England vs India live: score and latest updates from day five of fifth Test

england vs india 2022 live fifth test day 5 latest scores - GETTY IMAGES

10:52 AM

Warwickshire's statement on the allegations of racist abuse in the Hollies Stand yesterday

Stuart Cain, Chief Executive at Edgbaston, said: “I’m gutted by these reports as we’re working hard to make Edgbaston a safe, welcoming environment for all.

“Having seen the initial tweets, I’ve spoken personally to the gentleman who raised them and we’re now speaking to the stewards in this area to establish what happened.

“Nobody should be subject to any form of abuse at Edgbaston. So, once we’ve got all the facts, we will make sure this issue is addressed swiftly.”

10:51 AM

OVER 61: ENG 282/3 (Root 83* Bairstow 84*) target 378

India have managed to shine one side of the replacement ball and getting it to swing, orthodox style. Shami's big inswinger, though, hoops miles down the legside as he pushes it wider having seen Bairstow's feet advance. Off it flies for four byes and England's target is reduced to double figures.

10:47 AM

OVER 60: ENG 277/3 (Root 82* Bairstow 84*) target 378

Jammy lad. Joe Root bottom edges his third-man steer and drags it close to the stumps, whistling past off and scuttling past Pant's right hand for four. Bradford-born Bairstow and Sheffield's Root, from the western and southern outposts of the old West Riding, continue to play tip and run to add a couple more singles. But Bumrah was able to give Root the hurry-up once.

10:42 AM

OVER 59: ENG 271/3 (Root 77* Bairstow 83*) target 378

Reverse straightaway for Shami to Bairstow who defends with bat and by leaving, too. After three balls that do move, India ask for a replacement ball, one that bounces more. Seems like a gamble to me. But it fails the ordeal of the rings and India have another pill.

Shami starts by hanging the replacement ball outside off, too full, and Bairstow crashes a square drive for four. And Bairstow doubles the 'new ball' pain by leaning back, opening the face to cut with a bat halfway between vertical and horizontal for four more.

Shami ends the over with some encouragement that they made the right decision. It pitches on middle and off and then zips away as Jonny B pushes forward but refuses to let his hands follow it.

Time for captain Bumrah.

10:35 AM

OVER 58: ENG 263/3 (Root 77* Bairstow 75*) target 378

From the start the pitch looks livelier, perhaps due to it sweating beneath the covers. The first ball rears off a good length outside off and the next jags into Root's pads, keeping low from back of a length. It hit the top flap and therefore would still have vaulted leg stump. Wise decision not to review.

Root uses that nip back into him to glean the morning's first run, clipping it off his pads for a single. Siraj overpitches to Bairstow and they hustle two off a Pujara misfield at cover. Siraj slants one across Bairtsow now. They have two midwickets and the batsman does have a tickle at it but it was too wide and the keeper dives to stop it.

Bairstow pinches the strike with a tip and run to Pujara at cover. India need a gazelle saving one there, not dear old Chet. Mohammed Shami will open the bowling from the City End.

10:28 AM

Thanks to David Cosgrove

For holding the fort. Bagchi here. What a time to be alive for an England cricket lover but let's avoid hubris. The old ball was reversing a bit last night and if Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and, especially, Jasprit Bumrah can find a better line, they still have a good chance. They were in far more perilous positions in Australia in 2021, admittedly with the bat, and at the Oval last year with the ball - and given the length of England's tail, they still have time for a fresh approach.

If England do pull it off, it will be a remarkable feat. But again, let's enjoy it for what it is rather than extrapolating what it "means for the Ashes". That's been England's problem for the past five years, focusing obsessively on the Australians and relegating the importance of everything else. Who knows what the state of the pitches and weather will be next year, never mind whether Dukes gets its act together and manages to manufacture a batch of balls that stay hard and retain their shape. It's a plea for sanity and for keeping whatever happens in perspective ... as they say, you know the difference between a pat on the back and a kick up the backside? About 18 inches.

It's overcast in Birmingham but dry. The chance of rain is put at 10 per cent until 3pm and then it reduces to five. The lights are on.

Mohammed Siraj has the ball.

09:55 AM

Here's how WinViz sees it...

WinViz at the end of Day 4:



England - 76%

India - 23%

Draw/Tie - 1%#ENGvIND — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) July 4, 2022

09:47 AM

Day four report

A reminder of what happened yesterday in case you need it, from our man Nick Hoult at Edgbaston:

09:30 AM

Good morning

Plenty has been written about England's thrilling red-ball renaissance already this summer, but if Brendon McCullum's side manage to pull off a record-breaking chase at a sold-out Edgbaston today then the superlatives about 'Bazball' will start running dry.

Joe Root and the imperious Jonny Bairstow marshalled the chase superbly on Monday evening after a flurry of three quick wickets to leave England within striking distance of their mammoth 378 target.

They require another 119 to win with seven wickets in hand, and two set batsman including Bairstow who is in the form of his life.

Alex Lees claimed England's "ultimate belief" in each other helped drive them towards the history-making chase.

England have already pulled off some superb fourth-innings efforts this summer, reaching targets of 277, 299 and 296 against New Zealand, but if everything goes to plan on day five in Birmingham they will have set a new high watermark.

Their target is higher than any England side has ever managed and worthy of a place in the top 10 chases ever completed in Test cricket.

Considerable credit must go to the opening pair of Lees (56) and Zak Crawley (46), who raised the roof with an agenda-setting century stand. Lees spoke for the team when he claimed that breaking an English record of 359, set by Stokes' 'miracle of Headingley' during the 2019 Ashes, never came close to daunting them.

"I just think there is ultimate belief in one another, from one to 11, that we could do this," he said.

"I think we're just very optimistic about it. You know the target is there but you just try and put it into the background. It's not something we necessarily spoke about."

Expanding on his own approach, which saw him hit the first of eight boundaries by charging his third ball of the innings, the left-hander said: "My role in a run chase is to put some pressure on the bowlers. Brendon McCullum pretty much just said: 'Go and do your thing'. We all know the brand this team wants to play. I just want to express myself."

Play gets under way at 10.30am and we will have live over-by-over updates for you throughout - plus all the post-match reaction.