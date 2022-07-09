England vs India LIVE: Cricket score and updates from India in England 2022

A general view of Trent Bridge (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage of England vs India from the India in England 2022 today.

The ICC Test Championship sees nine teams compete across a two-year cycle of matches before a two-team final decides the winner. The inaugural competition was won by New Zealand after a thrilling victory over India in June 2021.

The 50-over World Cup is far older and has been competed for since back in 1975. Australia are the record winners having run out victorious on five occasions (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015). England took the 2019 crown after a dramatic Ben Stokes-inspired super-over win over New Zealand at Lord's.

The shortest form of the game sees teams compete in Twenty20. The newest format has been an instant global hit with a number of hugely-lucrative competitions massively popular all over the world. Australia are reigning world champions having taken victory in the 2021 tournament.

Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below:

England vs India

14:43 , admin

2ND T20I. 2.3: David Willey to Rishabh Pant 4 runs, India 26/0 https://t.co/e1QU9hl9MM #ENGvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) July 9, 2022

England vs India

14:42 , admin

2ND T20I. 2.1: David Willey to Rohit Sharma 6 runs, India 21/0 https://t.co/e1QU9hl9MM #ENGvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) July 9, 2022

England vs India

14:40 , admin

2ND T20I. 1.5: Sam Curran to Rishabh Pant 4 runs, India 15/0 https://t.co/e1QU9hl9MM #ENGvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) July 9, 2022

England vs India

14:36 , admin

Story continues

2ND T20I. 0.6: David Willey to Rohit Sharma 6 runs, India 8/0 https://t.co/e1QU9hl9MM #ENGvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) July 9, 2022

England vs India

14:31 , admin

Teams will be announced at the toss

England vs India

14:30 , admin

Follow live coverage of England vs India from the India in England 2022 today.

The ICC Test Championship sees nine teams compete across a two-year cycle of matches before a two-team final decides the winner. The inaugural competition was won by New Zealand after a thrilling victory over India in June 2021.

The 50-over World Cup is far older and has been competed for since back in 1975. Australia are the record winners having run out victorious on five occasions (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015). England took the 2019 crown after a dramatic Ben Stokes-inspired super-over win over New Zealand at Lord's.

The shortest form of the game sees teams compete in Twenty20. The newest format has been an instant global hit with a number of hugely-lucrative competitions massively popular all over the world. Australia are reigning world champions having taken victory in the 2021 tournament.

Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below:

England vs India

14:31 , admin

England vs India

14:31 , admin

England vs India

14:31 , admin

2ND T20I. England XI: J Buttler (c/wk), J Roy, D Malan, L Livingstone, H Brook, M Ali, S Curran, C Jordan, R Gleeson, D Willey, M Parkinson. https://t.co/e1QU9hlHCk #ENGvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) July 9, 2022

England vs India

14:31 , admin

2ND T20I. India XI: R Sharma (c), V Kohli, S Yadav, R Pant (wk), H Pandya, D Karthik, R Jadeja, H Patel, B Kumar, J Bumrah, Y Chahal. https://t.co/e1QU9hlHCk #ENGvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) July 9, 2022

England vs India

14:31 , admin

England have won the toss and elect to bowl first in the 2nd T20I



A look at our Playing XI for the game 👇👇



Live - https://t.co/o5RnRVGuWv #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/SkEUSwtzVW — BCCI (@BCCI) July 9, 2022

England vs India

14:31 , admin

2ND T20I. England won the toss and elected to Field. https://t.co/e1QU9hlHCk #ENGvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) July 9, 2022

England vs India

14:31 , admin

Two changes to our XI and a debut for @ricgleeson! 👏



Jos wins the toss and we will bowl first.



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGvIND 🇮🇳 | @vitality_uk — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 9, 2022

England vs India

14:31 , admin