England vs India live: score and latest updates from the fifth Test

Tamara Prenn
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Ben Stokes
    Ben Stokes
    Cricketer (born 1991)
  • Jonny Bairstow
    Jonny Bairstow
    English cricketer (born 1989)
  • Matty Potts
    Cricketer (born 1998)
england vs india 2022 live fifth test latest updates scores - GETTY IMAGES

10:15 AM

Longest-running Test series in history resumes

Good morning and welcome to Telegraph Sport's coverage of England's rescheduled Test match against India at Edgbaston, concluding what has become the longest-running Test series in history.

England have made two changes, with Sam Billings in for the unwell Ben Foakes and James Anderson back to lead the bowling attack.

Jamie Overton has been dropped for Anderson, who is fit again after an ankle injury. Overton made 97 on debut and took two wickets, but has been unable to displace the first-choice trio comprising Anderson, Stuart Broad and Matthew Potts.

Captain Ben Stokes said the Surrey seamer's unexpected batting efforts were not enough to win him another chance this week, but has put himself in a strong position.

"Jamie got his opportunity to show what you can do in a cricket field and he gave the best account possible of himself," said Stokes.

"He's obviously someone that we see has a bright and long future for him going forward.

"It obviously must be very disappointing for him, but he can walk away knowing that he's done everything that he possibly could have done last week to really put his name forward to have a look a good career for England. That's how sport at the top level can work sometimes."

The Test series will conclude over the next five days almost a year after it started after a Covid outbreak in the India camp last September, leaving England trailing 2-1.

The rearranged Test, which was cancelled just hours before play was due to begin at Old Trafford is being played at a different ground, with different captains and coaches and even a different start time.

England had the option to hand the gloves to the in-form Jonny Bairstow and give Yorkshire's Harry Brook a first cap in the middle order, but Stokes was unwilling to compromise a player who produced a career-best series against New Zealand.

"Jonny is in the form of his life at the moment. He's our best middle-order batter at the moment," he said.

"We just want Jonny to concentrate on batting because however he's thinking is working."

