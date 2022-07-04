England vs India live: score and latest updates from day four of the fifth Test

england vs india 2022 live fifth test day 4 latest scores - Getty

01:16 PM

OVER 74: IND 230/7 (Jadeja 18* Bumrah 0*)

Ben Stokes has the ball in his hands and a field set for some perfume balls with deep fine leg, backward square and midwicket. And Stokes duly begins by banging it in to Ravindra Jadeja who slaps a cut for a single. Shami can't cut so has to pull and it proves his downfall.

Stokes clanks Bumrah on the grille via the thumb and shoulder to end the over. Captain v captain and no quarter sought or given.

01:12 PM

Wicket!!!

Shami c Lees b Stokes 13 Tried to help it round the corner and roll his wrists on it but it was wider, he had to fetch it and it took the tope edge. Lees, about 25 yards in from the fence, took a goober at backward square. FOW 230/8

01:10 PM

England will resume

then, needing to take these remaining wickets without further damage. The Indian tail has proven to be dangerous. I personally think 361 is already more than enough but if India can add another 50, you really cannot fancy the hosts. Anyway, here is Rob Bagchi for a spell.

12:36 PM

Lunch: India 229/7 off 73 overs lead by 361

The not out men are Sir Jadeja on 17* and Mohammed Shami on 13*.

Four wickets fell in the session for 104 runs. The over rate was a somewhat more respectable 14 (ie 28 overs bowled) and the run rate a brisk but hardly indecent 3.71.

India are in an excellent position in the game but had a mediocre morning, I would say. All four of those wickets were self-inflicted wounds. Had they just got their heads down they could have taken an England victory totally off the table. With five sessions left, we should see a winner one way or the other.

England are 3/1 on Betfair, which seems desperately short priced to me. Bazball or no Bazball, it's a wearing pitch against a classy attack with a skilled spinner. We've seen some uneven bounce for the quick and turn for Leach.

12:34 PM

OVER 73: IND 229/7 (Jadeja 17* Shami 13*)

Leach to bowl the last over before lunch. Three runs come off it.

12:28 PM

OVER 72: IND 226/7 (Jadeja 15* Shami 12*)

Jadeja takes on Bairstow's arm in the deep, good hard flat throw and that might well have been out had it hit. Ravi was hungry for the second. England looking to bang everything in at Shami. Potts the man plugging away.

12:26 PM

OVER 71: IND 218/7 (Jadeja 12* Shami 8*)

Quality shot from Shami as he cuts Leach away for four there.

12:20 PM

OVER 70: IND 212/7 (Jadeja 11* Shami 3*)

Mohammed Shami comes in.

Jadeja tries to work it away, gets the leading edge and it flies fast and high to Anderson at cover. Hard chance, comes at him quick, he manages to parry it up but cannot get the rebound. Mark that up as a drop

12:16 PM

WICKET! Thakur c Crawley b Potts 4

Brainless cricket (one can hear a certain Yorkshireman thundering somewhere...) from India as England put three men out for the hook. Potts digs it in, Thakur takes it on, and whacks it straight down the throat of Crawley at deep backward square. FOW 207/7

12:14 PM

OVER 69: IND 207/6 (Jadeja 9* Thakur 4*)

Maybe Thakur feels he needs to get on top of Leach, given that he's not having a great deal of fun against Potts. Comes down the track and tries to belt him but cannot get it right.

12:05 PM

OVER 68: IND 205/6 (Jadeja 8* Thakur 3*)

Potts digging the ball in at Thakur. First ball, short, aimed into the body but fended off. Now he ducks one. Next one, short, hits his wrist and rebounds into the grille. Now a short one that Thakur ducks into! Smashed into the grille of the helmet . Oof, that will have shaken him. Potts checks he is okay. The other England guys also run up. He's got the physio on, and they will do a concussion test. Lucky for him that he had the grille or he'd be in hospital.

There's a delay but he is okay to carry on. Short leg comes in. Short ball again. Thakur, fair play to him, takes that on with a pull. Connects, but Anderson fields. Last ball of the over is short as well but Thakur keeps his nerve and bunts that off the back foot for two. Well played lad.

12:03 PM

OVER 67: IND 203/6 (Jadeja 8* Thakur 1*)

There is a single to each man off the Leach over. England have got a torniquet on the scoring since the most recent wicket.

12:01 PM

OVER 66: IND 201/6 (Jadeja 7* Thakur 0*)

Potts testing out Thakur's judgement, rather than his ticker per se, with some short pitched bowling. The lower-middle order mad resists the temptation to have a flap.

11:57 AM

OVER 65: IND 200/6 (Jadeja 6* Thakur 0*)

Serious turn for Leach here, back into Jadeja and hits him on the thigh pad. Ravi won't mind seeing that etc etc.

11:53 AM

OVER 64: IND 199/6 (Jadeja 5* Thakur 0*)

Single to Ravi J, and now some short stuff for Thakur from Potts. Plays that well enough.

11:50 AM

OVER 63: IND 198/6 (Jadeja 4* Thakur 0*)

Shardul Thakur comes in at eight and defends his first four balls. A wicket-maiden for Leach.

11:46 AM

WICKET! Pant c Root b Leach 57

Brilliant reactions from Joe Root. Pant tries the reverse sweep, and he's contrived to offer a chance to slip. Really good catch from Root to his left. FOW 198/6

It has been a poor morning from India. By giving England these three wickets, they have brought the possibility of an England victory back into play. All India really had to do this morning was bat properly and they could have batted England out of the game. If England can knock the tail over here, they could yet do something very special: you feel that they are still in the stage of their development where they need to see a possible win. Not sure you can Bazball a draw.

england vs india 2022 live fifth test day 4 latest scores

11:44 AM

OVER 62: IND 198/5 (Pant 57* Jadeja 4*)

Potts with a maiden to Jadeja, who leaves with some good judgement.

11:41 AM

OVER 61: IND 198/5 (Pant 57* Jadeja 4*)

Jack Leach comes on. His first ball is well wide of off but Pant comes a long way across to fetch it and sweep. Outrageous shot!

11:39 AM

OVER 60: IND 194/5 (Pant 53* Jadeja 4*)

There were two boundaries in the over: First, four byes when the ball swung after passing the batsman and defeated Billings. Then an edge off Ravi Jadeja, the new batsman.

11:32 AM

Drinks: India 190/5 off 59.2 overs

So despite not really looking in any trouble, India have managed to lose two in that first hour.

India are on their final warning from the umpires for running down the pitch. Do it again, and it's a five run penalty. The ultra cynical view might be that five runs seems well worth it if you're looking to spin a side out in the fourth innings...

11:31 AM

WICKET! Iyer c Anderson b Potts 19

That is England's second wicket of the morning, and like the one before it, a bit of a gift. Three men out for the hook, Potts digs it in, Iyer has a flap at it and dishes the ball up for Anderson at midwicket. FOW 190/5

11:29 AM

OVER 59: IND 186/4 (Pant 53* Iyer 19*)

Broad getting a bit eggy. Already cross with Pant for that, as he would see it, disrespectful reverse-ramp, he's now got the hump after some sluggish outfield cricket allows the aforementioned Pant to turn one into two on the offside. Stuart's mood does not improve shortly afterwards, when he strays onto the Pant pads (not the Pad pants) and gets turned away for four. That gives Rishabh Pant his half century.

11:25 AM

OVER 58: IND 178/4 (Pant 46* Iyer 18*)

Potts. Shreyas Iyer, who averages 50 in first class cricket, and has just brought up 5,000 fc runs, adds eight more to that tally with a pair of attractive fours through the covers. The lead is north of 300.

11:20 AM

OVER 57: IND 170/4 (Pant 46* Iyer 10*)

Broad doing some good work against the left-hander Pant. Around the wicket, angling in, and seeking that wobble seam one that just holds its line. And there it is! Edged! A hard, very hard, low chance for Crawley at second slip, but he cannot cling on.

Last ball of the over, Pant tries a reverse ramp shot and misses it. Broad didn't think much to that, and goes to tell him so. Aleem Dar steps in. It wasn't even handbags, though. Clutch purse at best.

Rishabh Pant and Stuart Broad exchanged a few words - PA

11:17 AM

OVER 56: IND 168/4 (Pant 45* Iyer 9*)

Matt Potts replaced Jimmy, who wasn't quite at his brilliant best. Potts gets a ball to jag back sharply and climb, hitting Iyer in the midriff.

11:13 AM

OVER 55: IND 167/4 (Pant 44* Iyer 9*)

Good stats from CricViz replayed by Nasser on Sky: Iyer averages just 6 against the short ball in his (admittedly brief) Test career so far. England, accordingly, banging it in and fair enough.

But not if it's short and also wayward. Broad with another short, wide ball outside off and, unlike Pant, Iyer does not cut his own throat. Thumps that over gully for four.

11:08 AM

OVER 54: IND 159/4 (Pant 43* Iyer 2*)

Anderson with some short stuff to Shreyas Iyer, whom England have identified as a candidate I suppose. Tries it to Pant as well now and soon regrets it, Anderson smoked through midwicket by the combative Indian keeper-bat.

11:06 AM

OVER 53: IND 154/4 (Pant 39* Iyer 1*)

Pujara looked furious as he went off. Not surprised. He seemed to be in lovely touch this morning and then a nothing shot, really, neither keeping it down not up and over, to a mediocre ball. Broad brings the x-factor yet again.

Shreyas Iyer comes in and is greeted with a short-ish ball from SB.

11:00 AM

WICKET! Pujara c Lees b Broad 66

The change of bowling does the trick. It's probably not the best ball that Broad has bowled: it is a bit short and it is wide. It is very much not the best shot Pujara has played though! He's rocked back and half-slapped, half-guided it into the hands of backward point. He'll be kicking himself I would imagine. Safe hands from Lees does the business third ball of Broad's over. FOW 152/3

10:58 AM

OVER 52: IND 152/3 (Pujara 66* Pant 38*)

Anderson and Pujara resume battle. He's trying to draw CP across, I fancy, with the line about fifth stump. Pujara watchful, ascetic. Off the last ball of the over, the Indian batsman guides the ball past the cordon for four, soft hands, in control of the stroke.

10:54 AM

OVER 51: IND 148/3 (Pujara 62* Pant 38*)

If Root is hoping to tempt Pant into a rash shot it's not working yet. Two off the over.

10:53 AM

OVER 50: IND 146/3 (Pujara 61* Pant 37*)

After this Jimmy Anderson over, the batters take drinks. Well, they have been out there in the sweltering Birmingham heat for fully 20 minutes, and with the mercury touching 16 degrees celsius, it's not surprising that they are taking some fluids on board.

Just one off the over. The Indian pair untroubled so far.

10:48 AM

OVER 49: IND 145/3 (Pujara 61* Pant 36*)

Root continues, offering too much width to Pant here. Pant with an attractive cut for four. Loopy, almost moon ball stuff from Joe. Pant with a single.

Root with a full toss, and Pujara is annoyed with himself for missing out. He slaps it back at the bowler and the ball hits the stumps at the non-striker's end. A let-off for Joe.

10:43 AM

OVER 48: IND 140/3 (Pujara 61* Pant 31*)

Gorgeous back foot shot from Pujara. Anderson offers width, Cheteshwar rocks back to give himself a little room, waits for the ball, and places it with a surgeon's precision. Perhaps over-correcting, Jimmy now goes too straight and too full, and Pujara tucks that away through the legside for four. He looks like he's woken up feeling very good about life. Not so Jimmy, who had to pull out of a delivery stride because a spidercam distracted him.

Furthermore, here's Jimmy with a no ball - that is a rare sight.

10:39 AM

OVER 47: IND 131/3 (Pujara 53* Pant 31*)

An interesting captaincy call for Stokes, who throws the ball to Joe Root. The thinking there, I imagine, is to get Root's more-than-decent off-breaks turning away from the left-hander Pant. He was really trying to tempt him yesterday with some slow, wide stuff outside off.

But first, he must bowl to Pujara.

The first ball scuttles through a bit and beats not just Pujara but Billings as well. Couple of byes through the keeper's legs. Nutmegged. Trio of singles. No alarms for the batsmen in this over.

10:35 AM

OVER 46: IND 126/3 (Pujara 51* Pant 30*)

It's Jimmy Anderson. Sunny day there. Pujara tucks the third ball of the day off his legs for a single. 19,000 tickets have been sold for today, Mark Butcher says on the Sky TV coverage. Should be an enjoyable day, I think.

10:31 AM

And now a big hand for the Indian pair

Pujara and Pant, chalk and cheese, but both extremely formidable opponents in their own way.

10:30 AM

Ben Stokes leading England out

he is eating a banana.

10:24 AM

Scoring rates

India scored 416 off 84.5 overs in their first innings, that's a rate of 4.9. The English replied at 4.6 runs an over, posting 284 in 61.3 overs. The third innings has been more traditional, but this is like a different sport these days.

england vs india 2022 live fifth test day 4 latest scores - GETTY IMAGES

10:21 AM

Overnight: India resume on 125/3 (Pujara 50* Pant 30*) 45 ov

We've lost a lot of time in this game due to rain and due to an astonishing amount of mucking about changing the balls, getting people to sit down in the crowd and so on. But even still, both sides scored so quickly in their first innings, we should see a result.

10:10 AM

Day four at Edgbaston

Good morning, and welcome to day four of our live blog of the fifth Test match. India resume on 125/3 and with the mighty Cheteshwar Pujara undefeated on 50*, they will be confident of amassing a formidable, and from their point of view, hopefully insurmountable total. With six sessions left in the match, and their lead already 257, they have plenty of time to do it. If they want to go the other way, then the dangerous Rishabh Pant, on 30* overnight, is the sort of guy who scores quickly enough to put India out of sight in an hour and half. So there’s lots of potential paths to victory for the tourists.

For England, they will obviously be confident of chasing down anything, given their recent brilliant form in chases, but this might be a different proposition. Ravi Jadeja’s spin will come into play, and the seamers led by skipper Jasprit Bumrah will have noted with approval some uneven bounce on day three.

Here's Jonny Bairstow.

"Whatever they set, they set and we'll go about in the same manner. Why not?"

"There's no point in looking at figures and everything like that. We know it's going to be on day four, day five pitches that we're going to play on but that's okay. Recently, it's been a lot of fun.

"It's fantastic playing in front of these full houses, playing for the fans and inspiring the next gene

Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj praised Pujara for his efforts in the evening session, with the stalwart building his side's position with admirable self-restraint.

"He is a warrior. When the team needs it, he just has this attitude," said Siraj.

"When it is a tough situation he wants to stand up and deliver."