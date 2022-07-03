England vs India live: Score and latest updates from day 3 of the fifth Test

Alan Tyers
·5 min read
  • Ben Stokes
    Ben Stokes
    Cricketer (born 1991)
Ben Stokes began day three in aggressive mood - Getty
11:18 AM

OVER 36: ENG 141/5 (Bairstow 48* Stokes 20*) 

Oooh, luckless Mohammed Shami. He should have had a wicket. Stokes comes down the track and slogs, poor shot, head in the wrong place. Thakur steadies himself under the steepler. And he has dropped it! Not good at this level.

Bairstow rubs it in  by flicking the ball to leg for four, then slots another down the ground.

Delay in this over as Shami needs to change his boot, which has split.

11:13 AM

OVER 35: ENG 130/5 (Bairstow 39* Stokes 18*) 

Mohammed Siraj comes on for a bowl. Bairstow crunches a couple of fours. England said they would come hard at India and they are being true to their word.

11:06 AM

OVER 34: ENG 121/5 (Bairstow 31* Stokes 17*)

Excellent morning of cricket so far. Two in-form attacking batsmen, two quality seamers, bit of needle. Stokes cuts Shami for four, and Bairstow hits another boundary through mid off. Shami nearly has the last laught when he beats Stokes last ball of the over with a ball outside off.

11:00 AM

OVER 33: ENG 110/5 (Bairstow 25* Stokes 12*)

Bairstow and Kohli have made up at the end of the over and seem pally enough again.

Bumrah continues, Bairstow lofts the ball over the mid off region for an attractive four. Some good running in this over and England take ten off it.

10:53 AM

OVER 32: ENG 100/5 (Bairstow 16* Stokes 11*)

Shami has a silly mid on in, and is going to bowl straight at Bairstow. Angles the ball in and is very close to bowling him through the gate. India like that - and Kohli has said something to Bairstow. Bairstow says something back to Virat, and the umpires have to step in! Outswinger next ball, Bairstow with a swing and a miss - and Virat is at it again. Bairstow looks angry. Will that compromise his judgement? Slices a three over gully. If I was Stokes, I'd try to take the strike for a bit. YJB is on tilt.

10:51 AM

OVER 31: ENG 97/5 (Bairstow 13* Stokes 11*) 

Stokes inside edges Bumrah and is struck in the unmentionables. Now an absolute peach of a delivery to YJB, seaming away and beating him.

10:46 AM

OVER 30: ENG 95/5 (Bairstow 12* Stokes 10*)

Stokes comes down the track and wallops Shami down the ground. Shami now beats Bairstow with a super delivery. Shaping up to be an entertaining morning...

10:41 AM

OVER 29: ENG 90/5 (Bairstow 12* Stokes 5*)

Stokes comes down the pitch to Bumrah and is beaten. Nice shot shortly after when Jasprit over-pitches and Stokes drives solidly.

10:34 AM

OVER 28: ENG 84/5 (Bairstow 12* Stokes 0*)

Bairstow has a bit of a woolly woof at a wide outswinger and is lucky to miss. Decent bit of keeping from Pant there, who is struggling with the wobble. But having said that, he drops the next one and has hurt his fingers. Three slips and a gully. A maiden, but partly because some of it was too wide to hit.

10:30 AM

Nice day in Brum

Good conditions, should be a decent day for a bat.

Mohammed Shami will bowl to Jonny Bairstow.

10:29 AM

One England man who didn't do it yesterday

was Zak Crawley. Here is MP Vaughan on that.

Zak Crawley is testing England's loyalty to the limit by making the same old mistakes

10:25 AM

Here's how it all went down yesterday

Nick Hoult with the report: England top order blown away by brilliant Bumrah to put India in control of Edgbaston Test

Bit of fun on Sky Sports as the mob Mark Butcher for his interview with Jasprit yesterday when he put it to Bumrah about whether he could captain and be a fast bowler.

10:22 AM

England resume 84/5 off 27 overs

Bairstow is 12* and Stokes 0*.

10:17 AM

Another great escape for England?

England begin day three of the Test match on 84-5 at Edgbaston, 332 runs behind India's 416. A year or two ago, you’d have said this was a hopeless position but the last three Tests against New Zealand have given England genuine confidence that they can turn this around.

James Anderson said yesterday that "I've got a fair feeling our best line of defence will be attack. Our batters are naturally aggressive. We want to score and move the game forward."

That’s certainly been the case in the Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum era so far, but it is an approach that has risk baked in and there are going to be days when England come a cropper with their new attack, attack, attack philosophy. Whether this is one such day remains to be seen, and England’s fate in this game at least probably rests in the hands of the two men at the crease, Stokes himself and Jonny Bairstow. Bairstow seems to be loving his cricket at the moment and if he and the skipper can get going again, they could knock off some or all of that deficit in a warm order.

We will resume play at 1030 this morning. Anderson told the BBC: “We've got to try to work our way back in and put some pressure back on them. We're up against it, but we've been in this position before this summer.”

They certainly have, and if they can somehow get out of this latest pickle then it could go down as one of England’s great escapes.

What a summer of cricket this is turning out to be. But in their way stands the formidable Indian bowling attack, the superb Jasprit Bumrah is already in the wickets and if England think they can take any liberties with his bowling, they are in for a shock.

Weather looks decent at the ground right now, so let's get to it.

