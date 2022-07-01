England vs India LIVE: Cricket score and latest updates from Edgbaston Test match

England players warm up before the start of the Test match (Reuters)

England take on India at Edgbaston today as their protracted Test series finally comes to a conclusion.

The two sides went head to head last year in a five-match series which saw India take charge, leading 2-1 with one Test to play. But a Covid outbreak in the Indian camp scuppered the final match at Old Trafford, and the series is only now being resolved. England come into the match in much better shape than last year and full of confidence after dispatching New Zealand 3-0 under the stewardship of new captain Ben Stokes and new head coach Brendon McCullum.

England make two changes with Sam Billings taking over from the unwell Ben Foakes and James Anderson back to lead the bowling attack. Foakes missed the last couple of days of the victory over New Zealand at Headingley after testing positive for Covid-19, with Billings stepping in as an emergency replacementy. With 39-year-old Anderson fit again after a niggling ankle injury, England made the difficult decision to drop Jamie Overton. The Surrey seamer, who made 97 on debut and took two wickets, has been unable to edge ahead of a first-choice trio comprising Anderson, Stuart Broad and Matthew Potts.

England vs India

10:08 , Luke Baker

This is the Test match that was cancelled last summer when India players expressed reservations about taking the field in the wake of assistant physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar testing positive for Covid-19, meaning they flew home early instead. If you remember, at the time, cynics suggested it was so they could prepare for the IPL resuming - I couldn’t possibly comment...

Technically, this is the fifth Test of that series, with India leading 2-1. This is a very different England team though, full of confidence after the installation of Brendon McCullum as coach and Ben Stokes as captain. New Zealand were whitewashed 3-0 and now they set their sights on India.

Stick with us for full live coverage.