.

Alex Lees of England is bowled by Jasprit Bumrah - Getty Images Europe

11:49 AM

Over 2: ENG 7-0 (Lees 6 Crawley 0)

Crawley facing Shami now. Leg by and now Lees to face Shami.

Lees picks up four, just nicking it. I don't think he knew much about that one at all, but he'll take it.

11:45 AM

Over 1: ENG 2-0 (Lees 2 Crawley 0)

Lees with two - England are off their mark.

Lights are on at Edgbaston now with heavy cloud cover. 45 minutes until lunch.

11:43 AM

England's innings begins - they chase 416

Alex Lees and Zak Crawley facing Bumrah for the first over.

11:36 AM

The stats on that Stuart Broad over: damaging for England

35 runs off the Stuart Broad over. And of all people, it's Jasprit Bumrah who was the batsman 🤯😵‍💫



Ball 1: FOUR

Ball 2: Five wides

Ball 2: no ball + SIX

Ball 2: FOUR

Ball 3: FOUR

Ball 4: FOUR

Ball 5: SIX

Ball 6: 1 run



11:33 AM

Over 85 : IND ALL OUT FOR 416

A toe ender. Anderson with the bowl, caught by Broad. INDIA ALL OUT.

India will be very pleased with this morning's effort, and that 83rd over was remarkable.

11:28 AM

Over 84 : IND 411-9 (Bumrah 30 Siraj 1)

Bumrah swings over all the way to the deep. Crawley does his best to try to keep it out. Four. Bumrah flings over behind for another four. No ball and six. Ball short and he swings at it.

Broad flings his next ball without a bounce. Next ball is inside edge. Leg up and flicked away for six on the next ball, this is phenomenal. And still one more ball to go.

Bumrah tries to get a single on the final, Siraj diving, and it looks like this over is ending with 35 runs conceded.

That is officially the worst over in Test Match history! Carnage in this Stuart Broad over.

Stuart Broad reacts after the world-record breaking over - PA

11:19 AM

Over 83: IND 377-9 (Bumrah 0 Jadeja out for 104 Siraj 1)

Siraj into the crease to replace Jadeja. England are just one wicket away from having a knock themselves.

Anderson is bowling- he got Jadeja out on the first delivery. Siraj gets off his mark with a single.

A leg by called by the umpire for an additional run.

11:16 AM

WICKET - Jadeja is out for 104

Jadeja is out! On the first ball of the 83rd. Bowled by Anderson.

New ball, pitched up, and hits the top of the stumps. Can India reach 400 now?

11:14 AM

Over 82: IND 375-8 (Bumrah 0 Jadeja 104)

Broad back on the bowl. Jadeja takes the first four bowls, Bumrah the final two. Solid from Bumrah.

11:10 AM

Over 81: IND 374-8 (Bumrah 0 Jadeja 103)

Bumrah comes into the crease. Just the one scored in the over.

11:07 AM

Over 80: IND 373-8 (Shami out for 16 Jadeja 102)

On the final ball, fine leg, Crawley, tries to catch. He can't, but he may have averted a six. Turns out he's done it.

That was the 550th Test wicket for Stuart Broad. He's the sixth bowler to reach the milestone.

11:03 AM

WICKET

Broad enters the fray now. And Shami is out! Shami steers it into the hands of Jack Leach, caught second slip on the 80th over. He's out for 16, having faced 31 balls.

10:59 AM

Over 79: IND 371-7 (Shami 16 Jadeja 100)

Potts back on the bowl, facing Jadeja who is just eight off his century now.

Jadeja cuts away, the top edge flying through or over second slip and Jadeja moves to 96. The fielders dived across one another there. Joe Root might have got a finger on it, but his view would've been obscured.

Jadeja smashes away with the the final ball of the over and he scores his first test match century outside of India. The second left-hander to get a hundred in this innings.

India's Ravindra Jadeja (left) celebrates after reaching a century - AP

10:54 AM

Over 78: IND 361-7 (Shami 15 Jadeja 92)

Stokes with the over. Jadeja with a four, swinging behind.

Shami enjoys the short-ball ploy from England and gets himself another boundary. Decent over for India here. Shami with a single on the last ball.

10:50 AM

Over 77: IND 351-7 (Shami 9 Jadeja 87)

A single on the first ball of the over to put Shami facing Potts. Shami thumps in front of square to get a boundary. A cross-seam bouncer, short.

And then Shami goes the other side, chopping behind square as Potts puts in another short ball. A short leg on the fifth delivery for a single. 10 from the over for India and Shami is off his mark.

10:46 AM

Over 76: IND 341-7 (Shami 0 Jadeja 85)

Stokes with a great delivery on the fourth. Jadeja just tries to push it around the side, but pulls back.

One run on the fifth delivery as Jadeja clips to his right. End of over. Just three runs in the opening three overs here at Edgbaston.

10:42 AM

Over 75: IND 340-7 (Shami 0 Jadeja 85)

Potts on the bowl for the second over for Saturday. Jadeja with one run on the fourth from a scoop behind.

10:37 AM

Over 74: IND 339-7 (Shami 0 Jadeja 84)

Stokes will bowl the first over of the day. It is left alone. He then over-pitches and Jadeja clips it for one. Shami looks tentative, but keeps Stokes out. One from ever.

10:30 AM

Blue for Bob

Today, Edgbaston remembers Bob Willis. Play starts shortly.

10:18 AM

Nicely poised after day 1

After all the waiting, the rearranged fifth Test between England and India finally got underway yesterday at Edgbaston and what a first day it was.

Ben Stokes' England carried over their form from their victorious New Zealand series to reduce the tourists to 98-5, with James Anderson and Matthew Potts particularly superb either side of a two-hour break for rain across the lunchtime period.

But then it turned into the Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja show as the duo put on a 222 runs together - an India record for the sixth wicket in Tests against England - to pull their team back into the day.

Wicketkeeper Pant crashed 19 fours and four sixes, taking 89 balls to reach his hundred before eventually falling for 146 after slicing Joe Root's off-spin to slip. But Jadeja remains unbeaten on 83 as India closed on 338-7 with the opportunity of more runs this morning.

England assistant coach Paul Collingwood, however, insisted his team would not be intimidated by chasing runs if another fourth-innings total demands it.

England chased fourth-innings totals in excess of 250 on three occasions in their 3-0 series win over New Zealand.

"We're not scared of what we need to chase in the fourth innings," said Collingwood. "The way that we played in the three games against New Zealand showed we're not overawed by what the opposition are going to get in the first innings.

"We're not playing conventional Test cricket. We're trying to be as attacking as possible.We want to be on the more aggressive side of the line. If we feel we can take early wickets with some moisture in the pitch, you might get ahead of the game."

India are chasing their first Test series win in England since 2007 after the finat Test last September was postponed due to Covid-19 cases among the tourists' backroom staff. India currently lead 2-1.